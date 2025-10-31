Arsenal
Martin Zubimendi’s Transfer to Arsenal Involves a £870,000 Transaction That Is Yet to Be Paid
Arsenal’s £60 million signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad last summer has sparked a legal battle between his former clubs, with Antiguoko claiming they’re owed £870,000 from the transfer that remains unpaid eight months later.
Youth Club Takes Legal Action
Antiguoko, where both Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta began their careers, has taken Real Sociedad to court over the unpaid sum. Roberto Montiel, Antiguoko’s technical director, revealed they had an agreement entitling them to five percent of any future transfer fee up to one million euros when Zubimendi left their academy for Real Sociedad at age 12.
“Real Sociedad collected the transfer fee from the sale of Martín Zubimendi from Arsenal and has not paid us the five percent that corresponds to us according to the agreement,” Montiel stated. “We have made the request in court. And we will have an administrative dispute to reach an agreement.”
Deteriorating Relationship Between Basque Clubs
The financial dispute represents just one element of a fractured relationship between the neighboring Basque clubs. Montiel described the current state bluntly: “Currently, the relationship with Real Sociedad is very bad on their part. They are obsessed with crushing us at all levels.”
Antiguoko claims Real Sociedad blocked Zubimendi from attending an official event organized to honor his sporting achievements last season, forcing them to cancel the ceremony entirely. The club has rescheduled the celebration for the end of this season, with Montiel noting: “I don’t think a former Antiguoko player, Mikel Arteta, will pose any problem.”
The £870,000 represents crucial funding for Antiguoko’s academy operations. “That money is very important to us because we invest it in our academy,” Montiel explained, highlighting how the unpaid sum impacts their youth development programs.
Real Sociedad has not publicly commented on the legal action, maintaining their position of refusing payment despite Antiguoko’s court filing seeking the agreed percentage from Zubimendi’s Emirates Stadium switch.
Arsenal
Who is the Girlfriend of Martin Zubimendi?
Martin Zubimendi is one of the best players of Arsenal. In this article, we will see about his relationship and more.
Arsenal‘s newest signing Martin Zubimendi has captured headlines for his tactical brilliance and Euro 2024 heroics, but the Spanish midfielder’s personal story reveals a grounded individual whose values and family ties have shaped his remarkable career trajectory.
Personal Life and Relationships
The youngster remains notably private about his romantic life, with no confirmed information about a girlfriend or spouse as of 2025. He is currently single and has not publicly disclosed any details about personal relationships, preferring to maintain focus on his football career rather than court media attention outside the sport. As of 2025, he is not in any relationship. He is focusing on shaping his football career.
Family Background and Support System
His close relationship with his parents and siblings has always been a source of strength, providing him with a solid support system as he navigates the pressures of professional football. The midfielder’s family has been instrumental in his development, offering stability during his rise through Real Sociedad‘s youth ranks to international stardom.
Zubimendi’s decision to turn down Liverpool’s advances in summer 2024 was influenced by family considerations, demonstrating how his personal values and family bonds continue to influence major career decisions. This commitment to family has been a defining characteristic throughout his journey.
His parents, while maintaining privacy themselves, have been supportive of his career progression from his early days at Real Sociedad’s academy. The family’s Basque heritage has clearly influenced Zubimendi’s strong connection to his regional identity and club loyalty.
Career Highlights and Personal Milestones
The Making of a Professional
Zubimendi made his La Liga debut on 28 April 2019, coming on as a late substitute for Rubén Pardo in a 2–1 home win over Getafe. He has made 180 appearances for Real Sociedad in La Liga, scoring 5 goals, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most consistent defensive midfielders.
A Spanish international, Zubimendi started all five games in the 2020 Olympic Games as Spain claimed silver in Tokyo and has gone on to make 19 senior appearances for La Roja, winning the 2023 UEFA Nations League as well as helping his country defeat England 2-1 to win Euro 2024.
The Arsenal Chapter
Zubimendi joined Arsenal for a fee of €65m (£56.1m) after they negotiated a fee higher than his release clause to be able to pay in instalments. The midfielder has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, explaining it was “the move I was looking for”.
Zubimendi also snubbed Liverpool in the summer of 2024, showing his selective approach to career moves. His decision to join Arsenal reflects both sporting ambition and personal readiness for a new challenge after years of loyalty to his hometown club.
The midfielder’s journey from a quiet San Sebastián youth to Arsenal’s marquee signing demonstrates how personal values, family support, and professional dedication can coexist. His story resonates beyond football, showing how maintaining authenticity and strong personal relationships can complement rather than hinder professional success.
As Zubimendi begins his Premier League journey, his grounded personality and strong family foundation suggest he’s well-equipped to handle the pressures of English football while remaining true to the values that shaped his remarkable rise.
Arsenal
Sophie Christin – Bernd Leno Wife, her Family and more
Sophie Christin is famous for being the wife of Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite many barriers in her life, Sophie has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She is very famous on social media and makes a lot of public appearances and enjoys attention and stardom.
Bernd Leno joined Arsenal in 2018. Even though the goalkeeper experienced some terrific spells in the first few seasons, he failed to cement his position and has fallen down the pickling order. He has crossed the 30-year-mark which might be a huge barrier in his career. It remains to be seen whether he is able to give his best to the Gunners.
Sophie Christin Childhood and Family
Sophie was born on February 17, 1997, in Dusseldorf, Germany. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality. The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. The family members are very close and often go to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning wife of Bernd Leno.
Sophie Christin Education
Sophie went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful German lady went to college is a complete mystery to us.
Sophie Christin career
Sophie was passionate about working even though she had access to abundant money. She decided to build something on her own and she decided to give it a shot when he moved with Leno. The German beauty is currently a professional translator as she knows several languages including German and Czech.
Sophie Christin Net Worth
Sophie has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from her profession. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with Arsenal. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them.
Sophie Christin and Bernd Leno relationship
Bernd Leno met his wife when he was playing for Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years.
Sophie followed her man to England. The pair makes a lot of public appearances and seems to be a happy couple. Leno decided to tackle the relationship forward and proposed to his wife on June 19, 2019. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on August 11, 2020.
Sophie Christin and Bernd Leno Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They might not be ready for taking such a responsibility when they both remain extremely busy in their respective professional fields. However, considering they have recently tied the knot, they might think to settle down and have children down the line. The couple may not have kids, but they are always extending their hands to the needy. They do a lot of charity work.
Sophie Christin Social media
Sophie is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She sometimes promotes her brand through her social media channel. Mostly she posts adorable pictures of herself and with her husband and children. Sophie also posts modelling pictures and shares stories frequently .
Arsenal
Robin van Persie Wife Bouchra van Persie Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Bouchra van Persie is famous for being the wife of Dutch legend Robin van Persie. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Bouchra has a strong personality and she has been the source of energy for Dutch star Robin van Persie for years. Being an Arsenal great and one of the greatest strikers of the generation, very few football fans are unaware of the work and greatness of Van Persie. However today we are keeping aside his career and planning to dive deep into his love life. He is married to his teenage sweetheart and their relationship has only gotten matured over the years. So follow along to know more about the beautiful wife of Robin van Persie – Bouchra van Persie.
Bouchra van Persie Childhood and Family
Bouchra was born on October 5, 1983. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother. Tracing their name has been challenging for us, but we know that she has a Maroccan ancestry and her religion is Muslim, which she received from her parents.
Robin van Persie, however, is a believer in liberalism. When he was asked whether he is planning to convert to Muslim as his wife, he said –
“It’s not true. I am not a Muslim, nor a Christian or a Jew. I have been raised liberally. If you want to become a Muslim, it should come from the heart. I would not do it just to please my wife. To believe for me is a quest for being a good man.”
Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether Bouchra has any siblings. We continuously investigate the missing pieces of her family details and early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Robin van Persie.
Bouchra van Persie Education
Bouchra hasn’t shared her educational details on public platforms. She is very selective about what type of information she shares on media, and she has managed to keep her private information secret.
Bouchra van Persie career
Bouchra is an ametuer Equestrian. She loves riding horses, and she devotes a quality amount of her time to maintaining her horse stable. She often posts snippets from her riding adventure on her Instagram page.
Bouchra is also a model. She has collaborated with some major brands in the past. Furthermore, she has appeared in several magazines, one of them being Helden.
The stunning Dutch lady is also very famous on Instagram. She has a fanbase of 78.6k followers. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her social media presence, but she will earn a handsome sum if she does so.
Bouchra van Persie Net Worth
Bouchra has a net worth of $1-$5 Million, mainly representing her earnings from her modelling and riding ventures. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact amount she earns per year. But she is financially very stable and manages her time efficiently.
Robin van Persie has a net worth of over $50 Million. The whopping amount primarily represents her earnings from professional football contracts. He was one of the hottest strikers of the Premier League in his time and played for some big clubs, so acquiring significant wages wasn’t a problem for him.
Bouchra van Persie husband, Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie started his career with the Dutch team Feyenoord Youth. The Dutch legend was very passionate about beautiful sports and started to master his shooting abilities from a young age. Arsenal signed him in 2004, and for the next eight years, he enjoyed an emphatic spell. But, in 2015, he moved to rival Manchester United. The Surprised Gunners fans questioned his loyalty. But he continued hurting them with top-notch performances game after game. He went to his boyhood club in 2018, where he retired next year.
Bouchra van Persie and Robin van Persie relationship
Robin van Persie met with his wife when he was just a teenager. Their love story began in the Netherlands, and together they have travelled the world. The couple hasn’t disclosed if it was love at first sight, but they felt the attraction to each other from the beginning. Their family has grown over the years, and after the birth of their first child, their relationship has even gotten stronger.
The couple tied the knot in 2004 when they were in their 20s. They kept their wedding ceremony low-key, only attended by some of their close friends and family members.
Bouchra van Persie and Robin van Persie Children
Bouchra gave birth to their first son, Shakeel van Persie in 2006. Being parents for the first time is a joyous moment for every parent, and the couple enjoyed every bit of it when they welcomed their son. The pair was blessed with a daughter, Dina van Persie in 2009.
Bouchra van Persie Social media
Bouchra is very famous on Instagram. With a massive fanbase of 78k followers, she maintains a positive influence on her community. She is very active on the public platform and mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and children. She also shares photos of her horses on the page. Check Bouchra’s Instagram account here – @bouchravanpersie. She posts reels, family pictures, and other stuff on her handle.
