Birmingham City
Birmingham City Sign Canada International Marie Levasseur From Montpellier as Defensive Reinforcement Arrives
Birmingham City have completed the signing of Canada international Marie Levasseur from Montpellier, adding defensive experience to their Women’s Super League debut squad. The 29-year-old centre-back brings 63 appearances across three seasons with French opposition, establishing herself as reliable performer within European elite structures.
Levasseur expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding joining Birmingham, specifically highlighting the Women’s Super League as aspirational destination while praising the club’s project direction. Her language suggests authentic belief in Birmingham’s vision rather than opportunistic transfer pursuit, indicating confidence in their competitive trajectory during their inaugural top flight campaign.
Experienced Defender Brings Proven International Pedigree
The Canadian international holds 18 senior caps accumulated through progression from youth development structures, making her international debut in 2015. Her sustained tenure within Canadian football systems suggests genuine competitive character and adaptability across different playing environments and competitive levels.
Levasseur’s extended career progression through multiple European clubs including FC Fleury, Metz and ONS Oulu demonstrates proven ability to establish herself across continental football while maintaining competitive standards despite constant environmental changes.
Birmingham Continue Strategic Defensive Building
Manager Amy Merricks praised Levasseur’s mentality and genuine desire to challenge herself, specifically highlighting her alignment with Birmingham’s emerging team identity. Her fourth signing in one week positions Birmingham as genuinely ambitious newcomers rather than simply consolidating promotion status.
This signing feels strategically important for Birmingham’s defensive foundation. Rather than relying solely on established players like Turner and Naalsund, they identify complementary performers bringing international experience combined with proven adaptability. That balanced approach suggests genuine competitive ambitions extending beyond simple survival within the top flight.
Also read: Everton Sign Noémie Mouchon on Free Transfer as Leicester’s WSL2 Departure Begins Reshaping Women’s Football Landscape
Birmingham City
Lisa Naalsund Departs Manchester United for Birmingham City as Midfielder Completes Summer Switch
Lisa Naalsund has completed her permanent transfer from Manchester United Women to Birmingham City, departing Old Trafford following three and a half years establishing herself within their squad. The midfielder made 74 appearances while scoring eight goals during her tenure, including crucial FA Cup final contributions that helped United claim silverware against Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.
Naalsund’s departure represents another significant Manchester United Women exit following departures of Leah Galton, Hannah Blundell and Millie Turner. Chelsea’s accepted bid for striker Melvine Malard further demonstrates substantial summer squad reshaping as Manchester United undergo significant reconstruction.
Experienced Midfielder Reflects on Competitive Journey
Naalsund expressed genuine appreciation regarding her Manchester United experience, specifically highlighting the privilege of competing alongside elite players who consistently challenged her development. Her language suggests authentic gratitude rather than forced departure sentiment, indicating genuine fulfillment regarding her Old Trafford years.
The midfielder specifically referenced memorable experiences including stadium atmospheres, international competition exposure and trophy success, suggesting deep emotional connection to her time at the club despite her departure.
Manchester United Navigate Major Squad Transition
Naalsund’s exit represents part of wider Manchester United Women reconstruction affecting multiple squad positions. The club appear undergoing substantial personnel changes beyond simple squad rotation, suggesting deliberate restructuring strategy under evolving management.
This departure feels genuinely significant for Manchester United’s competitive trajectory. Rather than simply losing established players through natural departures, they’re experiencing simultaneous exits of multiple experienced performers. That collective movement suggests potential broader institutional changes beyond individual player circumstances, indicating potentially transformative summer for the women’s programme.
Also read: Manchester United Secure Layla Drury on First Professional Contract as Academy Star Breaks Records
Birmingham City
Birmingham City Sign France Defender Jade Rastocle From Montpellier on Undisclosed Fee
Birmingham City have secured French defender Jade Rastocle from Montpellier HSC on an undisclosed transfer fee. The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Blues following two years establishing herself within French football’s top tier, accumulating 42 appearances across all competitions while contributing toward Montpellier’s successful relegation avoidance campaign last season.
Rastocle began her career at Sarcelles before progressing through Stade de Reims where she spent three seasons developing her defensive craft. Her progression through French football structures combined with youth international recognition at Under-23 level demonstrates genuine pathway development through elite competitive environments.
Young Defender Expresses Genuine Club Enthusiasm
Rastocle articulated authentic excitement regarding her Birmingham opportunity, specifically highlighting the club’s evident ambitions and historic significance as decisive factors. Her language suggests genuine belief in the project rather than transactional arrangement, indicating confidence in Birmingham’s competitive trajectory during their Women’s Super League return.
The defender emphasised viewing her move as unbelievable opportunity, suggesting recognition of the step-up from French football toward English elite competition. Her enthusiasm suggests readiness for championship-winning environment demands.
Birmingham Construct Defensive Reinforcement
Rastocle becomes Birmingham’s third summer signing alongside Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund, demonstrating deliberate defensive reconstruction supporting their championship squad. Rather than maintaining existing personnel, they systematically acquire proven performers capable of elevating their defensive standards at Women’s Super League level.
This signing feels strategically sound for Birmingham’s competitive ambitions. Rastocle arrives with established French football experience combined with international youth recognition, suggesting genuine defensive quality capable of immediate contribution. Her youth profile alongside proven capability provides optimal combination for sustained competitive investment moving forward.
Also read: Brighton Sign Ipswich Town Winger Sophie Peskett on Permanent Deal as Record Transfer
Birmingham City
Birmingham City Complete Manchester United Double Signing as Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund Arrive on Permanent Deals
Birmingham City have secured permanent transfers of Manchester United pair Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund following undisclosed fee arrangements with the Red Devils. The dual signings represent significant recruitment coup as the Blues prepare for their return to the Women’s Super League following their championship promotion campaign.
Turner departs Manchester United after eight years establishing herself as experienced defensive presence, accumulating 133 appearances across all competitions while scoring nine goals from defence. Naalsund joins after three-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, making 74 appearances and contributing eight goals from midfield. Both players won Adobe Women’s FA Cup recognition during their respective Manchester United tenures.
Experienced Pair Express Genuine Project Belief
Turner articulated authentic enthusiasm regarding Birmingham’s direction, specifically highlighting the squad’s collective mentality and fighting spirit as factors driving her decision. Her language suggests conviction regarding the club’s potential rather than opportunistic transfer pursuit, indicating genuine confidence in their competitive trajectory moving forward.
Naalsund similarly expressed genuine excitement regarding Birmingham’s project, describing the club’s atmosphere and people as decisive factors in her transfer choice. Her emphasis on future brightness and project potential suggests belief in long-term competitive development rather than short-term arrangements.
Championship Winners Build Elite Squad
Birmingham’s acquisition of two experienced Manchester United performers demonstrates serious ambition regarding their Women’s Super League return. Rather than settling for developmental players, they identify established performers capable of immediate top flight contribution while providing leadership within their championship-winning squad.
This double signing feels genuinely transformative for Birmingham’s competitive trajectory. Turner and Naalsund arrive with proven championship pedigree combined with genuine trophy experience, suggesting Birmingham are building to challenge established powerhouses rather than simply consolidating their second tier success.
Also read: Brighton Sign Ipswich Town Winger Sophie Peskett on Permanent Deal as Record Transfer
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