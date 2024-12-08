Martin Odegaard hits 100 matches as Arsenal captain! Not much has changed in the Arsenal lineup since his debut as Gunners’ skipper

Martin Odegaard has hit 100 matches as Arsenal captain after having made his debut as the skipper back in August 2022 against Crystal Palace

Time really flies fast. Arsenal‘s Martin Odegaard has captained the North London club 100 times already. The Norwegian midfield maestro joined the club first on loan from Real Madrid back in January 2021. He soon established his place as a regular starter in the team, and his impressive performances during the loan spell saw him sign for Arsenal on a permanent transfer.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the Norwegian. Today, he stands as one of the greatest midfielders in the well, filling the void the North London club had after Mesut Ozil (another MO) began waning towards 2019.

After his first full season with the club (2021/22), Arsenal announced him as the club’s captain in July 2022. His first match was the EPL 2022/23 season opener against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Arsenal kept a clean sheet, winning 0-2, and exacting revenge for their 3-0 hammering at the same ground four months earlier.

Gabriel Martinell’s goal in the first half and Marc Guehi‘s own goal towards the end of the match sealed the deal for the Gunners.

However, not much has changed in the way Arsenal lineup now, compared to the game against Crystal Palace 28 months ago. Here are the only two players from Arsenal’s starting XI that afternoon, who have left the club.

Granit Xhaka

The mercurial Swiss was one of the key cogs in Arsenal’s midfield across multiple managers, starting from Arsene Wenger to Unai Emery and ultimately Mikel Arteta. Having joined the club way back in 2016, it was this season (the 2022/23) that Xhaka showed his prowess. Partnering alongside Thomas Partey, they were vital in shutting down most of the oppositions. Arsenal finished runner-up to Manchester City that year.

However, with Arsenal showing interest in Declan Rice (now their key midfielder), Xhaka joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2023, and took to the team like a duck to water. In the very first year, under manager Xabi Alonso, Xhaka led Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title in more than 30 years. The team also went unbeaten the whole season in the Bundesliga. Xhaka is currently at Leverkusen.

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was in his second season at Arsenal, which ultimately proved to be his last proper full season for the club. Following the 2022/23 season, Ramsdale lost his place to Spaniard David Raya, who is now Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper.

In 2024, Ramsdale joined Southampton on a permanent transfer.