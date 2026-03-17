ManCity Dragon
Martin Ho Makes Man City Vow After Tottenham Loss as Spurs Boss Takes Blame
Martin Ho’s Tottenham Hotspur and Toko Koga’s Japan had contrasting fortunes on Sunday. After a month’s break from Women’s Super League action, Spurs welcomed Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it was not the return they wanted, with the visitors securing a 2-1 victory.
More than 10,000 miles away in Sydney, Japan romped into the semi finals of the Asian Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of the Philippines, with Koga scoring twice. While it was a delight for the Japan international, it was a day to forget for Tottenham Women, who saw their Champions League qualification hopes take a massive hit.
Nowhere Near Our Level That We Need to Be
Tottenham have enjoyed an excellent season, rising to fifth in the WSL level on points with Champions League holders Arsenal. But on Sunday, they were undone by an in form Everton team, who have now won four straight games, which is absolutely brilliant for Scott Phelan’s side.
After the game, Ho did not pull his punches when asked about his side’s performance. The 35 year old also took blame for the defeat and vowed that his team will be better away at table topping Manchester City on Saturday.
He said, “We were nowhere near our level that we need to be. I need to dissect that and make sure that I look at that performance with a really, really close eye because of how we set up and the way we do things tactically. That’s my responsibility.”
Koga Notched Two Headers in Rout
Koga was one of seven Tottenham players unavailable for the Everton game, with the defender sorely missed against the Toffees. On Sunday, Koga made her third appearance of the Asian Cup as Japan dismissed the Philippines to set up a last four clash with South Korea.
In the 7-0 win, Koga notched a close range header in first half stoppage time and then made it 5-0 with another header from less than a yard out.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Expand Bubble Collective Leisure Wear With Second Drop: New Sizes and Colours Drop
Manchester City are launching a second drop of the Bubble Collective range, which now includes offerings in children’s sizes. The leisure wear collection has been created specifically for women fans with women in mind and has proven incredibly popular since its initial release.
Following the success of its first launch, this second drop includes an expanded collection with exciting new colour ways and children’s sizes. This is brilliant news for City supporters who have embraced the range enthusiastically over recent months.
Oversized Fits and Soft Fabrics
The Bubble Collective blends elevated comfort with bold city style through oversized fits, soft fabrics, and signature puff print details. These create relaxed everyday pieces perfect for showing your city pride, whether you’re at the Etihad Stadium or going about your daily business.
The range offers hoodies, shorts, and t-shirts that provide maximum comfort without compromising on style. As we head into spring, it’s the perfect opportunity to elevate your wardrobe with fresh City gear.
New Baby Pink and Mocha Colours
What’s more, new baby pink and mocha colours mean you can represent the club in more wide ranging everyday wear. These additions to the colour palette are absolutely spot on and give fans greater choice when selecting their city attire.
The expanded range now caters to a broader audience with the inclusion of children’s sizes, meaning younger supporters can match their parents or older siblings.
Created Specifically for Women Fans
The Bubble Collective represents a significant step forward in providing leisure wear designed with women in mind. Too often, women’s football merchandise is simply shrunk down versions of men’s gear, but this range takes a different approach with cuts and styles specifically tailored for female supporters, which is frankly long overdue.
Also read: Amy Carr Dies Aged 35: What Happened to the Late Arsenal and Chelsea Star?
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Aston Villa host Manchester City at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League in what promises to be a difficult test for the home side. The Cityzens sit eight points clear at the top of the table and are overwhelming favourites to extend their lead with victory in Birmingham.
Villa are ninth in the standings, having lost four consecutive WSL games, including a 7-3 thrashing at home to Tottenham last time out. Natalia Arroyo’s side desperately needs points to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle with six games remaining in the campaign.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
TV: Sky Sports
Villa Cannot Afford Another Heavy Defeat
Aston Villa have conceded 17 goals in their last five WSL matches, which is frankly shocking defensive form. The 7-3 loss to Spurs was particularly damaging, with Villa unable to cope with the attacking threat posed by Martin Ho’s side.
Brian Sørensen has joined the backroom staff as Technical Advisor following his recent departure from Everton. His experience could prove valuable as Villa look to shore up their defence against City’s formidable attack, led by top scorer Khadija Shaw.
City Scoring Goals for Fun
Manchester City have scored 17 goals in their last five matches and are absolutely flying under Gareth Taylor. Shaw leads the WSL scoring charts with 15 goals this season and will fancy her chances against Villa’s leaky defence.
Lauren Hemp became the first player in WSL history to create more than 10 chances from open play in a game when she managed 11 against Leicester last time out. City thrashed Villa 6-1 in the reverse fixture back in December and will expect another comprehensive victory.
Predicted Lineups
Aston Villa (4-3-3): Hampton; Mayling, Turner, Patten, Blindkilde Brown; Nobbs, Pacheco, Daly; Hanson, Dali, Petermann
Manchester City (4-3-3): Keating; Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Park, Roord; Hemp, Shaw, Fowler
Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Chelsea Dragon
Marc Skinner Provides Big Injury Boost Ahead of Historic Final: 32-Year-Old Vet Back in Contention
Manchester United Women will face Chelsea in the final of the League Cup on Sunday afternoon, with the Red Devils looking to make history as they have never won the trophy before. Ahead of the game, head coach Marc Skinner spoke to the media and provided positive injury news for the historic encounter.
Asked about Fridolina Rolfo playing for Sweden during the international break, Skinner answered, “Yeah, for sure. Frido’s back, so she’ll be back in contention. Ella Toone has been back on the training field. We still don’t have a definitive timeline, but we’re looking at around the back end of this window.”
Jade Riviere Available After Missing Chelsea Game
Skinner continued with further positive updates on his squad. “Hopefully Tooney can be back before the Tottenham Hotspur game, but it could be earlier. It really depends on how she progresses. Jade Riviere is back as well, so she’s available again. She missed the Chelsea game before. Anna Sandberg is probably more likely to return around the Tottenham Hotspur game after the window.”
The manager was then asked about United’s aim to become just the fourth different team to win the League Cup. Skinner explained, “We know how difficult it is, but we’re not going into this final to be second best. We have to go into it trying to win the cup. That’s why you’re at Manchester United.”
Gap Getting Smaller and Smaller
Captain Maya Le Tissier was also asked about the opponents for the final, referencing the side’s last game, a 2-1 extra time loss to the Blues in the FA Cup. “You can see how small the margins are. We had a lot of chances that we need to take. The gap is getting smaller and smaller. A lot of the time we feel like we’re in the game, and sometimes we even have more possession,” Le Tissier said.
Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
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