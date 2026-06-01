Women's Football News
Mary Earps and Mapi Leon Set to Join London City Lionesses as Michele Kang’s WSL Revolution Accelerates
London City Lionesses have agreed personal terms with Mary Earps and have a verbal agreement in place with Mapi Leon, BBC Sport confirmed on June 2.
Both players are expected to sign contracts this month. Earps arrives from PSG at the end of her two-year contract, while Leon left Barcelona last month after nine years. Combined with their continued pursuit of Alexia Putellas, London City are executing the most audacious summer recruitment in WSL history from sixth position.
The scale of ambition defies every conventional logic of squad building.
Mary Earps Returns Home
Earps spent two seasons at PSG after leaving Manchester United, keeping 12 clean sheets from 22 appearances as they finished third in the Premiere Ligue. The 33-year-old two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year returns to England carrying enormous experience.
She played a crucial role in England’s Euro 2022 triumph and their route to the 2023 World Cup final. Five years at Manchester United, over 100 appearances and the 2024 FA Cup title represent a serious domestic foundation that directly translates to WSL demands.
Mapi Leon Brings Barcelona Quality
Leon departed Barcelona having won 27 trophies including four Champions League titles and was fundamental in their recent 4-0 final victory over Lyon.
The 30-year-old started in Oslo and brings elite positional intelligence, technical quality and leadership. She boycotted the Spanish national team for almost three years before returning in October 2025 and immediately starting the Nations League final victory over Germany. That resilience and conviction defines her character entirely.
The Wider Summer Picture
Arsenal are pursuing Georgia Stanway from Bayern Munich and Ona Batlle from Barcelona. Manchester City lead the race for Beth Mead following her Arsenal departure. Chelsea signed Katie McCabe from Arsenal. Sam Kerr seeks a new club.
This summer transforms the WSL landscape completely before a ball is kicked in August.
Also read: Sara Agrez Set to Join Liverpool Women on Free Transfer From FC Köln This Summer as First New Signing
Women's Football News
Lily Agg Appointed Athlone Town Women’s Head Coach on Two and a Half Year Deal After Injury Comeback
Athlone Town confirmed Lily Agg as their new women’s first team head coach on May 28, 2026. The 33-year-old Irish international joins on a full-time two and a half year agreement as part of the club’s long-term strategic ambition for Irish women’s football.
Her appointment ends a two-month interim management period following John Sullivan’s departure in March after their Women’s League of Ireland opening fixture. Athlone needed decisive leadership. Agg delivers that immediately.
A Career Built Across Two Countries
Agg spent 14 professional years playing in England and Germany across clubs including Brighton, Eintracht Frankfurt, London City Lionesses and Birmingham City. She represented the Republic of Ireland at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Her playing education exposed her to elite coaching methods, high-performance environments and tactical systems that most coaches half her age could never access.
That knowledge transfers directly into management. Technical Director Brian Shelley described her professionalism, standards and vision as standing out throughout a rigorous recruitment process.
Two Serious Injuries Could Not Stop Her
Agg suffered an ACL rupture in January 2025 before recovering and joining Durham City on loan in WSL2. Within weeks she ruptured her achilles, suffering two career-threatening injuries in rapid succession.
Most players would reconsider their futures after that sequence. Agg channelled her recovery period into preparing for management. That mental resilience is exactly what ambitious players recognise and follow in a dressing room.
What Athlone Are Building
CEO Steven Gray confirmed this followed a long thorough recruitment process. The full-time appointment on a multi-year contract signals genuine investment in the women’s programme beyond tokenism. Athlone want trophies and European recognition. Agg wants the same.
The alignment between club ambition and coaching vision creates genuine excitement about what comes next in Irish women’s football.
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Internationals
Khiara Keating Called Into England Squad as Roebuck Injury Opens World Cup Qualifying Door
Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating received a late call-up into Sarina Wiegman’s England squad on May 27 following Ellie Roebuck’s withdrawal with a shoulder injury.
The 21-year-old joins the 25-player group reporting to St George’s Park next week ahead of crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifying matches against Spain in Palma on June 5 and Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on June 9. England top their group after four rounds and need results from both games to confirm automatic qualification.
A Career-Defining Opportunity for Keating
Keating has one senior England cap from the Homecoming Series defeat to Brazil last autumn. She won Euro 2025 with the Lionesses but did not feature during the tournament, watching from the bench as history was made. This call-up arrives at the perfect moment.
She has just played in the FA Cup Final for Manchester City against Brighton at Wembley and starts next season as City’s number one goalkeeper for their Champions League campaign. Her development trajectory is exceptional and Wiegman clearly values her long-term potential. The World Cup qualifiers could deliver her second and third senior caps in situations that genuinely matter.
Roebuck’s Setback Demands Attention
Ellie Roebuck will receive treatment at Aston Villa, which suggests the shoulder injury is serious enough to require specialist management. This is not a minor knock.
Roebuck has been England’s most consistent goalkeeper for three years and her absence disrupts the squad hierarchy entering a critical qualification window.
Spain First, Ukraine Second
England face Spain in Palma on June 5, a genuinely difficult opener against the current world and European runners-up who England beat in the Euro 2025 final.
Ukraine four days later represents a more manageable challenge. Win both and automatic World Cup qualification is secured. That is the target. Nothing less is acceptable for this generation of Lionesses.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Women's Football News
London City Lionesses Target Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon in Double Barcelona Raid That Would Redefine WSL Forever
London City Lionesses confirmed their interest in signing Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon this summer after Barcelona officially announced both players’ departures on May 26.
The two Barcelona legends are available as free agents after their contracts expire next month, creating the most extraordinary transfer opportunity in WSL history.
Michele Kang’s club finished sixth in their WSL debut season and have no European football next term yet are pursuing world-class players on a scale that has never been attempted in English women’s football.
Putellas Would Change Everything
Putellas is a 32-year-old who just captained Barcelona to their fourth Champions League title, won the competition’s Player of the Season award and remains the overwhelming Ballon d’Or favourite for 2026.
Signing her for a WSL sixth-placed club with no European competition is audacious to the point of being extraordinary.
The Spanish connection with head coach Eder Maestre could prove decisive. Both Putellas and Leon playing under a Spanish manager who understands their tactical DNA removes the adaptation concern. London City built their identity around ambitious recruitment. This is the ultimate expression of that ambition.
Leon Brings Different Value
Mapi Leon is one of the finest left-backs in world football. Nine years at Barcelona, seven Liga F titles and four Champions League medals represent an extraordinary trophy haul for a defender.
Her presence alongside Putellas creates an entirely different defensive and attacking identity for London City heading into their second WSL campaign.
The Kang Effect Is Real and Accelerating
Michele Kang runs Lyon, Washington Spirit and London City simultaneously across three continents. Her inter-club network attracts players who trust her commitment to excellence.
That credibility explains why Putellas attended a London City match in January and why talks have already progressed for months. WSL sixth place with these two signings becomes a title challenge by Christmas 2026. The game is changing faster than anyone predicted.
Also read: Alexia Putellas Leaves Barcelona After 14 Years With ‘This’ Club Leading Race for Greatest Transfer in WSL History
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