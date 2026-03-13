Marc Skinner Provides Big Injury Boost Ahead of Historic Final: 32-Year-Old Vet Back in Contention

Manchester United Women will face Chelsea in the final of the League Cup on Sunday afternoon, with the Red Devils looking to make history as they have never won the trophy before. Ahead of the game, head coach Marc Skinner spoke to the media and provided positive injury news for the historic encounter.

🌟🔥 Fridolina Rolfö is set to dominate with #ManchesterUnitedWomen! After an epic chat with Marc Skinner and the crew, she’s ready to shine! 💪⚡️ They see her talent, and she’s here to elevate the squad after an incredible season! Let’s crush it! 🚀💥 pic.twitter.com/jDGDjzG9JI — TweetFootballHq (@TweetFootballX) March 13, 2026

Asked about Fridolina Rolfo playing for Sweden during the international break, Skinner answered, “Yeah, for sure. Frido’s back, so she’ll be back in contention. Ella Toone has been back on the training field. We still don’t have a definitive timeline, but we’re looking at around the back end of this window.”

An insight into this week's preparations from the skipper 🧠



Watch Marc & Maya's Women's League Cup final preview 👉 https://t.co/SiG6QDTHBj pic.twitter.com/LDFNnhlvu6 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) March 14, 2026

Jade Riviere Available After Missing Chelsea Game

Skinner continued with further positive updates on his squad. “Hopefully Tooney can be back before the Tottenham Hotspur game, but it could be earlier. It really depends on how she progresses. Jade Riviere is back as well, so she’s available again. She missed the Chelsea game before. Anna Sandberg is probably more likely to return around the Tottenham Hotspur game after the window.”

Manchester United Women @ManUtdWomen Riviere and Rolfo available for League Cup final #MUWomen Marc Skinner expects to have Jayde Riviere and Fridolina Rolfo back available for the Subway Women's League Cup final against Chelsea https://t.co/n62ya6Y30G? — Micke Hjelm 🇸🇪 (@micke_mh) March 13, 2026

The manager was then asked about United’s aim to become just the fourth different team to win the League Cup. Skinner explained, “We know how difficult it is, but we’re not going into this final to be second best. We have to go into it trying to win the cup. That’s why you’re at Manchester United.”

🎙️ | Fridolina Rolfo on deciding to join Manchester United:



"I had a really good chat with Marc [Skinner] and Matt [Johnson, the director of women’s football] and others and I had a good feeling. I felt like they wanted me here."



"They needed experience and so on, and I felt… pic.twitter.com/AbAEsqxC8M — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) March 13, 2026

Gap Getting Smaller and Smaller

Captain Maya Le Tissier was also asked about the opponents for the final, referencing the side’s last game, a 2-1 extra time loss to the Blues in the FA Cup. “You can see how small the margins are. We had a lot of chances that we need to take. The gap is getting smaller and smaller. A lot of the time we feel like we’re in the game, and sometimes we even have more possession,” Le Tissier said.

Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition

