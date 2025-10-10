Dragon Feeds
Marko Arnautovic Wife Sarah Arnautovic Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Sarah Arnautovic is a professional model and famous for being the wife of Austrian football player Marko Arnautovic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marko Arnautovic is known for his angry attitude on the pitch and many don’t know how he keeps his cool in crucial moments of his life. Well, the answer is his wife Sarah. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often helps him to maintain his coolness. Since moving to Bologna in 2021, the Austrian star has put in a good spell of performances.
That’s probably because the love of his life doesn’t like the idea of sharing private information on the internet. Well, we have managed to gather many interesting facts about the Austrian lady. In this article, we will share everything about the stunning Girlfriend Of Marko Arnautovic. Without further ado let’s get started.
Sarah Arnautovic Childhood and Family
Sarah was born on March 21, 1985. Despite having a glaring career in the modelling industry, she isn’t a big fan of stardom. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. That’s why we couldn’t find any information about her father and mother. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. She used to have a social media presence earlier, but she has also restricted her activity to the medium. But we are continuously searching for more information on her family and early life. So stay tuned to know more about the Girlfriend Of Marko Arnautovic.
Sarah Arnautovic Education
Sarah mostly spent her childhood and early adulthood in Austria. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. Whether she enrolled in a University is still unknown. We think she studied medicine at university, but we couldn’t verify the claim because there is very little information. However, we know that she was pretty ambitious from the beginning and worked very hard to achieve her dream.
Sarah Arnautovic Career
Sarah was a medical practitioner when she met Marko Arnautovic. We are not sure where she used to work. But we believe she used to put her best in whatever she did, and her optimistic personality helped her achieve many incredible feats in her career.
Sarah was passionate about modelling from an early age. We are unsure when she entered the modelling world, but she gained massive popularity due to her alluring looks and charming personality. She began to cause havoc in the industry and earned many high-profile contracts. She has worked with many big brands and has been featured on many famous magazine covers. Her speciality was swimwear and bikinis, and she used to flaunt her top-notch figure in bikini looks.
However, After their daughter – Emilia, was born, she left her medical and modelling career and became a housewife. She wanted to take care of the family, and the decision has worked out pretty well for her. Now she spends quality time with her children and husband at home.
Sarah Arnautovic Net Worth
Sarah’s net worth is currently unknown. As we don’t know her wages in her medical role and the sum of the money she accumulated from modelling, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find relevant data.
Sarah Arnautovic and Marko Arnautovic relationship
Marko Arnautovic met with her girlfriend in a Bremen disco. The moment he saw her, he knew that she was the one! However, it wasn’t easy for Sarah to keep hold of her man. They started dating soon after their first meeting, and Marko’s bad temper used to cause a lot of problems. However, with years of experience in the medical field, she was pretty good at consoling and communicating. So, she became the medicine for Marco’s anger issues.
She has remained to be the key to the Austrian player’s heart, and their relationship has flourished over the years. After the arrival of their first child, their relationship became stronger. They maintain healthy communication to date. However, the duo has decided to keep their private life away from the public eye. That’s why they don’t make a lot of public appearances.
Sarah Arnautovic Husband Marko Arnautovic Career
Marko Arnautovic currently serves as a forward for Serie A club Inter Milan, on loan from Bologna, and also represents the Austria national team. He started his career with the Austrian junior teams before committing to Dutch club Twente in 2006. Arnautovic’s journey includes stints at Inter Milan, Werder Bremen, Stoke City, West Ham United, Shanghai SIPG, and his return to Europe with Bologna in August 2021. With over 100 caps for Austria, he’s a prominent figure in the national team’s history and was named Austrian Footballer of the Year in 2018.
Sarah Arnautovic and Marko Arnautovic Children
The duo has two children. One of their daughter’s names is Emilia. However, they haven’t yet revealed the birthdate of her daughter. Their second daughter is Alicia. Sarah and Marko Arnautovic live their life with daughters and families.
Sarah Arnautovic Social media
Sarah used to be active on social media at the beginning of their relationship. However, she stopped sharing content on social platforms after becoming a full-time housewife. She likes to spend time with her family nowadays, rather than scrolling through online pages. Sarah Arnautovic posts pictures of her kids and husband frequently. They also make reels and share it to the public.
FAQs about Sarah Arnautovic
Who Is Natalie Dobrovodska? Meet The Wife Of Tomas Soucek
Natalie Dobrovodska is famous for being the wife of West Ham star Tomas Soucek. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Natalie is the stunning wife of Tomas Soucek. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Tomas became a first-team starter at West Ham. In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful wife of Tomas Soucek.
Soucek has developed himself into one of the top players in his position. Playing for West Ham, he has achieved paramount success in the last few years. He could easily earn the spot of team leader in the coming few years. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Natalie Dobrovodska Childhood and Family
Natalie was born in 1995 in the Czech Republic. Natalie hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood on any media appearances.
Hence, we currently do not know the identity of her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Natalie’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful wife of Tomas Soucek.
Natalie Dobrovodska Education
Natalie hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. Whether she enrolled in a university after graduating high school is a total mystery.
Retrieving her educational information has been challenging for us. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.
Natalie Dobrovodska career
Natalie’s current role is under review. She hasn’t shared much about her occupation. We believe she is not currently working in any corporate position. We are also not sure whether she has her own business.
Natalie is currently a housewife. She manages all the household chores and takes care of her children. She is also his biggest supporter, and sometimes she visits the London Stadium to support Soucek.
Natalie Dobrovodska Net Worth
Natalie hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. As she is a housewife and doesn’t have any other income sources, her total worth should be significantly lower. However, that doesn’t indicate the kind of lifestyle she enjoys.
Natalie’s partner, Tomas Soucek, currently earns $4.68 Million every year at West Ham. He reportedly has a net worth of $10 million. Tomas Soucek is one of the greatest footballers from Czech Republic.
Natalie Dobrovodska and Tomas Soucek relationship
Tomas Soucek met with his wife in 2015, making them long-term lovers. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and realized that they had so much in common. They started going out on dates and eventually fell in love.
They decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed. After five years of dating and having one child together, Soucek decided to marry his long term partner.
The duo tied the knot in 2020 at a private wedding ceremony attended by only some of their close friends and family members.
Natalie Dobrovodska and Tomas Soucek Children
The duo welcomed their child, a baby girl, in January 2019. The couple named their daughter Terezka Soucek. They have 3 kids. Their 3rd child Daniel was born in May 2025.
Natalie Dobrovodska Social media
Natalie doesn’t maintain an active presence on social media. Considering her characteristics, we believe she feels more comfortable spending time with her daughter and husband at home rather than scrolling through the internet pages. We couldn’t find any account of her on major social media channels.
Brandon Williams Girlfriend Shanice East Wiki -Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Shanice East is famous for being the girlfriend of Hull City youngster Brandon Williams. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Shanice is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Norwich City youngster Brandon Williams. Despite being pretty young, the English beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.
After excelling in the Manchester United youth team, Williams was promoted. However, his journey with the senior team was short lived as after just 2 seasons, he was shipped to Norwich on loan. After proving to be efficient, the youngster has become a first-team starter for the Canaries. It remains to be seen how his career shapes up in England, but in this article, we will only discuss his love life rather than his professional one. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Brandon Williams.
Shanice East Childhood and Family
Shanice was born on July 13, 2002, in a wealthy English family. Her nationality is English, and she is currently staying in England. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Brandon Williams.
Shanice East Education
Shanice hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.
Shanice East career
Shanice is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Brandon Williams became public in 2021.
Shanice is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.
Shanice East Net Worth
Shanice doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.
Brandon Williams is one of Norwich City’s star players. The English club pays him €1.2 Million, which is a pretty significant amount. His net worth is believed to be over €5 Million. His huge bank balance helps him to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.
Shanice East and Brandon Williams relationship
Brandon Williams met with his girlfriend in early 2020. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. They started dating that year in a secretive fashion.
The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they only made it public in 2021, when Williams wished his girlfriend for her birthday online. The duo has remained inseparable since then.
Shanice East and Brandon Williams Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have a long time in their hands to take that big decision.
Shanice East Social media
Shanice has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The English beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find many images of Brandon Williams on her channel. Our guess is the couple wants to keep their relationship low-key.
Elena Shtilyanova is an IS Developer by profession. She has been loyal to Dimitar Berbatov for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.
She doesn’t like sharing much information with the public and doesn’t let her husband share pictures of her either. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Latest News – How Sir Alex Ferguson saved her
Did you know a shocking fact about Eleme Shtilyanova, here it is. In 2012, mafia mobsters blackmailed Dimitar Berbatov that they would kidnap his wife and children if he didn’t pay them a sum of £500,000. It was none other than Sir Alex Ferguson who helped the Bulgarian by arranging a private jet for him and his family to return to Manchester safely. (Source: Standard)
Even after returning to Manchester, Berbatov was so worried that he has requested his neighbours to keep a tight watch on his home.
Dimitar Berbatov is a big Premier League icon, considering what he has achieved with Manchester United and Tottenham. The Bulgarian also had a long stint in Bayer Leverkusen. Before coming to England. He has over 250 goals and over 100 assists in his club career. Furthermore, he also captained his national side. Berbatov is known for his superb ball control and his first touch is considered as one the greatest in the history of the beautiful game.
Elena Shtilyanova Childhood and Family
Elena was born on February 2, 1980, in Bulgaria, making her a Bulgarian citizen. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. After she met the love of her life, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with him.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. Her father, Valentin Shtilyanov, used to own a business, but we are unsure about its kind. She has a younger sister with whom she has managed a healthy relationship.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Elena’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Education
Elena went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. The beautiful Bulgarian lady comes with an intelligent mind. She graduated from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Elena Shtilyanova career
Elena hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Our report suggests that she is an IS Developer at Bulgarian National Bank. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she has progressed rapidly in her career. Currently, she is in a stable position and enjoys her role at the bank.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are equally superior. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children, she teaches them good values. Elena is also an excellent wife as she has supported Berbatov throughout his career.
Elena Shtilyanova Net Worth
Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, we believe she earns a significant amount from her bank job. Elena’s husband, Dimitar Berbatov, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov relationship
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife, Elena Shtilyanova, are long-term love birds as they have been together since Berbatov’s Leverkusen days. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2018 at a grand wedding ceremony that all their friends and family members attended.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov Children
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife Elena have two children together. Their first daughter, Dea Berbatova, was born on October 15, 2009. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Elia Berbatova, in 2012. The couple lead a happy life with their kids. They go on trips and watch football matches as well.
Elena Shtilyanova Social media
Elena is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She has maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. She even told her husband not to share snaps of their family moments on social media. Elena shares pictures and stories, but she is not an active user.
