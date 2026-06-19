Mary Earps Uncertain About Spotlight After Returning to England With London City Lionesses From PSG

Mary Earps has admitted uncertainty about facing the intense scrutiny that comes with playing in England after signing a two-year deal with London City Lionesses.

The 33-year-old former England goalkeeper returns to the Women’s Super League following two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledging the challenging aspects of competing in the domestic game.

Mary Earps says she’s had no guarantees she’ll be the starting keeper for London City Lionesses, after returning to the #WSL 🧤



After time at PSG “It’s great to be home” 🏠



She’s looking forward to catching up with teammates, new and old, for a ☕️ in London pic.twitter.com/RDq3DQ1iKk — BBC Sport London (@BBCLondonSport) June 19, 2026

Earps highlighted how social media has intensified the noise surrounding high profile female athletes, something she has experienced throughout her career. The goalkeeper acknowledged that while building the women’s game on social platforms has been vital work, the accompanying scrutiny remains difficult to manage at times.

London City Lionesses have announced the signing of former England goalkeeper Mary Earps.



Earps joins on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain after her contract with the French club expired in the summer.



The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with London City through… pic.twitter.com/xkdRW10xev — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 19, 2026

Earps Inspired by Michele Kang’s Vision

The former England number one expressed admiration for London City owner Michele Kang and her commitment to women’s sport. Earps praised Kang’s energy and consistent investment in female athletics, describing their initial conversation as impressive given the businesswoman’s numerous other ventures.

🗣️ "The values aligned really well."



Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps on her decision to join London City Lionesses on a two-year-deal. pic.twitter.com/VMNF2M84AW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 19, 2026

Earps feels the club’s values and approach align with her own, creating excitement about the project ahead. She believes Kang’s leadership could make the daily experience at London City particularly rewarding both professionally and personally.

Embracing New Phase of Career

Earps described herself as wiser and more experienced than during her international career, where she helped England win Euro 2022 and reach the 2023 World Cup final. The goalkeeper has retired from international football after earning 53 caps and now approaches club football with fresh perspective on what matters to her.

London City Lionesses have signed Mary Earps on a two-year deal. ✍️



The 33-year-old becomes London City’s new number 27, joining from Premiere Ligue side PSG. 🇫🇷 #WSL pic.twitter.com/GwVJLtWFul — Her Football Hub (@HerFootballHub) June 19, 2026

She remains committed to performing at the highest level while navigating the demands of playing in the English game with greater personal awareness and maturity.

Also read: Mary Earps Confirms PSG Exit as England Legend Nears Return to Women’s Super League with London City Lionesses