Dragon Feeds
Carly Noble – Mark Noble Wife, her Family and more
Carly Noble is famous for being the wife of West Ham legend Mark Noble. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carly is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been a lifelong partner of Mark Noble, she managed to keep it secret for a period.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story. However, we have gathered many interesting facts about the stunning English beauty. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Mark Noble. Mark Noble has been involved with West Ham for his whole life. Starting with the academy team, the Englishman climbed the ladders of the youth structure and went on to become one of the greatest players in the Hammers’ history.
Noble announced his retirement from football in 2022. He was seen heartbroken while bidding farewell to the club of his life. As everything has an end, the footballer accepted the reality and thanked everyone who supported him throughout his career.
Carly Noble Childhood and Family
Carly was born in 1986. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Mark Noble.
Carly Noble Education
Carly spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. After completing secondary education, whether she enrolled in a university or moved in with Mark is still a mystery that we are trying to solve.
Carly Noble career
Carly’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. She has been with her husband through out his journey and manages his ventures.
However, considering she mostly stays at home and doesn’t make many public appearances, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. She enjoys staying at home and doing the house chores. She is also very supportive of her partner and often visits the London Stadium to cheer for her husband.
Carly Noble Net Worth
Carly’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.
However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Carly’s partner Noble was believed to be earning £2,600,000 in the final years of his contract. The Englishman has a net worth of $14 Million. Thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life. They might have a business , but there is no update on the same.
Carly Noble and Mark Noble Relationship
Mark Noble has been with his wife Cary since childhood. The duo met when Mark was still playing for the West Ham academy and since then they have remained inseparable. Their love story starts with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings.
The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, Mark finally tied the knot with Cary in 2012 in a lavish wedding ceremony where all their family, friends and Mark’s teammates were invited.
Carly Noble and Mark Noble Children
Carly Noble and Mark Noble are parents of two children: a son and a girl. Honey Noble is the name of their daughter, and Lenny Noble is the name of their son. Lenny is a member of the Chadwell Heath-based West Ham United academy.
Carly Noble Social media
Carly is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile but she barely remains active on the platform and has only three photos in total. Mark respects his wife’s privacy and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either. Both don’t tag each other and do not share their pictures on the platform .
Read More:
Arsenal
Vjosa Kaba – Shkodran Mustafi Wife, her Family and more
Vjosa Kaba is a Real Estate agent and she is famous for being the wife of German defender Shkodran Mustafi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Vjosa has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned Real Estate agent. However, she started her career as a model and received massive fame through her work. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.
Mustafi is currently playing with La Liga club Levante, however, a few years back he was a starter at Arsenal. We are interested in learning more about the personal lives of the star German defender Shkodran Mustafi rather than discussing his recent struggles at Arsenal.
Vjosa Kaba Childhood and Family
Vjosa was born in Albania. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. Some sources indicate she has a younger sister, but the boss lady has not revealed anything.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Shkodran Mustafi.
Vjosa Kaba Education
Vjosa went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Albanian beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college.
Vjosa Kaba career
Vjosa is a Real Estate agent based out of Levante, Spain. The Albanian beauty gave up her career in modelling after her marriage to Mustafi and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love. Real Estate has been the top business option for celebrities and she has found many projects with the help of her hubby.
Vjosa was a professional model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.
Vjosa Kaba Net Worth
Vjosa hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi relationship
Mustafi and Vjosa Kaba were wed in a private ceremony in Gostivar, Macedonia in July 2016 and have been together since then. There were about 350 family members and close friends present even though the wedding was kept a secret. We are not pretty sure how they met. Their marriage ceremony took place amid their friends and it was a memorable event for the couple.
But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi Children
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi are parents of two kids. On July 19, 2017, they gave birth to a girl they called Noemi Mustafi. Vjosa gave birth to Amar Mustafi, the son of Shkodran Mustafi, on January 25, 2018.
Vjosa Kaba Social media
Vjosa has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days. Kaba also shares stories frequently. There are some reels on her feed as well.
Read More:
Arsenal Dragon
Who Is Leonita Lekaj? Meet The Wife Of Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka Wife Leonita Lekaj Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Leonita Lekaj is famous for being the wife of Sunderland star Granit Xhaka. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Leonita Lekaj is a professional model and has a lot of fame in the glamour world. However, after her relationship with Granit Xhaka came into the public eye, she gained massive popularity. The Swiss star has made a huge influence after coming into the Gunners team in 2016. Granit Xhaka is the captain of Sunderland and Switzerland national football team as well. He also earned the captain armband a few years back, but it was stripped from him due to disciplinary reasons. Despite the controversies, Xhaka’s career has become an interesting topic for numerous fans and today we’re not going to talk more on the topic. Instead, we are planning to discuss the life of the love of his life. So follow along to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Granit Xhaka – Leonita Lekaj.
Leonita Lekaj Childhood and Family
Leonita came to the earth on March 31, 1992. She was born in Albania, but we believe her mother and father decided to move to Pristina, Kosovo, where the beautiful lady was raised and spent most of her childhood. After a few years, the Lekaj family was again on the move, and this time they went to the Ruhr region of Germany. Leonita was in her teens when her family moved to Germany.
She has maintained secrecy regarding her childhood and family details. That’s why we currently don’t have any information regarding the father and mother of Leonita. Her father’s job could have obliged the family to travel to different countries, but we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.
She has a brother named Leonard Lekaj. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her brother, and that’s why we don’t know what he does currently. But from Leonita’s Instagram activities, we have tracked that she has a healthy relationship with his brother.
We are still investigating to find the missing pieces. So stay tuned to know more about the childhood and family details of the stunning wife of Granit Xhaka.
Leonita Lekaj Education
Leonita moved to Germany from where she completed her high school graduation at a young age. She hasn’t disclosed what course she studied and which subjects she was strong in. Whether she enrolled in a University programme is still unknown.
Leonita Lekaj career
Leonita is a professional model. She has done photoshoots for notable brands. She has also appeared in many magazines. Due to her constant efforts and hard work, she is now a good personality in the glamour world.
Leonita also has a large Instagram audience. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family. We are uncertain whether she has started monetizing her social media presence. But with the large audience she currently has, she could generate handsome money only by promoting brands through her page.
Leonita Lekaj Net Worth
Leonita’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared any information about her earnings, and that’s why calculating her total worth has become challenging for us. We are still searching for the exact value and will update the article if we find new information.
Granit Xhaka’s net worth is believed to be €20 Million. He has become an integral part of the Arsenal squad in the last few years, and the management has decided to pay a whopping €5 Million-per-year to keep him at the club.
Leonita Lekaj husband, Granit Xhaka
After moving to Arsenal in 2016, Xhaka has developed himself into a solid midfielder. He has proven to be a valuable asset to the club. But his actions in recent years have created a lot of controversies. For his disrespectful behaviour, he was stripped of the captaincy, which was a challenging time for his family. Leonita had to make her account private as many fans started abusing her on social media. Xhaka has struggled with a severe injury this season that prevented him from playing many games.
Leonita Lekaj and Granit Xhaka relationship
Granit Xhaka met with his wife Leonita when he was playing for German club, Borussia Mönchengladbach. The couple first met around the year 2015 and has since been together. They have gone through many ups and downs, but they have been inseparable since getting into the relationship.
Xhaka announced in 2017 that he had proposed the love of her life, and she said yes. It was a big decision for the couple, and they took it with the help of each other. He married Leonita on July 6 that year. Many big-name guests attended the grand wedding ceremony.
Leonita Lekaj and Granit Xhaka Children
On October 7, 2019, the couple became parents for the first time. They were blessed with a baby girl that they named Ayana. On April 24, 2021, the duo welcomed their second daughter, Laney Xhaka.
Leonita Lekaj Social media
Leonita has gained popularity on social media. She currently has a massive fanbase of 227k followers on her account – @leonita.x. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family. From her online activities, it is evident that She likes to show support to her husband and often goes to the stadium. Leonita shares pictures of her child and husband. She also shares reels of their vacation.
Read More:
Barcelona
Who Is Sara Arfaoui? Meet the Wife of Ilkay Gundogan
In this article, we will discuss about Ilkay Gundogan and his wife Sarah Arfaoui. Gundogan is a professional footballer who has represented the Germany national fc.
Sara Arfaoui Biography
Sara Arfaoui is majorly known as the stunning girlfriend of Ilkay Gundogan. The duo recently revealed their relationship on Instagram. Ilkay had a long-term relationship with ex-girlfriend Sila Sahin. The German footballer is very secretive about his personal life and doesn’t like to share much information online and in the public media. So, she kept her love life with Sara secret until a picture of the duo surfaced from Sara’s Instagram account.
Gundogan’s break-up with his previous girlfriend came as a shock to his fans. They were inseparable for a long time, and therefore the event might have made a massive impact on the Manchester City midfielder’s personal life. But, we are rejoiced to see that the footballer is over the heartbreak and has already initiated the next chapter of his love life.
Sara Arfaoui boyfriend Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. After a successful spell in Borussia Dortmund, the German star joined Manchester City and has been fabulous since. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, the midfielder has developed some unique qualities. Along with his extraordinary passing abilities, he also has a top-notch vision for the goal and often finds the net. In the 2020/21 season, the German star gave one of the best spells and guided Pep Guardiola’s team to another Premier League victory. He won his first Champions League after defeating Inter Milan in the finals in June 2023. Reports suggest that, the German International is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer on a three-year deal.
Sara Arfaoui Childhood and Family
Sara was brought into the world on July 16, 1995, by her French parents. The stunning model was born in France, but her parents moved to Italy when she was very young. Since then, Sara has stayed in Italy and has Italian citizenship. Sara has been very secretive about her family and childhood. Even though she is currently in the glamorous world, she has chosen not to disclose the identity of her father and mother to the public media. For the same reason, we couldn’t find out whether she has siblings or not. But we will keep searching, so stay tuned!
Sara Arfaoui Education
After moving to Italy, Sara completed her high school graduation from a local institution. But, we couldn’t extract any information about whether she attended university. She might have entered the modelling industry at a very young age as she was always passionate about the glamorous world, but we couldn’t verify the fact.
Sara Arfaoui career
Sara is a professional model. She rose to fame for her incredible projects. She has already worked with some big brands and is currently making it big in the glamour world. However, she hasn’t limited herself only to one industry.
Sara is very active in the Italian T.V. space. She has already appeared in some famous T.V. shows, one of them being Princes and Princesses of Love on W9. She had to perform a seduction act in front of a male candidate due to the show’s setup. However, she excelled in her job and won that season’s Princess title. She is also a T.V. presenter and hosted several reality shows.
Sara also has a fabulous social media presence. She currently has 652k followers on her Instagram page. So, she could take the influencer role later on in her career and make money using her social media presence.
Sara Arfaoui and Ilkay Gundogan’s relationship
Sara and Gundogan started dating each other in early 2021. We are uncertain where they met and how the love story began. The couple has chosen to maintain secrecy and didn’t reveal that they were seeing each other for a long time. Sara was the first to break the silence. She posted a photo with Gundogan in August last year on her Instagram page. Later the Manchester City footballer followed suit and posted a photo on her own Instagram handle. It is also reported that the couple married in 2022. They were blessed with their first child Kais, a son, in 2023.
Sara Arfaoui Social Media
Sara is very active on Instagram and mostly posts pictures of herself. Even after making the relationship public, she hasn’t shared many photos with Gundogan. The duo lives in different countries and might not get a truckload of time together. That could be a reason why many lovely moments haven’t found a way to their social media pages. Sara also posts updates about her T.V. shows and some photos from her appearances.
Read More:
Home » Dragon Feeds » West Ham Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”