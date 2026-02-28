Paris Saint-Germain
Mary Earps Admits Regrets Over Controversial Autobiography as Former England Goalkeeper Reveals Sarina Wiegman Chat After Hannah Hampton Comments
Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has revealed regrets over comments made in the autobiography she released last year. The 32 year old PSG stopper explained that there were clearly things she could have done better after her book caused significant controversy.
Earps’ autobiography contained several comments that drew criticism at the time, with the former Lionesses’ number one claiming that Hannah Hampton had been rewarded for bad behaviour by England manager Sarina Wiegman, who chose her ahead of Earps for a Euro 2025 qualifier. The comments sparked fierce debate within women’s football about publicly criticizing teammates.
First Rodeo With Cancel Culture
“That was kind of my first rodeo with cancel culture, and 0 out of 10, would not recommend to other people,” Earps told The Guardian after the opening of a community football pitch in her hometown of Nottingham. “I take full responsibility for the book and the things that happened around the book. There were some tough lessons learned. I’m human. I’m not perfect, I’m still learning.”
The former Manchester United goalkeeper has now made contact with Wiegman to clear the air following the fallout. “Sarina and I have spoken. It was a really positive conversation, and I’m really grateful to Sarina for that opportunity for us to speak.”
Can Understand the Backlash Now
Earps added, “Ultimately, now I’ve had some time and distance from it, I can understand it. Now I can see things for what they are. Life is about lessons and growing and constantly striving to be the best version of yourself.”
Earps originally announced her retirement from international football in May last year after being informed she would not be England’s starting goalkeeper at the upcoming European Championships. The 32 year old currently plays for PSG but is approaching the final four months of her contract, with her future beyond the summer still uncertain.
Barcelona
Arnau Tenas – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Arnau Tenas is a Spanish keeper who currently plays for PSG and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Arnau Tenas Ureña, born on 30th May 2001, is a talented Spanish professional footballer who has made a name for himself as a goalkeeper. He currently plies his trade for the renowned Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, showcasing his goalkeeping prowess at the highest level of French football.
As Arnau Tenas continues his football journey at Paris Saint-Germain, football enthusiasts eagerly await his future accomplishments both at the club and international levels. With his skill set, determination, and potential, he remains a promising prospect in the world of goalkeeping.
Arnau Tenas’s Net Worth and Salary
Arnau Tenas has accumulated an astounding net worth of $12 million, which reflects his career achievement in terms of money. Although his wage information is secret, his market value—which is an astonishing €5.00m—indicates his developing notoriety as a gifted athlete. Arnau Tenas’ net worth and market value are certain to increase as he performs well on the pitch, securing his status as a highly sought-after player in the footballing world. His salary for club team is valued at $1.5 million.
Arnau Tenas Club Career
Tenas’ football career got off to a whirlwind start when he switched to goalkeeping at the tender age of 3 with his hometown team, Vic Riuprimer. Football scouts were quick to notice his potential, and in 2010 he joined La Masia, FC Barcelona’s esteemed development club. He tirelessly progressed through the youth divisions at La Masia, polishing his abilities and establishing his reputation as a talented keeper.
Tenas made his senior debut for Barcelona B in the Segunda División B in March 2019, showcasing his skills on a competitive level. His efforts and performances were noted, and soon he was training with the senior Barcelona club. In October 2019, he reached another milestone in his career when he made the bench for the first time in a La Liga match against Alaves.
Tenas’ potential was seen by the Barcelona leadership, and on June 27, 2020, he signed a contract extension with the team that would keep him there through June 20, 2023. The new contract also contained a significant €100 million release clause, demonstrating the club’s strong appreciation for him. He moved to Villarreal for the 2024 La Liga season.
Tenas enjoyed the satisfaction of sitting on the bench for the 2021 Copa del Rey Final, which Barcelona won with a comfortable 4-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao, despite being primarily a backup option during Barcelona’s 2020–2021 season. Tenas began a new phase of his career in July 2023 when he joined Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain.
Arnau Tenas International Career
Tenas has additionally represented Spain at many young levels, exhibiting his talent around the world. He made a lasting impression with his performances, most notably by playing a crucial part in Spain’s victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, when he was awarded the tournament’s best keeper.
Arnau Tenas Family
The football player Arnau Tenas was born in Vic, Spain, on May 30, 2001. He comes from a family with a long history of playing football, though precise information about his parents is lacking. His father and grandfather were both goalkeepers, passing on their love of the game. Arnau also has a twin brother, Marc, who plays forward for Alavés B right now in football. The Tenas family’s football legacy lives on thanks to their accomplished sons.
Arnau Tenas’s Girlfriend
Arnau Tenas is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. Arnau Tenas will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Arnau Tenas Sponsors and Endorsements
A well-known sportswear company called Nike sponsors Arnau Tenas. He gains confidence in their equipment while displaying his abilities by embracing their products on the pitch. Arnau is grateful for this collaboration and actively promotes Nike on social media, which strengthens their relationship and shows his commitment to the company.
Arnau Tenas Cars and Tattoos
In addition to enhancing his distinctive personality on and off the pitch, Arnau Tenas displays his particular flair with tattoos on both of his hands. While his tattoos show off his uniqueness, nothing is known about his car, leaving fans wondering about this element of his private life. Arnau stands out as a fantastic player in the football world because of his body art.
Paris Saint-Germain
Angelina Zabarna Celebrates Illia Zabarnyi’s 23rd Birthday at Paris – Check Out the Latest Pictures
Illia Zabarnyi celebrated his 23rd birthday with his wife. The Ukrainian footballer and his partner Angelina Zabarna were spotted together in Paris. Angelina Zabarna shared pictures of the trip on her Instagram page. Fans poured their love in the comments section.
Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna dated 5 years before getting married in 2023. Illia Zabarnyi’s marriage was an unforgettable incident as the couple tied the knot during the Ukraine-Russia War period where people were struggling for bread and essentials. Amid all chaos, their marriage took place without any problems.
Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina have been friends since their teenage years, and they started dating in 2018 according to her Instagram post. The couple’s engagement took place in 2022 followed by their marriage next year. Angelina Zabarna has been a pillar of support for Illia Zabarnyi. She completed her philology degree at Kyiv University.
Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna’s Marriage During Rocket Attacks
No player would like to have their marriage during a war. When Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna planned their wedding, they had to overcome the war situation. Whenever Illia Zabarnyi speaks about his marriage, he opens up about those rocket attacks. The situation was a nightmare for everyone in Ukraine. Illia Zabarnyi extended his support to soldiers of Ukraine during the war by offering them weapons.
”Angelina Zabarna is an Entrepreneur and Model”
Angelina Zabarna is a model and she also runs a school of foreign languages which is located in Turkey. Angelina is the founder of Vilno School where students can learn foreign languages without grammar and textbooks. Whenever her husband trains in the camp, Angelina Zabarna spends her time with students in Turkey. Whenever Illia Zabarnyi returns home, Angelina Zabarna spends time with her husband.
The Couple Loves Ukraine More Than Anything
Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna’s love for Ukraine is known to everyone. During the war, Angelina Zabarna supported her country’s fight against Russia with the message ‘Glory to Ukraine’ on her Instagram bio.
Both Illia Zabarnyi and Angelina Zabarna like to travel and explore different places. Angelina Zabarna frequently travels to Turkey, Paris, and Venice. Her grandmother lives in Venice and her school is based in Turkey. Angelina Zabarna has 30k followers on Instagram and she posts pictures frequently. She also posts reels on YouTube and TikTok.
Angelina Zabarna is a Supportive and Caring Partner
Illia Zabarnyi is blessed to have Angelina Zabarna by his side. He is accompanied by his wife during his match days. Angelina Zabarna loves Illia Zabarnyi more than anything which is evident through her Instagram captions. In 2025, Angelina Zabarna welcomed Illia Zabarnyi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) club with an Instagram post. The youngster will play for the club for the next 5 years.
Arsenal
What happened the last time Arsenal faced PSG in the Champions League? Lineups and football landscape explored
All about how things looked and what happened the last time Arsenal and PSG played in the UEFA Champions League
It’s been almost 8 years since Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain faced off in the UEFA Champions League. Things looked very different back then for both teams. They were managed by bosses who went on to become ex-Arsenal managers in the future.
While Arsene Wenger was still in charge of the North London club, his future successor, Unai Emery was managing PSG. After a 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes, matchday 5 of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League took place at the Emirates.
Arsenal and PSG played out yet another draw
Arsenal and PSG remained inseparable in the group stage that year, with none of the team earning the bragging rights. However, the 2-2 draw at the Emirates was more entertaining than the one at Parc des Princes.
It was PSG who opened the scoring through their main hitman those days – Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan slid in following an excellent pass towards the goal from Blaise Matuidi in only the 18th minute, to put the team from France’s capital a goal ahead.
Towards the very end of the first half, Alexis Sanchez was tripped inside the penalty area, and Arsenal were awarded a spot kick. Then-Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud slotted home coolly to put the North London club on level terms.
14 minutes into the second half, following chaos in the penalty box and mishit clearance saw a clueless Marco Verratti hand Arsenal the lead through an own goal. 18 minutes later, a needless clearance attempt from Alex Iwobi, saw Lucas Moura’s header deflect goalwards, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina completely stumped by the change in trajectory.
PSG once again came closer to scoring after a Cavani header almost brushed past the post. The match ended 2-2, and both teams ended up making it past the group stages.
Arsenal and PSG would go through several changes in the next couple of years after their 2016 Champions League match
PSG would undergo a lot of changes in their attack the very next year. Having sold Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United in 2016, PSG almost underwent a rehaul upfront in 2017. They signed Neymar for a massive record fee, which opened up doors for expensive modern-day transfers. In fact, his transfer set the precedent (while some may argue it was Paul Pogba to Manchester United in 2016. PSG also signed Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco, after the then-teenager had set the French league ablaze with his electrifying football.
Mbappe and Neymar would go on to form an exciting duo in the coming years, until 2023 when Neymar departed to Al-Hilal. Mbappe now plays for Real Madrid, having joined them in 2024. Cavani, meanwhile, left for Manchester United in 2020. He is now back in South America, playing as a striker for Boca Juniors.
On the other hand, Arsenal would go on to miss out on a Champions League spot that same year, for the first time in almost 21 years. They had never missed out on qualifying for Europe’s elite competition, since Arsene Wenger took charge. A wave of protests began taking shape, calling for the sacking of their legendary manager.
However, Wenger would go on to bow out on his own terms, just 18 months later, in May 2018. Unai Emery took over Arsenal from PSG, and would go on to manage them for the next 1 and a half years, before being replaced by Mikel Arteta (not including Freddie Ljungberg’s short spell) who is the current manager.
