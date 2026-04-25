Liverpool Women Forward Martha Thomas Set for Injury Absence After Picking Up Foot Problem During International Break

Liverpool Women forward Martha Thomas is set to miss the next couple of games after suffering a foot injury during the recent international break. The Tottenham loanee sustained the problem while training at Melwood with players who remained behind while others were away on international duty.

Martha Thomas is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.



Team news ⤵️ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 24, 2026

Head coach Gareth Taylor confirmed the setback ahead of Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against West Ham United, revealing the medical department are working alongside Spurs to develop a recovery plan. The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate given Liverpool’s push for WSL survival and their ongoing FA Cup campaign.

Thomas Could Miss Rest of Regular Season

Taylor explained the situation in his pre match press conference on Friday. “We unfortunately had an issue with Martha Thomas, which was the Tuesday after the Charlton game, so effectively on the international break. Martha picked up an issue with her foot, which is definitely going to keep her out of the next couple of games.”

🎙️ Gareth Taylor, técnico do Liverpool Feminino, foi questionado sobre a condição física do elenco: "Infelizmente, tivemos um problema com Martha Thomas, que ocorreu na terça-feira seguinte ao jogo contra o Charlton, ou seja, durante a pausa para jogos internacionais. Algumas… pic.twitter.com/d7DcJLjjBk — Caminhantes 🔴 (@CaminhantesLFC) April 24, 2026

The Liverpool boss added that getting Thomas back before the end of the season would be touch and go. “We’re hoping to get her back before the end of the season but of course, our season is a little bit open at the minute, particularly with the FA Cup game. It will be quite tight unfortunately, just because of the nature of the issue.”

Holland Returns to Contention for West Ham Clash

On a more positive note, midfielder Ceri Holland has returned to contention after the international break provided valuable recovery time. Taylor confirmed most players who featured for their countries came through unscathed, though Gemma Bonner and Lucy Parry remain sidelined while Sam Kerr edges closer to a return from her long term injury.

We’re live as Gareth Taylor looks ahead to Sunday’s home meeting with West Ham 🎙️ https://t.co/RGOFJeqbc1 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 24, 2026

Also read: Liverpool Women Stars Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby Inspire Next Generation at LFC Foundation Girls Football Session in Anfield