Connect with us

Athletic Bilbao

Who is Mar Garcia Tuero? Meet the wife of Marcelino

Published

1 minute ago

on

Football manager Marcelino Garcia

Mar Garcia Tuero is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of La Liga club, Villarreal. Here is everything about the couple.

Tuero comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers, Marcelino. Mar Garcia is an introvert and doesn’t make public appearances. She likes to keep everything personal. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino Families  

Mar Garcia was born in 1970 in Spain, but her specific birth date has not been revealed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Marcelino was born on 14 August 1965 in Villaviciosa, Spain, to Spanish parents. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a really private life. Therefore, it is not evident whether he has a sibling or not. Both have not shared much about their family and personal lives.

Marcelino with his Wife Mar Garcia and son Sergio Garcia (Instagram)

Mar Garcia Tuero husband Marcelino

Marcelino is a former Spanish player who played as an attacking midfielder and is now the current manager of Athletic Bilbao. He was irregularly used in his first four professional seasons at Sporting de Gijon during his playing career. However, he did appear in a career-best 33 matches in La Liga. After spells in the Segunda Division, he first moved to the lower leagues with Elche CF and then retired in 1994 at only 28 due to injury. 

Marcelino started his coaching career with Segunda Division B with Sporting’s reserves. From 2003 to 2005, he was in charge of the first team. Then signed with fellow league team Recreativo de Huelva which led to promotion in his first season.

He once became the country’s best-paid manager at 2.4 million euros per year following the departure of Real Madrid’s Bernd Schuster. Marcelino was appointed at Sevilla FC for 2011-12 but was soon relieved from his duties as he couldn’t get a win in seven games. On 14 January 2013, he signed Villarreal and made his team go to the top flight and achieved three top-six finishes, including a fourth-place and a semi-final run in the UEFA Europa League in 2015-16.

Marcelino Garcia Toral is set to coach Marseille for the 2023/24 season. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Marcelino Garcia Toral is set to coach Marseille for the 2023/24 season. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

He then signed Valencia and won the Copa del Rey in his second season, defeating FC Barcelona in the final held in Seville. Then, on 4 January 2021, Marcelino got appointed as the head coach of Athletic Bilbao, where he won the Supercopa de Espana defeating Real Madrid. 

He is set to coach the French giants Olympique de Marseille from the 2023/24 season after being without a club since May 2022. The club is having high confidence in winning trophies with the mastermind coach by their side.

Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino Kids

Mar Garcia and Marcelino have been together for more than two decades. However, the exact date of their marriage is not known. Nevertheless, she has always been supportive of her Spouse’s decisions. 

Tuero has been together with Marcelino through thick and thin. The couple has one son named Sergio Garcia, 30 years old now and working under his father as an assistant fitness coach. Sergio is often seen with his mother spending quality time and posting many pictures on social media. 

Marcelino with his son Sergio Garcia
Marcelino with his son Sergio Garcia (Instagram)

Mar Tuero Garcia Profession, Career, Net Worth 

Mar Tuero Garcia is a housemaker and has been Luis’s strength for an extended period. There is not much about her professional life as she maintains a low-key profile. There is no income for her, but she manages her husband’s ventures. She enjoys her time as a wife and mother.

However, she has a private life and has a private account on Instagram. There is no disclose of her net worth as well. Her husband is on Instagram with more than 30k followers and has a net of around $10 million approx.

Mar Tuero
Marcello’s wife Mar Garcia Tuero with her son (Instagram)

Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Arsenal

Attacking Stats May Not Look Glamorous but Why Arsenal Are on the Verge of Winning Silverware Under Arteta

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 17, 2025

By

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal‘s Champions League defensive statistics under Mikel Arteta reveal a team built for sustained success rather than spectacular headlines. The Gunners have conceded just 18 goals in 25 Champions League matches under the Spanish manager – a defensive solidity that forms the bedrock of their title ambitions.

The Foundation of Success

This defensive record averages 0.72 goals conceded per game, demonstrating the tactical discipline Arteta has instilled throughout his squad. While attacking statistics often dominate discussions, these defensive numbers suggest Arsenal have developed the mentality required for major trophy victories.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Arsenal Classy Message
Athletic Bilbao vs. Arsenal (via Pulse Sports Nigeria)

Championship-winning teams are typically built on defensive foundations rather than individual brilliance. Arsenal’s ability to limit high-quality European opposition to fewer than one goal per game indicates they possess the resilience needed during crucial knockout phases.

Tactical Maturation Under Mikel Arteta

The defensive record reflects Arsenal’s evolution from a talented but inconsistent side to a tactically mature unit capable of managing different game situations. Arteta’s emphasis on positional discipline and collective defending has transformed Arsenal into a team opponents struggle to break down.

This defensive improvement coincides with Arsenal’s return to Champions League semi-finals and their sustained Premier League title challenges. The correlation between defensive stability and competitive success cannot be overlooked.

Arsenal’s Championship Mentality

Teams that consistently limit goals conceded typically possess the mental strength required for silverware. Arsenal’s defensive statistics suggest they have developed the game management skills essential during pressure moments of major finals.

Mikel Arteta Secret Weapon Liverpool Manchester City
Mikel Arteta (Via The Independent)

While attacking flair captures attention, Arsenal’s defensive foundations provide the platform for sustained success. These numbers indicate Arteta has built a team genuinely capable of delivering the club’s first major trophy since 2020.

Continue Reading

Arsenal

NEVER BEFORE: Insane ‘1st Ever’ Stat About Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Goes Viral After Athletic Club Win

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 17, 2025

By

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Arsenal insane stat Athletic Club

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard created a unique piece of Arsenal history during Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Athletic Bilbao, becoming the first substitute pair in the club’s European history to assist each other’s goals.

Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club: Gabriel Martinelli Saves the Day After 36-Second Super Sub Strike

The Record-Breaking Sequence Featuring Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard

Both players entered the game at 0-0 during the 65th and 71st minutes respectively. Just 36 seconds after his introduction, Martinelli found the breakthrough following Trossard’s perfectly weighted pass, setting a new Arsenal record for the fastest substitute goal in Champions League competition.

[BBC Match of The Day] This has never happened before… ⏬ 🤝 Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are the first pair for Arsenal to assist each other's goals as substitutes in the Champions League 🤝
byu/Previous_Smile9278 inGunners

The Belgian international’s assist demonstrated remarkable vision and composure under pressure at San Mamés. His inch-perfect through ball allowed Martinelli to race clear and finish clinically past Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Read More: City Boss Pep Guardiola Joins Arsenal Icons in Historic United Record – Number 3 Will Surprise You

Returning the Favor

Martinelli repaid Trossard’s kindness in the 87th minute, cutting the ball back from the byline to set up Arsenal’s insurance goal. Trossard’s subsequent strike took a fortuitous deflection over Simon to seal the victory and complete this historic double act.

The mutual assistance between substitutes represents something unprecedented in Arsenal’s extensive Champions League history. According to BBC Match of the Day statistics, no previous Arsenal substitute pair had managed to assist each other’s goals in European competition.

Mikel Arteta’s Masterstroke

This tactical intervention perfectly showcased Mikel Arteta’s impact from the sideline. His decision to introduce both players transformed a frustrating 0-0 stalemate into a comprehensive victory within 22 minutes.

Mikel Arteta Secret Weapon Liverpool Manchester City
Mikel Arteta (Via The Independent)

The substitutes’ chemistry and understanding proved the difference in what had been a cagey encounter at the intimidating Estadio San Mamés.

Read More: 5 Stars Who Have Played for Both Arsenal and Villarreal – The Players Who Crossed Between Emirates and El Madrigal

Continue Reading

Arsenal

Athletic Bilbao Show Pure Class After Arsenal Champions League Defeat, Melt Gunners’ Fans’ Hearts: “Class Club”

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 17, 2025

By

Athletic Bilbao vs. Arsenal Classy Message

Athletic Club demonstrated the true spirit of football with a heartwarming social media message following their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal at San Mamés on Tuesday night.

Read More: What Was Arsenal’s Starting XI When Granit Xhaka Last Played Against Sunderland?

The Classy Response From Athletic Club Bilbao to Arsenal

Despite suffering a disappointing loss in their European opener, Athletic’s official English Twitter account posted a gracious message to Arsenal: “Well played, @Arsenal. Safe travels back to London and best of luck for the rest of the season, Gunners!”

Big respect to athletic Bilbao
byu/Martinhaland inGunners

The post included the hashtags #AthleticArsenal and #UniqueInTheWorld, accompanied by a clip showing players from both teams shaking hands after the final whistle, with Athletic’s passionate supporters visible in the background.

Read More: City Boss Pep Guardiola Joins Arsenal Icons in Historic United Record – Number 3 Will Surprise You

Sportsmanship at Its Finest From Athletic Club

This gesture perfectly encapsulates Athletic Club’s values and the Basque club’s renowned reputation for sporting integrity. Rather than dwelling on their defeat, Athletic chose to congratulate their opponents and wish them well for the remainder of the campaign.

The message resonated widely on social media, with football fans from both clubs and neutrals praising Athletic’s mature response. In an era where post-match reactions can often be negative or controversial, Athletic’s approach serves as a refreshing reminder of football’s fundamental values. Here are some fan reactions from Reddit:

Comment
byu/Martinhaland from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/Martinhaland from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/Martinhaland from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/Martinhaland from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/Martinhaland from discussion
inGunners
Comment
byu/Martinhaland from discussion
inGunners

Read More: Video: Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori Gets Impromptu Throw-In Masterclass From Linesman

The Basque Way

Athletic Club’s response reflects their unique philosophy and deep-rooted traditions. The club’s commitment to fair play extends far beyond the ninety minutes, demonstrating why they remain one of football’s most respected institutions across Europe.

Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-0 Thrashing of Nottingham Forest

Continue Reading

Home » Off The Pitch » Who is Mar Garcia Tuero? Meet the wife of Marcelino

Trending