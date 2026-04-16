Mary Earps Has Made Her Peace With Lionesses as England Legend Honoured at Wembley Before World Cup Qualifier Against Spain Following Explosive Autobiography Controversy

Mary Earps was honoured before kick-off at Wembley prior to England’s World Cup qualifier against Spain on Tuesday night.

The ceremony came just months after her explosive autobiography and its criticism of Hannah Hampton and Sarina Wiegman which had caused controversy within the women’s game.

Honouring a Lioness legend 🦁



Mary Earps is back at Wembley ahead of England v Spain to receive her special commemoration. pic.twitter.com/LhXhdGsP6S — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 14, 2026

There were concerns the pre match ceremony would be overshadowed by the fallout from Earps’ book. However the former England goalkeeper walked out to huge cheers which demonstrated the fans had moved on from the controversy surrounding her retirement.

Euro 2022 Winner Posed for Photos

Earps posed for photos with her parents as FA chair Debbie Hewitt presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a framed shirt. Leah Williamson sprinted towards her while Lucy Bronze put an arm around her which showed the strong bonds remain between the players.

2022 WEURO champion, 2023 @FIFAWWC runner up & Golden Glove, 2023 England Women’s Player of the Year…



Mary Earps is a Lioness for life 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ExOWXtzLtq — W Golazo (@WGolazo) April 14, 2026

The 34 year old reminisced about her favourite memory of all time playing at Wembley where she helped win the European Championship four years ago. Over eight years she won 53 caps, won one major tournament and reached the final of another which is absolutely brilliant.

"I underestimated how difficult retiring from England would be"



Ex-England goalkeeper Mary Earps opens up about life away from International football#ITVFootball | @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/exGPjs5Bej — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 15, 2026

Hampton Made Remarkable 90th Minute Save

Hampton made a remarkable 90th minute save to ensure England held firm at Wembley after Lauren Hemp’s early strike. Keira Walsh hailed an unbelievable goalkeeper while Fran Kirby admitted Hampton had come into this camp with question marks around her form.

The Chelsea stopper has looked short of confidence in the Women’s Super League recently. However this performance should boost her belief heading into the remainder of the season which is frankly exactly what she needed.

Wiegman had urged fans beforehand to applaud rather than jeer Earps. She need not have worried as both parties have moved on and finally made peace.

"She deserves a great farewell!"



Sarina Wiegman says Mary Earps deserves a special send-off, with Wembley set to celebrate the former Lionesses goalkeeper ahead of England’s game against Spain 🏟️👏 pic.twitter.com/KCoEdKa3Tm — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) April 13, 2026

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