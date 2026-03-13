Chelsea Dragon
Marc Skinner Provides Big Injury Boost Ahead of Historic Final: 32-Year-Old Vet Back in Contention
Manchester United Women will face Chelsea in the final of the League Cup on Sunday afternoon, with the Red Devils looking to make history as they have never won the trophy before. Ahead of the game, head coach Marc Skinner spoke to the media and provided positive injury news for the historic encounter.
Asked about Fridolina Rolfo playing for Sweden during the international break, Skinner answered, “Yeah, for sure. Frido’s back, so she’ll be back in contention. Ella Toone has been back on the training field. We still don’t have a definitive timeline, but we’re looking at around the back end of this window.”
Jade Riviere Available After Missing Chelsea Game
Skinner continued with further positive updates on his squad. “Hopefully Tooney can be back before the Tottenham Hotspur game, but it could be earlier. It really depends on how she progresses. Jade Riviere is back as well, so she’s available again. She missed the Chelsea game before. Anna Sandberg is probably more likely to return around the Tottenham Hotspur game after the window.”
The manager was then asked about United’s aim to become just the fourth different team to win the League Cup. Skinner explained, “We know how difficult it is, but we’re not going into this final to be second best. We have to go into it trying to win the cup. That’s why you’re at Manchester United.”
Gap Getting Smaller and Smaller
Captain Maya Le Tissier was also asked about the opponents for the final, referencing the side’s last game, a 2-1 extra time loss to the Blues in the FA Cup. “You can see how small the margins are. We had a lot of chances that we need to take. The gap is getting smaller and smaller. A lot of the time we feel like we’re in the game, and sometimes we even have more possession,” Le Tissier said.
Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
Arsenal Dragon
Amy Carr Dies Aged 35: What Happened to the Late Arsenal and Chelsea Star?
A former England international and Arsenal and Chelsea star has tragically died at the age of 35 after a battle with brain cancer. Amy Carr was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015 and has sadly passed away after fighting the condition for 11 years.
In 2024, the inspirational Carr ran the Dublin Marathon to raise money for brain tumor research, raising £28,718 to help fund vital research into brain tumors. Her courage and determination throughout her battle with the illness has been an inspiration to many.
Showed Incredible Strength and Determination
Brain Tumor Research announced her passing on social media with a heartfelt statement. “We are deeply saddened to hear that Amy Carr has died following her battle with a brain tumor at age 35. A former England youth international who played for clubs including Chelsea FC Women, Arsenal WFC, and Reading FC Women, Amy showed incredible strength and determination after being diagnosed with a high grade brain tumor in 2015.”
tumorTributes have poured in for the former footballer, with one user writing, “Very sad to learn of this. May Amy’s holy soul rest in the sleep of peace.” The outpouring of support demonstrates the impact Carr had on the football community and beyond.
Condition Uncovered After Blacking Out
Carr’s condition was uncovered in 2015 after blacking out at the sight of a spider. She underwent an MRI and discovered the tumour was the size of a golf ball. Despite the devastating diagnosis, Carr showed remarkable resilience and continued to inspire others through her fundraising efforts.
Her legacy will live on through the vital research she helped fund and the countless lives she touched during her 11 year battle with brain cancer. The football world has lost a talented player and an incredibly brave individual.
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Chelsea
Lauren James Signs New Chelsea Contract: Duration and Other Details
Chelsea is delighted to announce that Lauren James has signed a new contract until 2030. The news comes on the same day her brother and men’s team captain Reece agreed to a new long term contract with the club, which is absolutely brilliant for the Blues.
Having trained in the Chelsea Academy from Under 10 to Under 14 level, Lauren later signed for the Blues as a professional at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. She has since made 105 appearances and scored 31 goals for the club, winning the Women’s Super League title in each of her four full seasons.
Really Happy and Over the Moon
Lauren said, “I’m really happy and over the moon to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. It’s been my club since I was young, so I’m really pleased to have extended my stay here. I can’t wait to make more memories, hopefully have more success, and win more trophies with this amazing club.”
Chelsea Women’s CEO Aki Mandhar said, “We are delighted that Lauren is extending her contract. Lauren is one of the most technically gifted players this country has produced, and Chelsea through and through. Everyone connected to the club is extremely proud of everything she has achieved in blue.”
Established Herself as One of Best Players
Returning to Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Lauren’s Chelsea debut came that November in a UEFA Women’s Champions League game against Swiss side Servette. Her first goal was scored in a 9-0 win over Leicester City later that season.
The 2023-24 campaign saw our talented forward establish herself as one of the best players in the women’s game. She scored 16 goals in 23 starts, including a first ever hat trick against Liverpool as the Blues once again secured the WSL title.
Also read: Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea star to face five Sweden team-mates in Women’s League Cup Final as winger warns friend becomes ‘enemy’
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd will be outnumbered on Sunday when Chelsea meets Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup final. As one half of Chelsea’s Swedish contingent alongside Nathalie Björn, Rytting Kaneryd is fully aware of the threat her team are up against with United’s squad containing five of her national teammates.
Fridolina Rolfo, Julia Zigiotti Olme, Anna Sandberg, Hanna Lundkvist, and Ellen Wangerheim are all players Rytting Kaneryd knows well. Zigiotti Olme, United’s dominant midfielder, brought in from Bayern Munich last summer, is her closest friend.
Hell No When Asked About Flying Into Tackles
Does that mean she will be more reluctant to fly into tackles? “Hell no. When you’re in your zone and you’re in the game,you don’t really think. Even if it’s one of my best friends, she’s not going to be my best friend when we play against each other,” the winger tells Daily Mail Sport.
She added, “Obviously she knows how I play, and I know how she plays, so I’m just going to have to be extra on it and try to do everything I can to not be an easy player to face.”
More Important Than Ever This Season
Given the need for momentum heading into the final stretch of the season, the League Cup is being treated with the utmost respect by the holders. “It’s more important than ever. We still have four trophies to compete for, but as it looks now, these three trophies are probably the closest ones, so it’s a very important cup to win,” Rytting Kaneryd said.
She continued, “We always want to win everything we compete in, so especially now with everything that’s been happening lately, this will be a great motivation for all of us.”
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
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