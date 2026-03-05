‘This’ Manager Named February’s WSL Manager of the Month as He Wins Award for First Time in Career

Martin Ho has been named the Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for February. The Tottenham boss collected six important points last month in the WSL, where Spurs scored nine goals across three games to earn him the monthly award for the first time in his career.

Special delivery 👀🏆



Congratulations to our very own Martin Ho who is your official @BarclaysWSL Manager of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/E3laXX8gH4 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 5, 2026

Ho becomes just Tottenham’s second Head Coach to pick up the award in England’s top flight. Joining Spurs in the summer from SK Brann, the Norwegian has enjoyed a tremendous first campaign in North London to date, with his side showing plenty of quality in the forward areas and resilience to bounce back from setbacks.

Responded in Fantastic Fashion

Tottenham began the month with a London derby trip to West Ham United, where they came from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Chigwell Construction Stadium. Despite suffering defeat at home to Chelsea, they responded in fantastic fashion at Villa Park.

Leading @SpursWomen to a standout February 🙌



The @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for February is Martin Ho 👏#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/gpdE9XXBp4 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 5, 2026

A sensational performance in the Midlands saw Spurs hit seven goals against Aston Villa as they ran out 7-3 winners in the second highest goalscoring match in WSL history. This continues to solidify their spot in the top five of the current standings.

Credit to All Staff and Players

Speaking about winning the award, Ho said, “I’m thankful for everyone that voted, but credit to all the staff and players because they are the ones that enable you to be in this position. It’s not just an accolade for me, it’s for all the staff and players around me. They deserve a lot of credit, it’s a collective effort.”

With his team scoring for fun in February, Spurs' Martin Ho has picked up the Barclays WSL Manager of the Month award 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HmJinV2YvP — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 5, 2026

Ho added, “We’ve definitely taken steps in the right direction. It’s seven months into what we’re building here, but it doesn’t just come from me, it comes from everyone. I’m just glad we are working towards the ambitions and goals we have set.”

Every session counts 💼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wKWYEvWT3q — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 5, 2026

Tottenham return to WSL action on Sunday, March 15, after the international break as they take on Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

