Arsenal Dragon
Mariona Caldentey Warns Arsenal WFC Not to Underestimate Brazilian Side Corinthians Ahead of Champions Cup Final at Emirates Stadium
Mariona Caldentey has urged Arsenal Women not to underestimate Corinthians ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Champions Cup final at the Emirates Stadium.
The Spanish midfielder scored in Wednesday’s 6-0 semi final demolition of AS FAR but insists the Brazilian side will pose a completely different challenge.
Caldentey was among the goalscorers as Arsenal booked their place in the inaugural tournament’s showpiece with a dominant performance at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Gunners scored early and controlled proceedings throughout, with the midfielder converting from the penalty spot.
Brazilian Talent Poses Unique Threat
“We were watching the game for a bit, and you know what to expect with Brazilian teams, they are so uncomfortable to play against and then with the ball, you know that they are so talented,” Caldentey explained after the match. “It’s a final, it’s one game. We want to win it, they want to win it, so it won’t be easy.”
This is absolutely the right mentality from Caldentey. Corinthians beat Gotham FC 1-0 in their semi final and possess the technical quality that all Brazilian sides bring. Arsenal cannot afford complacency after such a comfortable victory over AS FAR.
Momentum Building at Perfect Time
The midfielder also reflected on Arsenal’s recent upturn in form following a difficult start to the year. “I feel like now we are building back momentum. We struggled a bit in the beginning of the year, so it feels nice now that we’ve changed it, so we’ll try hard to keep it like that and go on Sunday again.”
Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea combined with this Champions Cup run suggests the Gunners are peaking at exactly the right moment. Sunday’s final represents a genuine opportunity to lift silverware and continue this positive trajectory heading into the business end of the season.
Also read: Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Credits Defense as Catalyst for Good Form After Chelsea Clean Sheet as Gunners Close Gap to Just Three Points Behind Blues
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC vs. Leicester City WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Leicester City at Meadow Park on Friday evening as Renee Slegers’ side looks to maintain their pursuit of Chelsea in second place. The Gunners sit third in the WSL table, just three points behind the Blues after that stunning 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend that all but ended Chelsea’s title hopes.
Leicester arrive in north London sitting ninth with 12 points from 14 matches, though their form has improved dramatically since Rick Passmoor took charge. The Foxes have added quality in January with the signing of Alisha Lehmann from FC Como, and they will fancy their chances of causing an upset against an Arsenal side juggling multiple competitions.
Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Friday, January 31, 2026
Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
Arsenal Riding High After Chelsea Triumph
Arsenal’s confidence is sky high after beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey scoring the goals that moved the Gunners to within three points of second place. However, Slegers faces a selection headache with the Champions Cup final against Corinthians looming on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.
Emily Fox should return after missing the League Cup semi final with a head injury, while Leah Williamson remains unavailable despite progressing well in her recovery. Olivia Smith is available again after serving her suspension for the red card against Manchester United.
Leicester Strengthened by Lehmann Arrival
Leicester have been transformed under Passmoor, who has steadied the ship after a difficult start to the season. The January signing of Lehmann represents a major coup for the Foxes, bringing WSL experience and proven quality from her time with West Ham, Everton, and Aston Villa.
Rachel Williams, signed from Tottenham, provides another attacking threat alongside Jutta Rantala. This is a genuinely dangerous Leicester side capable of punishing any complacency from Arsenal, who must treat this match with the respect it deserves despite having bigger fish to fry on Sunday.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Russo, Blackstenius
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Pacheco, Goodwin; Cain, Whelan; Lehmann, Tierney, Chan; Williams
Also read: Olivia Smith Admits What She Needs to do After League Cup Red Card as Arsenal WFC Star Opens Up on Harsh Learning Lesson Against Manchester United
Arsenal Dragon
Olivia Smith Admits What She Needs to do After League Cup Red Card as Arsenal WFC Star Opens Up on Harsh Learning Lesson Against Manchester United
Arsenal star Olivia Smith has opened up on needing to keep her cool after her recent red card against Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup semi-final. The Canadian international was shown two yellow cards during Arsenal’s defeat to United, forcing the 21-year-old to miss the Gunners’ crucial 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the WSL.
Smith was sent off for a rash challenge on Manchester United midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme. It boiled down to frustration after receiving a number of tackles during the same game. In an interview with the Telegraph, Smith admitted she needs to learn from the experience.
Harsh Learning Lesson for Young Star
“I need to learn to keep my head a bit better and I think that shows my age a little bit. I think it’s a harsh learning lesson for me to be sent off but again, being a footballer and the way that I play, I need to really suck it up and just play my game and not let that disrupt me. I do wear my heart on my sleeve, but I need to learn to keep my cool and just keep going at them and do what I do best.”
This is exactly the right attitude from Smith, who clearly recognizes her mistake and is determined to learn from it. The red card was costly, as Arsenal lost the semi final, but missing the Chelsea game hurt even more, given how important that match was.
Taekwondo Background Shapes Mentality
Smith revealed she took up taekwondo until age 11, and the martial art gave her transferable skills for football. “With taekwondo, I did a lot of fighting as well. So obviously, I’m going to get kicked, stuff hurts, but I have to get back up and keep going. I want to win, and that’s just my mentality.”
However, Smith bounced back strongly with a goal in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over AS FAR in the Women’s Champions Cup. The Gunners face Corinthians in the final at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Also read: Arsenal Women Sign 18 Year Old on First Professional Contract as England Under 20 International Full Back Commits Future to Gunners
Arsenal Dragon
Mariona Caldentey Reveals Mental Readiness Key to Arsenal WFC 6-0 Thrashing of AS FAR as Gunners Book Champions Cup Final Spot
Mariona Caldentey has credited Arsenal Women’s mental preparation as the decisive factor behind their emphatic 6-0 semi final victory over AS FAR Rabat on Wednesday night. The Spanish midfielder scored the Gunners’ third goal from the penalty spot as Renee Slegers’ side booked their place in Sunday’s Women’s Champions Cup final against Corinthians.
Arsenal faced the challenge of playing an opponent they had never encountered before, with AS FAR being relative unknowns on the European stage. Caldentey admitted this presented unique difficulties in preparation.
Unknown Opponent Creates Tactical Challenge
“That’s hard, right? Because you don’t really know a lot of them or how they are as a team,” Caldentey explained after the match. “You try to analyse, but it’s not the same when you watch on the TV than when you actually feel it on the pitch, but I think we were just ready mentally and trying to focus on our game, so that was what worked for us.”
This mentality clearly paid off as Arsenal dominated from the opening whistle. The early goals settled any potential nerves and allowed the Gunners to control proceedings completely.
Momentum Building After Difficult Start
Caldentey also reflected on Arsenal’s improved form following a tricky period earlier in January. “I feel like now we are building back momentum. We struggled a bit in the beginning of the year, so it feels nice now that we change it so we’ll try hard to keep it like that and go on Sunday again.”
The midfielder’s honesty is refreshing, and she’s absolutely right that Arsenal are hitting form at the perfect time. That League Cup semi final defeat to Manchester United feels like a distant memory now as the Gunners prepare for Sunday’s final at the Emirates.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Player Ratings vs. AS FAR as Alessia Russo Brace Fires Gunners Into Champions Cup Final at Emirates Stadium
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”