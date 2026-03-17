Martin Ho Makes Man City Vow After Tottenham Loss as Spurs Boss Takes Blame

Martin Ho’s Tottenham Hotspur and Toko Koga’s Japan had contrasting fortunes on Sunday. After a month’s break from Women’s Super League action, Spurs welcomed Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it was not the return they wanted, with the visitors securing a 2-1 victory.

😁 A day to remember in the capital!



📺 Full highlights from our triumph on the road can be viewed for FREE here!https://t.co/05ODFj8MDa — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) March 16, 2026

More than 10,000 miles away in Sydney, Japan romped into the semi finals of the Asian Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of the Philippines, with Koga scoring twice. While it was a delight for the Japan international, it was a day to forget for Tottenham Women, who saw their Champions League qualification hopes take a massive hit.

Nowhere Near Our Level That We Need to Be

Tottenham have enjoyed an excellent season, rising to fifth in the WSL level on points with Champions League holders Arsenal. But on Sunday, they were undone by an in form Everton team, who have now won four straight games, which is absolutely brilliant for Scott Phelan’s side.

The Spurs Women are in WSL action on Sunday – they face Everton Women at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 11.55am kick-off: 5th v 8th.



I spoke to Spurs boss Martin Ho ahead of the game…



• On team news…

“Drew [Spence] is back, Ella [Morris] is in full training but this game… pic.twitter.com/P2D0lOA0Tq — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) March 14, 2026

After the game, Ho did not pull his punches when asked about his side’s performance. The 35 year old also took blame for the defeat and vowed that his team will be better away at table topping Manchester City on Saturday.

Thank you for bringing the noise yesterday, Spurs fans! 🔊🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZN1ujy5JaL — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 16, 2026

He said, “We were nowhere near our level that we need to be. I need to dissect that and make sure that I look at that performance with a really, really close eye because of how we set up and the way we do things tactically. That’s my responsibility.”

Koga Notched Two Headers in Rout

Koga was one of seven Tottenham players unavailable for the Everton game, with the defender sorely missed against the Toffees. On Sunday, Koga made her third appearance of the Asian Cup as Japan dismissed the Philippines to set up a last four clash with South Korea.

In the 7-0 win, Koga notched a close range header in first half stoppage time and then made it 5-0 with another header from less than a yard out.

Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final

