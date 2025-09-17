Brazil
Who Is Carol Cabrino? Meet The Wife Of Marquinhos
Carol Cabrino is famous for being the wife of PSG star Marquinhos. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carol did hard work for everything she has achieved in life. Coming from a humble Brazilian family, she earned fame due to her appearances in a hit Brazilian TV show. That show was also the reason she met with Brazilian football star Marquinhos. He is currently the captain of PSG and over the years, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world at this moment. Due to his headliner performances, he constantly attracts media attention. But, his love life still remains a secret for many people. That’s why we have gathered all the information about the beautiful wife of Marquinhos. Follow this article to know more about the intriguing life of the singer.
Carol Cabrino Childhood and Family
Carol was born on July 29, 1993. She hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood in any public appearances. That’s why we don’t know the name of her father and mother and the jobs they do. Due to the lack of information, we are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still searching for the missing reports and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Marquinhos.
Carol Cabrino Education
Carol completed her education at local institutions in Brazil. She hasn’t revealed any information about her education. That’s why we don’t know the name of the high school she went to. We are uncertain whether she enrolled in a university programme. We are investigating more on the topic. So check back later in order to find relevant information.
Carol Cabrino career
Carol had very humble beginnings. She always dreamed of becoming a singer, but the path wasn’t easy for her. She started her singing journey by performing at many karaoke bars in Brazil. She got her big breakthrough when she performed at the Brazilian TV show Jovens Talentos which aired on Programa Raul Gil. She sang Katy Perry’s famous song “Roar.’ You can watch her performance here. Her singing was an instant hit, and she got many opportunities after that.
After his marriage to Marquinhos, she got a massive boost of followers on her Instagram account. She is also a vlogger as she regularly posts vlogs on her YouTube account. She is on course to create her influencer journey, and she could even achieve great heights in that industry.
Carol Cabrino Net Worth
Carol’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. She has a successful singing career. We believe she has gathered a handsome amount of money. But we couldn’t confirm the exact number. She is also gaining fans on social media and very soon could start using her influencer power to earn money. Carol Cabrino’s estimated net worth is $500k.
Carol Cabrino and Marquinhos relationship
After Marquinhos saw Carol on the reality show Jovens Talentos, he instantly attracted her personality and beautiful voice. He reached out to her through Facebook to congratulate her and appreciate her voice. Well, the matter didn’t stop there. The duo started talking at length and found out they had many common interests. They fell into love and started dating in 2014. Marquinhos proposed Carol Cabrino near the Eiffel tower and the couple got engaged in May 2015. After two years of dating, they tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2016, which was attended by most of their friends and family.
Carol Cabrino and Marquinhos Children
Marquinhos and Carol are proud parents of two beautiful children. At first, she gave birth to a daughter named Maria Eduarda Cabrino Corrêa on November 2, 2017. They welcomed their second child, a son named Enrico Cabrino Corrêa, on December 6, 2019. The couple lost their fourth child due to a miscarriage.
Carol Cabrino Social media
Carol is very famous on social media. She has 488k followers on her Instagram account. She mostly posts pictures with her family. She also has a Twitter account which you can check here.
Brazil
Uruguay vs Brazil: Match Preview, Team News, Prediction and more
The standout clash of the Copa America quarterfinals will see Uruguay take on Brazil
The Copa America 2024 quarterfinals are set for an exhilarating clash as Uruguay takes on Brazil in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams bring rich histories and high expectations to the field, making this match one of the most anticipated of the tournament.
Uruguay has showcased their prowess in the group stages, winning all their matches and finishing top of their group with a perfect nine points. Under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, the team has displayed remarkable cohesion and tactical discipline. Their narrow 1-0 victory against the USA highlighted their ability to grind out results, making them a formidable opponent for any team.
Bielsa’s approach has maximised the potential of a squad brimming with talent. Key players have stepped up, and the team’s attacking potency has been evident throughout the competition. This makes Uruguay a serious contender against Brazil, even though the Selecao are traditionally seen as favourites.
On the other hand, Brazil’s journey through the group stages has been less convincing. Despite their star-studded lineup, the team has struggled to find its rhythm, resulting in only one win and two draws. This underwhelming performance has raised questions about their ability to advance further in the tournament.
Brazil’s inability to gel as a cohesive unit has been evident, with their performances falling short of expectations. Dorival Junior faces the challenging task of finding the most effective starting lineup to overcome Uruguay’s formidable challenge. The Selecao will need to address their issues quickly and regroup if they hope to keep their quest for the Copa America trophy alive.
Uruguay’s attacking prowess and solid defensive record make them a significant threat to Brazil. Bielsa’s tactical acumen will be crucial in exploiting any weaknesses in Brazil’s setup. Conversely, Brazil will need to rely on their individual brilliance and find a way to integrate their talents effectively.
Uruguay and Brazill game will kick-off at 9 PM ET at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, southwest of adjacent Las Vegas on 6th July.
Team news
Uruguay
Uruguay will have a fully fit squad for their crucial quarterfinal clash against Brazil in the Copa America 2024. Marcelo Bielsa, known for his tactical astuteness, is expected to deploy a 4-3-3 formation, aiming to combine defensive solidity with attacking prowess.
Sergio Rochet will start between the sticks, providing a reliable presence in goal. The defensive duo of Mathias Olivera and Ronald Araujo will anchor the central defence, while Nathitan Nandez will take the right-back position and Matias Vina will operate as the left-back, contributing both defensively and offensively.
Uruguay’s midfield is arguably one of the strongest in the tournament, featuring a trio that complements each other perfectly. Federico Valverde, with his dynamic box-to-box abilities, will link up play effectively. Manuel Ugarte will provide the necessary defensive cover, breaking up opposition attacks, while Nicolas De La Cruz will add creativity and vision in the middle of the park. This combination makes it challenging for opponents to penetrate Uruguay’s midfield.
In the attacking third, Uruguay boasts one of the most formidable lineups in the competition. Facundo Pellistri, operating on the right wing, will use his pace and dribbling skills to trouble the Brazilian defence. Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will spearhead the attack as the centre-forward, looking to continue his goal-scoring form. Maximiliano Araujo, playing on the left wing, will provide width and an additional attacking threat.
Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rochet, Nandez, Araujo, Olivera, Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, De La Cruz, Pellistri, Nunez, and Araujo
Brazil
Dorival Junior faces a selection dilemma as Brazil prepares for their quarterfinal clash against Uruguay in the Copa America 2024. With Vinicius Junior set to miss the game due to suspension following a yellow card in the 1-1 draw against Colombia, significant adjustments will be needed to maintain their competitive edge up front.
Alisson Becker will continue as Brazil’s reliable presence in goal, aiming to keep Uruguay’s potent attack led by his Liverpool teammate, Nunez at bay. The defensive unit will feature Danilo at right-back, the centre-back pairing of Eder Militao and Marquinhos and Wendell on the left.
Brazil’s midfield has struggled to find consistency, but Dorival will likely stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Bruno Guimaraes and Joao Gomes are expected to form the double pivot in the middle, tasked with controlling the tempo and providing defensive cover. However, the duo will need to step up their game to handle Uruguay’s strong midfield trio effectively.
With Vinicius Junior unavailable, Rodrygo is set to shift to the left wing, where he can use his pace and creativity to threaten Uruguay’s defence. The right-wing will see Raphinha, known for his quick feet and crossing ability. In a notable change, the young sensation Endrick might be given the nod as the centre forward.
Lucas Paqueta will operate in a more advanced midfield role, looking to link play between the midfield and attack. His vision and technical skills will be crucial in unlocking Uruguay’s defence and creating scoring opportunities for the forward line.
Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo; Militao; Marquinhos; Wendell; Guimaraes; Gomes; Paqueta; Raphinha; Rodrygo; and Endrick
Key Stats
- Brazil qualified for the last eight for the 14th time in their last 15 appearances
- Uruguay are the most successful nation in Copa America winning the trophy record 15 times.
- Brazil and Uruguay have played each other 79 times. The former has won 40 matches while the latter has come out on top 22 times. 17 games have ended in a draw.
- If Uruguay win on the night, it will be the first time that they will have secured back to back wins against Brazil for the first time since 1992.
Uruguay vs. Brazil: match-deciding duels
Darwin Nunez vs Eder Militao
Real Madrid’s defensive stalwart Eder Militao will face a significant challenge as he takes on Uruguay’s in-form forward Darwin Nunez in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals. Nunez, who has already netted twice in the competition, has shown his lethal finishing ability and will be a key threat to Brazil’s defence. Militao, known for his robust defending and tactical acumen, will need to be at his best to neutralize the Liverpool striker’s threat.
Militao’s primary objective will be to prevent Nunez from getting into dangerous positions, particularly inside the penalty area where the Uruguayan is most lethal. Nunez’s physical presence is one of his standout attributes, and Militao will need to match him in physical duels. The Real Madrid defender’s strength and aerial ability will be tested as he contends with Nunez in one-on-one battles and set-piece situations. Winning these physical contests will be crucial in denying Nunez the space and opportunities to shoot.
Prediction
Uruguay 2-0 Brazil
This encounter is set to be a fascinating battle of tactics and talent. Uruguay’s form and cohesion give them the edge, but Brazil’s individual talents make them a constant threat. The absence of Vinicius Junior could prove costly for Brazil, and Uruguay might just have enough to edge past them and secure a place in the semifinals.
Article
Brazil vs Colombia: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More
Colombia and Brazil set to face each other in the last group game of Copa America 2024
Brazil showcased their renowned football prowess with a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay, rejuvenating their campaign after an initial 0-0 draw against Costa Rica ahead of the clash against Colombia. This win underlines the resilience and depth of the squad, particularly in the absence of key player Neymar, whose absence has been felt acutely. Neymar’s role as a game-changer for Brazil is well-documented, and without him, the team has had to find different ways to secure wins.
Colombia, on the other hand, leads Group D with a perfect record so far, demonstrating their strength and consistency. Their upcoming match against a reinvigorated Brazilian team promises to be a critical test of their capabilities. Brazil, now back in form, poses a significant challenge to Colombia’s ambitions of topping the group.
The dynamics within Group D are intriguing, as Colombia’s continued dominance, despite sharing a group with a football giant like Brazil, speaks volumes about their performance level. The next game between these two teams is poised to be highly competitive, potentially determining the group leader. Both teams have a lot to prove—Brazil needs to demonstrate their ability to overcome adversity without Neymar, while Colombia aims to cement their status as group leaders by fending off one of the tournament’s traditional powerhouses.
Brazil vs Colombia is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on 3rd July.
Team news
Brazil
Head coach Dorival Junior has the full Brazilian squad at his disposal for the upcoming crucial match, providing strategic flexibility. Vinicius Junior, coming off a notable performance with a brace against Paraguay, will once again spearhead Brazil’s attack. This aligns with Brazil’s need to leverage their strong roster to overturn their recent string of disappointing results and secure crucial wins.
In goal, Alisson will continue as the primary goalkeeper, backed by a defensive lineup consisting of Danilo at right-back, Eder Militao and Marquinhos as the central defensive pairing, and Arana operating from left-back. This solid backline is crucial for Brazil’s defensive strategies, offering both stability and experience.
The midfield will see Bruno Guimaraes and Gomes holding the fort, with Lucas Paqueta pushing forward in a more attacking midfield role. On the wings, Dorival has positioned Vinicius Junior on the right and Savio on the left, providing pace and creativity. Meanwhile, Rodrygo, tasked with the centre-forward role, will aim to capitalize on scoring opportunities created by this dynamic setup.
Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo; Marquinhos; Militao; Arana; Guimaraes; Gomes; Vinicius; Paqueta; Savio Rodrygo
Colombia
With a fully available squad, Colombia’s manager, Nestor Lorenzo, is well-positioned to maintain continuity in his team selection as they face Brazil, aiming to extend their 100% win record in the group. In goal, Camilo Vargas will continue his role, anchoring the defence. The backline consists of Daniel Munoz at right-back, with Davinson Sanchez and Carlos Cuesta forming a strong central defensive partnership, and Johan Mojica fulfilling the left-back duties.
In midfield, Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma will be responsible for controlling the game’s tempo, a vital role given Brazil’s attacking prowess. James Rodriguez, known for his creativity and vision, will play a pivotal role in orchestrating plays and linking up with the forwards. On the wings, Jhon Arias and Luis Diaz are expected to provide speed and crossing ability, with Diaz’s dynamic play on the left wing being particularly crucial for breaking down Brazil’s defence.
Up front, Rafael Borre will lead the line as the striker. His ability to convert chances will be key to capitalizing on the creative supply from the midfield and wings. This lineup reflects Colombia’s strategy to balance defensive security with an attacking threat, as they look to secure a top position in the group against a rejuvenated Brazilian side.
Colombia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz; Sanchez; Cuesta; Mojica; Rios; Lerma; Rodriguez; Aria; Diaz; Borre
Colombia vs. Brazil: Match facts
- Brazil boasts a better attacking line in Copa America with four goals, while Colombia has had a potent defence in the current tournament, conceding only once.
- With four goals scored and one conceded, Brazil is fourth in the Copa America with a goal differential.
- Colombia have the second-best attack in the current Copa America competition, with five goals, or 2.5 per match.
Match-winning duel
Vinicius Junior vs. Carlos Cuesta
Vinicius Junior’s timely return to form is a significant boost for Brazil as they prepare to face one of the toughest teams in their group. His dynamic presence in the lineup is crucial, given his ability to disrupt defences with his speed, skill, and direct attacking style. His impressive performance, including a double against Paraguay, underscores his importance and the impact he can have on the game. Such performances remind everyone why players of his calibre are indispensable in high-stakes matches.
On the other side, Colombia has a key player in Carlos Cuesta, who has been a defensive rock throughout the tournament. Cuesta’s role will be pivotal in Colombia’s strategy against Brazil, especially in managing the threat posed by Vinicius. His ability to read the game, coupled with his physical and technical defensive skills, will be crucial for Colombia to neutralize Brazil’s attacks. The matchup between Vinicius and Cuesta could be one of the defining duels of the game, with Cuesta’s performance potentially determining how well Colombia can contain Brazil’s formidable offense.
Prediction
Brazil 2-1 Colombia
Brazil’s reputation for turning around games under pressure is well-documented, and their timely return to form positions them as formidable contenders in their upcoming match against Colombia. The Brazilian squad, known for its depth and flair, often finds extra gear in crucial moments, which makes them a daunting opponent in any tournament setting.
Colombia, while consistently showing they can compete at a high level in international tournaments, have historically struggled against Brazil. This pattern, coupled with Brazil’s recent resurgence and the strategic presence of impact players like Vinicius Junior, suggests that Brazil might have the upper hand in this encounter. Given both teams’ capabilities and recent performances, a close match is anticipated, but Brazil could edge out Colombia by a narrow margin.
AC Milan
What is the net worth of Ronaldinho? Learn about his family, career records, and more
Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, widely renowned as Ronaldinho, is one of the most talented dribblers ever, and here’s everything you need to know about his net worth and more.
|Net Worth (2023)
|$90 Million
|Salary (2023)
|NA
|Age
|43
|Date of Birth
|21 March, 1980
|International team
|Brazil
|Current club
|Retired
|Wife
|Janaína Mendes
|Social Media
Net Worth
The net worth of Ronaldinho is approximated to be around $90 Million in 2023.
However, the Brazilian government, over the last couple of years, has seized multiple properties owned by the former Barcelona man, including his passports. This is regarding fines which he failed to pay on time.
With over 50m followers on Instagram alone and more than a further 50m off other platforms. Dinho boasts an absolutely mammoth fan base, both in South America and across the world.
The trickster even experienced a short stint in a Paraguayan prison earlier this year, after he was reportedly caught using a fake passport to enter the country.
Ronaldinho’s last recorded salary at Fluminense was in the region of £150,000 a month – a massive drop off from what he used to earn during his glory days in Europe.
Career And Achievements
The Brazilian had what is arguably one of the most celebrated careers in the history of world football. The trickster developed a cult following after the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Having begun his career with Gremio, the midfielder made his debut for the legendary Brazilian club in 1998 as a teenager.
The summer of 2001 was the beginning of the veteran’s spell in Europe. He found a €5m switch to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. His two seasons in the Ligue 1 yielded a good return.
His performances for Brazil and PSG were enough to earn him a move to Barcelona worth around €32m. The 2005/06 season at Barcelona was arguably his best ever, as Ronaldinho managed a whopping 17 goals and 18 assists.
His consistency over the next couple of seasons is what urged AC Milan to make a move in 2008 for €24m. His first two years were fairly successful, but the third season at the San Siro proved to be a stumbling block.
Over the course of his long career, Ronaldinho won the World Cup back in 2002. He even picked up the Confederations Cup and the Copa America in the years ahead. Apart from multiple trophies in Brazil, the midfielder’s other achievements included the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A and the Spanish Super Copa.
He also won the Ballon D’Or for his exploits in 2005, while he was also included in Pele’s FIFA 100 List – a group of the 100 best footballers in the world, as chosen by Pelé himself.
International Career
The Brazilian ended his international career just three appearances short of 100 caps. And that sure to be one of the trickster’s biggest regrets along the way. Despite this, his display for Brazil during the 2002 FIFA World Cup was one to remember, to say the least.
His goal and assist in the quarterfinal against England is what took Brazil to the next round, despite the fact that he picked up a red card.
The national side used the attacker extremely sparingly for large parts of his career. The midfielder was chosen as one of the names in the FIFA World Cup 2002 all-star team. He also won both the Golden Shoe and Golden Ball at the Confederations Cup in 1999.
Dinho was also part of the team that won the Copa America in 2005, and the Olympic Bronze in 2008.
Personal Life
Born in the City of Porto Alegre to a family headed by his father – a shipyard worker and footballer, the Brazilian first took interest in futsal and beach football. He was eventually diverted to the more organized form of the sport.
Ronaldinho lost his father at eight to an accident at home. And it was after this that his interest in football began to grow.
Originally born as Ronaldo, the Brazilian’s name was given the added tail of ‘inho’ to signify his diminutive stature. Often the smallest player at any of the matches he played at, this nickname just seemed to catch on.
Having caught the eye of the Brazilian media after scoring 23 times in his team’s 23-0 win against a local team, the midfielder was identified as a potential star during the U-17 Word Cup in Egypt. The former AC Milan ace has fathered a son – Joao, with Brazilian dancer Janaina Mendes. In 2018, the trickster also decided to enter politics, when he became a member of the Brazilian Republican Party.
Sponsorships And Endorsements
Ronaldinho, being the world icon that he is, has been through a wide variety of endorsement deals over the years. Nike, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, and Gatorade were all in the equation, just to name a few. He was the subject of multiple ads by Nike, which also used some more of the biggest names in the European footballing scene at the time.
FIFA 04, 06, 07, 08, and 09 all used the Brazilian’s image as the front cover. The sponsorship deal with Nike at the start of his career was a ten-year-long one. This resulted in the launch of the Nike Tiempo R10 – a special edition of boots made in honor of Ronaldinho.
Charity And Awareness
The Brazilian has been a permanent fixture in UNICEF’s United Nations Children’s Fund since all the way back in 2006. He was later employed by the United Nations to raise awareness about the effects and causes of HIV/AIDS. The midfielder has featured in a wide variety of charity football matches over the course of his long career.
What Cars Does Ronaldinho Own?
The Brazilian ace boasts a large collection of high-value automobiles but is most commonly seen commuting in a preferred Hummer H2. His collection also includes an Audi Q7, a Bugatti Veyron, a Lamborghini Aventador, an Audi R8, and even a Ferrari 458 Italia.
