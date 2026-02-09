Martin Ho Highlights What Tottenham Hotspur WFC Lack After Another Big Game Collapse Against Chelsea

Martin Ho offered a brutally honest assessment of Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, admitting his side should have scored three or four goals in the first half alone. The Norwegian boss watched his team dominate proceedings early on with 1.83 expected goals compared to Chelsea’s 1.86, only to crumble once Keira Walsh delivered a sucker punch near halftime.

Goals from Walsh and Alyssa Thompson condemned Spurs to another heartbreaking defeat against the Big Four, leaving them in 5th place and four points behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification. This represented yet another missed opportunity for Tottenham to finally break their duck against elite opposition after drawing with Arsenal and Manchester United earlier this season.

Ho Makes Excuses for Latest Failure

The Spurs boss blamed lack of experience for his team’s inability to capitalize on their dominance, pointing out that the club has rarely been in these positions before. This frankly sounds like damage limitation after watching his side botch another massive opportunity to move above Chelsea in the table.

Ho insisted that getting that first win against top opposition will change everything, but you have to question when exactly that breakthrough moment will arrive. Tottenham have now failed to beat any of the Big Four this season despite creating enough chances to win several matches.

Record Breaking Season Still Not Good Enough

Despite being on the verge of a record breaking points total for Spurs in the WSL, Ho was quick to temper expectations by reminding everyone that you cannot transform a team that finished 11th into Champions League contenders in just seven months. This is realistic, but also conveniently ignores the fact that his players keep freezing when it matters most.

The second goal completely deflated Tottenham, with Ho admitting they huffed and puffed without truly threatening Chelsea’s goal again. Another big game, another disappointing result for Spurs.

