Mariona Caldentey Stars as Spain Demolish England 4-0 to Reach Top of Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group C

Mariona Caldentey orchestrated Spain’s commanding performance against England with two assists in a 4-0 victory that sent the Spaniards to the top of FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying Group C on goal difference.

🇪🇸 World No. 1s Spain thrash England’s Lionesses.



That’s revenge for their defeat to England in April, and means the two are now tied on points in their qualifying group for next year’s Women’s World Cup. pic.twitter.com/owmMDjY1MU — FotMob (@FotMob) June 5, 2026

The Arsenal midfielder controlled midfield throughout, showing exactly why she has become such a crucial player for both club and country.

Spain’s first two goals came directly from Mariona’s creativity. Patricia Guijarro and Alexia Putellas benefited from her precision in the final third, setting the tone for a dominant display. Putellas added a second after half-time before Claudia Pina sealed a comprehensive win on home soil. The scoreline flatters Spain’s dominance. England never got close to the intensity required to compete at this level.

Alexia Putellas scored twice as Spain dismantled England and seriously harmed the Lionesses' chances of automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup. Report from Mallorca ✍️👇🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿https://t.co/XutpCf1DXU pic.twitter.com/dFcGxlWhWt — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 5, 2026

England’s Arsenal contingent did their individual jobs without being able to change the match. Lotte Wubben-Moy operated for 84 minutes in defence, Alessia Russo played the full 90 up front, and Chloe Kelly appeared off the bench.

🎙️ "Es el mejor partido de selecciones a día de hoy y es un privilegio poder jugarlo aquí".



🗣️ Mariona Caldentey, internacional de la @sefutbolfem.



🎟️ ENTRADAS: https://t.co/AiY0AYLBdV#FIFAWWC | #JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/fP87YtFsIp — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) June 4, 2026

All performed professionally, but Spain’s midfield control meant England were constantly chasing the game. The Lionesses remain level on points with Spain but behind on goal difference, which is a precarious position when qualification is on the line.

⚽️ CLAUDIA PINA MAKES IT FOUR FOR SPAIN AGAINST ENGLAND! AITANA WITH THE ASSIST! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yqcvs5h54j — Prmol (@AAlwsaby37451) June 5, 2026

The Mariona Factor

Arsenal have genuinely improved their midfielder depth with Caldentey. She did not just assist goals. She dictated tempo and created space for teammates through intelligent positioning and movement.

🏆| The @RCD_Mallorca handed over the Demon of Honor to Mariona Caldentey, Cata Coll and Patri Guijarro.



A recognition to the three Mallorcan footballers who have made history and are a pride for the whole island.



📸: rcdmallorcaoficial on Instagram pic.twitter.com/k7nL09WwE9 — mariona source (@marionasource) June 6, 2026

Bigger Picture

England’s defeat means they cannot afford another slip-up. They still have matches to play and can reclaim top spot, but this result stings because it was preventable.

A night to forget for the Lionesses 💔



Spain have taken control of the Women's World Cup qualifying group with a dominant display and moved into pole position for automatic qualification. pic.twitter.com/X0bPGEy0iQ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 5, 2026

Arsenal’s international representation showed quality in their individual performances. But as a team, England lacked the coherence to trouble a Spain side operating at a high level.

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