Newcastle United
Newcastle United Sign Scotland Forward Martha Thomas From Tottenham on Two Year Deal as Striker Arrives
Newcastle United have secured Scotland international forward Martha Thomas from Tottenham on an undisclosed transfer fee, completing significant attacking recruitment for their Women’s Super League 2 campaign.
The 30-year-old striker arrives following three years establishing herself as consistent Tottenham performer, accumulating 13 goals across 66 competitive appearances whilst bringing proven elite-level experience from multiple top flight clubs including Manchester United and West Ham.
Thomas brings genuine international pedigree through her Scotland recognition alongside demonstrated consistency across multiple Women’s Super League environments, establishing foundation for her anticipated Newcastle contribution. Her productive loan spell at Liverpool during the second half of last season demonstrates continued elite-level capability despite her age profile, validating Newcastle’s investment in her proven goalscoring quality.
Experienced Striker Expresses Genuine Newcastle Ambition
Thomas articulated authentic enthusiasm regarding her Newcastle opportunity whilst specifically emphasising team culture as crucial factor influencing her commitment. Her language suggests genuine belief in Newcastle’s project rather than viewing the move as career wind-down arrangement, indicating confidence in the club’s competitive trajectory and squad development philosophy.
The forward’s emphasis upon competing with best teams combined with recognition of her work-rate contribution suggests appropriate mentality for supporting squad elevation during challenging championship campaign.
Newcastle Replace Departing Goalscorer Through Strategic Recruitment
Thomas becomes Newcastle’s ninth summer signing, representing comprehensive squad reconstruction supporting their championship objectives following Emily Murphy’s Brighton departure. Rather than simply accepting their leading scorer’s exit, Newcastle systematically acquire proven performers capable of delivering immediate competitive contribution whilst maintaining flexibility regarding alternative recruitment options.
This signing feels strategically important for Newcastle’s attacking reconstruction. Thomas arrives with established Women’s Super League experience combined with demonstrated consistency across multiple elite environments, providing proven goalscoring quality without requiring substantial developmental investment.
Her willingness to commit to Newcastle following her Tottenham tenure validates manager Tanya Oxtoby’s recruitment vision whilst suggesting genuine confidence regarding their championship campaign potential moving forward.
Also read: Newcastle United Sign Republic of Ireland Forward Leanne Kiernan From Liverpool on Permanent Deal
Newcastle United
Newcastle United Sign Republic of Ireland Forward Leanne Kiernan From Liverpool on Permanent Deal
Newcastle United have secured Republic of Ireland international forward Leanne Kiernan from Liverpool on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee, completing significant attacking recruitment.
The 27-year-old striker departs Merseyside following five seasons establishing herself as prolific goalscorer, accumulating 76 appearances whilst scoring 23 goals for Liverpool, finishing as the club’s second-highest scorer during the Women’s Super League era.
Kiernan brings proven elite-level goalscoring pedigree combined with genuine international recognition through her Republic of Ireland caps, establishing foundation for her anticipated Newcastle contribution during their championship campaign. Her consistent performance across multiple seasons at Liverpool demonstrates reliable quality capable of immediate elite-level contribution whilst her established experience provides leadership within squad structures.
Prolific Goalscorer Seeks Fresh Championship Challenge
Kiernan’s departure from Liverpool after five seasons suggests genuine desire for fresh competitive environment rather than forced exit, indicating she pursues new opportunity at optimal career stage. Her decision to join Newcastle rather than alternative elite clubs suggests genuine confidence in their competitive trajectory whilst indicating belief that the club provides ideal environment for her continued goalscoring development.
The striker’s extensive Liverpool experience combined with demonstrated consistency across multiple seasons establishes her as established performer capable of immediate impact within championship-level competition.
Newcastle Add Proven Attacking Quality Through Liverpool Exit
Kiernan becomes Newcastle’s significant attacking addition, providing genuine goalscoring quality capable of delivering immediate competitive contribution during their championship pursuit. Her prolific Liverpool record combined with proven Women’s Super League experience suggests seamless integration capability whilst offering established quality alongside potential development opportunities.
This signing feels strategically important for Newcastle’s attacking construction. Rather than relying exclusively upon emerging talent, they invest in established performer with proven elite-level capability and consistent goalscoring record.
Kiernan’s willingness to commit to Newcastle following her Liverpool success validates the club’s competitive ambitions whilst suggesting genuine confidence regarding their championship aspirations moving forward.
Also read: Brighton Commit to Long-Term Future With Maisie Symonds as Captain Signs Extended Contract
Newcastle United
Newcastle United Secure Mollie Lambert From Durham as Midfielder Returns to St James’ Park
Newcastle United have completed the signing of midfielder Mollie Lambert from Durham, bringing the 28-year-old back to St James’ Park after previous tenure with the club. Lambert departs Durham following six years establishing herself as one of the Wildcats’ most consistent performers, accumulating 157 appearances and scoring 23 goals during her comprehensive tenure within the Barclays Women’s Super League 2.
Lambert brings genuine north east football experience combined with previous Newcastle familiarity, having served as club captain during the 2016-17 season before departing for Sunderland and subsequently joining Durham. Her extensive regional football knowledge combined with established understanding of Newcastle’s institutional culture provides foundation for accelerated integration within their competitive structures.
Returning Player Expresses Genuine Ambition Alignment
Lambert articulated clear motivation regarding her Newcastle return, specifically emphasising the club’s competitive ambitions and manager Tanya Oxtoby’s vision as decisive factors. Her language suggests authentic alignment regarding playing philosophy and competitive objectives, indicating genuine belief that Newcastle provide optimal environment for achieving her career aspirations rather than viewing the move purely as geographical convenience.
The midfielder’s emphasis upon winning trophies and personal career fulfilment suggests she approaches this opportunity with genuine competitive hunger, recognising Newcastle as capable of delivering her stated objectives.
Oxtoby Identifies Possession-Based Quality Addition
Manager Tanya Oxtoby specifically praised Lambert’s in-possession abilities and quality demonstrated across multiple seasons, suggesting Newcastle identify her as tactical fit within their emerging playing philosophy. Her recognition of Lambert’s north east roots combined with institutional familiarity suggests sophisticated recruitment thinking valuing cultural understanding alongside pure footballing capability.
This signing feels genuinely positive for Newcastle’s competitive development. Lambert returns to familiar environment enriched through six years sustained football development elsewhere, suggesting optimal conditions for meaningful contribution. Her previous captaincy experience combined with proven consistency suggests she brings genuine leadership alongside established quality, providing valuable squad depth and experience during their championship campaign pursuit.
Also read: Newcastle United Women Confirm Ambitious Pre-Season Schedule Including Spanish Training Camp
Newcastle United
Newcastle United Women Confirm Ambitious Pre-Season Schedule Including Spanish Training Camp
Newcastle United Women have unveiled comprehensive pre-season preparation featuring seven friendlies spanning from July through August ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Head Coach Tanya Oxtoby’s squad will commence behind-closed-doors fixture against Scottish Women’s Premier League side Rangers on July 19 before progressing toward competitive testing against elite opposition.
The Magpies will face consecutive Women’s Super League fixtures against newly promoted Birmingham City and Everton during back-to-back weekends, providing immediate competitive exposure against established top flight quality.
The squad will subsequently travel to Spain for week-long training camp featuring matches against Manchester United and Valencia, maximizing preparation intensity during crucial pre-season development phase.
Spanish Camp Provides Elite Competitive Environment
Newcastle’s week-long Spanish sojourn represents significant investment in comprehensive preparation beyond domestic fixtures. The camp structure enables sustained training focus combined with international competitive exposure, creating optimal conditions for squad cohesion development and tactical implementation ahead of competitive season commencement.
Valencia fixture at Estadio Antonio Puchades on August 23 will provide supporters with rare opportunity to attend free of charge on first-come-first-served basis, enabling traveling supporters genuine international experience without prohibitive financial barriers.
Supporter Engagement Through Accessible Fixture Schedule
Newcastle have structured their pre-season specifically to maximise supporter accessibility through the VisitMalta Weekender featuring Inter Women’s visit to St. James’ Park on August 16. Season Ticket Holders and Mags Members receive early-bird pricing advantages covering all three weekender fixtures, demonstrating deliberate fan engagement strategy.
Final pre-season fixture against Burnley at Gateshead International Stadium on August 30 features accessible pricing starting at £8 for adults alongside 50 percent discounts for season ticket holders, ensuring genuine affordability across supporter demographics. This comprehensive approach suggests Newcastle prioritise community engagement alongside competitive preparation.
Also read: Arsenal and Manchester United Face Ayyoub Bouaddi Valuation Reality After Elite Midfield Market Inflation
Home » Teams » Newcastle United »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”