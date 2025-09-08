Martin Odegaard Has a ‘4-Word’ Response to His Captaincy Criticism by Arsenal Legend

Martin Ødegaard delivered a composed four-word response to Tony Adams’ captaincy criticism, stating “Doesn’t bother me much” when questioned about the Arsenal legend’s comments during a Norway press conference.

Adams recently criticized Ødegaard’s appointment as Arsenal captain, suggesting Declan Rice should have been given the armband instead. The Arsenal legend questioned whether the Norwegian midfielder possessed the necessary leadership qualities for the role.

Measured Response from Norway Captain

Speaking ahead of Norway’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova, Ødegaard addressed the criticism with characteristic composure.

“That doesn’t bother me much. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion and can say what they want. I’m fine with that. You can’t care about everything people say — there will always be both positive and negative things that could affect me. It’s important to block that out, and I’ve done that throughout my career,” the Arsenal captain explained.

Democratic Decision Process Revealed

Ødegaard also revealed details about his appointment process, confirming the decision involved squad consultation. “Yeah, it’s true that we voted on it. But in the end, it was his (Arteta’s) decision anyway. Still, it’s a nice confirmation to get,” he disclosed.

The 26-year-old midfielder has worn the captain’s armband since being appointed by Mikel Arteta, leading Arsenal through crucial Premier League campaigns. His leadership has been instrumental in Arsenal’s recent title challenges and their return to Champions League football.

Blocking Out External Noise

Ødegaard’s mature response demonstrates the mental resilience that has characterized his development into one of Europe’s premier playmakers. His ability to dismiss criticism while maintaining focus on team objectives reflects the leadership qualities that convinced Arteta to hand him the captaincy.

