Martin Odegaard Has One Stat That’s Going Positive for Him, But Is That Enough for Arsenal?

With the commencement of the 2025/26 EPL season, Martin Odegaard enters his fourth season as Arsenal captain, making him the first player since Tony Adams to serve this long in the role. While his leadership tenure brings stability the club desperately needed after a revolving door of captains since Thierry Henry’s departure in 2007, the question remains whether individual excellence translates to collective success.

Martin Odegaard’s Captaincy Record That Stands Out

Odegaard has won 66 of his first 100 games as Arsenal captain, representing a 66% win rate that demonstrates consistent team performance under his leadership. This statistic showcases his ability to inspire results and maintain standards across multiple seasons, something his nine predecessors struggled to achieve consistently.

His leadership credentials are further enhanced by winning Arsenal’s Player of the Season award twice, in 2022/23 and 2023/24, while being named in the PFA Team of the Year in both seasons. These individual honors reflect his consistent high-level performances and recognition from peers.

Statistical Comparison: Falling Behind Elite Competition

When measured against Premier League’s elite attacking midfielders in the current 2024-25 season, Odegaard’s output reveals concerning gaps. Cole Palmer has managed 15 goals this season for Chelsea going alongside an impressive 9 assists, significantly outpacing Odegaard’s 3 goals, while being one assist above the Norwegian’s 8.

The comparison becomes more damaging when considering Palmer operates in a comparatively weaker Chelsea side yet delivers elite-level goal contributions. Meanwhile, Odegaard sits alongside Palmer, Savinho, Ollie Watkins, Eberechi Eze, and Morgan Gibbs-White on 8 assists, showing he can create chances but lacks the clinical finishing that separates good players from great ones.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 07: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on January 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes continues to outperform Arsenal’s captain with superior goal output despite Manchester United’s inconsistent season, highlighting the Norwegian’s struggle to impact games decisively when titles are won and lost.

The Title-Winning Question

Odegaard’s standout performance came in February 2024 against West Ham, becoming the first player since 2003-04 to complete 100+ passes, create 5+ chances, and provide 2+ assists in one Premier League match. Yet these individual brilliances haven’t translated to league titles.

With 41 goals and 38 assists across five seasons at Arsenal, Odegaard averages roughly 8 goals and 7.6 assists per campaign. While respectable, these numbers lag behind what title-winning teams typically demand from their creative focal point.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s captain stability under Odegaard represents progress, but his statistical output suggests the gap between consistent performance and championship-winning impact remains unfilled.

