Mary Earps and Mapi Leon Set to Join London City Lionesses as Michele Kang’s WSL Revolution Accelerates

London City Lionesses have agreed personal terms with Mary Earps and have a verbal agreement in place with Mapi Leon, BBC Sport confirmed on June 2.

Both players are expected to sign contracts this month. Earps arrives from PSG at the end of her two-year contract, while Leon left Barcelona last month after nine years. Combined with their continued pursuit of Alexia Putellas, London City are executing the most audacious summer recruitment in WSL history from sixth position.

The scale of ambition defies every conventional logic of squad building.

Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has agreed personal terms and is poised to join London City Lionesses this summer 🦁 pic.twitter.com/fp3youokiS — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 1, 2026

Mary Earps Returns Home

Earps spent two seasons at PSG after leaving Manchester United, keeping 12 clean sheets from 22 appearances as they finished third in the Premiere Ligue. The 33-year-old two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year returns to England carrying enormous experience.

Understand ex-England goalkeeper Mary Earps has agreed personal terms to join London City Lionesses this summer. The club also have a verbal agreement in place with Spain defender Mapi Leon, sources confirm. Contracts expected to be signed this month #lclhttps://t.co/Efmf39xV5d — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 1, 2026

She played a crucial role in England’s Euro 2022 triumph and their route to the 2023 World Cup final. Five years at Manchester United, over 100 appearances and the 2024 FA Cup title represent a serious domestic foundation that directly translates to WSL demands.

Mary Earps is close to a return to England with the goalkeeper set to join London City Lionesses.



Telegraph Sport understands Earps has agreed personal terms and she could be announced as a London City player later this month. @KathrynBatte has more ⤵️https://t.co/I4omHJSPxT pic.twitter.com/PvVv4e4Xtl — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 1, 2026

Mapi Leon Brings Barcelona Quality

Leon departed Barcelona having won 27 trophies including four Champions League titles and was fundamental in their recent 4-0 final victory over Lyon.

🚨Mary Earps has agreed personal terms to join London City Lionesses this summer, while a verbal agreement is also in place for Spain defender Mapi León👀✍️



(via Emma Sanders, BBC) pic.twitter.com/1kd3DmjPAV — DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) June 1, 2026

The 30-year-old started in Oslo and brings elite positional intelligence, technical quality and leadership. She boycotted the Spanish national team for almost three years before returning in October 2025 and immediately starting the Nations League final victory over Germany. That resilience and conviction defines her character entirely.

The Wider Summer Picture

Arsenal are pursuing Georgia Stanway from Bayern Munich and Ona Batlle from Barcelona. Manchester City lead the race for Beth Mead following her Arsenal departure. Chelsea signed Katie McCabe from Arsenal. Sam Kerr seeks a new club.

This is BIG 👀



The BBC reports that Mary Earps has agreed personal terms with London City Lionesses 🤝 Mapi Leon also has a verbal agreement to join LCL in the summer 🔥 Their contracts are expected to be signed this month ✍️ pic.twitter.com/CQFHAPdrQ6 — girlactico (@girlactico) June 1, 2026

This summer transforms the WSL landscape completely before a ball is kicked in August.

Also read: Sara Agrez Set to Join Liverpool Women on Free Transfer From FC Köln This Summer as First New Signing