Martial Godo 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor, famously called Gabriel Agbonlahor, is a former English football player and here, we will get to know more about the former English striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more.

Gabriel Agbonlahor spent most of his career at Aston Villa and even represented a few clubs on loan in the Championship before joining Aston Villa’s senior team. He is the product of Aston Villa’s football academy. He made over 390 appearances representing Aston Villa. The retired footballer is now a media pundiy. Gabriel Agbonlahor is now a part of the Skysports team. He is also a member of the radio station, TalkSport. Gabriel Agbonlahor is an entrepreneur as well, but his business ventures are not revealed to the media. Since retirement, he has not made frequent appearances in media.

Agbonlahor is the all-time Premier League top scorer for Aston Villa. He had 3 caps for England national football team before retiring in March 2019. Let’s learn more about the Aston Villa legend without any delay.

Gabriel is in an Aston Villa jersey. (Credits: @ga11official Instagram)

Gabriel Agbonlahor Net Worth and Salary

Spending nearly over 13 years at Aston Villa, Gabriel Agbonlahor has a net worth in the range of £2m to £3.5m. The former English Striker has been listed as one of the most famous footballers and is one of the richest footballers.

The last reported salary that he was earning when he was at Aston Villa in 2019 was around £ 70k a week. Gabriel’s primary source of income was football and may have had some earnings from some side businesses probably like other famous footballers. He was the founder of clothing company Six Figures Official, which was dissolved in March 2021. Gabriel Agbonlahor is also the director of GA ERD Limited.

Gabriel Agbonlahor wife, net worth, and salary. Credits: @ga11official Instagram

Gabriel Agbonlahor Personal Life

Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor was born on 13 October 1986 in Birmingham, England. His father Samson Agbonlahor and his mother Tina Burgess were from Nigeria and Scotland respectively. He was mostly raised by his father as they both got separated.

20 years later, having still not spoken a single word with her son, Gabriel’s mom Tina Burgess publicly announced that she wanted to reunite with him. The striker eventually reunited with his estranged mother.

Gabriel Agbonlahor Former Clubs

Gabriel Agbonlahor joined Aston Villa’s academy in 1994. He was eventually promoted to the U-18 team at Villa Park in 2003. The 35-year-old impressed in the U-18 ranks for a couple of seasons before breaking into the first team in 2005.

Agbonlahor took some time to adapt to the first team. He was loaned out to Watford first and then Sheffield Wednesday to try and get him some regular game time. Once the striker returned to Villa though, he never looked back.

Since returning to Villa in 2005, Agbonlahor has been at Villa Park for the rest of his career. He eventually left in 2018 after 391 games for the club and announced his retirement a year later.

Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor in action.

Gabriel Agbonlahor International Career

The English international did not have the most prolific of careers for his country to write home about. He won 16 caps for the Three Lions in the U-21 level. However, he could not really make it count at the biggest stage and had to be content with just three caps for England at the senior level.

Gabriel Agbonlahor Wife

The Aston Villa striker prefers to keep a low key in the public when it comes to personal life and we don’t know if Agbonlahor is dating anyone right now.

There is no record to suggest that the 35-year-old has been married in his time until now. We hope to find more information on the same soon.

Gabriel Agbonlahor Sponsorships

There is not much information available about Gabriel Agbonlahor’s sponsorships. As a retired player, not much comes out about the Aston Villa striker now.

The striker posed as the photoshoot model for the designer brand Harvey Nichols, but we do not know if it was an endorsement or just a mere photoshoot.

Credits: @ga11official Instagram

Gabriel Agbonlahor Cars

It does seem like Agbonlahor has a penchant for cars. His craze for cars is so evident that he has been labelled as a ‘‘nuisance neighbour’’ by locals in a swanky Midland suburb because of his noisy sports cars.

The England striker has been accused of waking up the neighbourhood by revving engines outside his luxury property in leafy Streetly, West Midlands.

The former Aston Villa man drives a luxury £180,000 white Lamborghini and has a host of other top-of-the-range vehicles, including a 4×4 Mercedes with blacked-out windows.

Gabriel Agbonlahor Tattoos

Gabriel does not seem to appreciate inking his body. But in his 300th appearance for the club, a fan challenged him that if he scores in that game she would tattoo his name on her bum. Eventually, he scored that day and she got his name and jersey number tattooed on her.

