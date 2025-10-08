Google News
Martin Tyler – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more
Martin Tyler is an English commentator who worked for Sky Sports since 1990 and in this article, we will see more about his net worth, wife, salary, current job and more.
Martin Tyler is a popular commentator who covered Premier League matches, UEFA Champions League matches and other domestic and international matches from 1990 to 2023. He also with EA Sports since 2005 and provided his voice for the game series till 2019. As of 2025, Tyler is a commentator on TNT Sports.
Born in England, Martin Tyler has been working as an English commentator since 1990 and is popular for his commentary voice in the FIFA game series.
Also became one of the popular commentators after the famous commentary on Sergio Aguero, after the Manchester City striker scored the title-winning goal against Queens Park Rangers in the 2011/12 season.
Martin Tyler’s Net Worth and Salary
Martin Tyler is estimated at around $6 million as reported by Apumone. His main source of income is from his profession as a sports commentator. He is said to be one of the richest and most influential commentators in England. Tyler is also a professional coach for Hemel Hempstead Town.
Martin Tyler is said to have earned more than $1 million annually during his stint with Sky Sports. He possesses some luxury cars and a good lifestyle owing to his successful career as a commentator – which is a timeproof job.
We can, hence, expect to hear his poetic quotes and mellifluous voice for several years to come.
Martin Tyler Previous Jobs
Martin Tyler made his commentary debut on 28 December 1974 on ITV as the previous reporter was not available that day and weeks later he became a regular commentator for the broadcasting channel. Through the 1980s Tyler established himself as the number two commentator on the channel at that time.
Tyler then joined Sky Sports in 1990 and started to lead the commentary team two years later. In 2003, he was voted as the Premier League Commentator of The Decade by fans. Sky Sports introduced a rotation policy in 2005 so that the top matches were shared between top commentators. Despite this incident, Tyler rejected Setanta’s approach to be their senior commentator and signed an extension with Sky.
Martin Tyler was the default commentator for the FIFA game series by EA Sports from FIFA 05 – FIFA20 along with a few other commentators and even did not hesitate to show up in movies.
Martin Tyler Managing Career
Martin Tyler started working under Alan Dowson as a coach in 2005 and managed a number of teams together. Tyler joined Walton & Hersham in 2005 under head coach Alan Dowson, and since then they have managed Kingstonian and Hampton & Richmond Borough.
Following the departure of Alan Dowson from National League club Woking in February 2022, Tyler also chose to leave the club. Again ahead of the 2022/23 season Tyler again joined Alan Dowson to coach Dartford. For the 2023-2024 season, he joined Dowson for a short stint at Hemel Hempstead Town.
Martin Tyler Family
Martin Tyler is the son of George Tyler, a former English footballer who is still deemed as a legend.
Martin Tyler Wife – Paula Tyler
Martin Tyler got married to Paula Tyler in the late 1980s and both are leading a happy life together till now. They both first met at the 1982 world cup. There are not many details available as she chose to stay away from the media’s spotlight.
David Raya – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
David Raya is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Arsenal and for the Spain national team in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
David Raya Martin famously called David Raya joined Brentford in 2019 from Blackburn Rovers and he moved to Arsenal in August 2023. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.
David Raya’s Net Worth and Salary
David is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $15 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. He was earning a whopping salary of 1.3 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Brentford. His current salary with Arsenal is £5.2 million.
David Raya’s Club Career
David started playing football at Cornella and in 2012 he moved to Blackburn Rovers. He played with the youth team until 2014 before getting promoted to the senior squad of the club. He signed his first professional contract with the club on February 26 2014.
He made just 13 appearances for the club during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons as he was the second-choice keeper at that time. The Club’s relegation to League One at the end of the 2016/17 season made Raya the first-choice keeper. He made a total of 47 appearances in the 2017/18 season in all competitions and the club gained promotion to Championship that season. He signed for Brentford in July 2019 after leaving Rovers with 108 appearances for the club in all competitions. He moved to Arsenal in 2023 and has played more than 70 matches for the club.
He joined Brentford on a 4-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee which was reported at 3 million pounds. He earned his Golden Glove shared with Bartosz Bialkowski owing his 16 clean sheets in the 2019/20 season. David ended the next season with 17 clean sheets and kept a clean sheet in the 2021 Championship play-off Final win over Swansea City.
He began the 2021/22 season in the Premier League with the club as a starter but injuries kept him out of play for a few months. He was nominated as the Premier League Player of the Month in January 2023 as he was unbeaten in the Post owing to his incredible performances. He is set to join Arsenal following the agreement of fees of around £30 million in August 2023.
David Raya International Career
David has represented Spain’s football team at the national level. He has made a total of 2 appearances in Spain’s jersey. He was called up for the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was on the bench for the matches. He was a part of the Spain National team that won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.
David Raya Family
David was born on 15 September 1995 in Barcelona, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Everyone hopes that he has a good time with his family.
David Raya’s Wife Tatiana Trouboul
David started dating Tatiana Trouboul and both are married. They both share a happy life together and hope to be married soon. Tatiana Trouboul is a French model and social media influencer. She is also an entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in July 2025 in Spain. In October 2025, David Raya shared an exciting news on his Instagram handle. He confirmed his baby’s arrival through a baby bump post.
David Raya Sponsors and Endorsements
David has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
David Raya Cars and Tattoos
David has not been spotted driving a car in the city of England but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. David has inked on his right hand and right thigh and left hip.
Nelson Semedo Wife Marlene Alvarenga Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Marlene Alvarenga? Meet The Wife Of Nelson Semedo
Marlene Alvarenga is famous for being the wife of Fenerbahçe star Nelson Semedo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marlene is the kind of person who is highly motivated and never gives up on dreams. Currently, she is a fashion blogger and has achieved a lot of fame. However, nothing came to her easily, but the good thing is that she always had Nelson Semedo by her side.
After ending a long-term partnership with FC Barcelona, the Portuguese full-back joined Wolves in the summer of 2020. Since joining the Premier League side, he has earned the support and respect of the fans by performing extensively. He joined the Super Lig team Fenerbahçe in 2025.
But we believe you are not here to hear more about his career, but you want to learn everything about his love life. We have curated all the information about the stunning wife of Nelson Semedo. So without further ado let’s get started!
Marlene Alvarenga Childhood and Family
Marlene was born on May 18, 1996. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and their background. However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her.
Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still searching for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Nelson Semedo.
Marlene Alvarenga Education
Marlene went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. As we have very little information on her educational journey, we couldn’t confirm whether she went to university after that. However, our guess is that she pursued a career in modelling rather than going to college.
Marlene Alvarenga career
As Marlene was passionate about modelling, she entered the industry early. With hard work and determination, she climbed the ladder rapidly and currently has placed herself in a comfortable position in the industry. She has worked with famous brands to promote their products. Her charming personality and flawless beauty assisted her in achieving high-end projects, and success followed.
Due to her modelling career, she already had an influence in the fashion community. So she started educating other enthusiasts through her blog. She is determined to take the venture forward, and Semedo’s arrival in her life has assisted her in getting a considerable fanbase.
Marlene Alvarenga Net Worth
Marlene’s net worth currently stands at $100,000, primarily representing the earnings from her successful modelling and influencer role. We are now not sure whether she has any other ventures. However, we believe she is an independent woman and likes to live her life on her terms, and the significant amount she earns allows her to do precisely that.
Semedo earns a handsome amount of £5, 000,000 every year from his Wolves contract. His net worth stands at $19 million. The couple’s added income allows them to live a luxurious lifestyle.
Marlene Alvarenga and Nelson Semedo’s relationship
It’s a dream for many people to have their childhood sweetheart as their life partner. Well, Marlene and Smaedo are one lucky couple from that manner. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether they are from the same neighbourhood.
But they have known each other since 2010 when Samedo was 17 years of age. Even though it wasn’t love at first sight, they built their relationship based on trust and commitment, and it’s flourished over the years. The duo dated for a long time before being sure about the long-term allegiances.
After 11 years of dating, finally, in 2021, the Portuguese star proposed to the love of her life and received a positive response. Their marriage took place in June 2023 at the Palácio de Seteais in Sintra.
Marlene Alvarenga and Nelson Semedo Children
The pair is the proud parents of two beautiful children. Marlene gave birth to their first child, Luana, in May 2016. Three years later, in 2019, they welcomed their second child, Thiago.
Marlene Alvarenga Social media
Marlene has earned massive fame on Instagram, with 163k followers highly interested in her content. She mostly shares photos of herself with her boyfriend and children. From her Instagram feeds, it’s clear that she has excellent taste in fashion. The Portuguese beauty also likes to travel to beaches and has shared photos of her bikini body. She frequently posts pictures on her account.
Carmen Mora – Pablo Sarabia Girlfriend, her Family and more
Carmen Mora is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Arabi and Spanish winger Pablo Sarabia. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carmen Mora is the gorgeous Spanish beauty who is set to become the wife of former PSG star Pablo Sarabia. Despite leading a luxurious life, Carmen has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Spanish beauty including her family, education and career information. Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, Sarabia has been doing admirably on the field.
Sarabia was one of Sevilla’s top players before joining PSG. In the 2019–20 season, the Spanish international assisted his team in winning Ligue 1 and making it to the Champions League final. He plays for the Al-Arabi club.
Carmen Mora Childhood and Family
Carmen was born on March 10, 1992, in Spain. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the Spanish beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.
Carmen Mora Education
Carmen completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Sarabia at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.
Carmen Mora career
Carmen’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Carmen has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Spanish beauty has been with Sarabia from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Spanish winger overcome barriers in professional life.
Carmen Mora Net Worth
Carmen’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Spanish beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.
Carmen’s boyfriend Sarabia accumulates €7 Million per year through his contract with PSG, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family. The Spanish star has a net worth of €49 Million.
Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia relationship
Pablo Sarabia met his girlfriend in 2019. Even though they were strangers at first, it didn’t take them long to understand the attraction between them. The Spanish winger already was a part of the Sevilla first team at that time.
Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Carmen. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. They married in 2020. The couple have a daughter named Vega and they also have twins.
Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia Children
Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia were blessed with a girl in 2019 – Vega. They were also blessed with twins in 2023. The name of the twins have not been revealed. But the couple share pictures of their twins on Instagram.
Carmen Mora Social media
Carmen doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has a private instagram account with 500 followers.
