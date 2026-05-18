Mary Earps Edging Closer to WSL Return With London City Lionesses Interested as PSG Exit Looms This Summer

Sabrina Duvad is famous for being the girlfriend of former Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sabrina has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. Apart from being a supportive partner, she is also a fashion influencer. However, she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably give all the information you need about the stunning girlfriend of Kingsley Coman.

Despite being only 28, the amount of titles Kingsley Coman has won until now is incredible. He has been one of the best players for his team. His incredible pace and dribbling abilities make him a tough opponent for any defender. These abilities also helped him to make a major influence while playing with top teams like Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich. His career seems intriguing, but we are here to discuss his love life. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Sabrina Duvad Childhood and Family

Sabrina was born on January 16, 1992, in Sweden, making her nationality Swedish. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review.

Sabrina Duvad is Swedish. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Sabrina’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Kingsley Coman.

Sabrina Duvad Education

Sabrina went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.

Sabrina Duvad career

Sabrina is a fashion influencer. She motivates her audience on Instagram to choose fashionable alternatives. She has gained popularity on social media due to her content.

She is also a responsible full-time housewife. The duo welcomed a child last year, so Sabrina currently takes care of the child staying at home.

Sabrina loves spending time in nature. (Credit: Instagram)

Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are also emphatic. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old.

Sabrina is also an excellent wife. She has supported Carlos in every move. The French footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Sabrina helps him get into a better mood when he was at home.

Sabrina Duvad Net Worth

Sabrina’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth. But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Sabrina’s husband, Kingsley Coman, earns considerable money through his professional contract. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.

Sabrina Duvad and Kingsley Coman relationship

Kingsley Coman met with his girlfriend in late 2019. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as Coman is one of the most famous Bayern Munich stars, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Sabrina to find the love of her life. The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.

Kingsley Coman met with his girlfriend in late 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several months of dating, finally, the French star popped the big question and received a favourable reply. They are now engaged, but they haven’t revealed anything about their marriage.

Coman had a controversial relationship with ex-girlfriend Sephora Goignan before meeting with Sabrina. The French star was charged with domestic violence and had to go to court to resolve the case.

Sabrina Duvad and Kingsley Coman Children

The duo has one beautiful child together, whom they welcomed in August 2021. Coman also has two children from his previous relationship with Sephora Goignan. We Are unsure how his children and new girlfriend are getting along.

Kingsley Coman with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Sabrina Duvad Social media

Sabrina has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of her own in different alluring attires. She also shares photos of her partner and her children. She often posts pictures of her bikini body on her feed. Sabrina doesn’t have a verified handle. With more than 58k followers, she has been actively posting pictures and reels. She shares pictures of holidays and events. Whenever Sabrina goes on a vacation, she posts lots of stories.

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