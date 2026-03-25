Tottenham Dragon
Martin Ho Hails Olivia Holdt Contract Extension as Statement for Tottenham as Boss Believes ‘This’ About the Danish Winger
Martin Ho expressed his delight after Olivia Holdt committed her long term future with Tottenham on Wednesday afternoon. The Denmark international has enjoyed a stellar season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in all competitions as Spurs look to solidify their spot in the top five.
Ho believes that Holdt penning a new deal is a statement for the club and feels she can elevate the team even further, which is absolutely brilliant news for Tottenham supporters.
Personality On and Off Pitch Infectious
Ho was full of praise for his winger when speaking about the contract extension. “I’m absolutely delighted that Olivia has committed her future to Spurs, for us as a team, for how we want to play and the way we want the team to look,” the Tottenham boss said.
He continued, “Her personality on and off the pitch is infectious, and I feel she has even more levels in her. We just need to give her the environment and the coaching to enable herself to see that,” which demonstrates Ho’s commitment to player development.
Needed to Get Her Physically Competing
Ho and his coaching staff have worked specifically to get the very best out of Holdt this campaign. “We just needed to get Olivia in a position where she could physically compete, and she could push. She then realises her full potential and what she’s actually capable of doing,” he explained, which is frankly excellent coaching.
Finding Consistent Level Key Priority
Ho wants Holdt to maintain high standards week in and week out. “She’s contributed to a large part of the performances, but I think for her it’s finding a consistent level, to be one of the leaders in the group. It’s my job to make sure that we continue to help her evolve,” he said, which shows his ambition for both player and club.
Also read: Khadija Shaw Scores Record Breaking Hattrick in ‘This’ Time as Manchester City Thrash Tottenham 5-2
Tottenham
Olivia Holdt Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham Hotspur as Danish Winger Commits Future to Spurs After Impressive Debut Season
Olivia Holdt has signed a new long term contract with Tottenham Hotspur. The 24 year old Danish international midfielder has committed her future to the club following an impressive debut season in North London, which is absolutely brilliant news for Martin Ho.
Holdt joined Spurs from Swedish club FC Rosengård in the January 2025 transfer window. The winger has made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals. This demonstrates her immediate impact at the higher end of the Women’s Super League table.
Very Happy to Be Staying
Holdt spoke about her contract extension, expressing delight at remaining with the club. “I’m very, very happy to be staying at the club. I feel very content every day, and I’m just excited for the future,” the Danish international said.
She continued: “I feel like I’m in a really good place in my career. I’m in a good environment where I can develop every day in training with amazing staff and teammates that help to push me,” which is frankly the kind of positive atmosphere every player needs to thrive.
Helped Spurs Challenge Higher Up Table
Holdt has been instrumental in Tottenham’s strong campaign under new boss Martin Ho. The club have challenged at the higher end of the WSL table this season, with the Danish winger providing goals and creativity from wide areas.
Spurs moved quickly to secure her services for the longer term, recognizing there is much more to come from the 24 year old. Her performances have made her one of the standout signings from the January 2025 window.
North London Derby Next Up
Tottenham are next in action on Saturday evening when they contest a North London derby with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Holdt will be hoping to continue her excellent goalscoring form against the Gunners in what promises to be a massive fixture for both sides.
The timing of the contract announcement sends a positive message ahead of the crucial derby clash. Spurs sit fifth in the table and need points to maintain their push for European qualification. Holdt’s 12 goals this season make her one of Tottenham’s most dangerous attacking threats. This gives Arsenal plenty to worry about on Saturday evening.
Also read: Former Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Move Back to WSL Less Than A Year After Juventus Switch
Newcastle United
Heidi Hills Hat Trick Helps Tottenham Women’s Under 19s to Big Win Over Newcastle as Young Forward Takes Season Tally to 10 Goals in Emphatic 7-2 Victory
Heidi Hills’ hat trick inspired Tottenham Women’s Under 19s to a big 7-2 win over Newcastle United in the Professional Game Academy League on Wednesday afternoon. The young forward got Spurs off to the perfect start at Hotspur Way as she curled home from distance inside four minutes at the training ground.
Although Casi Gregson grabbed a leveller for the visitors midway through the first period, Spurs showed a clinical edge in the second half to score six of their seven goals in the emphatic win. This is absolutely brilliant from Sabiha Jamal’s side, who have now extended their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions.
Wonderful Strike From Nife Aramide Reinstated Lead
A wonderful strike from Nife Aramide reinstated the lead minutes after the restart before Ruby Mace opened her account for the season to create a two goal advantage. Although the Magpies halved the deficit once again just before the hour mark, four goals in a 13 minute spell put any doubt of a late Newcastle comeback to an end.
Hills headed home the fourth before setting up Grace Bellwood for the fifth of the afternoon, making it four consecutive games with a goal for the young forward. She then grabbed a second shortly after to make it 6-2, which demonstrated the striker’s instinct.
Converted From Penalty Spot to Complete Hat Trick
Then, with four minutes remaining in the clash, Hills was brought down inside the area, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The versatile youngster stepped up and calmly slotted away for her hat trick, which is frankly exceptional for a player of her age.
It was Hills’ second hat trick of the campaign, following her treble against Gwalia United in the FAWNL Cup in October, and saw her move to double figures for goals in all competitions. Head coach Sabiha Jamal named Evie Northwood in the starting XI for her first start since October 2024.
Also read: Marc Skinner Blasts Man United Women After Latest Chelsea Loss, Calls The Blues’ Goals ‘Rubbish’
ManCity Dragon
Martin Ho Makes Man City Vow After Tottenham Loss as Spurs Boss Takes Blame
Martin Ho’s Tottenham Hotspur and Toko Koga’s Japan had contrasting fortunes on Sunday. After a month’s break from Women’s Super League action, Spurs welcomed Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it was not the return they wanted, with the visitors securing a 2-1 victory.
More than 10,000 miles away in Sydney, Japan romped into the semi finals of the Asian Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of the Philippines, with Koga scoring twice. While it was a delight for the Japan international, it was a day to forget for Tottenham Women, who saw their Champions League qualification hopes take a massive hit.
Nowhere Near Our Level That We Need to Be
Tottenham have enjoyed an excellent season, rising to fifth in the WSL level on points with Champions League holders Arsenal. But on Sunday, they were undone by an in form Everton team, who have now won four straight games, which is absolutely brilliant for Scott Phelan’s side.
After the game, Ho did not pull his punches when asked about his side’s performance. The 35 year old also took blame for the defeat and vowed that his team will be better away at table topping Manchester City on Saturday.
He said, “We were nowhere near our level that we need to be. I need to dissect that and make sure that I look at that performance with a really, really close eye because of how we set up and the way we do things tactically. That’s my responsibility.”
Koga Notched Two Headers in Rout
Koga was one of seven Tottenham players unavailable for the Everton game, with the defender sorely missed against the Toffees. On Sunday, Koga made her third appearance of the Asian Cup as Japan dismissed the Philippines to set up a last four clash with South Korea.
In the 7-0 win, Koga notched a close range header in first half stoppage time and then made it 5-0 with another header from less than a yard out.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
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