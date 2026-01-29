Mariona Caldentey Reveals Mental Readiness Key to Arsenal WFC 6-0 Thrashing of AS FAR as Gunners Book Champions Cup Final Spot

Mariona Caldentey has credited Arsenal Women’s mental preparation as the decisive factor behind their emphatic 6-0 semi final victory over AS FAR Rabat on Wednesday night. The Spanish midfielder scored the Gunners’ third goal from the penalty spot as Renee Slegers’ side booked their place in Sunday’s Women’s Champions Cup final against Corinthians.

Arsenal faced the challenge of playing an opponent they had never encountered before, with AS FAR being relative unknowns on the European stage. Caldentey admitted this presented unique difficulties in preparation.

Unknown Opponent Creates Tactical Challenge

“That’s hard, right? Because you don’t really know a lot of them or how they are as a team,” Caldentey explained after the match. “You try to analyse, but it’s not the same when you watch on the TV than when you actually feel it on the pitch, but I think we were just ready mentally and trying to focus on our game, so that was what worked for us.”

This mentality clearly paid off as Arsenal dominated from the opening whistle. The early goals settled any potential nerves and allowed the Gunners to control proceedings completely.

Momentum Building After Difficult Start

Caldentey also reflected on Arsenal’s improved form following a tricky period earlier in January. “I feel like now we are building back momentum. We struggled a bit in the beginning of the year, so it feels nice now that we change it so we’ll try hard to keep it like that and go on Sunday again.”

The midfielder’s honesty is refreshing, and she’s absolutely right that Arsenal are hitting form at the perfect time. That League Cup semi final defeat to Manchester United feels like a distant memory now as the Gunners prepare for Sunday’s final at the Emirates.

