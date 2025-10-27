Google News
Marco Verratti Wife Jessica Aidi Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Jessica Aidi? Meet The Wife Of Marco Verratti
Jessica Aidi is famous for being the wife of PSG star Marco Verratti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Being a successful model, Jessica makes a true power couple with Marco Verratti. She appeared as the cover star on Elle Arabia’s front page. Even though she is in a pretty comfortable position professionally, she has faced a lot of barriers to reach where she is today. She started working at an early age and worked her way to the top. She recently got married to Marco Verratti. However, they dated for a long time before that.
Verratti is considered to be one of the best midfield players at this moment. He has achieved a lot of fame playing for PSG. After helping the Italian national team win the EURO 2020, he became a celebrity figure in his home country. However, his love life hasn’t been a straight road. Well, many fans have misconceptions about the topic and that’s why today we have decided to shed light on the matter. Follow along to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Marco Verratti.
Jessica Aidi Childhood and Family
Jessica Aidi was born on July 11, 1991. She is very confident in front of the media and has enjoyed the attention over the years. However, she hasn’t shared much when it comes to her family details. For the same reason, we currently don’t know the anime of her father and mother and what kind of jobs they do. We are also uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating her early life and childhood and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Marco Verratti.
Jessica Aidi Education
Jessica spent most of her childhood and early life in France. She attended a local high school in her hometown. However, she hasn’t shared whether she went to university for further education after that. We believe she started to work at an early age, and that’s why she might have skipped college.
Jessica Aidi career
Jessica is a professional model. She has earned a lot of fame in the last few years. She has been delivering top-notch performances lately, and her career will only rise. She is currently involved with the Next models, and her work comprises Paris and Milan. She has worked with several big brands, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and US magazine Sports Illustrated.
However, her career always wasn’t like this. She started working as a waitress at a very early age. She worked at several restaurants around Paris and saved up to achieve her dream. Well, when the opportunity came, she capitalized on that and made a big name. She has become a role model for many young girls in her country.
Jessica is very famous on social media platforms, especially Instagram. We currently don’t know whether she has started monetizing her audience. However, considering her colossal follower base, she could earn a considerable amount of money.
Jessica Aidi Net Worth
Jessica’s current net worth is $3 Million, mainly representing her earnings from a successful modelling career. She has worked with several big brands and has accumulated a large sum. Her bank balance is more significant than most of the typical WAGs. Well, she maintains a lavish lifestyle through her earnings.
Jessica Aidi and Marco Verratti relationship
Marco Verratti met his wife in 2019. The Italian midfielder was going through a rough phase at that time after separating from her previous partner, Laura Zazzara. They were childhood sweethearts and have two children together; that’s why divorcing her previous wife was very difficult. However, Verratti decided to move on and started dating Jessica after his divorce. We are not sure how they met. However, they were madly in love after a few initial outings. The duo made their first official public outing at Paris Fashion Week. They have remained inseparable since then. Last year the pair tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony attended by all their family members and friends. We believe they are a happy couple and respect each other’s opinions.
Jessica Aidi and Marco Verratti Children
Verratti and Jessica haven’t yet welcomed any child. However, the Italian midfielder has two children with her previous wife. We are not sure whether the pair are currently planning to include a newborn as they are both very active in their respective professional career.
Jessica Aidi Social media
Jessica has a large follower base on Instagram. She mostly posts alluring pictures of herself and her husband. Aidi likes to travel a lot, and you can find many photos of the French beauty flaunting her bikini body. She has also shared images of her wedding on her page. Jessica Aidi has more than 500k followers on Instagram. The French model has a verified account . She posts her modeling pictures. Jessica Aidi also shares pictures of her with her boyfriend and kids.
Read More
Chelsea
Mykhailo Mudryk – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mykhailo Mudryk is a Ukrainian professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Chelsea and for the Ukrainian national team and in this article, Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Mykhailo Petrovych Mudryk famously called Mykhailo Mudryk joined the Premier League club Chelsea from the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. The player was linked with Arsenal and later with Chelsea’s updated offer to the club, he joined the club. He has been with Chelsea for more than 2 years scoring 5 goals ok 50+ matches.
The young player looks sharp and has impressed the fans and the staff in his Premier League debut against Liverpool despite being an expensive signing. He represented Ukraine’s youth team before playing for the senior team of the nation. Let us get to know about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Mykhailo Mudryk’s Net Worth and Salary
Mykhailo Mudryk is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €40.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of £100,000 per week playing for the English club Chelsea. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He earns a salary of £5.2 million at Chelsea every year.
Mykhailo Mudryk Club Career
Mudryk began his career at Metalist Kharkiv in 2010. He then moved to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk’s academy in 2014, where he quickly rose through the ranks and attracted the interest of Shakhtar Donetsk. He joined their academy in 2016. In the 2018-19 season, he played for Shakhtar in the U21 category and later that year, he was promoted to the first team.
He made his senior debut in October 2018, aged 17. After limited first-team minutes, he was loaned to Ukrainian Premier League side Arsenal Kyiv, Desna Chernihiv and returned to Shakhtar. In the 2021-22 season, he found more space as a starter under Roberto De Zerbi’s management who considered him one of the best young players.
He played in the UEFA Champions League and was named the club’s Player of the Year and attracted the attention of Sevilla and Arsenal. In the 2022-23 season, he was named the Ukrainian Footballer of the Year and Shakhtar’s Player of the Year. On 15 January 2023, he was signed by Chelsea on a permanent deal for an initial fee of €70 million rising to €100 million in add-ons. He recorded his first goal against Fulham and continued his good performances.
Mykhailo Mudryk International Career
He played for the national under-17 and under-19 teams from 2017-2019, scoring 5 and 3 goals respectively. In 2019 he was included in the under-21 team and scored the winning goal in a match against Armenia in September 2021.
He was called up to the senior national team in April 2022 and made his debut in a friendly match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, scoring his first goal. He also played in the 2022 World Cup qualifying semi-finals, helping Ukraine secure a 3-1 victory against Scotland.
Mykhailo Mudryk Family
Mykhailo Mudryk was born on 5 January 2001 in Krasnohrad, Ukraine. His parents Petrovych Mudryk and Inna Nikolaevna Mudrik struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Mykhailo Mudryk’s Girlfriend
The Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Mykhailo Mudryk Sponsors and Endorsements
Mykhailo Mudryk has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Mykhailo Mudryk Cars and Tattoos
Mudryk owns some cool and fancy cars including an Audi rs q7, Audi R8, Lamborghini Urus SUV, and BMW 8th series. The young winger has a decent collection and might buy some more cars to fill up his garage. Mudryk has tattooed his neck, left hand, left arm and his chest.
Read More:
Google News
Anna Lewandowska: Robert Lewandowski wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Anna Lewandowska is a Polish karateka and is known for being the wife of one of the best strikers of all time Robert Lewandowski.
Anna Lewandowska comes from Poland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history Robert Lewandowski. She hails from Poland and is a karate practicioner. Anna has won a plethora of awards and medals.
Anna Lewandowska and Robert Lewandowski Families
Anna Lewandowska was born on 7 September 1988 in Lodz, Poland, to her father Bodgan Stachurski and mother, Maria. She has one sibling, a brother Piotr Stachurski.
Robert Lewandowski was born on 21 August 1988 in Warsaw, Poland. His father, Krysztof was a Polish Judo Champion and also played football and his mother, Iwona Lewandowska, is a Polish long-distance runner.
Anna Lewandowska husband Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers of all time and one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history. He has scored over 500 career goals for club and country. Robert Lewandowski has played more than 80 matches for the Poland national football team. He made his international debut in the year 2008. The veteran is a part of the Barcelona fc and he is still the captain of the Poland football team.
As a teen, Lewandowski joined MKS Varsovia Warsaw, and he played for seven years. Then, he moved to the 4th tier side Delta Warsaw. Finally, he moved to top-flight Lech Poznan, helping the team win the 2009-10 Ekstraklasa.
In 2010, he was transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he won honours, including two consecutive Bundesliga titles and the league’s top goalscorer award. During the 2014-15 season, he joined Dortmund’s rivals Bayern Munich. He has won the Bundesliga title in each of his first seven seasons. Lewandowski was an integral part of Bayern’s UEFA Champions League win in 2019-20.
Lewandowski has played international football for Poland since his debut he has represented them at UEFA 2012, 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020. He is the all-time top scorer for Poland. Other than that, he has won a handful of awards in his career.
Anna Lewandowska and Robert Lewandowski Kids
Anna and Robert began their relationship 12 years ago in 2008. They supported each other during their difficult times and everything fell in place for the couple at the right time. They tied the knot in 2013 at a big wedding ceremony at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary located in Serock. On 4 May 2017, Lewandowska gave birth to their first daughter, and On 6 May 2020, they gave birth to their second daughter. The couple enjoy their time with their kids. They take their kids to football matches, restaurants, parks, and beaches.
Anna Lewandowska Profession, Career, Net Worth
Lewandowska is a Physical Education Graduate from Warsaw, and she is a member of the Pruszkow Karate Club. She has won three medals in the World Championships seniors, six European Championships medals in different age categories and 29 Polish Championship Medals.
Anna even became a nutritionist and started the blog Healthy Plan by Ann, which provides nutritional advice and workout plans. She is known as Poland’s face of fitness and is ranked among the 22nd richest women in Poland. She has a whopping 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
Read More on Football:
Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Wife, and more
Arguably the best centre-forward in world football today, Robert Lewandowski is a name familiar to football fans the world over and here we reveal more about his net worth, salary, and more. Known for his positioning, technique and finishing, the Pole is one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Bundesliga and is still going strong.
He has scored over 600 goals for club and country and is still going strong despite his age. He has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six seasons and broke the legendary Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season. The number stood for 49 years before Lewandowski beat it in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski’s Net Worth, Contract and Salary
Lewandowski is worth a mammoth $ 85 million. One of the best-paid players in the world, the veteran has a base salary of $20 million at Barcelona. The footballer also has a couple of business ventures and his earnings have increased over the years.
The Polish international also has endorsements with the likes of Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl, and Gillette. Lewandowski took home $ 34 million in earnings in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski Club Career
Lewandowski began his career at the local Warsaw-based club Partyzant Leszno before moving to MKS Varsovia Warsaw in 1997. He spent seven years at the club before moving to fourth division side Delta Warsaw where he got his first senior break.
He eventually moved to Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 and in his very first season was the top scorer in the Polish third division, leading his side to promotion to division 2. He continued his hot streak and topped the second-division scoring charts in 2007/08.
Sporting Gijon rejected the chance to sign the player in 2008 and he ended up moving to Lech Poznan. He led them to the 2009/10 top division league title and was linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Genoa. However, it wasn’t to be and he would go on to join Borussia Dortmund.
He replaced Lucas Barrios as the club’s ace striker in 2011/12 and has not looked back since. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Lewandowski continued his development and quickly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe. Lewandowski led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, one DFB Pokal, One DFB SuperCup and the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League final.
The Pole spent four years at the Westfalenstadion before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich on a free in 2014. He has since continued to develop and further entrenched his credentials as a world-class striker at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has broken a number of records in red and is currently in his eighth year at the club. He has since made 356 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 328 goals and making 68 assists.
Robert Lewandowski, after establishing himself as one of the best players at Bayern Munich, transferred to Barcelona in July 2022 for a fee of €45 million, potentially rising to €50 million. He became Barcelona’s new number 9 and made an impressive start, scoring in pre-season matches and making a significant impact in La Liga and the Champions League. He won the Supercopa de España and La Liga title, while also clinching his first Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer.
Robert Lewandowski International Career
Lewandowski made his senior debut for Poland at the age of 20 in 2008 against San Marino. He announced his arrival with a goal as the Poles swept aside San Marino 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.
He has since made 140 appearances for his country, scoring 78 goals. Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer at the senior level. He represented Poland at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Euros while also playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Unlike his club career, Lewandowski is yet to win a single major honour for Poland.
Lewandowski was included in the Polish national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he missed a penalty in the first game against Mexico, he scored his first World Cup goal in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and added another goal from a penalty in a 3-1 loss to France in the round of 16.
Robert Lewandowski Family, Wife, Kids and Personal Life
Robert Lewandowski’s father Krzysztof Lewandowski was a former footballer who represented second division club Hyrnik Warsaw. He was also a Polish judo champion. Lewandowski’s mother Iwona Lewandowska too was into sports and represented AZS Warsaw in volleyball. His sister, Milena, also plays volleyball and has represented the U21 national team.
Lewandowski married Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013 and they have since had two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020). Anna too has her share of talents and won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup.
Lewandowski finished his Bachelor of Physical Education (BPhEd) with coaching and management at the Academy of Sport Education in Warsaw in 2017.
Robert Lewandowski Endorsements and Sponsorships
Robert Lewandowski is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces and has a number of endorsements with companies from across the world.
He has worked with major brands such as Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl and Gillette. Lewandowski featured on the cover of the Polish edition of FIFA 15 alongside Lionel Messi. Lewandowski’s trademark “X” goal celebration appeared for the first time in FIFA 18.
Apart from philanthropy, Lewandowski also invests in startups, e-commerce and websites. This is done mainly through Protos Venture Capital, a company of which he is a shareholder. Lewandowski also owns “Stor9_”, an agency that specialises in marketing communications.
Robert Lewandowski legacy
Despite looking unlikely to hang up his boots any time soon, Lewandowski is already one of the game’s most illustrious strikers. Capable of finding the back of the net with ease, the 33-year-old is a feared striker who can go toe to toe with the best defenders.
Given his incredible strike rate, it is evident that Lewandowski has broken quite a number of records. We take a look at a few of them below.
|Poland all-time top goalscorer- 74 goals (20 January 2021)
|Most goals in European Championships qualifying – 13 (Joint with David Healy)
|Most number of goals in a European World Cup qualifying campaign-18
|First Polish player to score in three European Championships (2012,2016,2020)
|Fastest time to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League match. (Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade 2019/20)
|Won the European treble and was the top scorer in all three competitions (2019/20)
|The first player to score 100 competitive goals at the Allianz Arena.
|Bundesliga record for the most number of goals in a single campaign- 41 (2020/21)
|All-time top scorer in German Supercup history
|Most Bundesliga goals by a foreign player
|German record for the most consecutive matches with a goal in all competitions-16
Robert Lewandowski’s car collection
The Pole is an avid motorsports fan and envisages a career for him in the high adrenaline sport once he hangs up his boots.
A few of the cards in his collection include a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Porsche 911 Speedster, Two Bentley Continentals, a Mercedes-AMG CL 63, a Maserati GranTurismo Sport and an Audi RS6. It will be interesting to see if he will ever appear in a Fast and Furious movie in the future.
Robert Lewandowski Tattoos
Robert Lewandowski does not appear to have any tattoos on him. The Pole in fact does not need any permanent inking given that his goals have already immortalized his name in the sport.
Robert Lewandowski Social Media
Lewandowski is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of training. Robert Lewandowski also shared pictures of his wife.
Read More:
- Who Is Alicia Aylies? Meet the rumoured girlfriend Of Kylian Mbappe
- Who Is Rebecca Halliday? Meet The ex girlfriend Of Jesse Lingard
- Who Is Lina Meyer? Meet the wife Of Joshua Kimmich
Robert Lewandowski FAQs
How many times has Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga?
Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga nine times, twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven times at Bayern Munich.
When did Robert Lewandowski get married?
Robert Lewandowski got married to Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013.
What is the net worth of Robert Lewandowski?
Robert Lewandowski is worth $85million.
Does Robert Lewandowski have any children?
Tes Robert Lewandowski has two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020).
How many goals does Robert Lewandowski have for Poland?
Robert Lewandowski has scored 74 times for Poland, more than any other player in the country’s history.
What is Robert Lewandowski’s major passion apart from football?
Robert Lewandowski is an avid motorsports fan.
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”