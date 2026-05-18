PSG
Mary Earps Edging Closer to WSL Return With London City Lionesses Interested as PSG Exit Looms This Summer
Mary Earps is heading back to England, and London City Lionesses want to be the club that brings her home. The 33-year-old is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when her contract expires in June, and the ambition of Michele Kang’s project at London City makes them a genuinely credible destination for one of the most recognisable goalkeepers in the world.
Earps was on the bench for PSG’s 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat to Paris FC on Saturday, which effectively confirmed the end of her two-year spell in France. She made 54 appearances for the club, kept 12 clean sheets in the league this season, and PSG still finished third and 13 points behind Lyon. That tells you everything about how difficult things have been in Paris.
What Earps Would Bring to London City
This would be a statement signing of the highest order. Earps is a two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year, a Euro 2022 winner and someone who has over 100 appearances for Manchester United before her PSG move.
London City finished sixth in their debut WSL season and they are clearly not satisfied with that. Adding Earps in goal would immediately make them a more credible top-half outfit and signal serious intent for year two in the top flight.
No Agreement Yet But Optimism Remains
Sources inside the club have confirmed no deal is in place, but the tone is positive. London City have also been linked with Barcelona defender Mapi Leon and Arsenal’s Beth Mead, who has drawn interest from Manchester City alongside other clubs.
A Summer of Enormous Movement
Earps is just one name in what is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic free agent markets in WSL history. Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Khadija Shaw and Katie McCabe are all potentially available. The summer of 2026 is going to be something else entirely.
Also read: Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
Everton
PSG or Manchester United: Which team is in pole position to sign Everton women star Kelly Gago?
Kelly Gago could leave Everton just one year after joining the club, with PSG and Manchester United locked in a transfer battle for the France international striker.
The 26-year-old is available for £500,000 in January as she seeks more regular playing time after starting just five of eight appearances this season.
PSG and Manchester United Battle for Everton’s Kelly Gago as £500,000 January Move Edges Closer
Gago joined Everton in December 2024 and signed a contract extension at the end of last year, making her the club’s highest-paid player. But limited game time has left her frustrated, with Ornella Vignola often preferred in attack despite the Spaniard failing to score since her debut hat-trick.
PSG Leading the Race
French outlet L’Equipe first reported PSG’s interest earlier this year, with journalists Charlotte Harpur and Megan Feringa confirming the Parisian club remains keen on the forward. PSG view Gago as an attacking reinforcement to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.
Manchester United have also entered the race for Gago’s signature, according to recent reports. The Red Devils are exploring options to strengthen their attack as they sit nine points behind WSL leaders Manchester City after their dramatic 3-3 comeback draw with Tottenham.
Everton’s Relegation Battle
Losing Gago would be a significant blow for Brian Sorensen’s side, who are fighting relegation with just eight points from 11 games. The Toffees sit five points above bottom-placed Liverpool and three ahead of West Ham in second-bottom after their weekend draw with the Hammers.
Everton face Manchester City in their first match after the winter break, a fixture that could drag them closer to the drop zone. Recruiting replacements in different positions may be necessary if Gago departs, particularly with their scoring issues continuing throughout the campaign.
The club will be desperate to retain their highest earner, but Gago’s desire for regular football could force their hand in January.
Also read: Izzy Goodwin Signs New London City Lionesses Contract After Championship Golden Boot Heroics: Details, Duration and More
Bayern Munich
Who Is Sabrina Duvad? Meet The Girlfriend Of Kingsley Coman
Sabrina Duvad is famous for being the girlfriend of former Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sabrina has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. Apart from being a supportive partner, she is also a fashion influencer. However, she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably give all the information you need about the stunning girlfriend of Kingsley Coman.
Despite being only 28, the amount of titles Kingsley Coman has won until now is incredible. He has been one of the best players for his team. His incredible pace and dribbling abilities make him a tough opponent for any defender. These abilities also helped him to make a major influence while playing with top teams like Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich. His career seems intriguing, but we are here to discuss his love life. So without further ado, let’s get started.
Sabrina Duvad Childhood and Family
Sabrina was born on January 16, 1992, in Sweden, making her nationality Swedish. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Sabrina’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Kingsley Coman.
Sabrina Duvad Education
Sabrina went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Sabrina Duvad career
Sabrina is a fashion influencer. She motivates her audience on Instagram to choose fashionable alternatives. She has gained popularity on social media due to her content.
She is also a responsible full-time housewife. The duo welcomed a child last year, so Sabrina currently takes care of the child staying at home.
Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are also emphatic. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old.
Sabrina is also an excellent wife. She has supported Carlos in every move. The French footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Sabrina helps him get into a better mood when he was at home.
Sabrina Duvad Net Worth
Sabrina’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth. But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Sabrina’s husband, Kingsley Coman, earns considerable money through his professional contract. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Sabrina Duvad and Kingsley Coman relationship
Kingsley Coman met with his girlfriend in late 2019. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as Coman is one of the most famous Bayern Munich stars, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Sabrina to find the love of her life. The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several months of dating, finally, the French star popped the big question and received a favourable reply. They are now engaged, but they haven’t revealed anything about their marriage.
Coman had a controversial relationship with ex-girlfriend Sephora Goignan before meeting with Sabrina. The French star was charged with domestic violence and had to go to court to resolve the case.
Sabrina Duvad and Kingsley Coman Children
The duo has one beautiful child together, whom they welcomed in August 2021. Coman also has two children from his previous relationship with Sephora Goignan. We Are unsure how his children and new girlfriend are getting along.
Sabrina Duvad Social media
Sabrina has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of her own in different alluring attires. She also shares photos of her partner and her children. She often posts pictures of her bikini body on her feed. Sabrina doesn’t have a verified handle. With more than 58k followers, she has been actively posting pictures and reels. She shares pictures of holidays and events. Whenever Sabrina goes on a vacation, she posts lots of stories.
Read More:
Argentina
Who Is Jorgelina Cardoso? Meet The Wife Of Angel Di Maria
Jorgelina Cardoso is famous for being the wife of PSG star Angel Di Maria. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jorgelina Cardoso came from a humble Argentine family. She had her limitations, but that didn’t stop her from travelling the world and supporting her husband wherever he has gone. Even though, the duo has been together for a long time. Many fans have misconceptions about their relationship. Jorgelina doesn’t share much private information online and that’s why it’s quite challenging to track her down. However, we have gathered all the important information about the stunning Argentine lady. So follow along to know more about the wife of Angel Di Maria.
Jorgelina Cardoso Childhood and Family
Jorgelina Cardoso was born on July 11, 1982, making her 40 years old. She is seven years older than Di Maria. Well, that’s a huge age gap. So now we know who is the more mature partner in the relationship. Her father’s name is Papito Lindo. She hasn’t disclosed much information regarding her personal life. That’s why we currently don’t know her mother’s name and what job she did. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. Our information suggests that she belong to a religious family. We are still investigating the missing pieces and will update the article if we find any new data.
Jorgelina Cardoso Education
Jorgelina spent her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina. That’s why she completed her education at a local institution in her own country. After graduating high school, she enrolled at the University of Buenos Aires. She hasn’t disclosed yet which course she took. However, we believe she was an intelligent and hard-working student. Her unique abilities include efficiency in a lot of foreign languages. She speaks fluent French, Spanish and English.
Jorgelina Cardoso career
Jorgelina is a full-time housewife. We are uncertain whether she pursued any different role early on in her career. But, currently, she is the lady boss of the Di Maria family. Looking after their child and making decisions around the house is not an easy task; however, she has performed her role extensively.
Jorgelina also plays a significant role in taking important career decisions for Di Maria. One notable mention is that when the Argentine star footballer got to play for Manchester United, the family had to move to Manchester for a year. However, Jorgelina didn’t like the place at all and pushed her husband to move to Paris. Professionally, the move has worked out very well for the Argentine star.
Jorgelina Cardoso Net Worth
We are uncertain about Jorgelina’s source of earnings at this point. That’s why we don’t have any knowledge about her net worth. We are actively searching for the missing details and will update the article if we find relevant data.
On the other hand, Angel Di Maria earns a handsome amount of money from his PSG contract. His current yearly wage is believed to be $7 Million, and he has a total net worth of $18 million. With that kind of money, the family affords a luxurious living in Paris.
Jorgelina Cardoso’s husband Angel Di Maria
Di Maria started his senior team journey with the local team Rosario Central. Soon his incredible abilities and breathtaking skills were scouted by top European teams. He spent a successful spell at Benfica. In 2010, Real Madrid signed him and made him a star. The one-year spell with Manchester United didn’t go very well. But since joining PSG in 2015, he has been a top forward.
The player joined Juventus in 2022 on a free transfer. After making a short impact, he is reported to join Fenerbahce in June 2023. However, his career with the Argentina national team is even more beautiful. He became the nation’s hero after scoring in the finals of Copa America 2021, La Finnalisima and FIFA World Cup 2022.
Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria’s relationship
Jorgelina and Di Maria have been together for a long time. They met more than a decade back. We are uncertain exactly where and when they meet. We currently don’t know whether it was love at first sight. However, the duo stayed together and fought many difficulties on the road. They tied the knot in 2011, and it has been 11 years since their marriage has stood still. All of their friends and family members attended their beautiful wedding ceremony in Argentina.
Jorgelina Cardoso and Angel Di Maria Children
Jorgelina and Angel Di Maria have two children together. Their first daughter, Mia Di María, was born in 2013. Due to premature birth, their newborn baby was put into a particular facility. But after six months hospital discharged her claiming to be perfectly healthy. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Pia Di Maria, on November 3, 2017.
Jorgelina Cardoso Social media
Jorgelina has gained popularity on Instagram. Currently, she has 2 million followers. She mainly posts pictures of their family and images of their two beautiful daughters. She is not the typical WAG that likes to showcase her beauty, and that’s why she doesn’t post solo pictures much. Jorgelina also posts pictures of her kids and husband frequently. She has posted more than 600 pictures.
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”