The Borussia Dortmund captain helped the mascot out before facing RB Leipzig in a huge clash

Marco Reus led his Borussia Dortmund side out in a huge clash against RB Leipzig last night.

Leipzig, the Bundesliga leaders, visited the Signal Iduna Park, and the game did not disappoint.

Dortmund stormed into a two-goal lead thanks to the two Julians. Weigl opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Brandt followed with a strike in the 34th minute.

Marco Reus was unable to get on the scoresheet against Leipzig (Image credit: Getty)

The home side, however, haven’t been able to keep goals out and the league leaders came back with two strikes from Timo Werner.

The German has been excellent since the previous campaign and seemed set to hand Leipzig a crucial point.

However, Dortmund took the lead again thanks to Jadon Sancho in the 55th minute before Patrik Schick equalised in the 77th.

The point was more important for Leipzig to keep their gap with Dortmund, and the home side will be a little frustrated after leading twice in the game.

Dortmund remain four points behind Leipzig after the game, and could drop down from third should results not go their way in midweek.

Reus wins hearts

Nevertheless, there was one great moment before the game started as Dortmund captain Reus came out with a mascot.

Reus has grown at Dortmund ever since he switched from Borussia Monchengladbach but has struggled with injuries during his time at the club.

However, he still is an excellent player and has nine goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season.

The 30-year-old could still lead Dortmund to the title if things go their way, and it will be interesting to see how they do in the coming weeks.

They also have the Champions League knockout clash against PSG, who are managed by their former coach Thomas Tuchel.

Many fans praised their captain for his gesture at the start of the game, and here are some of their reactions from Twitter.

