Martin Zubimendi Girlfriend: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Status

Category Details Born San Sebastián, Spain Age 26 years old Position Defensive Midfielder International Caps 19 appearances for Spain Major Honours Euro 2024 Winner, UEFA Nations League 2023 Net Worth Estimated $10 million (2025)

Arsenal‘s newest signing Martin Zubimendi has captured headlines for his tactical brilliance and Euro 2024 heroics, but the Spanish midfielder’s personal story reveals a grounded individual whose values and family ties have shaped his remarkable career trajectory.

Personal Life and Relationships

The 26-year-old remains notably private about his romantic life, with no confirmed information about a girlfriend or spouse as of 2025. He is currently single and has not publicly disclosed any details about personal relationships, preferring to maintain focus on his football career rather than court media attention outside the sport.

Family Background and Support System

His close relationship with his parents and siblings has always been a source of strength, providing him with a solid support system as he navigates the pressures of professional football. The midfielder’s family has been instrumental in his development, offering stability during his rise through Real Sociedad‘s youth ranks to international stardom.

Martin Zubimendi (via RTE)

Zubimendi’s decision to turn down Liverpool’s advances in summer 2024 was influenced by family considerations, demonstrating how his personal values and family bonds continue to influence major career decisions. This commitment to family has been a defining characteristic throughout his journey.

His parents, while maintaining privacy themselves, have been supportive of his career progression from his early days at Real Sociedad’s academy. The family’s Basque heritage has clearly influenced Zubimendi’s strong connection to his regional identity and club loyalty.

Career Highlights and Personal Milestones

The Making of a Professional

Zubimendi made his La Liga debut on 28 April 2019, coming on as a late substitute for Rubén Pardo in a 2–1 home win over Getafe. He has made 180 appearances for Real Sociedad in La Liga, scoring 5 goals, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most consistent defensive midfielders.

A Spanish international, Zubimendi started all five games in the 2020 Olympic Games as Spain claimed silver in Tokyo and has gone on to make 19 senior appearances for La Roja, winning the 2023 UEFA Nations League as well as helping his country defeat England 2-1 to win Euro 2024.

Read More: The Stunning Goal-Scoring Progression of Viktor Gyokeres: From Championship Striker to Elite European Goalscorer

The Arsenal Chapter

Zubimendi joined Arsenal for a fee of €65m (£56.1m) after they negotiated a fee higher than his release clause to be able to pay in instalments. The midfielder has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, explaining it was “the move I was looking for”.

Zubimendi also snubbed Liverpool in the summer of 2024, showing his selective approach to career moves. His decision to join Arsenal reflects both sporting ambition and personal readiness for a new challenge after years of loyalty to his hometown club.

The midfielder’s journey from a quiet San Sebastián youth to Arsenal’s marquee signing demonstrates how personal values, family support, and professional dedication can coexist. His story resonates beyond football, showing how maintaining authenticity and strong personal relationships can complement rather than hinder professional success.

As Zubimendi begins his Premier League journey, his grounded personality and strong family foundation suggest he’s well-equipped to handle the pressures of English football while remaining true to the values that shaped his remarkable rise.

Read More: How Arsenal’s £150m Alexander Isak Bombshell Would Obliterate Premier League Defenses

