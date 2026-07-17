Birmingham City Sign Canada International Marie Levasseur From Montpellier as Defensive Reinforcement Arrives

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Canada international Marie Levasseur from Montpellier, adding defensive experience to their Women’s Super League debut squad. The 29-year-old centre-back brings 63 appearances across three seasons with French opposition, establishing herself as reliable performer within European elite structures.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Canada international defender Marie Levasseur, subject to international clearance and WSL approval.



The 29-year-old defender joins Blues after making 63 appearances across three seasons for Montpellier. — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 17, 2026

Levasseur expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding joining Birmingham, specifically highlighting the Women’s Super League as aspirational destination while praising the club’s project direction. Her language suggests authentic belief in Birmingham’s vision rather than opportunistic transfer pursuit, indicating confidence in their competitive trajectory during their inaugural top flight campaign.

A short message from our latest addition 👏 pic.twitter.com/6ElJeU8EzH — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 17, 2026

Experienced Defender Brings Proven International Pedigree

The Canadian international holds 18 senior caps accumulated through progression from youth development structures, making her international debut in 2015. Her sustained tenure within Canadian football systems suggests genuine competitive character and adaptability across different playing environments and competitive levels.

Our fourth signing of the week 📸 pic.twitter.com/vcsGUmBiZh — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 17, 2026

Levasseur’s extended career progression through multiple European clubs including FC Fleury, Metz and ONS Oulu demonstrates proven ability to establish herself across continental football while maintaining competitive standards despite constant environmental changes.

Birmingham Continue Strategic Defensive Building

Manager Amy Merricks praised Levasseur’s mentality and genuine desire to challenge herself, specifically highlighting her alignment with Birmingham’s emerging team identity. Her fourth signing in one week positions Birmingham as genuinely ambitious newcomers rather than simply consolidating promotion status.

Something to keep you happy over the weekend, Birmingham City Women have signed Canadian defender, Marie Levasseur.



Another arrival from Montpellier where she made 63 appearances in her 3 seasons there.#BCFC #KRO #WomensFootball pic.twitter.com/ApeJBWBz8R — Birmingham City Women Supporters Group (@BluesWomenSG) July 17, 2026

This signing feels strategically important for Birmingham’s defensive foundation. Rather than relying solely on established players like Turner and Naalsund, they identify complementary performers bringing international experience combined with proven adaptability. That balanced approach suggests genuine competitive ambitions extending beyond simple survival within the top flight.

Also read: Everton Sign Noémie Mouchon on Free Transfer as Leicester’s WSL2 Departure Begins Reshaping Women’s Football Landscape