‘This’ Manager Named February’s WSL Manager of the Month as He Wins Award for First Time in Career
Martin Ho has been named the Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for February. The Tottenham boss collected six important points last month in the WSL, where Spurs scored nine goals across three games to earn him the monthly award for the first time in his career.
Ho becomes just Tottenham’s second Head Coach to pick up the award in England’s top flight. Joining Spurs in the summer from SK Brann, the Norwegian has enjoyed a tremendous first campaign in North London to date, with his side showing plenty of quality in the forward areas and resilience to bounce back from setbacks.
Responded in Fantastic Fashion
Tottenham began the month with a London derby trip to West Ham United, where they came from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Chigwell Construction Stadium. Despite suffering defeat at home to Chelsea, they responded in fantastic fashion at Villa Park.
A sensational performance in the Midlands saw Spurs hit seven goals against Aston Villa as they ran out 7-3 winners in the second highest goalscoring match in WSL history. This continues to solidify their spot in the top five of the current standings.
Credit to All Staff and Players
Speaking about winning the award, Ho said, “I’m thankful for everyone that voted, but credit to all the staff and players because they are the ones that enable you to be in this position. It’s not just an accolade for me, it’s for all the staff and players around me. They deserve a lot of credit, it’s a collective effort.”
Ho added, “We’ve definitely taken steps in the right direction. It’s seven months into what we’re building here, but it doesn’t just come from me, it comes from everyone. I’m just glad we are working towards the ambitions and goals we have set.”
Tottenham return to WSL action on Sunday, March 15, after the international break as they take on Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Aston Villa’s Lucia Kendall Justifies Sarina Wiegman Backing After England Women Latest as Midfielder Impresses in 6-1 Win Over Ukraine
Aston Villa‘s Lucia Kendall put in an impressive cameo display in England’s 6-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday evening. The Lionesses began their 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign in raucous fashion with a thumping victory at Mardan Stadyumu in Turkey.
After a goalless first half, Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway, and Jess Park all bagged braces while Yana Kalinina scored from a set piece to make it 2-1. Sarina Wiegman’s side romped to victory in a game where Villa’s Kendall came off the bench late on for Keira Walsh.
Looked in Her Element at International Level
The 21 year old has had an injury troubled season for Natalia Arroyo’s side, but looked in her element at international level again. Kendall came on against Ukraine in the 79th minute and played a part in Park’s second goal and England’s sixth strike of the evening.
One minute before the end of the 90 minutes, Kendall, who now has four England caps, did a neat stepover before laying the ball off to Park. The Manchester United star did the rest and rifled in a superb goal against a sorry Ukraine side. While it was a short cameo, Kendall was lively, made good runs, and offered something off the bench.
Rapid Rise Continues for Villa Midfielder
Kendall began her footballing career at Winchester City Flyers before joining Southampton in 2020. Her form at Southampton earned her a move to Villa Park last summer, with the 21 year old since featuring 15 times for the West Midlands outfit this season.
After a bright start to the campaign, Kendall made her England debut in 2025 and scored her first goal for her country in a 2-0 win over Ghana last December. This latest performance will stand her in good stead in her bid to make it into England’s 2027 World Cup squad.
Villa host table topping Manchester City on March 15 after their embarrassing 7-3 loss at home to Tottenham last time out.
Aston Villa Midfielder Missy Bo Kearns Reveals Pregnancy as England International Expecting First Child in September
Aston Villa midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has revealed the news that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. The 24 year old Liverpudlian took to her social media accounts to make her personal announcement on Saturday evening.
Kearns is expecting to give birth in September and will therefore not be available for selection for Aston Villa for the remainder of this season. She will also remain sidelined in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign as she focuses on her pregnancy and new arrival.
Likely to Remain in Light Training
The midfielder is likely to remain in light non contact training in the coming weeks and will be supported by Aston Villa throughout her pregnancy. This is absolutely the right approach from the club, which must ensure Kearns is properly looked after during this important time.
Aston Villa signed Kearns in summer 2024 after the player opted to leave Liverpool. The midfielder has made 11 appearances for The Villans in the Women’s Super League this season, helping the club to continue their progress under head coach Natalia Arroyo. She has not been featured for the Midlands side since mid January.
Will Miss World Cup Qualifying Campaign
On the international stage, Kearns has been capped by England on three occasions. She will miss the Lionesses’ qualifying campaign for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 but will have time to play herself into contention for the tournament finals should England secure their qualification.
The 24 year old has been a solid performer for Villa this season and will be missed by Natalia Arroyo’s squad. However, there are far more important things than football, and Kearns will now focus on preparing for motherhood.
Aston Villa continue the season without Kearns when they play host to Manchester City on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Congratulations to Missy Bo on her pregnancy news.
Tottenham Women Equal Club Record After Thrashing Aston Villa 7-3, Match Impressive Run From 2021/22
Tottenham Women’s remarkable 7-3 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday has seen them equal the club record for most wins in a single Women’s Super League campaign. The ten goal thriller at Villa Park marked Spurs’ ninth victory of the season, matching the total they achieved during the 2021-22 campaign.
This is seriously impressive stuff from Martin Ho’s side, who now have six matches remaining to break the record outright. The 2021-22 season remains Tottenham’s best ever WSL campaign, finishing fifth with 32 points, and they are currently level on points with Arsenal in that same position, having played two more games.
Just Second Time Scoring Five Plus Goals
Sunday’s seven goal haul was only the second occasion Tottenham have scored five or more goals in a WSL match. The attacking display was absolutely sensational, with multiple players getting on the scoresheet, including first goals for the club from Maika Hamano, Julie Blakstad, and Signe Gaupset.
Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to grab a brace while Bethany England and Olivia Holdt also found the net. This kind of ruthless finishing has been exactly what Ho demanded from his forwards before kick off.
Point Tally Within Touching Distance
With six games left to play, Tottenham are within touching distance of matching their best ever points total in England’s top flight. They currently sit on 23 points and need just 10 more from their remaining fixtures to equal the 32 point haul from 2021-22.
Given their current run of form, that target looks well within reach. Spurs have won three of their last four matches and are playing with real confidence going forward. One more victory will also see them surpass the nine win mark and establish a new club record. The momentum is firmly with Ho’s side heading into the business end of the season.
