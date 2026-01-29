Mariona Caldentey Warns Arsenal WFC Not to Underestimate Brazilian Side Corinthians Ahead of Champions Cup Final at Emirates Stadium

Mariona Caldentey has urged Arsenal Women not to underestimate Corinthians ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Champions Cup final at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish midfielder scored in Wednesday’s 6-0 semi final demolition of AS FAR but insists the Brazilian side will pose a completely different challenge.

Caldentey was among the goalscorers as Arsenal booked their place in the inaugural tournament’s showpiece with a dominant performance at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Gunners scored early and controlled proceedings throughout, with the midfielder converting from the penalty spot.

"We have to respect them, we know how dangerous they can be. Everyone today thought Gotham would win – it was not that easy" Mariona Caldentey speaking to me about facing Corinthians in the #FIFAWCC final.

Brazilian Talent Poses Unique Threat

“We were watching the game for a bit, and you know what to expect with Brazilian teams, they are so uncomfortable to play against and then with the ball, you know that they are so talented,” Caldentey explained after the match. “It’s a final, it’s one game. We want to win it, they want to win it, so it won’t be easy.”

This is absolutely the right mentality from Caldentey. Corinthians beat Gotham FC 1-0 in their semi final and possess the technical quality that all Brazilian sides bring. Arsenal cannot afford complacency after such a comfortable victory over AS FAR.

Momentum Building at Perfect Time

The midfielder also reflected on Arsenal’s recent upturn in form following a difficult start to the year. “I feel like now we are building back momentum. We struggled a bit in the beginning of the year, so it feels nice now that we’ve changed it, so we’ll try hard to keep it like that and go on Sunday again.”

Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea combined with this Champions Cup run suggests the Gunners are peaking at exactly the right moment. Sunday’s final represents a genuine opportunity to lift silverware and continue this positive trajectory heading into the business end of the season.

