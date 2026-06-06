Marc Skinner’s Future at Manchester United Secured Short-Term as CEO Omar Berrada Backs Continued Collaboration

Marc Skinner’s position at Manchester United Women appears safe for now after CEO Omar Berrada gave qualified backing to the manager in a recent podcast interview.

🗣 Omar Berrada on Man Utd's financial situation: "We had to make tough decisions, but the worst is now behind us."



"We are in a much better position to continue growing and investing to bring the club where it belongs." #mufc pic.twitter.com/vtv4NlL40J — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 4, 2026

Berrada suggested the club would continue working with Skinner and his backroom team heading into next season, though the endorsement was measured rather than enthusiastic. It is enough to secure his short-term future, but it falls far short of the ringing vote of confidence a manager would ideally want.

“Primarily, the goal was to get us into a more sustainable position so that we can continue investing on and off the pitch. We have done that-my sense is the worst is behind us.” ~ Omar Berrada on the club’s financial standing via ‘Inside Carrington’



[via @manutd]#MUFC pic.twitter.com/NZiBQ1KCni — Theatre of Red (@Theatre_of_Red) June 4, 2026

United had a genuinely mixed campaign. They qualified for the Champions League and navigated the league phase competently, beating Atletico Madrid to set up a quarter-final against Bayern Munich. That run was impressive and unexpected. But they lost 5-3 on aggregate to the German side and also surrendered their first-ever League Cup final to Chelsea.

🚨👀 Omar Berrada on whether it was a mistake to hire Ruben Amorim: "For me, it's not all black or all white. Yes, in the sense that it didn't work out, but I think Ruben deserves a lot of credit for many things. He helped raise the standards in the dressing room.



I'm sure he'll… pic.twitter.com/s8rvVEhbgU — United & Everything Football (@UEF_Podcast) June 4, 2026

More damaging was their collapse in the league. They finished fourth, missing out on Champions League football next season, and won just one of their final ten matches.

Berrada’s comments focused on pride in the Champions League campaign while acknowledging the WSL shortfall. He spoke about falling short of top-three ambitions but framed it as part of the difficulty of competing on multiple fronts. That language protects Skinner without truly defending him. It is what you say about a manager you are giving time to, not one you believe in.

💣💣🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS!!



Manchester United officials are hoping to achieve a breakthrough this summer in negotiations with Freightliner over the land required for their proposed £2bn, 100,000-capacity new stadium near Old Trafford. Progress on the project, unveiled by minority… pic.twitter.com/7lW6xsMJrF — BIG CHIDI (@Chidiomimi18) June 5, 2026

The Player Problem

The real concern is not Skinner’s safety but the uncertainty surrounding key personnel. Ella Toone, Elisabeth Terland, and Melvine Malard all have questions hovering over their futures. If those players depart, Skinner’s job becomes considerably harder.

The Summer Matters

Andrea Medina’s arrival as a Spanish full-back is a positive first step. But United need more. A strong transfer window could shift the narrative entirely.

Also read: Arsenal Set Precedent for Women’s Football Integration With Joint Trophy Parade as Clubs Urged to Follow Lead