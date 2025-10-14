Atletico Madrid
Ainhoa – Mario Hermoso Girlfriend, her Family and more
Ainhoa is famous for being the girlfriend of Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mario Hermoso. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Ainhoa is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances like other couples. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has become the life partner of Hermoso lately, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story. Ainhoa has been the lucky charm for Mario Hermoso and she keeps inspiring him every day.
A Real Madrid Castilla graduate, Mario Hermoso joined Atlético Madrid from Espanyol in 2019. Since then the defender has integrated himself into Diego Simeone’s team nicely and has become an incredible force in the back. He is working very hard to help his team reach new heights and in this journey, he has the support of an incredible person who has been.
Ainhoa Childhood and Family
Ainhoa’s date of birth is currently unknown. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. It is revealed that she was born in 1996, but there is no information from her side.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Mario Hermoso.
Ainhoa Education
Ainhoa spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Spain. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, whether she enrolled in a college is still unknown to us..
Ainhoa career
Ainhoa’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. Some say she is a professional model and some say she is a vlogger. She was first spotted in 2019 with her partner.
However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. She enjoys staying at home and doing the house chores. She is also very supportive of her partner and often visits Wanda Metropolitano to cheer for her husband.
Ainhoa Net Worth
Ainhoa’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.
However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Ainhoa’s partner Hermoso earns a significant amount every year from his professional contract; thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life.
Ainhoa and Mario Hermoso Relationship
Mario Hermoso has been in a long-term relationship with her girlfriend. They made their relationship official in 2019. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. Their love story starts with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings. The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time.
They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, they finally made their bond public through social media posts. They are not rushing their marriage because we believe they might have big plans for it.
Ainhoa and Mario Hermoso Children
The duo has welcomed a son until now. The duo was overwhelming at first, but they are now enjoying their parenthood. It is also revealed that the couple has 2 daughters.
Ainhoa Social media
Ainhoa earned a lot of fame after her relationship with Hermoso became public. However, she is not a big social media lover. She likes spending time without the media’s camera; hence she doesn’t give them much information about herself. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on famous social media platforms.
Who is the girlfriend of Footballer Joao Felix?
Margarida Corceiro is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Saudi Pro League team, Al-Nassr forward Joao Felix. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Margarida Corceiro has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. But the excessive attention from the media has put her into trouble a few times earlier, which even had a great effect on her relationship with Felix, but she has managed to get her love life back on track.
Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019 for a record fee and it was believed that the Portuguese wonderkid would become the next superstar of La Liga. Even though he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential yet, he has shown impressive results and continues to be a crucial player for the Madrid-based team.
Margarida Corceiro Childhood and Family
On October 26, 2002, Margarida was born in Portugal, making her Portuguese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Joao Felix.
Margarida Corceiro Education
Margarida went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about acting from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Lisbon After completing high school graduation to give acting a shot.
Margarida Corceiro Career
Margarida is a professional model and actress. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.
After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers for Portuguese films. She made her TV debut in “Prisioneira.” She has been working in Bem me Quer since 2020, which is a TVI production.
Margarida Corceiro Net Worth
Margarida’s net worth is pretty significant, mostly representing earnings from her successful modelling and acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.
Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix relationship
Joao Felix met his girlfriend in 2019. The Portuguese forward was playing for Benfica at that time, and he was gradually gathering fame. Margarida was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. The media accused Margarida of cheating Felix in 2020. However, the Portuguese beauty denied the claim and suggested he is still loyal to Felix. It is also revealed that Joao Felix and Margarida broke up in 2023. As of 2025, there is no information about Joao Felix’s girlfriend.
Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision, but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.
Margarida Corceiro Social media
Margarida is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a beach lover. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her beautiful body has created an alluring status that attracts people.
Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid – Which of these Spanish giants might prove to be tougher for Arsenal in the UCL?
Arsenal are most certainly into the quarterfinals of the ongoing UCL and either Real or Atletico Madrid wait for them
Arsenal put a staggering 7 goals past PSV Eindhoven at the Dutch team’s backyard to almost the seal their spot in the quarterfinals, despite the home leg left to go. After having not scored in 3 of their last 4 games, the onus was on the North London side to return home with at least a draw. However, none expected what the English Premier League side came up with.
The Gunners will now head into the second leg with a whopping 6-goal advantage. An almost certified spot in the next round. However, the tests get tougher after that. In the quarter-finals await either of the Madrid teams. With the first leg ending in favor of home-side Real Madrid (2-1), the tie clearly hangs in the balance.
Here is a look at which Madrid side in the quarter-finals might prove to be a tougher nut to crack for Arsenal.
Real Madrid
It’s been over 19 years since Arsenal last faced Real Madrid in a competitive fixture. The North London side inspired by their talismanic striker, Thierry Henry became the first English side to beat the Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu. In the second leg of their round of 16 fixture of that year’s Champions League, the Gunners held on to their slender 1-0 lead, with the scores level at 0-0 after the final whistle.
Back to 2025, Arsenal and Real Madrid are still two of the best sides in Europe. Although Mikel Arteta’s men have only garnered respect in Europe in recent years, Real Madrid’s status in Europe has pretty much remained the same, in fact they are more looked up currently, winning UCLs for fun.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are more attack oriented, and the opponent teams always have the chance to hit them on the counter. However, their front three is arguably the best attacking force in football. Comprising of Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo, the trio take on defenders for fun. Any lapse of concentration in the defense would certainly put the opponent a goal down in a jiffy.
With Arsenal’s lack of strikers a huge cause of concern, hitting the Spanish giants on the counter might prove to be a tall ask as well. Chances of progressing if Arsenal get Real Madrid – 25%.
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid and Arsenal rarely meet on the big stage as well. It’s been almost 7 years since the two teams met. It was in the semi-finals of the 2017/18 Europa League. Arsenal were handed an early advantage in the first leg after Sime Vrsaljko was sent off only in the 10th minute after two yellow cards. Manager Diego Simeone then brought on his masterclass tactics to the fore. It was orchestrated by their then midfielder Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian put in a stunning shift in Vrsaljko’s position to keep the Gunners at bay.
However, Arsenal did find the back of the net through Alexandre Lacazette, but it was canceled out 20 minutes later by Antoine Griezmann. A crucial away goal to get, going into the second leg. The second leg was a typical Simeone schooling, led by Diego Costa. The regular Arsenal tormentor showed off his physical prowess by holding off Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin to put Atleti 1-0 up. The scores stayed the same, and Atleti advanced to the final, which they eventually won.
Fast forward to 2025, Atletico Madrid are still managed by Simeone, and their tactics and gameplay have pretty much remained the same. However, they do attack more often than back in their mid 2010s.
But Arsenal would have more of a chance should they get Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals. With an impressive defense in the form of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and a rich midfield led by Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, the Gunners could progress if they remain clinical in front of the goal. Chances of progressing if Arsenal get Atletico Madrid – 45%
From the archives: The match that put Thomas Partey on Arsenal’s radar
A look into the match that had Arsenal setting sights on their current defensive midfield stalwart Thomas Partey.
Thomas Partey has been a rock in the midfield for Arsenal whenever he has been match-fit. The Ghanaian joined the North London club from Atletico Madrid in the year 2020, and has never looked back since then, despite initial hiccups and an off-court controversy later on.
Looking back, there was one high-profile match that first put Thomas Partey on Arsenal’s radar. The year was 2018, and it was Arsenal’s very first Europa League campaign in over two and a half decades. The North London club who were consistent with UEFA Champions League qualifications, missed out on the same for the 2017/18 season, after finishing 5th in the English Premier League.
Given their status, the Gunners were one of the favorites to win the competition, besides one other club – Atletico Madrid. And as expected, the two clubs clashed in the semi-final stage.
Arsenal were handed an early advantage
While the match was expected to be tough, Arsenal were still the favorites being at home, and also their impeccable home record that year. To make things easy, Arsenal were handed a boost when right-back Sime Vrsaljko was sent off in only the 10th minute of the match. The Gunners began sniffing blood, and with Alexandre Lacazette upfront, they had a huge chunk of the game left to improve their score before heading to the return fixture.
Thomas Partey took up a makeshift RB role
Thomas Partey, who started for Atletico Madrid as their CDM was told to take up Vrsaljko’s position. The Ghanaian took up RB, and began putting in a massive shift, thwarting the wave of Arsenal attacks. The services to Lacazette were diminished courtesy of Partey’s menacing presence. Atletico saw out the half, heading 0-0 into the break.
Arsenal took the lead in the second half
Arsenal, however, took the lead through the usual suspect Lacazette in the 62nd minute. And the Gooners and Gunners alike felt that the goal would have surely opened the floodgates. But it was not so. A defiant Atletico Madrid, spearheaded by Partey at RB, continued with the same defensive setup with an aim of getting a late smash-and-grab.
Atletico Madrid ended up getting the smash-and-grab they needed
Into the last 10 minutes of normal time, a stunning run from Griezmann when Arsenal were looking to extend their lead, saw Atletico Madrid put the ball in the back of Arsenal’s net to make it 1-1. Mission smash-and-grab was accomplished. The match ended 1-1, and Atletico went on to win the next leg 1-0 in typical Atletico fashion, advancing to the final and eventually winning the UEFA Europa League.
