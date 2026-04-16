Internationals
Mary Earps Has Made Her Peace With Lionesses as England Legend Honoured at Wembley Before World Cup Qualifier Against Spain Following Explosive Autobiography Controversy
Mary Earps was honoured before kick-off at Wembley prior to England’s World Cup qualifier against Spain on Tuesday night.
The ceremony came just months after her explosive autobiography and its criticism of Hannah Hampton and Sarina Wiegman which had caused controversy within the women’s game.
There were concerns the pre match ceremony would be overshadowed by the fallout from Earps’ book. However the former England goalkeeper walked out to huge cheers which demonstrated the fans had moved on from the controversy surrounding her retirement.
Euro 2022 Winner Posed for Photos
Earps posed for photos with her parents as FA chair Debbie Hewitt presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a framed shirt. Leah Williamson sprinted towards her while Lucy Bronze put an arm around her which showed the strong bonds remain between the players.
The 34 year old reminisced about her favourite memory of all time playing at Wembley where she helped win the European Championship four years ago. Over eight years she won 53 caps, won one major tournament and reached the final of another which is absolutely brilliant.
Hampton Made Remarkable 90th Minute Save
Hampton made a remarkable 90th minute save to ensure England held firm at Wembley after Lauren Hemp’s early strike. Keira Walsh hailed an unbelievable goalkeeper while Fran Kirby admitted Hampton had come into this camp with question marks around her form.
The Chelsea stopper has looked short of confidence in the Women’s Super League recently. However this performance should boost her belief heading into the remainder of the season which is frankly exactly what she needed.
Wiegman had urged fans beforehand to applaud rather than jeer Earps. She need not have worried as both parties have moved on and finally made peace.
Also read: Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament
Young Chelsea Stars Help England Under 23s Reach Euro Final as Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie Named in Starting XI for 1-0 Netherlands Victory
Chelsea’s Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie were both named in the starting XI as England Under 23s progressed to the final of the WU23 European Competition with a 1-0 win over the Netherlands on Monday.
Blues goalkeeper Katie Cox who is currently on loan at Aberdeen was also named on the bench for the semi final clash which took place at the Murcia Stadium.
London City Lionesses striker Isobel Goodwin bagged the only goal of the game while Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating made a crucial save in the final stages to preserve the clean sheet which sent England through to the final.
Potter Played Opening 74 Minutes
Midfielder Potter who has made three starts and nine substitute appearances for the Chelsea first team this season played the opening 74 minutes of the semi final. She was substituted for Everton’s Laila Harbert as England managed the game in the closing stages which demonstrates her growing importance at international level.
The midfielder has been a regular feature in Sonia Bompastor’s squad this campaign. Her performances for Chelsea have been rewarded with consistent selection for the Under 23s which showcases her development trajectory under the French coach.
Sarwie Earns Player of Match Award
Sarwie earned the Player of the Match award for her efforts at left wing back which is absolutely brilliant recognition. The 17 year old made a key intervention in the second half to snuff out a Netherlands attempt while also contributing in attack with her forward runs.
The defender made her first Chelsea start against London City Lionesses on March 21 and has made a further five substitute appearances under Bompastor. Those contributions have been recognised on the international stage as the teenager has been made a key member of the Under 23 squad playing above her age category which highlights her exceptional talent.
Also read: WSL Football Launch New Official App After Consulting 2000 Fan Testers During Development to Create Best Possible Experience
Everton Dragon
Daughter of Scotland and Rangers Icon David Weir Lands First Senior Call Up as Kenzie Weir Receives Maiden Selection
Kenzie Weir has received a first call-up to the Scotland Women’s senior squad for next week’s crucial World Cup qualifying double header against Belgium.
The 22-year-old centre back is the daughter of iconic former Scotland, Rangers and Hearts defender David Weir, which makes this a special moment for the family.
Weir has landed her maiden call-up as a late replacement for Rangers’ Leah Eddie, who has been forced to withdraw due to injury. Currently spending time on loan to Women’s Super League 2 outfit Ipswich Town from Everton, Weir is promoted from the Scotland Women Under 23 squad.
Regular Feature for Under 23s
Weir has been a regular feature for the Under 23s over the last few seasons which demonstrates her consistent performances at youth level. She played four times for Everton before joining Ipswich on loan during the January window this season.
The defender had previously been loaned to Glasgow City where she signed ahead of 2023/24. Weir regularly played in the Petershill Park defence scoring her first senior goal in a 3-0 Champions League playoff win over Lithuanian side Gintra which showcased her ability to contribute at both ends.
Huge Boost to World Cup Hopes
Scotland began their World Cup qualifying campaign with two thumping wins against Luxembourg last month. A Caroline Weir hat trick helped them secure a comfortable 5-0 win in their opening game before they beat the same opponents 7-0 at Hampden Park.
Two positive results against Belgium this week would provide a huge boost to their hopes of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in 2027. Scotland face Belgium twice with the home fixture taking place at Easter Road on Tuesday April 14 before travelling to Den Dreef Stadium on Saturday April 18 which promises to be crucial matches.
Also read: Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start
Arsenal Dragon
Lotte Wubben Moy Deserves England Starting Chance Against Spain as Arsenal Defender Steps Up in Leah Williamson Absence
Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben Moy deserves a starting opportunity for England against Spain at Wembley next Tuesday after stepping up brilliantly during Leah Williamson’s injury absence at club level.
The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent months, establishing herself as a leader in defence and demonstrating she’s far more than just a backup option.
Williamson has missed Arsenal’s last five matches, and her participation against the world champions appears doubtful despite travelling to England camp. With such a crucial World Cup qualifier looming, throwing the Arsenal captain straight back in after nearly a month out would be a risky move from Sarina Wiegman.
Wubben Moy Finally Getting Rhythm at Arsenal
The England international has endured frustrating spells throughout her career where opportunities proved hard to come by. She started just six league games last season and began this campaign down the pecking order before teenager Katie Reid suffered a devastating ACL injury in October.
Since stepping into the starting lineup, Wubben Moy hasn’t looked back. Her performances have been imperious as Arsenal recovered from a poor start to challenge for second place in the WSL while reaching the Champions League semi finals. The defender sits 11th in the league for ground duels won percentage and no teammate makes blocks more frequently.
Taking Responsibility in Possession
Beyond her defensive work, Wubben Moy has impressed with her ability on the ball, filling the void left by Williamson’s absence. “I think I play best when I have responsibility, when I have a task,” she explained recently. “I view myself very much as a puzzle piece in this Arsenal team.”
With 16 caps but only six starts for England, now represents the perfect moment for Wiegman to trust her.
Also read: Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty
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