Martine Fenger Leaves Barcelona for Hoffenheim in Search of Regular Football and Bundesliga Challenge

Martine Fenger has completed a permanent move from Barcelona to TSG Hoffenheim on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old Norwegian striker departs Spain after three years seeking the first-team football necessary for genuine development. Barcelona is elite. It is also suffocating for young players competing against world-class attacking talent. Fenger progressed there, but progression without regular minutes has limits.

🇳🇴 Martine Fenger (19) is confirmed as a new TSG Hoffenheim player after her transfer from FC Barcelona.



💼 Deal done by her agent – Jens Wenzl – CEO of Haxthaus AS



📸 Haxthaus AS pic.twitter.com/a7npem0Qla — Agents FC (@AgentsFC) June 14, 2026

The numbers tell the story. Fenger made 57 competitive appearances across three years at Barcelona but only 12 came in Liga F. She was included in nine Champions League matchday squads yet made her European debut only this season. That is the Barcelona reality for emerging talent. You are close to elite football without actually playing it. You learn by watching. That gets you only so far.

Martine Fenger jugarà al Hoffenheim. Signa per dos anys, fins al 2028 pic.twitter.com/ShinqKl0k8 — Maria Tikas (@MariaTikas) June 11, 2026

Hoffenheim offer something different. Eva Virsinger’s side operates an attacking system that suits Fenger’s profile. The Bundesliga remains one of Europe’s strongest leagues, and German football rewards directness and physicality. Fenger possesses both. She is strong, intelligent in her movement and naturally prolific. In Spain’s possession-dominant environment, she operated within constraints. In Germany, she can be unleashed.

Servus, Martine Fenger! 🙌



Die Norwegerin kommt von @FCBfemeni und unterschreibt einen Vertrag in Hoffenheim bis 2⃣0⃣2⃣8⃣



📝 Zur News: https://t.co/xOsNpRDmNv#TSGFrauen pic.twitter.com/Yq43BkTBo8 — TSG Hoffenheim Frauen (@HoffeFrauen) June 11, 2026

Fenger made her Toppserien debut at 15 for Kolbotn IL, then scored 10 goals in 12 matches during their 2023 promotion push. That productivity is genuine. Barcelona B saw her contribute 13 goals across 42 matches. She understands how to finish. Now she needs minutes to prove that understanding transfers to elite level.

🇳🇴 Martine Fenger joins TSG Hoffenheim from FC Barcelona, signing a two-year deal until 2028.



The 19-year-old Norwegian striker arrives after progressing through Barça's ranks and is regarded as one of Norway's brightest young talents.✍️ pic.twitter.com/hAiNx4eBbO — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 11, 2026

The Barcelona Advantage

She leaves with Champions League experience and a winning mentality shaped by involvement with a title-winning squad. That matters.

The Bundesliga Opportunity

Regular football in a competitive league beats occasional appearances in elite competition. Hoffenheim offers the environment Fenger needs to develop into the player Barcelona glimpsed.

More transfer news from the Bundesliga.



Norway Under-23 international Martine Fenger 🇳🇴 leaves FC Barcelona to join TSG Hoffenheim until 2028, while Poland international right-back Sylwia Matysik 🇵🇱 has signed with Hamburger SV. pic.twitter.com/jkXxdb6RL9 — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 11, 2026

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