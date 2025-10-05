“This Guy Is A Freak” – €60 million Star’s Line-Breaking Masterclass Against West Ham Proves His Value to Arsenal, Fans React

An Arsenal new signing demonstrated his exceptional passing quality during the Gunner’s 2-0 victory over West Ham United, recording 11 line-breaking passes – more than any other player on the pitch.

Martin Zubimendi’s Tactical Flexibility was on Display for Arsenal

Zubimendi entered the match as a substitute for the injured Martin Ødegaard after just 30 minutes. His introduction required tactical adjustments from Mikel Arteta, who had initially planned a different midfield configuration for the fixture.

The Spanish midfielder’s 11 progressive passes that broke West Ham’s defensive lines showcased his ability to unlock organized defenses. Two of these line-breaking passes directly contributed to Arsenal’s goals, highlighting his creative impact beyond traditional assist statistics.

Here are some of the reactions from fans to his impressive performance:

Mikel Arteta’s Midfield Dilemma Following Martin Zubimendi’s Display

Arteta’s original tactical plan featured Ødegaard in his customary number 10 role, with the midfield structured differently than what ultimately transpired. However, Zubimendi’s performance after replacing the captain suggests Arteta may face selection dilemmas when Ødegaard returns to fitness.

Mikel Arteta (via Caught Offside)

The former Real Sociedad midfielder’s composure and passing range provided Arsenal with control they maintained throughout the encounter. His ability to receive possession under pressure and immediately identify forward passing options proved crucial against West Ham’s compact defensive shape.

Future Implications

Zubimendi’s performance raises questions about Arsenal’s optimal midfield configuration. While Arteta indicated he may revert to his original tactical setup, Zubimendi’s contributions make a compelling case for regular involvement.

His line-breaking ability offers Arsenal a different creative dimension that complements their existing options, providing tactical flexibility for various opponent setups throughout the demanding Premier League campaign.

