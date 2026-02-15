Martin Ho Praises Tottenham Women After Incredible 7-3 Thrashing of Aston Villa as Spurs Boss Also Highlights What He’s Delighted With

Tottenham Women put on an absolute show at Villa Park on Sunday, thrashing Aston Villa 7-3 in a wild Women’s Super League encounter. Martin Ho was full of praise for his players afterwards, highlighting their clinical edge in front of goal that he had challenged them to show before kick off.

This was frankly a mad game of football. Ten goals flew in with Spurs completely dominant despite conceding three themselves. Signe Gaupset, Bethany England, and Olivia Holdt all struck in the first half before the second period descended into chaos.

Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to bag two goals while Maika Hamano and Julie Blakstad both opened their accounts for the club. Villa grabbed three consolation efforts through Kirsty Hanson twice and Oriane Jean Francois, but were completely blown away by Spurs’ attacking firepower. The result moved Ho’s side level with Arsenal on points in the WSL table.

Boss Challenged Players Before Kick Off

Ho revealed he had specifically told his players they needed to be more ruthless before the match. “I challenged them before this game and said they need to start being more clinical in front of goal. We’ve got forwards that can do that, but we’re not doing it. If we don’t shoot, we won’t score from it.”

The Spurs manager was clearly delighted with the response. “I’m just glad for the players. It shows the belief in the team, the confidence, and the enthusiasm through the group. I thought it was a really professional performance.”

Defensive Issues Remain Despite Big Win

Despite the emphatic scoreline, Ho was not completely satisfied. “What we have to be better with is the other side. We have to defend the box better. We give them too many chances. We don’t want to be conceding three goals.”

Ho also expressed delight for the players who scored their first Spurs goals. “It’s good for them to get off the mark because you’re always waiting for that moment. That will probably take a little bit of pressure off the shoulders.”

