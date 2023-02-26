England
Martial Godo 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Martial Godo is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Fulham and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Martial Godo is a versatile player who plays as both winger and midfielder for the Premier League club Fulham. He joined the club from Margate after successful trials in February 2022. The young baller has proven himself that he is a capable player of ruling the team’s midfield and the club considers him a valuable asset.
He is eligible to represent England and Ivory Coast at the international level but has not appeared for both till now. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Martial Godo Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Net Worth
|NA
|Age
|19
|Birthday
|14 March 2003
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Dartford, Margate, Fulham
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Twitter
Martial Godo’s Net Worth and Salary
Martial is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €100k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £33,280 per year playing as a midfielder for Fulham. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.
Martial Godo Career
Martial began his football career with Margate in the 2021-22 season and quickly established himself as a creative and goal-scoring asset to the team. In February 2022, his performances caught the attention of Fulham and he was given a trial with the club.
During his trial, Martial made an immediate impact for the Fulham U23 squad, making his debut on 10 February 2022 and scoring a goal in a 2-1 win over Stoke City U23 in a Premier League Cup Group match. He continued his impressive form just four days later, scoring another goal in a 3-1 victory over Colchester United U23 in the same competition.
Martial’s successful trial earned him a permanent contract with Fulham, which he signed on 9 March 2022. He finally made his debut for the first team on 23 August 2022, coming on as a substitute in the second half of a 2-0 defeat against Crawley Town in the second round of the EFL Cup.
Martial Godo Family
Martial was born on 14 March 2003 in England. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.
Martial Godo’s Girlfriend
Martial Godo is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Martial Godo Sponsors and Endorsements
The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Martial Godo Cars and Tattoos
has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
FAQs about Martial Godo
|What is the net worth of Martial Godo?
|The net worth of Martial Godo is not available.
|How many clubs have Martial Godo played for?
|Martial Godo has played with three clubs at the senior level – Dartford, Margate, Fulham
|How old is Martial Godo?
|He is 19 years old.
|Nationality of Martial Godo?
|He is English.
|Has Martial Godo ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Aston Villa
Gabriel Agbonlahor – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor, famously called Gabriel Agbonlahor, is a former English football player and here, we will get to know more about the former English striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more.
Gabriel Agbonlahor spent most of his career at Aston Villa and even represented a few clubs on loan in the Championship before joining Aston Villa’s senior team. He is the product of Aston Villa’s football academy. He made over 390 appearances representing Aston Villa. The retired footballer is now a media pundiy. Gabriel Agbonlahor is now a part of the Skysports team. He is also a member of the radio station, TalkSport. Gabriel Agbonlahor is an entrepreneur as well, but his business ventures are not revealed to the media. Since retirement, he has not made frequent appearances in media.
Agbonlahor is the all-time Premier League top scorer for Aston Villa. He had 3 caps for England national football team before retiring in March 2019. Let’s learn more about the Aston Villa legend without any delay.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Net Worth and Salary
Spending nearly over 13 years at Aston Villa, Gabriel Agbonlahor has a net worth in the range of £2m to £3.5m. The former English Striker has been listed as one of the most famous footballers and is one of the richest footballers.
The last reported salary that he was earning when he was at Aston Villa in 2019 was around £ 70k a week. Gabriel’s primary source of income was football and may have had some earnings from some side businesses probably like other famous footballers. He was the founder of clothing company Six Figures Official, which was dissolved in March 2021. Gabriel Agbonlahor is also the director of GA ERD Limited.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Personal Life
Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor was born on 13 October 1986 in Birmingham, England. His father Samson Agbonlahor and his mother Tina Burgess were from Nigeria and Scotland respectively. He was mostly raised by his father as they both got separated.
20 years later, having still not spoken a single word with her son, Gabriel’s mom Tina Burgess publicly announced that she wanted to reunite with him. The striker eventually reunited with his estranged mother.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Former Clubs
Gabriel Agbonlahor joined Aston Villa’s academy in 1994. He was eventually promoted to the U-18 team at Villa Park in 2003. The 35-year-old impressed in the U-18 ranks for a couple of seasons before breaking into the first team in 2005.
Agbonlahor took some time to adapt to the first team. He was loaned out to Watford first and then Sheffield Wednesday to try and get him some regular game time. Once the striker returned to Villa though, he never looked back.
Since returning to Villa in 2005, Agbonlahor has been at Villa Park for the rest of his career. He eventually left in 2018 after 391 games for the club and announced his retirement a year later.
Gabriel Agbonlahor International Career
The English international did not have the most prolific of careers for his country to write home about. He won 16 caps for the Three Lions in the U-21 level. However, he could not really make it count at the biggest stage and had to be content with just three caps for England at the senior level.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Wife
The Aston Villa striker prefers to keep a low key in the public when it comes to personal life and we don’t know if Agbonlahor is dating anyone right now.
There is no record to suggest that the 35-year-old has been married in his time until now. We hope to find more information on the same soon.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Sponsorships
There is not much information available about Gabriel Agbonlahor’s sponsorships. As a retired player, not much comes out about the Aston Villa striker now.
The striker posed as the photoshoot model for the designer brand Harvey Nichols, but we do not know if it was an endorsement or just a mere photoshoot.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Cars
It does seem like Agbonlahor has a penchant for cars. His craze for cars is so evident that he has been labelled as a ‘‘nuisance neighbour’’ by locals in a swanky Midland suburb because of his noisy sports cars.
The England striker has been accused of waking up the neighbourhood by revving engines outside his luxury property in leafy Streetly, West Midlands.
The former Aston Villa man drives a luxury £180,000 white Lamborghini and has a host of other top-of-the-range vehicles, including a 4×4 Mercedes with blacked-out windows.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Tattoos
Gabriel does not seem to appreciate inking his body. But in his 300th appearance for the club, a fan challenged him that if he scores in that game she would tattoo his name on her bum. Eventually, he scored that day and she got his name and jersey number tattooed on her.
England
Craig Pawson – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more
Craig Pawson is an English professional football referee who officiates primarily in the premier league, and in this article, we will see about Craig Pawson’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.
Craig Pawson started his refereeing career in 1993 and continues to serve in the field for more than 29 years now. The referee from South Yorkshire has officiated many important matches and has officiated a total of 500 official matches till now. He is known for his accurate calls. Let’s get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Craig Pawson Net Worth and Salary
Craig Pawson is one of the best and richest referees in the Premier League. He has officiated more than 200 official Premier League matches till now. The English referee has a net worth of approximately $2 million. There is no update about Craig Pawson’s yearly salary. He has not revealed it to the public.
Craig has been in the group of elite referees in the Premier League for years now and is reported to earn around £1,500 to £48,000 per game in the Premier League. Apart from the Prem, he also earns by officiating UEFA matches, and also international matches.
Craig Pawson Refereeing Career
Pawson started to officiate matches regularly from the 2012-2013 season. He made 12 appearances as a referee in the Championship matches including a League 2 play-off final match held in Wembley Stadium.
Pawson’s first premier league appearance as a referee was in March 2013 between Swansea City and Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium. He was appointed as the fourth official for the 2014 FA Cup semifinal match between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic at Wembley.
Pawson was the seventh English referee to be added to the FIFA International List of Referees, meaning that he could officiate the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and also International matches either as a referee or an assistant referee from 2015.
Pawson officiated the 2015 Football League Cup final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley and also officiated the 2015 FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Aston Villa.
Craig Pawson Early Life
Craig was born on 2 March 1979 in Sheffield, England to a hardworking English couple. As he was from Sheffield, he is associated with the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Football Association. He began to work as a referee at the young age of 14. His parental details are not available as of now but we hope that he had a good time in his childhood.
Craig Pawson Wife
Craig Pawson seems to be married and is a father too. But the details of his partner and children are not revealed by him till now and looks like he is enjoying his life isolated away from the media’s spotlight. And the 43-year-old referee doesn’t seem to show interest on social media and probably there is no Instagram account and Twitter account for him.
Craig Pawson Controversies
Craig Pawson was the referee for the 2019 Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Leeds United. It was considered to be a high profile and important game as Leeds were fined and reprimanded by the EFL already once in the season.
Pawson awarded Derby a penalty in the second half of the match, but later with the advice of his assistant referee, he overturned the decision. Later, Derby County got eliminated after suffering a loss versus Leeds United by 1-0.
Pawson was caught winking Mikel Arteta just before shaking the manager’s hand. This incident happened right after the huge win of Arsenal over Manchester United at the Emirates. This left the netizens tweeting much about and later Pawson got huge hatred on social media.
The Ex-Premier League referee commented that Pawson was lazy in his match between Newcastle United and Burnley as he missed to notice the foul from Nathan Collins but later following VAR’s interference the decision was overturned and a penalty was awarded.
England
Andy Goldstein – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more
Andy Goldstein currently works as a TV presenter and as a radio broadcaster for British media channels and also has worked for many famous programs and in this blog, we will see about Andy Goldstein’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more.
Andrew ‘Andy’ Goldstein famously called Andy Goldstein currently works for TalkSport and also has hosted Soccer AM. Goldstein did not just stop with soccer but has also extended and presented the Eurosports National Snooker Tournament. Let’s see more about the English broadcaster’s profile in the coming passages. He also hosts the podcast, “21 Mins to Go.”
Andy Goldstein Net Worth and Salary
Andy is one of the most influential people in the media and currently has a net worth of $6 million as estimated by Apumone. The British broadcaster is said to be in the field for more than 2 decades now and there is no doubt that his net worth is high.
Andy’s salary as a broadcaster and a TV presenter is reported at around $1.5 million. Goldstein still has many years till which he can push himself and earn and is certain that he will end his media career without reaching a net worth of double-digit million figures.
Andy Goldstein Professional Career
Andy is currently hosting The Sports bar show which runs on TalkSport from Monday to Thursday every week. In 2006, Andy presented the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany for UKTV G2 media. He replaced Tim Lovejoy to become the main host for the show Soccer AM. But within a year, due to certain reasons, Soccer AM’s All-Stars show was shut down.
Andy worked with Sky Sports and presented many events coverage including Premier League Snooker, 9-ball pool, 10-pin bowling Weber Cup. Apart from broadcasting, Goldstein also showed interest in acting and played a major role in the Big Brother Series in 2004.
Andy Goldstein Personal Life
Andy was born on 11 June 1973 in London, England. The parental details of Andy and his childhood details are not revealed as of today. Andy’s parents certainly raised him so well that he gets the credit for his success right now. He has been a huge Manchester United supporter since his childhood.
In 2024, Andy was up against Ralf Souquet in the U.S. Open Pool Championship tournament. Being a wildcard amateur contestant, he lost the game by a margin of 0-9. Andy Goldstein participated Florida Pool Open 2025 and he played against Earl Strickland in the first round. He lost the match, but was praised for his fight.
Andy Goldstein Wife – Caroline
Andy got married to Caroline and was leading a happy life together. They have 2 children together. Seems like Caroline prefers to stay away from the media and there have been no details available about her. Later, much news has been spreading stating that Andy lost Caroline in 2020, and now he is a single father to 2 kids.
Andy Goldstein Controversies
In 2006, Andy jokingly reported that the Talksport DJ and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy had passed away so was not available for that day’s show hearing this people started sending condolences and even started laying flowers at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.
Also once Goldstein said that the Twitter account of Rio Ferdinand was fake and the call of Rio to the show to prove that it was his account made him apologize for that.
Andy Goldstein Cars
Andy Goldstein with his decent net worth and salary seems to possess some fancy cars and have a luxurious lifestyle. He has posted a long review article about his bad experience with his 2019 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan.
