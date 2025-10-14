Athletic Bilbao
Who is Mar Garcia Tuero? Meet the wife of Marcelino
Mar Garcia Tuero is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of La Liga club, Villarreal. Here is everything about the couple.
Tuero comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers, Marcelino. Mar Garcia is an introvert and doesn’t make public appearances. She likes to keep everything personal. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino Families
Mar Garcia was born in 1970 in Spain, but her specific birth date has not been revealed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Marcelino was born on 14 August 1965 in Villaviciosa, Spain, to Spanish parents. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a really private life. Therefore, it is not evident whether he has a sibling or not. Both have not shared much about their family and personal lives.
Mar Garcia Tuero husband Marcelino
Marcelino is a former Spanish player who played as an attacking midfielder and is now the current manager of Athletic Bilbao. He was irregularly used in his first four professional seasons at Sporting de Gijon during his playing career. However, he did appear in a career-best 33 matches in La Liga. After spells in the Segunda Division, he first moved to the lower leagues with Elche CF and then retired in 1994 at only 28 due to injury.
Marcelino started his coaching career with Segunda Division B with Sporting’s reserves. From 2003 to 2005, he was in charge of the first team. Then signed with fellow league team Recreativo de Huelva which led to promotion in his first season.
He once became the country’s best-paid manager at 2.4 million euros per year following the departure of Real Madrid’s Bernd Schuster. Marcelino was appointed at Sevilla FC for 2011-12 but was soon relieved from his duties as he couldn’t get a win in seven games. On 14 January 2013, he signed Villarreal and made his team go to the top flight and achieved three top-six finishes, including a fourth-place and a semi-final run in the UEFA Europa League in 2015-16.
He then signed Valencia and won the Copa del Rey in his second season, defeating FC Barcelona in the final held in Seville. Then, on 4 January 2021, Marcelino got appointed as the head coach of Athletic Bilbao, where he won the Supercopa de Espana defeating Real Madrid.
He is set to coach the French giants Olympique de Marseille from the 2023/24 season after being without a club since May 2022. The club is having high confidence in winning trophies with the mastermind coach by their side.
Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino Kids
Mar Garcia and Marcelino have been together for more than two decades. However, the exact date of their marriage is not known. Nevertheless, she has always been supportive of her Spouse’s decisions.
Tuero has been together with Marcelino through thick and thin. The couple has one son named Sergio Garcia, 30 years old now and working under his father as an assistant fitness coach. Sergio is often seen with his mother spending quality time and posting many pictures on social media.
Mar Tuero Garcia Profession, Career, Net Worth
Mar Tuero Garcia is a housemaker and has been Luis’s strength for an extended period. There is not much about her professional life as she maintains a low-key profile. There is no income for her, but she manages her husband’s ventures. She enjoys her time as a wife and mother.
However, she has a private life and has a private account on Instagram. There is no disclose of her net worth as well. Her husband is on Instagram with more than 30k followers and has a net of around $10 million approx.
Arsenal
Attacking Stats May Not Look Glamorous but Why Arsenal Are on the Verge of Winning Silverware Under Arteta
Arsenal‘s Champions League defensive statistics under Mikel Arteta reveal a team built for sustained success rather than spectacular headlines. The Gunners have conceded just 18 goals in 25 Champions League matches under the Spanish manager – a defensive solidity that forms the bedrock of their title ambitions.
The Foundation of Success
This defensive record averages 0.72 goals conceded per game, demonstrating the tactical discipline Arteta has instilled throughout his squad. While attacking statistics often dominate discussions, these defensive numbers suggest Arsenal have developed the mentality required for major trophy victories.
Championship-winning teams are typically built on defensive foundations rather than individual brilliance. Arsenal’s ability to limit high-quality European opposition to fewer than one goal per game indicates they possess the resilience needed during crucial knockout phases.
Tactical Maturation Under Mikel Arteta
The defensive record reflects Arsenal’s evolution from a talented but inconsistent side to a tactically mature unit capable of managing different game situations. Arteta’s emphasis on positional discipline and collective defending has transformed Arsenal into a team opponents struggle to break down.
This defensive improvement coincides with Arsenal’s return to Champions League semi-finals and their sustained Premier League title challenges. The correlation between defensive stability and competitive success cannot be overlooked.
Arsenal’s Championship Mentality
Teams that consistently limit goals conceded typically possess the mental strength required for silverware. Arsenal’s defensive statistics suggest they have developed the game management skills essential during pressure moments of major finals.
While attacking flair captures attention, Arsenal’s defensive foundations provide the platform for sustained success. These numbers indicate Arteta has built a team genuinely capable of delivering the club’s first major trophy since 2020.
Arsenal
NEVER BEFORE: Insane ‘1st Ever’ Stat About Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Goes Viral After Athletic Club Win
Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard created a unique piece of Arsenal history during Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Athletic Bilbao, becoming the first substitute pair in the club’s European history to assist each other’s goals.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club: Gabriel Martinelli Saves the Day After 36-Second Super Sub Strike
The Record-Breaking Sequence Featuring Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard
Both players entered the game at 0-0 during the 65th and 71st minutes respectively. Just 36 seconds after his introduction, Martinelli found the breakthrough following Trossard’s perfectly weighted pass, setting a new Arsenal record for the fastest substitute goal in Champions League competition.
The Belgian international’s assist demonstrated remarkable vision and composure under pressure at San Mamés. His inch-perfect through ball allowed Martinelli to race clear and finish clinically past Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón.
Read More: City Boss Pep Guardiola Joins Arsenal Icons in Historic United Record – Number 3 Will Surprise You
Returning the Favor
Martinelli repaid Trossard’s kindness in the 87th minute, cutting the ball back from the byline to set up Arsenal’s insurance goal. Trossard’s subsequent strike took a fortuitous deflection over Simon to seal the victory and complete this historic double act.
The mutual assistance between substitutes represents something unprecedented in Arsenal’s extensive Champions League history. According to BBC Match of the Day statistics, no previous Arsenal substitute pair had managed to assist each other’s goals in European competition.
Mikel Arteta’s Masterstroke
This tactical intervention perfectly showcased Mikel Arteta’s impact from the sideline. His decision to introduce both players transformed a frustrating 0-0 stalemate into a comprehensive victory within 22 minutes.
The substitutes’ chemistry and understanding proved the difference in what had been a cagey encounter at the intimidating Estadio San Mamés.
Read More: 5 Stars Who Have Played for Both Arsenal and Villarreal – The Players Who Crossed Between Emirates and El Madrigal
Arsenal
Athletic Bilbao Show Pure Class After Arsenal Champions League Defeat, Melt Gunners’ Fans’ Hearts: “Class Club”
Athletic Club demonstrated the true spirit of football with a heartwarming social media message following their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal at San Mamés on Tuesday night.
Read More: What Was Arsenal’s Starting XI When Granit Xhaka Last Played Against Sunderland?
The Classy Response From Athletic Club Bilbao to Arsenal
Despite suffering a disappointing loss in their European opener, Athletic’s official English Twitter account posted a gracious message to Arsenal: “Well played, @Arsenal. Safe travels back to London and best of luck for the rest of the season, Gunners!”
The post included the hashtags #AthleticArsenal and #UniqueInTheWorld, accompanied by a clip showing players from both teams shaking hands after the final whistle, with Athletic’s passionate supporters visible in the background.
Read More: City Boss Pep Guardiola Joins Arsenal Icons in Historic United Record – Number 3 Will Surprise You
Sportsmanship at Its Finest From Athletic Club
This gesture perfectly encapsulates Athletic Club’s values and the Basque club’s renowned reputation for sporting integrity. Rather than dwelling on their defeat, Athletic chose to congratulate their opponents and wish them well for the remainder of the campaign.
The message resonated widely on social media, with football fans from both clubs and neutrals praising Athletic’s mature response. In an era where post-match reactions can often be negative or controversial, Athletic’s approach serves as a refreshing reminder of football’s fundamental values. Here are some fan reactions from Reddit:
Read More: Video: Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori Gets Impromptu Throw-In Masterclass From Linesman
The Basque Way
Athletic Club’s response reflects their unique philosophy and deep-rooted traditions. The club’s commitment to fair play extends far beyond the ninety minutes, demonstrating why they remain one of football’s most respected institutions across Europe.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-0 Thrashing of Nottingham Forest
