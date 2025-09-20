Dragon Feeds
Marcus Rashford Girlfriend Lucia Loi Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Lucia Loi? Meet The Girlfriend Of Marcus Rashford
Lucia Loi is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona star Marcus Rashford. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite being very young, Lucia has proven to be a mature and responsible woman. She and Rashford have been together for a long time. However, the duo has kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple doesn’t make many public appearances together, or they have mastered the trick to avoid the camera’s eye. That’s why many fans don’t know about English beauty. Rashford and Lucia Loi started dating during their high school days. The couple broke up twice before getting reunited in 2025.
Even though Rashford has an intriguing life story on and off the pitch, we have decided to keep his career aside and dive deep into the life of his love of life. We will reveal everything there is to know about the Girlfriend Of Marcus Rashford. Read until the end in order not to miss anything.
Lucia Loi Childhood and Family
Lucia first saw the light of the earth on November 23, 1997. Her mother’s name is Vicky Loi. She also has a brother named Alex Loi. We don’t have much information about her father as Lucia hasn’t disclosed anything about him. We don’t know in what conditions she was raised. She has been interested in PR and modelling.
However, we believe her parents did everything in their power to give her a comfortable upbringing. They taught her some good ethics and values that have moulded her personality.
Lucia Loi Education
Lucia completed her high school graduation from Mersey High School in 2014. After her graduation, she joined the Advertising and Brand Marketing programme of Manchester Metropolitan University. She hasn’t disclosed her education details broadly on any public platform. However, our information suggests that she was an excellent student and performed extensively in academic areas.
Lucia Loi career
Lucia is currently working with a Manchester-based PR company, Sugar. She has expertise in client servicing and writing Press releases. She is a hard-working woman and manages her time efficiently to give the best output possible. Due to her ambitious nature, she has achieved rapid growth in her career and is in the process of making it big in the industry.
Lucia could even start her own PR agency to cater to clients in the future. She already has a lot of experience and considering her growth, she is suited to handle high profile clients.
Lucia is passionate about fitness. She exercises regularly and maintains a productive schedule. She also likes cooking her own food and is interested in the arts.
Lucia Loi Net Worth
Lucia’s net worth is believed to be $350,000, which mainly represents earnings from a successful PR career. Looking at the whopping value she has secured in a short span, it seems the English lady has very clear ideas.
Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, earns way more than his girlfriend. His current salary at Barcelona is believed to be over £30 million per year. His net worth is $90 Million, making him one of the wealthiest youngsters in the country.
He has been picked to represent England at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Lucia Loi boyfriend Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. He got his senior team breakthrough in 2016 and has become an integral part of the squad over the years. With 107 goals and 57 assists in 289 appearances, he is on track to touch the legacy of some of the top Manchester United players.
Lucia Loi and Marcus Rashford relationship
Marcus Rashford and her girlfriend met when they were teenagers. The duo belongs to the same locality. So their meetup wasn’t a difficult task. However, they started to hang out together. They started releasing that they had a connection, and it didn’t take them long to fall in love. Our information suggests that they started dating in 2016.
The pair doesn’t share many social media activities, and that’s why many fans don’t know about their relationship. However, she was caught on camera by the paparazzi during the 2018 World Cup. The pair were even spotted kissing each other after a match.
Lucia Loi and Marcus Rashford Children
Lucia and Rashford currently don’t have any children. They are only dating now. We are uncertain whether they have told each other about the long term plans of their relationship.
Lucia Loi Social media
Lucia has an Instagram account. However, she isn’t very active on any social media platforms. She barely posts photos. She only has 30+ images on her account. But, after her relationship with Rashford became viral, she earned a lot of followers overnight. She currently has 100k followers on her account.
Read More:
Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale Girlfriend Georgina Irwin Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Georgina Irwin? Meet The Girlfriend Of Aaron Ramsdale
Georgina Irwin is famous for being the girlfriend of Newcastle United star Aaron Ramsdale. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Georgina has achieved incredible feats in her career. Currently, she is a flight attendant. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. But when it comes to her love life, she maintained absolute secrecy regarding her relationship with Aaron Ramsdale. Her husband Aaron Ramsdale is a young talent and one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Ramsdale plays for England and the New Castle United club.
Since joining Arsenal in 2021, the Englishman has become a crucial member of the squad. Currently, he is very young and only good things could be awaiting him if he continues to provide top class performances.
However, we are not here to talk more about his career but to explore his love life. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Aaron Ramsdale.
Georgina Irwin Childhood and Family
On April 7, 1996, Georgina was born in England, making her English. Despite coming into the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs. But our information suggests that she has a twin sister named Kayleigh Irwin, with whom she maintains a healthy relationship. We will continue looking for more details and update the article if we find new data.
Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Aaron Ramsdale.
Georgina Irwin Education
Georgina went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She now works in a profession that requires trained individuals; hence she might have taken some training, but we couldn’t confirm whether she went to a formal institution for that. She is a flight attendant who once struggled for bucks.
Georgina Irwin’s career
Georgina is a professional flight attendant. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has excelled in her role. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big airline companies. She is currently working with British Airways.
Georgina also runs her own business. She is the owner of the sportswear brand Gymnetix, an apparel brand that uses recycled plastics to create sports accessories. The company mainly deals in the online market.
Georgina Irwin Net Worth
Georgina’s net worth is under review at this point. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her flight attendant career and business venture. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman, and her earnings take care of her needs and wants.
Georgina Irwin and Aaron Ramsdale’s relationship
Aaron Ramsdale met with his girlfriend in 2019 when he was playing for AFC Wimbledon on loan. He wasn’t the superstar that we know today. However, he won the heart of the stunning beauty only after their first meeting. The couple tied the knot in 2023. They have a son named Ronnie. Ramsdale and his wife travel together everywhere and they enjoy their time with their son.
The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common. They are very confident about their bonding and maintain healthy communication. However, they have kept their relationship away from the media’s attention.
They enjoy privacy and don’t want the internet world to disrupt their bond; that’s why they rarely share any images on social platforms.
Georgina Irwin and Aaron Ramsdale Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very young and have a long road ahead of themselves. Welcoming children at this point can disrupt their hectic schedule, and that’s why they might take slime time before making such a decision.
Georgina Irwin Social media
Georgina is active on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has a photo with her partner. Her feed suggests that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
FAQs about Georgina Irwin
|When did Georgina Irwin and Aaron Ramsdale get married?
|The duo is separated.
|What is Georgina Irwin doing now?
|She is a flight attendant.
|How old is Georgina Irwin?
|She is 26 years old.
|Nationality of Georgina Irwin?
|She is English.
|What is Georgina Irwin’s net worth?
|Her net worth is unknown.
Read More:
Brentford
Christian Eriksen Girlfriend Sabrina Kvist Jensen Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sabrina Kvist Jensen? Meet The Girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen
Sabrina Kvist Jensen is famous for being the girlfriend of VfL Wolfsburg star Christian Eriksen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
From the several tough moments Sabrina has gone through, we could surely say that she has a strong personality. She is a professional hairdresser and has earned fame in the industry after several years of work. However, her love life is very simple as she only has one person in her life for a very long time. Danish star Christian Eriksen is very well respected and known in the footballing world as he has achieved many wonderful feats in his career.
Even though his career is very interesting, we think you’re here to know more about his love life and specifically about his girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen. We will reveal many intriguing facts about Danish beauty. Read until the end of this article to find everything there is to learn about Sabrina Kvist Jensen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Childhood and Family
Sabrina came to the earth on August 24, 1992. The information suggests that she was born in Tommerup, Denmark, which makes her Danish. Despite being a famous WAG, the stunning beauty has maintained secrecy regarding her private information.
That’s why we currently don’t know anything about her father and mother. However, they did their best to raise the child and taught her great ethics and values. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Education
Sabrina’s educational journey is a mystery to us as she hasn’t shared much in any public appearances. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. She took classes of professional hairdressing in England after moving with Eriksen, but we are not sure if she attended an institution for that. She wanted to learn the skill from an early age and might have learned from an expert when she was very young.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen career
Sabrina is a professional hairdresser. We are currently unsure whether she has her own salon or is working for someone else. However, we believe she has gained the respect and faith of her customers over the years. Currently, she earns a handsome amount from her daily work.
Sabrina has always avoided public attention to her personal life. She maintains a low-key lifestyle and doesn’t like excessive attraction from the media. That’s why gathering information about her professional life has become quite difficult for us.
However, our information suggests that Sabrina is a philanthropist. She supports and donates to the Fodboldfonden organisation that ensures a better life for poverty-stricken children. Well, that’s a fabulous aide of her personality. She is a big-hearted person and doesn’t like to make a fuss about her contributions either.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Net Worth
Sabrina’s net worth is currently unknown. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her hairdressing career. However, as we are unsure about her wages, we couldn’t calculate the exact amount of her net worth. She is a pretty low-key person and doesn’t like the luxurious lifestyle. So she spends significantly less than other famous WAGS and donates a large sum of her earnings to charity. We are still investigating the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen’s relationship
Christian Eriksen has been with her girlfriend for almost a decade. The duo met back in 2012. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch how, when and where they met. However, right after their first meeting, they were convinced that they were supposed to take the relationship further.
They started meeting each other and formed a solid bond over time. She was a hairdresser who also worked at a clothing shop in England. As they maintained a low-key lifestyle and often dated secretly, many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the initial years. However, they stayed together and passed many challenges with the support of each other.
When Eriksen was playing for Tottenham, a rumour circulated that Sabrina cheated on her partner with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen. However, when questioned in the media, Eriksen and Vertonghen both ruled out the talks, saying that it is bulls***. Recently the Danish midfielder suffered the lowest point of his career when he experienced a heart problem during a EURO 2020 match and fell on the pitch. It was a challenging moment for the family. However, the Danish star has made a comeback recently and is planning to resume his career.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen Children
The duo welcomed their first and only child, a son named Alfred Eriksen, in 2018. The pair loves to spend time with their son. Sabrina has a picture with her son as her Instagram profile picture.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Social media
Sabrina has an account on Instagram. However, she has kept it private. She rarely posts on public media as she prefers to spend time with her family rather than scrolling through social media pages. As she doesn’t like the excessive attention from the media and stardom, we believe her decision makes sense.
Read More:
Benfica
Lais Moraes – Ederson Wife, her Family and more
Who Is Lais Moraes? Meet The Wife Of Ederson
Lais Moraes is famous for being the wife of Fenerbahçe star Ederson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lais Moraes is not the typical WAG who likes to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Ederson for quite some time, she managed to keep their love life out of the public eye. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Ederson.
Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Ederson has developed himself into a crucial member of the squad. He also moved to Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe in 2025 . He helped the Citizens win several titles and is currently considered one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. He holds the record for the longest football dropkick as well. Enough about his career, let’s find out what the beautiful wife of the Brazilian star is upto nowadays.
Lais Moraes Childhood and Family
Lais was born on December 1. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests how much secrecy she has maintained regarding her private information. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Ederson.
Lais Moraes Education
Lais spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Portugal. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. We currently don’t know whether she enrolled in college. Our guess is that to support her husband, she became a housewife at an early age and didn’t go to college for that reason.
Lais Moraes career
Lais’ career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
Considering her posts on Instagram, we believe the Brazilian beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother. The duo has three beautiful children with whom Lais spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.
Lais is a huge supporter of her husband as well. She attends the matches at the Etihad Stadium to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Ederson maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.
Lais Moraes Net Worth
Lais’ net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Melanie’s husband Ederson makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for the family’s needs and wants.
Lais Moraes and Ederson relationship
Ederson met with his wife eight years ago in 2013. The goalkeeper was a member of the Portuguese team Rio Ave at that time. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates. They were pretty committed from the beginning of their relationship and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Finally, in a small wedding ceremony, the Brazilian goalkeeper tied the knot with his wife in 2014. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now. They share vacation pictures frequently on their social media pages.
Lais Moraes and Ederson Children
The couple has three children. They welcomed their daughter, Yasmin Moraes, on June 6, 2017. After being pregnant for the second time, Lais gave birth to her son, Henrique Moraes, on 13, 2018. They welcomed their third child, a daughter named Laura Moraes, on January 17, 2020. The pair loves spending time with their child.
Lais Moraes Social media
After the duo’s relationship came into the public eye, Lais received a massive fan following on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her beautiful children on her page. There are several pictures of the couple together as well. Lais Moraes has 470k followers on Instagram where she actively shares reel content as well.
Read More:
Home » Teams » Manchester United »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”