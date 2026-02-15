Aston Villa
Martin Ho Praises Tottenham Women After Incredible 7-3 Thrashing of Aston Villa as Spurs Boss Also Highlights What He’s Delighted With
Tottenham Women put on an absolute show at Villa Park on Sunday, thrashing Aston Villa 7-3 in a wild Women’s Super League encounter. Martin Ho was full of praise for his players afterwards, highlighting their clinical edge in front of goal that he had challenged them to show before kick off.
This was frankly a mad game of football. Ten goals flew in with Spurs completely dominant despite conceding three themselves. Signe Gaupset, Bethany England, and Olivia Holdt all struck in the first half before the second period descended into chaos.
Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to bag two goals while Maika Hamano and Julie Blakstad both opened their accounts for the club. Villa grabbed three consolation efforts through Kirsty Hanson twice and Oriane Jean Francois, but were completely blown away by Spurs’ attacking firepower. The result moved Ho’s side level with Arsenal on points in the WSL table.
Boss Challenged Players Before Kick Off
Ho revealed he had specifically told his players they needed to be more ruthless before the match. “I challenged them before this game and said they need to start being more clinical in front of goal. We’ve got forwards that can do that, but we’re not doing it. If we don’t shoot, we won’t score from it.”
The Spurs manager was clearly delighted with the response. “I’m just glad for the players. It shows the belief in the team, the confidence, and the enthusiasm through the group. I thought it was a really professional performance.”
Defensive Issues Remain Despite Big Win
Despite the emphatic scoreline, Ho was not completely satisfied. “What we have to be better with is the other side. We have to defend the box better. We give them too many chances. We don’t want to be conceding three goals.”
Ho also expressed delight for the players who scored their first Spurs goals. “It’s good for them to get off the mark because you’re always waiting for that moment. That will probably take a little bit of pressure off the shoulders.”
Liverpool Women vs. Aston Villa Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Liverpool Women host Aston Villa at St. Helens Stadium on Sunday in a match that could seal their fate as relegation candidates. The Reds sit at the bottom of the WSL table with just 7 points from 14 matches, while Villa occupy 8th with 16 points after suffering a late 2-1 defeat to Everton last weekend.
Gareth Taylor’s side are running out of time to save their season with just nine games remaining. The 3-1 loss to Manchester United exposed glaring defensive frailties that have plagued Liverpool all campaign, and Villa will fancy their chances of collecting three crucial points away from home.
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: St Helens Stadium, St Helens
TV: Sky Sports
Taylor’s Honeymoon Period Emphatically Over
The former Manchester City coach has endured a nightmare start to life at Liverpool, winning just once in the league this season against Tottenham on January 25th. That solitary victory briefly offered hope before reality crashed back down at Old Trafford last weekend.
Martha Thomas, Denise O’Sullivan, and Alice Bergstrom have provided attacking quality since arriving in January, but the Reds continue shipping goals at an alarming rate. Liverpool have conceded 24 goals already, giving them the joint worst defensive record alongside West Ham.
Villa Struggling for Consistency
Aston Villa threw away a winning position against Everton after Ebony Salmon’s early opener, eventually succumbing to Martina Fernandez’s late strike. Natalia Arroyo’s side remains frustratingly inconsistent despite flashes of quality throughout the season.
The Villans beat Brighton 2-1 before the Everton loss, but were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester United the week prior. Villa needs to string together consecutive wins if they harbour any ambitions of climbing back towards mid table.
Predicted Lineups:
Liverpool (4-1-4-1): Falk; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Bernabe; Nagano; Bergstrom, O’Sullivan, Kapocs, Holland; Thomas
Aston Villa (3-4-2-1): Roebuck; Blinkilde, Mayling, Pacheco; Mullett, Dali, Blindkilde, Deslandes; Salmon, Lehmann; Daly
Leicester City Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Leicester City Women host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the WSL table. The Foxes sit ninth with 12 points from 14 matches, while United occupy fifth place with 27 points, just one point behind third placed Arsenal in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
Marc Skinner’s side comes into this match full of confidence after reaching the Women’s League Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal. However, they then suffered a setback with a 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa, meaning United desperately need three points to keep pace with the top three. Leicester have been transformed under Rick Passmoor and will fancy their chances of causing an upset.
Kick-off: 14:00 GMT, Saturday, 7 February 2026
Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
United Must Bounce Back From Villa Hammering
Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa was a shocking result that exposed defensive frailties Skinner thought he had solved. Ella Toone remains out until March with a hip injury, robbing United of their most creative midfielder during a crucial period in the season.
Fridolina Rolfo should return after missing the Villa match, while Gabby George and Leah Galton remain sidelined. Elisabeth Terland has struggled for form recently despite scoring against Villa, netting just two goals since her flying start to the campaign. Ellen Wangerheim could feature after impressing in recent weeks.
Lehmann Arrival Transforms Leicester Attack
Leicester have been revitalized since Rick Passmoor took charge, steadying the ship after a difficult start to the season. The January signing of Alisha Lehmann from FC Como represents a major coup for the Foxes, bringing WSL experience and proven quality from her time with West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa.
Rachel Williams, signed from Tottenha,m provides another attacking threat alongside Jutta Rantala. This is a genuinely dangerous Leicester side capable of punishing any complacency from United, who cannot afford another slip up in their top three pursuit.
Predicted Lineups
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Pacheco, Goodwin; Cain, Whelan; Lehmann, Tierney, Chan; Williams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Naalsund; Malard, Terland, Rolfo; Schuller
Aston Villa Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester United Women travel to Villa Park on Sunday morning looking to build momentum after reaching their first ever Women’s League Cup final.
The Red Devils beat Arsenal 1-0 in Wednesday’s semi final through Elisabeth Terland’s strike, and Marc Skinner will demand his side carry that confidence into the WSL.
United sit fifth in the standings, just four points behind third placed Arsenal who occupy the last Champions League qualification spot. Aston Villa won the corresponding fixture 1-0 earlier this season and have won their last two games at Villa Park, making this a genuinely tricky assignment.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, January 26, 2026
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
TV: Sky Sports+ app (UK)
Injury Crisis Continues for Skinner
United will be without Fridolina Rolfo, Gabby George, Leah Galton and Ella Toone once again. Skinner confirmed the quartet remain sidelined, though Rolfo is training and could return soon. “Hopefully Frido and Gabby are close and then a little bit longer for Leah and Tooney. Apart from that, everyone else is available,” he said.
Ellen Wangerheim could make her WSL debut after starting Wednesday’s cup semi final. This would be an exciting development for United fans desperate to see what the Swedish forward can do in the league.
Villa Missing Key Duo
Aston Villa will be without captain Rachel Daly and forward Chasity Grant through injury, which significantly weakens their attacking threat. However, they have strengthened in January by signing Chelsea midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois and American fullback Jenna Nighswonger on loan from Arsenal.
Predicted Lineups:
Aston Villa (4-3-3): Leat; Corsie, Turner, Patten, Mayling; Nobbs, Leon, Taylor; Hanson, Daly, Salmon
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Naalsund; Malard, Terland, Awujo; Schuller
