Mary Fowler Injury Update: When is the Manchester City Women’s Star Expected to Return from ACL Rupture

Manchester City forward Mary Fowler has provided an encouraging update on her recovery from the ACL injury she sustained during April’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

The 22-year-old Australia international is seven months into her rehabilitation and remains determined to represent her country at the 2026 Asian Cup, despite facing a race against time.

Speaking to Nine Wide World of Sports, Fowler confirmed her rehabilitation has progressed well under the guidance of Manchester City’s medical staff. However, she emphasized taking a cautious approach rather than rushing her return, stating she wants to ensure she comes back in the best possible shape when her body is ready.

Could Mary Fowler go to the Asian Cup? 🤔 🇦🇺



While the Matildas star is diligently rehabbing her knee injury, Joe Montemurro thinks she could be back playing in January, giving her plenty of runway for the March tournament.



Full @thefarpostpod EP 🎧 :… pic.twitter.com/DHoIAzHMcp — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 18, 2025

Asian Cup Timeline

Fowler has approximately three months to complete her recovery and regain match fitness before the Asian Cup begins on March 1, 2026. The tournament, hosted by Australia, also serves as qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, adding extra significance to the competition.

Mary Fowler has revealed she considered quitting soccer during her tenure at Montpellier, saying she and another black teammate were given bananas instead of flowers during a farewell presentation from the club, an incident she says was not “a simple error”.



Read more:… pic.twitter.com/WNazZdSOiZ — The Age (@theage) November 19, 2025

The Matildas have been drawn in Group A alongside South Korea, Iran and the Philippines. While Fowler acknowledged her desire to participate, she refused to place strict timelines on her rehabilitation, recognizing the importance of not compromising her long-term fitness.

Season Cut Short

Fowler’s injury came at the worst possible moment, halting an exceptional individual campaign where she recorded six goals and seven assists in 17 WSL appearances for Manchester City. She was the only City player to reach double figures for both goals and assists last season, earning inclusion in the PFA WSL Team of the Year for 2024-25.

The ACL rupture added to Manchester City’s mounting injury crisis, which also sidelined Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Vivianne Miedema, Bunny Shaw and Jill Roord at various points during the season. Fowler signed a contract extension until summer 2027 in October, demonstrating City’s long-term commitment to the Australian despite her injury setback.

🗂 File this one under things ya love to see



Mary Fowler has joined the squad as she continues her rehabilitation. 💪



Mary’s participation in camp is a key part of her return-to-play and performance program.#Matildas pic.twitter.com/GbY9Fe7UG2 — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) October 21, 2025

Australia received a boost with Sam Kerr’s recent return from her own ACL injury, providing hope that Fowler can follow a similar recovery trajectory. Fowler joined Australia’s national team camp during the last international window to observe new head coach Joe Montemurro’s tactical philosophy, maintaining her connection with the squad despite being unavailable for selection.

