Martin Odegaard Has One Stat That’s Going Positive for Him, But Is That Enough for Arsenal?
With the commencement of the 2025/26 EPL season, Martin Odegaard enters his fourth season as Arsenal captain, making him the first player since Tony Adams to serve this long in the role. While his leadership tenure brings stability the club desperately needed after a revolving door of captains since Thierry Henry’s departure in 2007, the question remains whether individual excellence translates to collective success.
Martin Odegaard’s Captaincy Record That Stands Out
Odegaard has won 66 of his first 100 games as Arsenal captain, representing a 66% win rate that demonstrates consistent team performance under his leadership. This statistic showcases his ability to inspire results and maintain standards across multiple seasons, something his nine predecessors struggled to achieve consistently.
His leadership credentials are further enhanced by winning Arsenal’s Player of the Season award twice, in 2022/23 and 2023/24, while being named in the PFA Team of the Year in both seasons. These individual honors reflect his consistent high-level performances and recognition from peers.
Statistical Comparison: Falling Behind Elite Competition
When measured against Premier League’s elite attacking midfielders in the current 2024-25 season, Odegaard’s output reveals concerning gaps. Cole Palmer has managed 15 goals this season for Chelsea going alongside an impressive 9 assists, significantly outpacing Odegaard’s 3 goals, while being one assist above the Norwegian’s 8.
The comparison becomes more damaging when considering Palmer operates in a comparatively weaker Chelsea side yet delivers elite-level goal contributions. Meanwhile, Odegaard sits alongside Palmer, Savinho, Ollie Watkins, Eberechi Eze, and Morgan Gibbs-White on 8 assists, showing he can create chances but lacks the clinical finishing that separates good players from great ones.
Bruno Fernandes continues to outperform Arsenal’s captain with superior goal output despite Manchester United’s inconsistent season, highlighting the Norwegian’s struggle to impact games decisively when titles are won and lost.
The Title-Winning Question
Odegaard’s standout performance came in February 2024 against West Ham, becoming the first player since 2003-04 to complete 100+ passes, create 5+ chances, and provide 2+ assists in one Premier League match. Yet these individual brilliances haven’t translated to league titles.
With 41 goals and 38 assists across five seasons at Arsenal, Odegaard averages roughly 8 goals and 7.6 assists per campaign. While respectable, these numbers lag behind what title-winning teams typically demand from their creative focal point.
Arsenal’s captain stability under Odegaard represents progress, but his statistical output suggests the gap between consistent performance and championship-winning impact remains unfilled.
Comparing Last 3 Seasons: Stats Show Why Arsenal Have Not Won the League Under Mikel Arteta
Arsenal‘s failure to capture their first Premier League title since 2004 becomes starkly evident when examining their performance metrics across the last three seasons, with several key indicators revealing a concerning downward trajectory, especially the ones concerning their attack.
Box Efficiency: The Damning Decline
The most alarming statistic is Arsenal’s box efficiency, which has plummeted dramatically from a respectable level in 2022 to an abysmal performance in 2024. This metric, measuring goal conversion relative to expected goals, shows Arsenal’s clinical finishing has deteriorated significantly year-on-year.
In title-winning campaigns, teams typically excel in both creating and converting chances. Arsenal’s declining box efficiency suggests they’re wasting golden opportunities that separate champions from also-rans. This weakness becomes fatal in tight title races where margins are razor-thin.
Set Pieces: The One Bright Spot
Arsenal’s set piece performance has been their standout improvement, rising from 86 in 2022 to an impressive 96 in 2024, with rival fans even calling them ‘Set Piece FC.’
This represents genuine progress in a crucial area that can decide tight matches. However, this lone positive couldn’t compensate for failures in more fundamental aspects of their game.
Possession Without Purpose
The possession statistics show Arsenal maintaining decent control (ranging from 63-69), demonstrating they can dominate the ball and dictate tempo. Yet this metric highlights their core problem – they’ve mastered the art of controlling games without delivering the decisive blow when it matters most.
Attacking Consistency Issues
While Arsenal’s attack rating remained relatively stable but dropped in the last season, their inability to maintain consistent performance levels across other metrics reveals why they’ve fallen short. Set pieces showed improvement from 86 to 96, but this positive couldn’t offset major deficiencies elsewhere.
The possession statistics (63-69 range) demonstrate Arsenal can control games, but their inability to convert dominance into decisive moments – highlighted by the box efficiency crisis – explains their title failures.
These numbers reveal Arsenal’s fundamental problem: they’ve become a team that controls matches without killer instinct, creating chances they can’t finish while becoming increasingly vulnerable in defensive duels.
Arsenal Summer Signing Suffers Injury, But Key Trio Set to Return for Season Opener
Arsenal‘s £5 million summer signing Kepa Arrizabalaga has picked up an injury that ruled him out of Thursday’s friendly against Tottenham, but manager Mikel Arteta remains confident that three key defenders will be available for the Premier League opener.
Arsenal: Kepa Arrizabalaga Injury Concern
Kepa Arrizabalaga has picked up an injury, missing out on the friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. The Spanish goalkeeper, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in July, had featured in both previous friendly matches in Singapore before the setback.
The goalkeeper was also involved in Arsenal’s open training session in Hong Kong but was ruled out of the North London Derby friendly as a precautionary measure. The nature and severity of the injury have not been disclosed by Arsenal, but his absence was unexpected given his involvement in recent training sessions.
Kepa’s injury represents an early setback for Arsenal’s new number two goalkeeper, who was brought in to provide competition for David Raya. The 30-year-old Spanish international cost Arsenal just £5 million after they met his release clause at Chelsea, where he originally joined for £71.8 million in 2018.
Defensive Trio Expected Back
Despite the Kepa concern, Arteta delivered positive news regarding three key defenders who missed the Tottenham friendly. Mikel Arteta has said he expects Gabriel Magalhães, Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori to be fit for the start of the Premier League season.
Speaking after a 1-0 friendly defeat to Tottenham in Hong Kong on July 31, 2025, Arteta confirmed the trio should be fit for the Premier League opener against Manchester United on August 17.
Gabriel Magalhães has been sidelined since undergoing hamstring surgery in April but played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors match as part of his recovery. Jurrien Timber has recently returned to first-team training after his own injury concerns, while Riccardo Calafiori picked up a minor setback during Arsenal’s previous friendly against Newcastle United.
The return of this defensive trio will be crucial for Arsenal’s season opener against Manchester United on August 17, with all three players expected to play significant roles in Arteta’s plans for the upcoming campaign.
Why Noni Madueke didn’t Feature in Arsenal’s Friendly Against Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore?
Arsenal‘s £48.5 million summer signing Noni Madueke was notably absent from the Gunners’ 1-0 friendly defeat to Tottenham in Hong Kong on July 31, despite completing his move from Chelsea earlier this month.
Post-Club World Cup Commitment Keeps Noni Madueke Away During Arsenal vs. Tottenham
The England international’s absence wasn’t due to injury concerns or tactical decisions from Mikel Arteta. Instead, Madueke remained unavailable due to his recent international commitments with Chelsea in the Club World Cup tournament this summer.
According to Arsenal’s official announcement, the 23-year-old winger will join up with the squad in early August after the conclusion of Arsenal’s Asia tour. This scheduling conflict meant Madueke couldn’t feature in what many considered a crucial pre-season test against their north London rivals.
The timing proved frustrating for Arsenal supporters eager to see their controversial new signing in action. Madueke’s transfer generated significant backlash from sections of the fanbase, with a “#NoToMadueke” campaign emerging on social media before teammate Declan Rice publicly criticized the negativity surrounding the move.
Arsenal Feel Attacking Absence in Derby Defeat Sans Noni Madueke
Arsenal’s attacking options were limited without their new number 20, forcing Arteta to rely on existing squad members in wide positions. The absence was particularly felt as Tottenham secured victory through Pape Matar Sarr’s spectacular 45-yard strike, highlighting the need for Arsenal to strengthen their attacking threat in these big occasions.
Madueke’s integration into Arsenal’s setup will now begin in earnest when he returns from international duty. Having made 92 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, including helping them win the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup in 2024/25, the north London-born forward arrives with proven Premier League experience.
The winger’s absence from this derby friendly represents a missed opportunity to make an early impression on skeptical supporters, but his upcoming integration will be crucial as Arsenal prepare for the new Premier League season. Arteta will be hoping Madueke’s pace and directness can provide the attacking edge that was missing against Spurs in Hong Kong.
