Martin Ho Hails Olivia Holdt Contract Extension as Statement for Tottenham as Boss Believes ‘This’ About the Danish Winger

Martin Ho expressed his delight after Olivia Holdt committed her long term future with Tottenham on Wednesday afternoon. The Denmark international has enjoyed a stellar season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in all competitions as Spurs look to solidify their spot in the top five.

Spurs' Olivia Holdt has signed a new long-term contract with the club! ✍️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3BXkBWpfzv — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 25, 2026

Ho believes that Holdt penning a new deal is a statement for the club and feels she can elevate the team even further, which is absolutely brilliant news for Tottenham supporters.

Personality On and Off Pitch Infectious

Ho was full of praise for his winger when speaking about the contract extension. “I’m absolutely delighted that Olivia has committed her future to Spurs, for us as a team, for how we want to play and the way we want the team to look,” the Tottenham boss said.

✍🏻 Olivia Holdt has signed a new “long-term” contract with Tottenham. #thfc



OH: “I feel like I’m in a really good place in my career. I’m in a good environment where I can develop every day in training with amazing staff and teammates that help to push me.” pic.twitter.com/EEp7gKZVbN — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) March 25, 2026

He continued, “Her personality on and off the pitch is infectious, and I feel she has even more levels in her. We just need to give her the environment and the coaching to enable herself to see that,” which demonstrates Ho’s commitment to player development.

🚨And Boom🚨

⚪✍️Danish midfielder 🇩🇰Olivia Holdt has agreed to sign a long-term deal with Barclays WSL side 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Tottenham Hotspurs Women.#SpursWomen #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/dshgO719pc — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) March 25, 2026

Needed to Get Her Physically Competing

Ho and his coaching staff have worked specifically to get the very best out of Holdt this campaign. “We just needed to get Olivia in a position where she could physically compete, and she could push. She then realises her full potential and what she’s actually capable of doing,” he explained, which is frankly excellent coaching.

"I feel very content every day and I'm just excited for the future."



Olivia Holdt on signing a new long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/e4MfGzdvXK — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 25, 2026

Finding Consistent Level Key Priority

Ho wants Holdt to maintain high standards week in and week out. “She’s contributed to a large part of the performances, but I think for her it’s finding a consistent level, to be one of the leaders in the group. It’s my job to make sure that we continue to help her evolve,” he said, which shows his ambition for both player and club.

Also read: Khadija Shaw Scores Record Breaking Hattrick in ‘This’ Time as Manchester City Thrash Tottenham 5-2







