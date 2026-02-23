Martina Fernandez Sends Rallying Cry to Everton Women After FA Cup Loss vs Liverpool as Defender Vows to Use Derby Defeat as Fuel for Rest of Season

Martina Fernandez has urged the Everton Women squad to use their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool as motivation for the remainder of the campaign. The defender delivered a defiant message despite the disappointment of losing to their Merseyside rivals at St Helens Stadium on Sunday.

🗣️ Plenty of time to prepare for our upcoming visit to the capital. pic.twitter.com/EsFxBEUuO6 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 22, 2026

Everton crashed out of the FA Cup after a performance that fell well below the standards they have set in recent weeks. Liverpool dominated proceedings with Mia Enderby and Beata Olsson scoring before Jennifer Falk’s own goal gave the Toffees brief hope of a comeback.

This Hurts and Will Be Our Fuel

Fernandez thanked supporters for their backing and insisted the pain of derby defeat will drive Everton forward when they return to action. “The next game, when we come back from the international or the next derby, this hurts, this is like our fuel, and this will make sure we will give our everything,” the defender stated.

🔵 Already looking ahead to our next outing. pic.twitter.com/B9V9kxPb7V — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 23, 2026

She added, “We have the best fans absolutely, and they are our number 12 player, so we need them more than ever. We need to keep pushing, and we have like three good results the last three weeks, so we need to stick to that also and keep working together with the fans.”

Tottenham Awaits After International Break

Everton face a challenging run of fixtures when the Women’s Super League resumes following the international break. Scott Phelan’s side travel to fifth placed Tottenham on March 15 before facing second placed Manchester United a week later.

They then get the opportunity to exact revenge on Liverpool in the league clash at Goodison Park on March 28. Everton sit eighth in the WSL table, having won their previous three league matches before this cup exit.

The Toffees were made to look second best by a Liverpool side sitting three places and seven points below them in the standings.

🌏 Four Blues representing at the Asia Cup!



🤞 Best of luck, Clare, Hono, Hikaru and Rion! pic.twitter.com/cyfxyX5Cjo — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 23, 2026

Also read: Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals