Marco Asensio Girlfriend Sandra Garal Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Sandra Garal is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Fenerbahçe star Marco Asensio. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sandra is the stunning ex- girlfriend of Marco Asensio. The duo dated together for a long time, even before Asensio became a first-team starter at Real Madrid. In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful girlfriend of Marco Asensio.

Asensio has developed himself into one of the top players in his position. He joined PSG on a free transfer in July 2023. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Sandra Garal Childhood and Family

Sandra was born on May 6, 1994, in Spain, making her Spanish. Sandra hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood on any media appearances. She doesn’t want to disrupt her and her family’s lives by attracting excessive media attention.

We currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Sandra’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Marco Asensio.

Sandra Garal with his ex-wife Asensio. (Credit: Instagram)

Sandra Garal Education

Sandra hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. We think she earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Superior Technical School of Architecture of Madrid in Spain. Retrieving her educational information has been challenging for us. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.

Sandra Garal career

Sandra worked as a waitress while studying Architecture in Madrid. Whatever money she used to earn, she used them for her living and food costs. She understood the price of a comfortable life early.

Sandra’s current role is an entrepreneur. She has an architecture degree with which she can quickly get a decent job in Madrid. Sandra Garal is the founder of Beauty products and she owns the Sainte Beauty.

Sandra is currently an entrepreneur and interior designer as well. She manages all the household chores. She also owns the Sainte Studio, her interior design venture.

https://twitter.com/MadridismoreaI/status/1677667008765124610?s=20

Sandra Garal Net Worth

As Sandra’s net worth is disclosed to be €5 million, it implies that she holds considerable wealth. Despite her role as a housewife and the absence of other known income streams, her net worth indicates the presence of substantial assets, investments, or other forms of wealth. However, it’s important to note that her net worth alone does not provide a definitive picture of her lifestyle or spending habits, as these can vary greatly even among individuals with similar levels of wealth.

Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio’s relationship

Marco Asensio met with his wife in 2019. The Spanish beauty was working as a waitress at that time to fund his living costs, and Asensio happened to be in the right spot at the right time. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and realized that they had so much in common.

They started going out on dates and eventually fell in love. They decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed.

After three years of dating, we believe they have managed to create a healthy channel of communication between them, which helps them keep their love life stable. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in Spain on 07.07.2023. They announced their divorce in June 2024 and the reason has been private. Sandra Garal is now in a relationship with the professional Padel player, Ale Galan.

Sandra Garal has a net worth of €55 million. (Credit: Instagram)

Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children until now. They are very young at this point and only have set a foothold in their respective professional fields. That’s why having a child at this point might not seem like a good idea, as they wouldn’t be able to take out the required time from their busy schedule.

Sandra Garal Social media

Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 349K followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She often posts alluring pictures of herself in different attires and her husband. She has a strong fashion sense that reflects in her Insta feed.

Sandra is pretty famous on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

