London Bees Sign Twin Sisters Maria and Eduarda Andrade From Charlton on Season Long Loan as Brazilian Siblings Pursue Competitive Development

London Bees have secured dual loan acquisitions of twin sisters Maria and Eduarda Andrade from Charlton Athletic, establishing complementary midfielder-defender pairing pursuing meaningful competitive exposure within their Women’s Super League 2 structures.

Heads up, Bees fans! 👀



A double signing announcement is coming your way! 🐝🐝



Stay tuned…⌛️#LondonBees 🐝 pic.twitter.com/GkmSjdFFqD — London Bees 🐝 (@LondonBees) August 27, 2026

The Brazilian-born siblings’ established understanding combined with their complementary positional profiles establishes optimal partnership framework supporting London Bees’ tactical development objectives throughout their anticipated seasonal arrangement.

✍️MARIA & EDUARDA ANDRADE JOIN THE BEES ON LOAN!



London Bees are delighted to announce the double signing of twin sisters Maria and Eduarda Andrade, who join the Bees on loan from Charlton Athletic!



Read More! 👇https://t.co/v3Pn2CW5bm#LondonBees🐝 pic.twitter.com/rD8v8EybQM — London Bees 🐝 (@LondonBees) August 27, 2026

The Andrades’ AFC Wimbledon academy foundation progressing through Charlton’s elite development pathway combined with their Dulwich Hamlet senior experience establishes comprehensive development trajectory suggesting proven quality deserving sustained professional opportunity. Their explicit excitement regarding London Bees’ promotion ambitions aligned with their own competitive values establishes authentic institutional alignment transcending merely contractual arrangement, validating genuine partnership foundation.

Twin Partnership Provides Tactical Understanding Advantage

Maria and Eduarda’s lifelong footballing journey together combined with their developed on-pitch understanding establishes unique partnership advantage distinguishing them from individually recruited players. McKimm’s specific recognition of Maria’s “good creativity” alongside Eduarda’s “really good athleticism” suggests both siblings bring distinct quality profiles complementing broader squad requirements, indicating strategic recruitment rather than merely dual acquisition convenience.

🎙️"The willingness to get promoted matches our values!"



Catch the full interview with the Bees' newest duo Maria & Eduarda Andrade as they speak on their excitement to join the Club for the season! 🤩



Watch Here! 👇https://t.co/PHxB2qsvIT#LondonBees🐝 pic.twitter.com/zifysiTZds — London Bees 🐝 (@LondonBees) August 27, 2026

That established sibling understanding combined with their complementary positional contributions suggests optimal integration conditions supporting their anticipated seasonal contribution.

Development Pathway Establishes Elite-Level Foundation

The Andrades’ progression spanning AFC Wimbledon through Charlton’s elevated structures toward Dulwich Hamlet senior exposure establishes systematic development approach supporting their anticipated Bees contribution. Their Charlton Academy progression combined with their senior football experience establishes genuine elite-level foundation distinguishing them from purely youth development prospects, validating McKimm’s confidence in their immediate competitive readiness.

This dual signing feels strategically important for London Bees’ competitive depth and developmental philosophy. Rather than pursuing exclusively individual recruits, they acquire complementary partnership bringing established understanding and systematic development foundation. The Andrades’ expressed values alignment with Bees’ promotion ambitions combined with their explicit competitive enthusiasm suggests meaningful contribution potential supporting London Bees’ Women’s Super League 2 campaign objectives throughout their anticipated loan period.

Also read: Keira Flannery Signs Permanent Charlton Deal Until 2029 as Midfielder Commits to Long-Term Addicks Future Following Promotion Success