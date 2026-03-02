Mary Fowler is Back in Green and Gold Stronger Than Ever as Manchester City Star Says Being Sidelined by Injury Has Cleared Space to Bounce Back

CommBank Matildas star Mary Fowler says being sidelined by injury has cleared the space to bounce back even stronger. The Manchester City forward has not had the easiest time since her starring role in Australia’s headline grabbing 2023 home World Cup campaign.

💬 "I’m incredibly grateful to be here. To be able to get out there in front of a home crowd was extra special"



Mary Fowler reflects on the moment she made her return after 328 days. 🥹#Matildas #HowWeWaltz #TilitsDone #WAC2026 pic.twitter.com/K0JDOKD7IM — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) March 2, 2026

Fowler has been forced out with injury for the last nine and a half months, but says the extended period away from football provided some unexpected room to reflect and grow. Now fully fit, she is ready to relish her return to green and gold in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which kicks off on Saturday.

Really Grateful for This Opportunity

“I’m really excited to be here. Being out for the last nine and a half months, I didn’t know if I would get back in time. So just really grateful to get this opportunity. I think it just makes me even more grateful for all the people that have helped me along my rehab journey because I wouldn’t be back if I didn’t have that support,” Fowler stated.

“She’s a wonder kid” 🇦🇺🌟 Do you start Mary Fowler in the Matildas next Asian Cup group game?



In a special Asian Cup edition of #DubZone, Ninja A-League stars Karly Roestbakken and Grace Maher have their say 👇



Catch the full episode via A-Leagues YouTube 📺… pic.twitter.com/iH4VfJ1S9p — Ninja A-League (@aleaguewomen) March 2, 2026

The 23 year old revealed that time away from the sport has reignited her passion for football. “I’ve been playing football for so many years, it becomes such a routine. I think it’s easy to lose the joy in it when you’re just doing the same thing over and over again. So having this time out, it’s allowed me to mentally also have a bit of a break.”

After 323 days, Mary Fowler returned for the Matildas. And she didn't just play, she dazzled 💚💛



"She hasn't missed a beat": https://t.co/GEaGoTNgXd pic.twitter.com/pAxxQV9ep6 — Football360.com.au (@football360au) March 1, 2026

Had Nine Months to Switch Off

Fowler added: “I’ve just had a good nine months out of it where I’ve been able to switch off from football and enjoy stuff outside of it as well. And now I just feel really ready to be back in it.”

🗣️ “It's been a long time away from playing any football. I’m incredibly grateful to be here."



Mary Fowler reflected on her first appearance for the national team in 328 days after making her return in the opening game of #WAC2026.#Matildas #HowWeWaltz #TilitsDone… — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) March 2, 2026

The Manchester City star got her first start on the weekend after returning from ACL surgery and says she feels 100 per cent ready for the Asian Cup. Australia face the Philippines in their opening match in Perth.

