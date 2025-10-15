Chelsea
Marcus Bettinelli – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Marcus Bettinelli is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the English Premier League club Manchester City and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Marcus Bettinelli joined the English club from Fulham in 2021. He is a third-choice goalkeeper for the Blues and has been training hard to get his first spot. He has represented England’s U21 side and has not played for the senior team yet. His goal is to play for the England national team.
He is an experienced player and has been a role model for many other young players in the squad. He joined Chelsea for the 2022 EPL season. In 2025, he signed a one year deal with Manchester City. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Marcus Bettinelli’s Net Worth and Salary
Marcus is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €5 million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a whopping salary of £2 Million per year playing for Manchester City.
Marcus Bettinelli Club Career
Bettinelli began footballing at Fulham’s youth academy when he was 14. He was promoted to the senior team in 2010. He signed his first professional club with the club and was immediately loaned out to Dartford on 17 August 2010 for a month’s loan. He made his debut against Macclesfield Town which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
His loan spell was extended and went on to make 42 appearances for the club in his 1 year time there. He was then loaned consecutively twice to Accrington Stanley in 2013 and 2014. He signed his contract extension with the club in 2014. He made his debut for the club on 26 August against Brentford in an EFL Cup match. He made his league debut against Cardiff City in a Championship match.
He extended the contract with the club in October 2018. He was loaned to Middlesbrough for a season in 2020. He made a total of 41 league appearances for the club. He was sold to the Premier League club Chelsea on 28 July 2021. He made his debut against Chesterfield in an FA Cup third-round match which ended in a 5-1 win in January 2022. In 2025, he signed with the Manchester City.
Marcus Bettinelli International Career
Marcus Bettinelli was called up for England’s U21 team in 2014. He made his debut against the Czech Republic in March 2015 in a 1-0 away win and that was his only appearance for the side. He was included in the senior squad for the matches against Spain and Switzerland but failed to appear in the matches.
Marcus Bettinelli Family
Marcus was born on 24 May 1992 in Camberwell, England. His father Vic Bettinelli and his mother struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.
Marcus Bettinelli’s Wife – Nadia Faccenda
The Goalkeeper has been enjoying his time with his wife Nadia Faccenda, she is a model. The couple has been a joyful pair and has been spending some quality time together. Nadia Faccenda is seen cheering her fiance on many occasions showing her full-blown support.
Marcus Bettinelli Sponsors and Endorsements
Marcus has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. Marcus Bettinelli is a high-profile player and he will secure brand deals with a good season.
Marcus Bettinelli Cars and Tattoos
Marcus Bettinelli has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Arsenal
Who Is Martina Cechova? Meet The Wife Of Petr Cech
Martina Cechova is a fitness instructor and she is famous for being the Ex-wife of Czech legend Petr Cech. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Martina is a fitness trainer and a successful businesswoman. However, things weren’t as comfortable as they are today for Martina. She had to work very hard for everything she has achieved in her life. she e always had the love and support of her partner, Petr Cech. Everyone was shocked when the couple announced their separation. Stay tuned to learn more about their love story.
Petr Cech is an inspiration for many young goalkeepers around the world because of the career he has left behind him. Not only with one big club, but Cech has also performed really well for two big London clubs – Arsenal and Chelsea.
After retiring from football, Petr Cech took the role of technical and performance advisor at Chelsea football club. Today we are going to take a look at his private life. You’ll get to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Petr Cech after reading this article.
Martina Cechova Childhood and Family
Martina was born on January 26, 1982, in Plzeň, Czechoslovakia. She likes a peaceful life and doesn’t want the media to hamper her low-key living. That’s why she doesn’t share much about her family when making public appearances. We currently don’t know the name of her parents and what jobs they do. But our information suggests that her parents made sure she gets a good head start in life.
We also think that her calm and peaceful nature came from her parents. We are unsure whether she has any siblings and are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Petr Cech.
Martina Cechova Education
Martina completed her high school studies at a local institution. She used to enjoy the process of studying and excelled in her academics. She was a curious student who loved exploring deep into the topics and gathering further knowledge. She went to college after completing her secondary education. But, due to the lack of information, we don’t know her major.
Martina Cechova career
Martina is the owner of a fitness studio named BeZu Fitness Studios. The studio helps people get in their desired shapes by guiding them through fitness training and healthy diet scheduling. Her business was successful and Petr Cech supported her a lot.
Martina is a personal fitness trainer and instructor. She was passionate about fitness and exercise from childhood. So, she made a career out of her passion. Currently, she trains individuals at her own fitness studio. She has also helped her husband to maintain top-notch fitness throughout his career.
Martina Cechova Net Worth
Martina hasn’t shared much about her earnings. We believe she has accumulated handsome money from her successful business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know the exact number. She is an independent woman, and her earnings give her the freedom to enjoy life to its fullest extent.
Petr Cech was a goalkeeping star at his peak time. Arsenal and Chelsea paid a fortune to keep such a high-class goalkeeper. Hence he has secured a good amount of money during his playing time. Currently, his advisory role also pays a significant amount.
Martina Cechova and Petr Cech relationship
Petr Cech met with his wife while at school. It was love at first sight. They started dating in 2003 and were a beautiful couple. They became friends first, and as time passed, love developed between them due to their attraction to each other. The duo started meeting outside school time. Within a few months, they were madly in love. Everything was ended when they decide to part ways in August 2025. The couple ended their marriage life and will continue to remain as best friends for their children.
Martina moved to London with Cech, and their love life flourished. She became the biggest supporter of her husband and helped him manage failure. Finally, in 2003, the Czech legend tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart. Many close friends, family members and teammates attended the lavish wedding ceremony.
Martina Cechova and Petr Cech Children
The couple has two children together. Martina gave birth to their daughter, Adéla, in January 2008. Their son, Damián, was born in June 2009.
Martina Cechova Social media
Martina is not a massive lover of social media. She keeps herself busy with her work. She barely posts anything on her Instagram account. She did put some pictures of her family on her page. Due to her inactivity, she doesn’t have a lot of followers.
FAQs about Martina Cechova
|When did Martina Cechova and Petr Cech get married?
|They got married in 2003.
|What is Martina Cechova doing now?
|She is a business owner and a Fitness instructor.
|How old is Martina Cechova?
|She is 40 years old.
|Nationality of Martina Cechova?
|She is Czech.
|What is Martina Cechova’s net worth?
|Her net worth is unknown.
Barcelona
Oriol Romeu – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Oriol Romeu is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Spanish professional football club, Girona and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Oriol Romeu Vidal is a Spanish professional footballer known for his defensive midfield skills. He was born on September 24, 1991, in Ulldecona, Catalonia, Spain. Romeu began his football journey in the youth academy of FC Barcelona in 2004, after moving from CF Ulldecona and RCD Espanyol.
Throughout his career, Oriol Romeu has been recognized for his defensive capabilities and tactical awareness in the midfield, making him a valuable asset to the teams he has played for. He joined FC Barcelona back in July 2023. He could not score a single goal for FC Barcelona from 28 appearances and was again transferred to Girona on loan.
Oriol Romeu’s Net Worth and Salary
Oriol Romeu, a product of Barcelona’s La Masia Academy, has had a successful career with various clubs. His current estimated net worth is €27 million which comes from his earnings and business ventures. The Spanish midfielder, who is now on the pitch for Girona, has a market worth of €12.2 million (£10.8 million), which reflects his talent and prime years. His salary with Barcelona is not yet disclosed but with the financial condition of Barca, he might not be earning much. He earns $1.5 million for Girona.
Oriol Romeu’s Club Career
Romeu joined the FC Barcelona junior programme in 2004, having previously played for CF Ulldecona and RCD Espanyol. Before making his senior debut in a friendly game against Kazma Sporting Club, he rose through the ranks and competed for Barcelona B.
Romeu joined Chelsea in 2011 for a €5 million transfer fee. During his stint at the English club, he also spent time on loan at Valencia and VfB Stuttgart. He moved to Southampton for £5 million in August 2015 after four years at Chelsea. Romeu immediately established himself as a crucial cog in Southampton’s midfield, garnering plaudits for his work and comparisons to N’Golo Kante.
He played 256 games for Southampton throughout his tenure there before deciding to join La Liga again. Romeu signed with Girona in 2022, making his comeback to Spanish football possible. The reunion didn’t last long, though, as he signed a three-year contract to rejoin Barcelona in July 2023. He again moved to Girona fc in 2025 on loan from Barcelona.
Oriol Romeu’s International Career
Romeu represented Spain up to the under-21 level and was part of the under-17 team that won the 2008 European Championship. He also played for Spain in the 2012 Olympics. Additionally, Romeu made a debut appearance for the Catalonia national team in a friendly against Venezuela in 2019.
Oriol Romeu’s Family
Oriol Romeu comes from a close-knit family. Cristina Vidal and Miquel Romeu are his parents. The autobiography of the Spanish football player, who is well-known for his love of reading, is titled “La Temporada de mi vida, el viaje interior de un Futbolista” (The Season of my life, the inside journey of a Footballer).
Oriol Romeu’s Girlfriend – Unknown
There are no reports of Oriol Romeu being in a committed relationship and no information about his partner that is known to the general public. Some sports and prominent personalities frequently maintain their privacy, therefore information about their relationships may not be easily available to the public or media.
Oriol Romeu’s Sponsors and Endorsements
Regarding sponsors or endorsement agreements with Oriol Romeu, no precise information is provided. Professional players frequently enter into a number of sponsorship and endorsement contracts with brands, although the specifics of these deals are not always made public. A football player has a plethora of endorsements, but Oriol Romeu is yet to share them to the public.
Oriol Romeu’s Cars and Tattoos
Romeu has not been seen driving much, but with his level as a top professional footballer, he might own some cars in his garage. He has not inked his skin unlike many footballers and doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin in the future too. Oriol Romeu has a couple of cars at his residence, but he has not shared any pictures of them on social media.
- Dominik Livakovic 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Luke Plange 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Brooklyn Lyons-Foster 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Oriol Romeu
|What is the net worth of Oriol Romeu?
|The net worth of Oriol Romeu is £20 million.
|How many clubs have Oriol Romeu played for?
|Oriol Romeu has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Barcelona B, Barcelona, Chelsea, Girona, Southampton, VfB Stuttgart, and Valencia
|How old is Oriol Romeu?
|He is 31 years old.
|What Nationality is Oriol Romeu?
|He is Spanish.
|Has Oriol Romeu ever won the La Liga?
|Yes, he has won the La Liga with Barcelona.
Arsenal
Ashley Cole Girlfriend Sharon Canu Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sharon Canu? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ashley Cole
Sharon Canu is famous for being the Girlfriend of England legend Ashley Cole. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sharon is the kind of person who is highly motivated and never gives up on dreams. She pursued her dream of becoming a model and has achieved a lot of fame. However, nothing came to her easily, but the good thing is that she has Ashley Cole by her side. Ashley Cole is a legendary football player from England. He is one of the best defenders in the world who played for Chelsea, Arsenal, and other teams.
The English defender was mostly a nightclub man before he met with Sharon. However, that completely changed after he fell in love with Italian beauty and had two kids. Ashley Cole is considered to be one of the greatest defenders of his generation. Starting with Arsenal he developed himself into a beast that strikers often feared.
He has helped both the London rivals – Arsenal and Chelsea to secure major titles. After finishing his business in England he moved to Italy where he met his girlfriend. In this article, we are going to give all the information about their love story in detail. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Ashley Cole.
Sharon Canu Childhood and Family
Sharon was born on March 28. We currently don’t know which year she was born, but we believe she is in her 30s. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the names of her father and mother and their background. Sharon Canu’s personal details are not known to the public. Apart from her husband and family, Sharon Canu doesn’t share any details to anyone.
However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her. We think she has a sister named Valentina Canu, with whom she has maintained a good relationship. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend of Ashley Cole.
Sharon Canu Education
Sharon went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. As we have very little information on her educational journey, we couldn’t confirm whether she went to university after that. However, our guess is that she pursued a career in modelling rather than going to college.
Sharon Canu Career
As Sharon was passionate about modelling, she entered the industry early. With hard work and determination, she climbed the ladder rapidly and currently has placed herself in a comfortable position in the industry. She has worked with famous brands to promote their products. Her charming personality and flawless beauty assisted her in achieving high-end projects, and success followed.
Due to her modelling career, she already had an influence on the fashion community. So she started using her knowledge in a positive way by educating other enthusiasts. She has excelled in her role as she loved what she was doing. But after she became a mother, she started concentrating more on her family and currently doesn’t remain heavily involved in the industry.
Sharon Canu’s Net Worth
Sharon’s net worth is under review. We believe she has accumulated a massive sum from her modelling career. But as she hasn’t shared anything, we don’t have the exact number. We are currently not sure whether she has any other ventures. However, we believe she is an independent woman and likes to live her life on her own terms, and the significant amount she has in her bank allows her to do precisely that.
Ashley Cole has accumulated an enormous amount of money during his playing career. His net worth stands at over $50 Million. The couple’s added income allows them to live a luxurious lifestyle.
Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole’s relationship
Ashley Cole met with his girlfriend in 2014. However, Sharon is not the first woman that ever came into his life. Cole was known to be a nightclub man and was involved in several relationships when he was pretty young. He finally got married to the famous British singer Cheryl in 2006.
However, their relationship fell apart after Cole was caught cheating on his wife with three different women. Finally, they got divorced in 2010. The moment Sharon stepped into Cole’s life, she completely transformed the English footballer into a better person.
Her love moulded the party man into a family person and a responsible father. Cole even publicly accepted his transformation in an interview with Daily Telegraph: “It’s a different me; I’m more of a family man now. You won’t see me in nightclubs anymore; you’ll see me at a park pushing my kids.”
Sharon Canu’s Husband Ashley Cole’s Career
Former English professional footballer Ashley Cole is renowned for his outstanding left-back career. Cole had a fantastic career playing football in England, mostly for Arsenal and Chelsea. He amassed a sizable collection of Premier League and FA Cup victories and established himself as a key member of the England team. Cole was well known for his speed, offensive contributions, and defensive skills. With over 100 games for the national team and countless awards received over the course of his career, his accomplishments and reliability established him as one of the best left-backs in English football history.
Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole Children
The couple has two children together. Their first child, a baby boy named Jaxon Cole, was born In 2016. They were blessed with a daughter, Grace Cole, in 2018. The duo enjoys spending time with their children.
Sharon Canu Social media
Sharon is not a fan of social media. She has an Instagram account. But she prefers to spend time with her children and boyfriend rather than posting and liking others’ photos. That’s why she doesn’t stay very active on any internet platform and barely posts pictures. She mostly shares pictures of her beautiful children on her Instagram feed when she does post.
