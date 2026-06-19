PSG
Mary Earps Uncertain About Spotlight After Returning to England With London City Lionesses From PSG
Mary Earps has admitted uncertainty about facing the intense scrutiny that comes with playing in England after signing a two-year deal with London City Lionesses.
The 33-year-old former England goalkeeper returns to the Women’s Super League following two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledging the challenging aspects of competing in the domestic game.
Earps highlighted how social media has intensified the noise surrounding high profile female athletes, something she has experienced throughout her career. The goalkeeper acknowledged that while building the women’s game on social platforms has been vital work, the accompanying scrutiny remains difficult to manage at times.
Earps Inspired by Michele Kang’s Vision
The former England number one expressed admiration for London City owner Michele Kang and her commitment to women’s sport. Earps praised Kang’s energy and consistent investment in female athletics, describing their initial conversation as impressive given the businesswoman’s numerous other ventures.
Earps feels the club’s values and approach align with her own, creating excitement about the project ahead. She believes Kang’s leadership could make the daily experience at London City particularly rewarding both professionally and personally.
Embracing New Phase of Career
Earps described herself as wiser and more experienced than during her international career, where she helped England win Euro 2022 and reach the 2023 World Cup final. The goalkeeper has retired from international football after earning 53 caps and now approaches club football with fresh perspective on what matters to her.
She remains committed to performing at the highest level while navigating the demands of playing in the English game with greater personal awareness and maturity.
Also read: Mary Earps Confirms PSG Exit as England Legend Nears Return to Women’s Super League with London City Lionesses
Arsenal
Arsenal Get Major Boost as Key PSG Due Race Against Time for Budapest Final
Arsenal received significant pre-final news on May 25 as PSG confirmed Achraf Hakimi is unlikely to start Saturday’s Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, while Ousmane Dembele’s participation remains uncertain.
Both players missed PSG’s internal 20-minute friendly on Saturday with neither rejoining full team training. Hakimi has been limited to individual sessions since his thigh injury during the Bayern Munich semi-final and is not expected back in group training until Wednesday at the earliest. Three days to prove fitness before a Champions League final is an almost impossible timeline.
The Hakimi Situation Hurts PSG Badly
Hakimi is irreplaceable in Luis Enrique’s system. His right-back runs create width, overloads and goal-scoring opportunities that no other PSG player replicates. Warren Zaire-Emery covering the position would fundamentally alter how PSG attack.
Fabian Ruiz would shift into midfield and the shape becomes completely different. Arsenal know Hakimi’s absence removes PSG’s primary source of right-flank danger and Bukayo Saka could have the space he desperately needs.
Dembele’s Confidence vs Medical Caution
Dembele pulled up with calf tightness against Paris FC and told RMC Sport he is fine and confident of being ready. However, PSG’s medical staff appear more cautious, keeping him in individual sessions rather than risking aggravation before the final. His history of injuries across his career deserves honest acknowledgment here. Dembele has a remarkable ability to predict his own fitness then break down again on the pitch.
Arsenal Must Not Get Distracted
Arteta will tell his players to focus entirely on their own preparation and ignore PSG’s injury updates. That is the correct approach. Arsenal remain unbeaten across 14 Champions League matches this season. Their defensive structure, Declan Rice’s leadership and Saka’s brilliance make them genuine winners regardless of who PSG fields in Budapest.
Also read: Mary Earps Edging Closer to WSL Return With London City Lionesses Interested as PSG Exit Looms This Summer
PSG
Mary Earps Edging Closer to WSL Return With London City Lionesses Interested as PSG Exit Looms This Summer
Mary Earps is heading back to England, and London City Lionesses want to be the club that brings her home. The 33-year-old is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when her contract expires in June, and the ambition of Michele Kang’s project at London City makes them a genuinely credible destination for one of the most recognisable goalkeepers in the world.
Earps was on the bench for PSG’s 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat to Paris FC on Saturday, which effectively confirmed the end of her two-year spell in France. She made 54 appearances for the club, kept 12 clean sheets in the league this season, and PSG still finished third and 13 points behind Lyon. That tells you everything about how difficult things have been in Paris.
What Earps Would Bring to London City
This would be a statement signing of the highest order. Earps is a two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year, a Euro 2022 winner and someone who has over 100 appearances for Manchester United before her PSG move.
London City finished sixth in their debut WSL season and they are clearly not satisfied with that. Adding Earps in goal would immediately make them a more credible top-half outfit and signal serious intent for year two in the top flight.
No Agreement Yet But Optimism Remains
Sources inside the club have confirmed no deal is in place, but the tone is positive. London City have also been linked with Barcelona defender Mapi Leon and Arsenal’s Beth Mead, who has drawn interest from Manchester City alongside other clubs.
A Summer of Enormous Movement
Earps is just one name in what is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic free agent markets in WSL history. Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Khadija Shaw and Katie McCabe are all potentially available. The summer of 2026 is going to be something else entirely.
Also read: Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
Everton
PSG or Manchester United: Which team is in pole position to sign Everton women star Kelly Gago?
Kelly Gago could leave Everton just one year after joining the club, with PSG and Manchester United locked in a transfer battle for the France international striker.
The 26-year-old is available for £500,000 in January as she seeks more regular playing time after starting just five of eight appearances this season.
PSG and Manchester United Battle for Everton’s Kelly Gago as £500,000 January Move Edges Closer
Gago joined Everton in December 2024 and signed a contract extension at the end of last year, making her the club’s highest-paid player. But limited game time has left her frustrated, with Ornella Vignola often preferred in attack despite the Spaniard failing to score since her debut hat-trick.
PSG Leading the Race
French outlet L’Equipe first reported PSG’s interest earlier this year, with journalists Charlotte Harpur and Megan Feringa confirming the Parisian club remains keen on the forward. PSG view Gago as an attacking reinforcement to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.
Manchester United have also entered the race for Gago’s signature, according to recent reports. The Red Devils are exploring options to strengthen their attack as they sit nine points behind WSL leaders Manchester City after their dramatic 3-3 comeback draw with Tottenham.
Everton’s Relegation Battle
Losing Gago would be a significant blow for Brian Sorensen’s side, who are fighting relegation with just eight points from 11 games. The Toffees sit five points above bottom-placed Liverpool and three ahead of West Ham in second-bottom after their weekend draw with the Hammers.
Everton face Manchester City in their first match after the winter break, a fixture that could drag them closer to the drop zone. Recruiting replacements in different positions may be necessary if Gago departs, particularly with their scoring issues continuing throughout the campaign.
The club will be desperate to retain their highest earner, but Gago’s desire for regular football could force their hand in January.
Also read: Izzy Goodwin Signs New London City Lionesses Contract After Championship Golden Boot Heroics: Details, Duration and More
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