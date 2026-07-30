Newcastle United Sign Scotland Forward Martha Thomas From Tottenham on Two Year Deal as Striker Arrives

Newcastle United have secured Scotland international forward Martha Thomas from Tottenham on an undisclosed transfer fee, completing significant attacking recruitment for their Women’s Super League 2 campaign.

We’re delighted to announce the signing of Scotland international striker Martha Thomas on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/CMSM2cMyNX — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 29, 2026

The 30-year-old striker arrives following three years establishing herself as consistent Tottenham performer, accumulating 13 goals across 66 competitive appearances whilst bringing proven elite-level experience from multiple top flight clubs including Manchester United and West Ham.

We have reached agreement with Newcastle United for the permanent transfer of Martha Thomas.



Wishing you well for the future, Martha 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) July 29, 2026

Thomas brings genuine international pedigree through her Scotland recognition alongside demonstrated consistency across multiple Women’s Super League environments, establishing foundation for her anticipated Newcastle contribution. Her productive loan spell at Liverpool during the second half of last season demonstrates continued elite-level capability despite her age profile, validating Newcastle’s investment in her proven goalscoring quality.

Getting to know Martha Thomas 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qer1bRdb1A — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 29, 2026

Experienced Striker Expresses Genuine Newcastle Ambition

Thomas articulated authentic enthusiasm regarding her Newcastle opportunity whilst specifically emphasising team culture as crucial factor influencing her commitment. Her language suggests genuine belief in Newcastle’s project rather than viewing the move as career wind-down arrangement, indicating confidence in the club’s competitive trajectory and squad development philosophy.

On set with Martha 📸 pic.twitter.com/BojHH92sQS — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 29, 2026

The forward’s emphasis upon competing with best teams combined with recognition of her work-rate contribution suggests appropriate mentality for supporting squad elevation during challenging championship campaign.

Newcastle Replace Departing Goalscorer Through Strategic Recruitment

Thomas becomes Newcastle’s ninth summer signing, representing comprehensive squad reconstruction supporting their championship objectives following Emily Murphy’s Brighton departure. Rather than simply accepting their leading scorer’s exit, Newcastle systematically acquire proven performers capable of delivering immediate competitive contribution whilst maintaining flexibility regarding alternative recruitment options.

"I want to compete" 🗣



Martha Thomas on what brought her to Newcastle United, in her first interview since joining the club! 👇 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 29, 2026

This signing feels strategically important for Newcastle’s attacking reconstruction. Thomas arrives with established Women’s Super League experience combined with demonstrated consistency across multiple elite environments, providing proven goalscoring quality without requiring substantial developmental investment.

Martha is ready to go all in, are you? 💪 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 29, 2026

Her willingness to commit to Newcastle following her Tottenham tenure validates manager Tanya Oxtoby’s recruitment vision whilst suggesting genuine confidence regarding their championship campaign potential moving forward.

Also read: Newcastle United Sign Republic of Ireland Forward Leanne Kiernan From Liverpool on Permanent Deal