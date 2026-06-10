Women's Football News
María Pérez Signs New London City Deal Until 2028 as Spanish Midfielder Commits to WSL Ambitious Project
María Pérez has committed her future to London City Lionesses by signing a contract extension through summer 2028.
The Spanish midfielder’s decision to stay represents a significant statement about the club’s direction and her belief in their long-term vision. It is exactly the kind of retention that separates genuine ambition from empty investment.
Pérez arrived at London City with an impressive CV. She is a World Cup winner, Nations League champion and UEFA Women’s Champions League winner. In Spain’s domestic system, she claimed three league titles and the Copa de la Reina.
But her first season in England was disrupted by injury, meaning she has barely scratched the surface of what she can contribute. By securing her until 2028, London City have bet on her potential rather than chasing short-term gains.
The midfielder’s decision to stay signals something important. She could have moved elsewhere after a frustrating first campaign. Instead, she chose to remain because she believes in what Michele Kang’s ownership is building. That conviction matters more than any single signing announcement. It proves players see genuine long-term infrastructure, not just financial splashing.
The Retention Strategy
In a transfer market obsessed with new signings, keeping quality players is underrated. Pérez’s extension shows London City understand this calculus.
Goalkeeper Continuity
Elene Lete, the Spanish goalkeeper, also signed a new deal through 2028. She played every league match last season and earned Save of the Season nomination. That consistency matters.
The Bigger Picture
These renewals lay foundation stones. With Alexia Putellas reportedly close to joining, London City are building something genuinely ambitious. But retaining Pérez and Lete proves they understand that foundation matters more than marquee signings.
Also read: Alexia Putellas Agrees Personal Terms with London City Lionesses After Leaving Barcelona Following 14 Years
Arsenal Dragon
Caitlin Foord Marks 150th Australia Cap With Goal as Matildas Defeat Mexico in World Cup Preparation Friendly
Caitlin Foord celebrated her 150th appearance for Australia with a clinical finish as the Matildas secured a 3-1 friendly victory over Mexico on Tuesday.
Wearing the captain’s armband, the Arsenal forward demonstrated the quality that has made her one of her nation’s most reliable attacking threats, turning away from her marker with composure before placing the ball precisely into the far post.
Foord’s goal extended her tally to 41 for Australia, moving her into joint-third place on the all-time scoring list. Reaching 150 caps represents genuine longevity at international level. She has been there through transitions, rebuilds and cycles of tournament football. That consistency matters more than individual moments, though scoring on such a milestone is worth celebrating.
The friendly win came after Australia suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Saturday, prompting a response from Steph Catley’s side. Catley played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday and spoke afterwards about understanding the journey ahead towards the World Cup. That perspective is important. One friendly loss does not define a campaign. How teams respond does.
Foord’s performance underlined her value to the Matildas. At 31 years old, she remains in her prime years and should be central to any Australian World Cup challenge. Her leadership on the pitch, demonstrated through the captaincy, adds another dimension to her contribution beyond goalscoring.
The Milestone Moment
Reaching 150 caps for your country is rare. Doing it while performing at club level in the Women’s Super League shows genuine elite consistency.
The Arsenal Connection
Multiple Arsenal players were in international action across the week, spreading club quality across different nations and competitions.
Also read: Arsenal Confirm 15 Released Players Including McCabe, Mead and Pelova as Summer Exodus Takes Shape
Women's Football News
Durham Women Face Closure Within 21 Days Unless Investment Materialises After Years of Building Independent Success
Durham Women FC has issued a desperate plea for investment or face complete closure within three weeks.
The WSL 2 side, who have built themselves from grassroots into a competitive second-tier operation, informed staff and players on June 9 that without a buyer or investor coming forward by June 30, the club will cease operations at all levels.
The club’s majority shareholders can no longer sustain the pace of women’s football development. Years of talks with potential investors have fallen away in recent weeks, leaving Durham in financial freefall. This is not a case of mismanagement.
This is the fragility of women’s football infrastructure exposed in brutal fashion. Durham have achieved genuine things without men’s team backing. They reached the FA Cup quarter-finals twice and the League Cup quarter-finals on two occasions. Their academy structure earned a Professional Game Academy licence, the first in the North East. Last season their U16 and U21 sides reached national finals. That is real progress, real investment, real vision. Yet it counts for nothing if money stops flowing.
Founded in 2007 as a single under-10 grassroots team, Durham expanded methodically into WSL 2 from 2014 onwards. They narrowly missed promotion on several occasions and built growing attendances at a time when women’s football struggled for visibility. They competed toe-to-toe with bigger names. Sunderland and Newcastle now also compete in the same league, which complicates the investment picture further.
The Timing Question
Why now? Why collapse when the women’s game is supposedly growing? The answers matter less than the urgency. Twenty-one days is not enough time for meaningful rescue efforts.
The Bigger Picture
If Durham cannot survive, what does that tell you about the actual state of women’s football infrastructure?
Also read: Melvine Malard Steals Show for France as Manchester United Women Stars Feature Across World Cup Qualifying Fixtures
Internationals
Sarina Wiegman’s England Face Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium as Lionesses Chase Brazil 2027 Qualification Against Odds
Sarina Wiegman will take England Women to Everton’s brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night knowing her side’s World Cup destiny is no longer in their own hands.
England face Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier that should be straightforward, but the context is anything but comfortable. Spain’s demolition of the Lionesses 4-0 in Majorca on Friday has left England needing miracles elsewhere.
Both nations sit on 12 points from five games in Group 3, but Spain’s superior head-to-head record means England cannot qualify automatically for Brazil 2027 if they fail to close the gap. They will instead face two rounds of playoffs. That is a significant step backwards for a team that has won back-to-back European Championships under Wiegman’s leadership.
The Dutch manager admits she is hoping Iceland can produce a shock against Spain at the same time as England’s match. But she will not let her players focus on Reykjavik. That is the right approach. England thrashed Ukraine 6-1 when they last met in March, and another comfortable victory is entirely expected. The problem is it may not be enough anyway.
The Stadium Factor
Hill Dickinson is a stunning 52,769 capacity venue. This will be the first time any England team plays there. Wiegman called it exciting to bring her side to Liverpool, a football city with genuine pedigree.
The Brutal Reality
England’s loss to Spain was comprehensive and exposed real weaknesses. Against Ukraine, they need to respond with purpose and intensity, then hope for help elsewhere.
The Waiting Game
Wiegman’s team controls what they can control. But the margin for error has vanished entirely.
Also read: Lauren James Wins Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season After Stunning Strike Against Arsenal in Champions League Quarter-Final
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