María Pérez Signs New London City Deal Until 2028 as Spanish Midfielder Commits to WSL Ambitious Project

María Pérez has committed her future to London City Lionesses by signing a contract extension through summer 2028.

The Spanish midfielder’s decision to stay represents a significant statement about the club’s direction and her belief in their long-term vision. It is exactly the kind of retention that separates genuine ambition from empty investment.

London City Lionesses are thrilled to confirm María Pérez has signed a new contract until 2028 🩵 pic.twitter.com/6EXPixnbAu — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) June 10, 2026

Pérez arrived at London City with an impressive CV. She is a World Cup winner, Nations League champion and UEFA Women’s Champions League winner. In Spain’s domestic system, she claimed three league titles and the Copa de la Reina.

Win a signed María Pérez shirt! ✍️



To celebrate María extending her stay with the club, we're giving one lucky fan the chance to get their hands on a shirt personally signed by María.



Enter now for your chance to win this special piece of memorabilia and join us in… pic.twitter.com/ALehIQX82l — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) June 10, 2026

But her first season in England was disrupted by injury, meaning she has barely scratched the surface of what she can contribute. By securing her until 2028, London City have bet on her potential rather than chasing short-term gains.

📝 Spanish World Cup winner María Pérez has signed a new contract with London City Lionesses until 2028.



Another key piece of Michelle Kang's project is staying put. pic.twitter.com/ZCw5hnThuh — WosoTransferNews (@Wosotransfer1) June 10, 2026

The midfielder’s decision to stay signals something important. She could have moved elsewhere after a frustrating first campaign. Instead, she chose to remain because she believes in what Michele Kang’s ownership is building. That conviction matters more than any single signing announcement. It proves players see genuine long-term infrastructure, not just financial splashing.

The Retention Strategy

In a transfer market obsessed with new signings, keeping quality players is underrated. Pérez’s extension shows London City understand this calculus.

🚨And Boom🚨

🔵✍️Spanish midfielder 🇪🇸María Pérez has agreed to extend her contract with 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿London City Lionesses for 2 years until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣.#LCL pic.twitter.com/PYDjTd1izG — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) June 10, 2026

Goalkeeper Continuity

Elene Lete, the Spanish goalkeeper, also signed a new deal through 2028. She played every league match last season and earned Save of the Season nomination. That consistency matters.

The Bigger Picture

These renewals lay foundation stones. With Alexia Putellas reportedly close to joining, London City are building something genuinely ambitious. But retaining Pérez and Lete proves they understand that foundation matters more than marquee signings.

Huge boost for WSL as Alexia Putellas agrees personal terms with London City: *



Spanish great moving to England after 14 years at Barça

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She has been impressed by vision of Michele Kang’s club



Alexia Putellas has agreed personal terms with London City Lionesses.… pic.twitter.com/40Uyju35x1 — GoalPoles (@GoalPoles) June 8, 2026

Also read: Alexia Putellas Agrees Personal Terms with London City Lionesses After Leaving Barcelona Following 14 Years