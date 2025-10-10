Off The Pitch
Mariann Barrena McClay: Carlo Ancelotti wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Mariann Barrena is a Business Woman and is better known for being the Italian football manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wife.
McClay comes from Vancouver, Canada. Read on to know more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Mariann Barrena McClay and Carlo Ancelotti Families
There is no such information regarding her birthdate as she has not disclosed it. However, Her parents’ names are Antonio Barrena and Maria Concepcion Gutierrez.
Carlo was born on 10 June 1959 in Reggiolo, Italy, to their parents Giuseppe Ancelotti and he also has a sibling named Angela Ancelotti.
Mariann Barrena McClay husband, Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo is a former player and is regarded as one of the greatest and most successful managers globally. Under his tenure, Italy finished as the runner up in the 1994 Fifa World Cup.
Ancelotti is one of the only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League three times (twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid). He has also won the FIFA Club World Cup twice, managing Milan and Real Madrid.
Carlo played as a midfielder and began his career with the Italian club Parma. He moved to Roma the following season, winning the Serie A title and four Coppa Italia titles. He has appeared in two FIFA World Cups representing the Italian National Team.
Ancelotti as a manager has worked for Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton and has won domestic titles in Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany,
Mariann Barrena McClay and Carlo Ancelotti Kids
Carlo has previously been married for 25 years to his now ex-wife, Luisa Gibellini. However, after their separation, Mariann and Carlo met each other for the first time in 2011 and, following that, dated each other for 3 years and tied the knot in 2014 in Vancouver, Canada. It was a private ceremony attended by their respective families.
Their marriage is of more than seven years now. Mariann has a daughter named Chloe from her previous marriage, and with Carlo, she has two kids named Katie and David.
Mariann Barrena McClay Profession, Career, Net Worth
Mariann is a Businesswomen. She studied at Simon Fraser University and graduated with a BBA. She enrolled in the Thunderbird School of Global Marketing and has a PhD in finance.
McClay is now the President of Mondo Uomo Enterprises Ltd, but before that, she used to work in the public and investors department of Dayton Mining Corp.
She is very private and doesn’t have any social media accounts. However, this business woman has an estimated net worth of $15 million. She has been the lucky charm for Carlos Ancelotti. Both have multiple ventures and are successful as well.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Dragon Feeds
Brandon Williams Girlfriend Shanice East Wiki -Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Shanice East is famous for being the girlfriend of Hull City youngster Brandon Williams. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Shanice is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Norwich City youngster Brandon Williams. Despite being pretty young, the English beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.
After excelling in the Manchester United youth team, Williams was promoted. However, his journey with the senior team was short lived as after just 2 seasons, he was shipped to Norwich on loan. After proving to be efficient, the youngster has become a first-team starter for the Canaries. It remains to be seen how his career shapes up in England, but in this article, we will only discuss his love life rather than his professional one. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Brandon Williams.
Shanice East Childhood and Family
Shanice was born on July 13, 2002, in a wealthy English family. Her nationality is English, and she is currently staying in England. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Brandon Williams.
Shanice East Education
Shanice hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.
Shanice East career
Shanice is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Brandon Williams became public in 2021.
Shanice is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.
Shanice East Net Worth
Shanice doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.
Brandon Williams is one of Norwich City’s star players. The English club pays him €1.2 Million, which is a pretty significant amount. His net worth is believed to be over €5 Million. His huge bank balance helps him to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.
Shanice East and Brandon Williams relationship
Brandon Williams met with his girlfriend in early 2020. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. They started dating that year in a secretive fashion.
The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they only made it public in 2021, when Williams wished his girlfriend for her birthday online. The duo has remained inseparable since then.
Shanice East and Brandon Williams Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have a long time in their hands to take that big decision.
Shanice East Social media
Shanice has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The English beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find many images of Brandon Williams on her channel. Our guess is the couple wants to keep their relationship low-key.
Read More:
AS Monaco
Elena Shtilyanova- Meet The Wife Of Dimitar Berbatov Who Faced Kidnap Threats From Mafia
Elena Shtilyanova is famous for being the wife of Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Elena Shtilyanova is an IS Developer by profession. She has been loyal to Dimitar Berbatov for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.
She doesn’t like sharing much information with the public and doesn’t let her husband share pictures of her either. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Latest News – How Sir Alex Ferguson saved her
Did you know a shocking fact about Eleme Shtilyanova, here it is. In 2012, mafia mobsters blackmailed Dimitar Berbatov that they would kidnap his wife and children if he didn’t pay them a sum of £500,000. It was none other than Sir Alex Ferguson who helped the Bulgarian by arranging a private jet for him and his family to return to Manchester safely. (Source: Standard)
Even after returning to Manchester, Berbatov was so worried that he has requested his neighbours to keep a tight watch on his home.
Dimitar Berbatov is a big Premier League icon, considering what he has achieved with Manchester United and Tottenham. The Bulgarian also had a long stint in Bayer Leverkusen. Before coming to England. He has over 250 goals and over 100 assists in his club career. Furthermore, he also captained his national side. Berbatov is known for his superb ball control and his first touch is considered as one the greatest in the history of the beautiful game.
Elena Shtilyanova Childhood and Family
Elena was born on February 2, 1980, in Bulgaria, making her a Bulgarian citizen. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. After she met the love of her life, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with him.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. Her father, Valentin Shtilyanov, used to own a business, but we are unsure about its kind. She has a younger sister with whom she has managed a healthy relationship.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Elena’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Education
Elena went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. The beautiful Bulgarian lady comes with an intelligent mind. She graduated from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Elena Shtilyanova career
Elena hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Our report suggests that she is an IS Developer at Bulgarian National Bank. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she has progressed rapidly in her career. Currently, she is in a stable position and enjoys her role at the bank.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are equally superior. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children, she teaches them good values. Elena is also an excellent wife as she has supported Berbatov throughout his career.
Elena Shtilyanova Net Worth
Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, we believe she earns a significant amount from her bank job. Elena’s husband, Dimitar Berbatov, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov relationship
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife, Elena Shtilyanova, are long-term love birds as they have been together since Berbatov’s Leverkusen days. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2018 at a grand wedding ceremony that all their friends and family members attended.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov Children
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife Elena have two children together. Their first daughter, Dea Berbatova, was born on October 15, 2009. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Elia Berbatova, in 2012. The couple lead a happy life with their kids. They go on trips and watch football matches as well.
Elena Shtilyanova Social media
Elena is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She has maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. She even told her husband not to share snaps of their family moments on social media. Elena shares pictures and stories, but she is not an active user.
Read More:
Google News
Who Is Mariana Luccon? All about the Ex-Wife Of Roberto Carlos
Mariana Luccon is famous for being the ex-wife of Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos
Mariana has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Roberto Carlos for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. Roberto Carlos is considered one of the greatest full-backs of all time. In his prime, strikers dared to cross paths with him and opponent defenders feared his ruthless runs down the flank. He was a part of the Real Madrid ‘Galacticos’ team.
He has also played with Inter Milan, Corinthians, Fenerbahce. He was massively famous at his peak time. But many fans don’t know that his wife has an equally exciting life. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Roberto Carlos.
Mariana Luccon Childhood and Family
Mariana was born on June 18 in Brazil, making her Brazilian nationality. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Roberto Carlos and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Mariana’s characteristics.
We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Roberto Carlos.
Mariana Luccon Education
Mariana went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Mariana Luccon career
Mariana hasn’t revealed anything about her current role. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she is a full-time housewife.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Mariana is also an excellent wife. She has supported Carlos in every move. The Brazilian footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Mariana ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.
Mariana Luccon Net Worth
Mariana’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth.
But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Mariana’s husband, Roberto Carlos, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Mariana Luccon and Roberto Carlos relationship
Roberto Carlos and Mariana were long-term love birds. The duo never shared how their love story started. But as Carlos was one of the famous Brazilian footballers at that time, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Mariana to find the love of her life.
The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2009 at a grand wedding ceremony that was organized in São Paulo, Brazil.
Despite having a solid bond with Mariana, Roberto Carlos couldn’t stay loyal to one woman. During his peak years, he dated several girls. He has a total of 11 children from seven different relationships. However, Mariana forgave the Brazilian every time. The footballer also has a grandson.
But in early 2025, the couple divorced, after nearly 16 years of marriage. However, it is being said that it could be complicated due to dispute of Carlos’ massive $160 million plus fortune.
Mariana Luccon and Roberto Carlos Children
The duo has two beautiful children together. Their first daughter, Manuela da Silva Rocha was born in March 2010. Mariana gave birth to their second daughter, Nina da Silva Rocha in July 2017. However, these are not the only children that Carlos has. He has another nine children from other relationships. He even became a grandfather when his daughter, Giovanna da Silva Rocha, welcomed a son.
Mariana Luccon Social media
Mariana is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”