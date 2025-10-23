Marcelo Vieira Wife Clarice Alves Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Clarice Alves is an actress and famous for being the wife of former Real Madrid star Marcelo Vieira. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Clarice is a dedicated woman and has performed the role of a caring mother and a responsible wife perfectly for many years. Despite having a busy life she takes care of the Viera family and is in charge of the house. She met Marcelo when they were teenagers.

Over the years, they have formed a healthy relationship. Well, Marcelo is one of the most famous players on the planet for his role in the Real Madrid team. Currently, he is one of the most senior members of the squad. That’s why his career and abilities are known to football lovers. However, his love life has remained unexplored until now.

Fans know that he is married to the extremely beautiful Clarice Alves. However, many don’t know how, when and where they met and what type of relationship they maintain currently. Well, we have gathered all the information. So follow this article in order to learn everything there is to know about the wife of Marcelo Vieira.

Clarice Alves Childhood and Family

On December 7, 1988, Clarice was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Despite having a glamorous life in the acting industry, she doesn’t like to share her private information in the public media. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and what kind of jobs they did. There is not a single information about her parents.

We are even unsure whether the Brazilian lady has any siblings. We continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Marcelo Vieira.

Clarice Alves was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Picture Credit: Clarice Alves INSTAGRAM)

Clarice Alves Education

Clarice completed her high school studies at a local institution. From a very early age, she got attached to acting and wanted to make a career out of it. So she started to take professional help. She attended the Casa e Companhia de Artes Avancini to learn more about acting techniques.

Besides formal education, she started taking several acting classes, including coaching from “Studio Escola de Atores”, directed by Sonaira D’Avilla. She also has an acting diploma from Artcenicas School. She was a very passionate and hard-working woman who gave her all to pursue her dream. At 17, she developed herself into a top-notch acting professional.

Clarice Alves career

Clarice started her acting career at a very early age. By the age of 17, she starred in many theatrical dramas. She starred in a 2018 movie named “Diminuta”, directed by Bruno Saglia. She is very fluent in Spanish, English, Italian and Portuguese. These qualities have helped her achieve exponential growth in her career.

Clarice Alves is an actress. (Picture was taken from tumbral.com)

Clarice Alves Net Worth

Clarice hasn’t shared much about her earnings. We currently don’t know how much she earns in a year, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become difficult. However, we believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her successful acting career. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data.

Clarice Alves and Marcelo Vieira relationship

Marcelo Vieira met with his wife at a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Clarice’s brother knew Marcelo from previous encounters and introduced the duo. That’s how the story started. Eventually, they fell in love and started going out together.

They were just teenagers and didn’t know how their love story would turn up. Well, they hung up on each other and have spent more than two decades together. The duo tied the knot in 2008. Their close friends and family members were all present at the wedding ceremony. After the arrival of their children, their relationship has gotten stronger. They maintain healthy communication and respect each other’s opinions.

Marcelo Vieira met with his wife when he was a teenager. (Picture was taken from WTFoot)

Clarice Alves and Marcelo Vieira Children

Clarice and Marcelo are proud parents of two children. Their first son, Enzo Gattuso Alves Vieira, was born in 2009. They welcomed their youngest son, Liam Alves, in 2015.

Marcelo Vieira with wife and children. (Credit: Getty Images)

Clarice Alves Social media

Clarice is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 632k followers. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful sons and husband. She likes to travel a lot and often posts snaps from beautiful moments of her travelling time. Clarice posts pictures of her activities. She also shares stories on her handle.

