Marco Asensio Girlfriend Sandra Garal Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Sandra Garal is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Fenerbahçe star Marco Asensio. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sandra is the stunning ex- girlfriend of Marco Asensio. The duo dated together for a long time, even before Asensio became a first-team starter at Real Madrid. In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful girlfriend of Marco Asensio.
Asensio has developed himself into one of the top players in his position. He joined PSG on a free transfer in July 2023. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Sandra Garal Childhood and Family
Sandra was born on May 6, 1994, in Spain, making her Spanish. Sandra hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood on any media appearances. She doesn’t want to disrupt her and her family’s lives by attracting excessive media attention.
We currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Sandra’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Marco Asensio.
Sandra Garal Education
Sandra hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. We think she earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Superior Technical School of Architecture of Madrid in Spain. Retrieving her educational information has been challenging for us. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.
Sandra Garal career
Sandra worked as a waitress while studying Architecture in Madrid. Whatever money she used to earn, she used them for her living and food costs. She understood the price of a comfortable life early.
Sandra’s current role is an entrepreneur. She has an architecture degree with which she can quickly get a decent job in Madrid. Sandra Garal is the founder of Beauty products and she owns the Sainte Beauty.
Sandra is currently an entrepreneur and interior designer as well. She manages all the household chores. She also owns the Sainte Studio, her interior design venture.
Sandra Garal Net Worth
As Sandra’s net worth is disclosed to be €5 million, it implies that she holds considerable wealth. Despite her role as a housewife and the absence of other known income streams, her net worth indicates the presence of substantial assets, investments, or other forms of wealth. However, it’s important to note that her net worth alone does not provide a definitive picture of her lifestyle or spending habits, as these can vary greatly even among individuals with similar levels of wealth.
Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio’s relationship
Marco Asensio met with his wife in 2019. The Spanish beauty was working as a waitress at that time to fund his living costs, and Asensio happened to be in the right spot at the right time. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and realized that they had so much in common.
They started going out on dates and eventually fell in love. They decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed.
After three years of dating, we believe they have managed to create a healthy channel of communication between them, which helps them keep their love life stable. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in Spain on 07.07.2023. They announced their divorce in June 2024 and the reason has been private. Sandra Garal is now in a relationship with the professional Padel player, Ale Galan.
Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any children until now. They are very young at this point and only have set a foothold in their respective professional fields. That’s why having a child at this point might not seem like a good idea, as they wouldn’t be able to take out the required time from their busy schedule.
Sandra Garal Social media
Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 349K followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She often posts alluring pictures of herself in different attires and her husband. She has a strong fashion sense that reflects in her Insta feed.
Read More:
AC Milan
Who Is Thessa Lacovich? Meet The Girlfriend Of Manuel Locatelli
Thessa Lacovich is famous for being the girlfriend of Juventus star Manuel Locatelli. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Thessa is a digital marketing expert currently working with a private company to revolutionize the way companies do online marketing. She is also the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli. From teenage lovers to responsible partners, Thessa and Manuel have come a long way. The duo has been each other’s biggest supporters for a long time. It is known that Thessa Lacovich completed a degree in media at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan. She also pursued a master’s degree in digital communication strategy.
She has been the lucky girl for Manuel Locatelli. Since joining Juventus in 2021, Manuel Locatelli has developed himself into a top defender. He understands the Italian league very well as he has been playing there for almost a decade. Last year, he provided some incredible performances in the EURO 2020 for Italy. He was a part of the victorious Italian team that won the Euro in 2021.
Even though his career is pretty interesting, we will concentrate more on his love life in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.
Thessa Lacovich Childhood and Family
Thessa was born on March 22, 1998, in Costa Rica. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We do believe that her parents worked very hard to ensure a comfortable childhood for Thessa.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Costa Rican beauty has become quite challenging. However, we are looking into the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.
Thessa Lacovich Education
We believe Thessa spent her childhood and early adulthood in Costa Rica. Even though she hasn’t shared any information about her educational journey, our guess is that she went to a local high school in her hometown. Right after completing high school, she moved to Italy to study Media Advertising.
She graduated from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart with an Advertising degree. Later she pursued a Masters in Digital Communication Strategy.
Thessa Lacovich career
Thessa is a digital marketing specialist and has many years of experience in the same field. Due to her studies in the field, she quickly entered the field of marketing. However, she had to work very hard to climb to the top. Now she is a reputed professional and has worked with many high-end projects. She is currently working with a firm in Milan, Italy. She loves her work and she spends her time with her husband as well.
Thessa is also pretty famous on Instagram. She has a large fanbase, and it is continuously growing. She has earned admiration and respect from her community due to her content on social platforms. She could use her online presence to make money by doing brand promotions in the future.
Thessa Lacovich Net Worth
Thessa’s net worth is under review. She has accumulated a large sum from her media specialist role. The enormous amount provides her with financial freedom. Her boyfriend, Locatelli, also earns a significant amount. The duo’s added income ensures a comfortable lifestyle for them.
Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli relationship
Manuel Locatelli met his girlfriend in 2017 when they were teenagers. We are unsure when, where or how they met. The duo fell in love soon after their first meeting and started dating. However, the pair maintained secrecy regarding their relationship for a very long time. That’s why many fans didn’t have the idea about their love story initially.
Later, when Thessa moved in to live with Locatelli, fans learned about their relationship. Many fans have misconceptions about their marriage, but they haven’t tied the knot. However, recently Locatelli popped the big question and received a favourable answer from the love of his life. So, they are currently engaged.
Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli Children
Manuel Locatelli and Thessa Lacovich are a beautiful couple. Thessa Lacovich’s love for the footballer can be seen through her posts. They have two sons – Teo and Eduardo. The couple welcomed their second child on September 17, 2025.
Thessa Lacovich Social media
Thessa is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 100k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. Thessa Lacovich has posted almost 1000 posts on her Instagram handle. Sometimes she shares beautiful snaps with her husband and friends. She loves travelling and often posts alluring images from her trips. She loves supporting her boyfriend and visits the Allianz Stadium frequently.
Read More:
Arsenal
John Hartson – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
John Hartson is a former Wales footballer and a former coach who currently works as a television pundit for many English media and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
John played as a striker for the Scottish club Celtic and many premier league teams including Arsenal, and Westham United. He then later, even became a head coach for Wales’s Strikers. After retirement, he became head coach and media pundit. John Hartson is a part of S4C, TNT Sports, Sky Sports panel. He is also a motivational speaker.
John started his media career as a pundit in 2008 and still continues to be in the English media including Sky Sports and BT Sports and let’s see more about him in this article.
John Hartson Net Worth and Salary
John Hartson is considered to be one of the richest footballers from Wales. John is estimated to have a net worth in the range of $7 million to $10 million. Despite earning in many ways, Football was the primary contributor to his decent net worth. He earned a decent salary as a media pundit.
John is currently a pundit for many English media. John Hartson earns from $400k to $1 million currently from working as a pundit. He is a famous person in the field, so there is no doubt that he earns much here. It is also said that John Hartson has a plethora of businesses.
John Hartson Club Career
Harston turned into a professional footballer in 1992 when he debuted for Luton Town. In January 1993, Hartson was sold to Arsenal but made his debut only two years later. He established his time there and made 53 appearances scoring 14 goals for the Gunners and then joined West Ham United in 1997.
John made his West Ham debut on 15 February 1997 and scored five goals from eleven matches that season. He was the club’s top scorer in the 1997-98 season. After the controversy with his teammates involved in fights, his form dropped. And later in 1999, Hartson joined Wimbledon before joining Coventry City.
Celtic signed the Welsh striker in August 2001 where he played the most. He made 178 appearances for the club scoring 95 goals during his time there. He filled the trophy cabinet of the club by winning 6 trophies in his time. Later, John joined West Bromwich Albion in 2006 before retirement.
John Hartson International Career
John Hartson with his impressive club performances, got chances to represent the Wales national football team. He made 51 appearances for the national team scoring 14 goals. He retired from International football in 2006 to focus on his club career.
John Hartson Jobs
Hartson joined Setena Sports as a pundit in the 2008-09 season for the Scottish Premier League. In 2011, John was appointed as the part-time coach for Newport County. Sky Sports appointed the former striker to provide analysis for BT Sport Score in 2016.
John Hartson Family and Personal Life
John was born on the 5th of April 1975 in Swansea, Wales to couple Cyril and Diana Hartson. He has three siblings and he was the third child of the couple. He joined Luton Town’s youth academy when he was 16.
In 2009, Hartson was diagnosed with Testicular Cancer which had spread to his brain and received Chemotherapy. He got emergency surgery following his critical situation and the surgery turned out to be successful.
John Hartson Wife – Sarah McManus
John married Sarah McManus in 2009 and even revealed that his wife now looks after all his earnings as he was an addicted gambler. He tied the knot to Lowri Harston in 2000 and that ended up in divorce in 2005. More details about her present wife are not available and will update the section soon if received.
John Hartson Tattoo and Cars
Following the diagnosis of Testicular cancer, Hartson underwent treatment for it. During the treatment period, the Celtic fans hugely supported Hartson in his bad times. He was so touched by the gesture of the fans and had tattooed the crest of Celtic on his upper hand with a quote saying “You’ll Never Walk Alone” which he revealed later to the media.
John from just buying a Ford Escort in 1992, has upgraded his garage by adding an Audi A8, a Porsche Jeep, a Porsche Cayenne, a Range Rover, and a Bentley. He seems to be crazy about automobiles like many ballers.
Read more:
Antonio Nusa – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Antonio Nusa is a Norwegian professional football player who plays as a forward for the German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Antonio Eromonsele Nordby Nusa famously called Antonio Nusa joined Club Brugge in 2021 from the Norwegian club Stabæk. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. In 2024, he was signed by the German Bundesliga team RB Leipzig. His new deal is valued for 5 years. It is reported that he will earn €2.25 million every season.
The player has represented Norway’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Antonio Nusa’s Net Worth and Salary
Antonio is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. As of 2025, the current net worth of Antonio Nusa is $7M. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €2.50m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £2.2 million per year playing for the Belgian side Club Brugge. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals. Antonio Nusa has scored 3 goals from 30 seasons. With another good season, his value will reach the next level.
Antonio Nusa Club Career
Antonio started footballing at Langhus IL and moved to Stabæk’s youth academy at the age of 13. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2020. He made his league debut for the club against Rosenborg in May 2021.
He scored his first goal for the club against Glimt in June 2021. He signed for Club Brugge in June 2021. He scored his first Champions League goal in his debut against FC Porto on 13 September 2022 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory. He became the youngest player to score a goal on his debut in the Champions League. In 2025, he will join RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.
Antonio Nusa International Career
Antonio has represented Norway’s youth team at the international level. He was included in Norway’s U16 team in 2021 for the matches and went on to make 2 appearances for the team and managed to score a goal. He has scored 2 goals in his 5 appearances for the U18 team in 2022. Antonio Nusa has 5 goals from 17 matches for the Norway senior team.
Antonio Nusa Family
Antonio was born on 17 April 2005 in Ski, Norway. The young forward was born to a Nigerian father, Eromosele Nosa, and a Norwegian mother. He’s also eligible to play for Nigeria and the Norwegian national team. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.
Antonio Nusa’s Girlfriend
Antonio Nusa is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Antonio Nusa Sponsors and Endorsements
The Forward has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Antonio Nusa Cars and Tattoos
Antonio Nusa has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Ski. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
