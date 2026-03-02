ManCity Dragon
Mary Fowler is Back in Green and Gold Stronger Than Ever as Manchester City Star Says Being Sidelined by Injury Has Cleared Space to Bounce Back
CommBank Matildas star Mary Fowler says being sidelined by injury has cleared the space to bounce back even stronger. The Manchester City forward has not had the easiest time since her starring role in Australia’s headline grabbing 2023 home World Cup campaign.
Fowler has been forced out with injury for the last nine and a half months, but says the extended period away from football provided some unexpected room to reflect and grow. Now fully fit, she is ready to relish her return to green and gold in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which kicks off on Saturday.
Really Grateful for This Opportunity
“I’m really excited to be here. Being out for the last nine and a half months, I didn’t know if I would get back in time. So just really grateful to get this opportunity. I think it just makes me even more grateful for all the people that have helped me along my rehab journey because I wouldn’t be back if I didn’t have that support,” Fowler stated.
The 23 year old revealed that time away from the sport has reignited her passion for football. “I’ve been playing football for so many years, it becomes such a routine. I think it’s easy to lose the joy in it when you’re just doing the same thing over and over again. So having this time out, it’s allowed me to mentally also have a bit of a break.”
Had Nine Months to Switch Off
Fowler added: “I’ve just had a good nine months out of it where I’ve been able to switch off from football and enjoy stuff outside of it as well. And now I just feel really ready to be back in it.”
The Manchester City star got her first start on the weekend after returning from ACL surgery and says she feels 100 per cent ready for the Asian Cup. Australia face the Philippines in their opening match in Perth.
Also read: Arsenal Star Leah Williamson Makes Her Stance on Strike Action Known
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Women Trigger One Year Extension on Vivianne Miedema Contract as Netherlands Star Set to Remain at Joie Stadium Until Summer 2027
Manchester City Women have triggered the one year extension option on Vivianne Miedema’s contract, which will see her remain at the Joie Stadium until the summer of 2027. This is brilliant news for City, who have secured the services of one of the best strikers in women’s football for another season.
The Netherlands international has played 41 games in all competitions for City while scoring 22 goals since joining from Arsenal. She has netted 11 goals this term for the WSL leaders and title favourites as Gareth Taylor’s side look to win their first league championship.
Therese Came Up With It Early in Season
Speaking about the deal, Miedema told mancity.com: “It’s something Director of Football Therese Sjogran came up with quite early on in the season. She was like, I know that it’s still far away, but we really want to keep you’. For me, I’ve always said that to her as well, there’s no place I’d rather be right now than City.”
The Dutch striker added, “The steps we’ve made this season are really good, and I’m really excited to see what that leads to in the end this season, but also next season.” Miedema has been absolutely crucial for City this campaign, and triggering the extension was a no brainer for the club.
City Eight Points Clear at Top
Manchester City sits eight points clear at the top of the WSL table with a game in hand over second placed Manchester United. They are strong favourites to win the title for the first time in their history, and Miedema will play a huge part in whether they can get over the line.
The 30 year old has rediscovered her best form since leaving Arsenal and looks completely revitalized under Taylor. Her goalscoring record speaks for itself, and City fans will be delighted she is staying for at least another year.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Star Olivia Smith Out of Canada Squad: Know the Reason why
Everton
Everton Star Reveals Manchester City Spell Among Darkest Times of Career as Defender Eyes England World Cup 2027 Squad
Everton defender Ruby Mace has opened up about her difficult spell at Manchester City, describing it as some of the darkest times in her career. The 22 year old joined the Toffees in a club record move from Leicester last summer and has since excelled, topping the WSL charts for tackles and clearances despite playing out of position.
Man City Move Left Mace Questioning Herself
Mace signed her first professional contract with City on her 18th birthday in 2021, but struggled for opportunities despite giving everything in training. “You’re giving it your all, but you’re getting told there’s nothing more you can do, and you still don’t get your chance. It feels a little bit unfair, and I started to question myself,” she told Sky Sports.
Her family intervened, reminding her of her quality and encouraging her to chase her dreams elsewhere.
Leicester Revival Sparked Career Transformation
A loan move to Leicester proved to be the turning point. Mace rediscovered her love for football at a club that genuinely wanted her. “I felt so loved. I felt like I was going into a family where they wanted me there, they wanted to see my name on the teamsheet,” she explained in an interview with Sky Sports.
That feeling of being valued unlocked her best performances, and she made the move permanent before Everton came calling.
World Cup Dream Driving Everton Star Forward
Despite missing out on recent England camps, Mace is determined to force her way into Sarina Wiegman’s 2027 World Cup squad. She earned her first senior cap in December 2024 but remains a regular for the Under 23s.
Playing as a makeshift centre back this season has showcased her versatility, though she hopes to return to midfield when the team needs her there. One hundred percent the World Cup is in her sights.
Also read: Liverpool Women vs. Everton Women Injury and Suspension Latest as Six Players Set to Miss Out on FA Cup Merseyside Derby at Anfield
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs OH Leuven: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host OH Leuven at Meadow Park on Wednesday evening in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg. The Gunners are cruising towards the quarter finals after a commanding 4-0 victory in Belgium last week, with a London derby against Chelsea awaiting the winners.
Renee Slegers’ side were absolutely ruthless in the first leg, with goals from Frida Maanum twice, Mariona Caldentey, and Caitlin Foord putting the tie beyond doubt. OH Leuven needs to overturn a four goal deficit, which looks frankly impossible given Arsenal’s current form. The defending champions have been exceptional recently and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Kick-off: 8:00 GMT, Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood
TV: Disney+
Mead Still Out With Shin Fracture
Beth Mead remains unavailable after suffering a hairline fracture to her shin in the Manchester City victory. The England forward will be a significant miss, but Arsenal have coped brilliantly without her in recent matches. Goalkeeper Anneke Borbe returns to the squad after recovering from a head injury sustained in the Champions Cup final.
Olivia Smith will not feature after picking up a suspension following her yellow card in the first leg. Kyra Cooney-Cross is a doubt due to illness, while Taylor Hinds is back in contention after recovering from a foot problem.
Leuven Face Mission Impossible
Arno van den Abbeel’s side needs to produce the performance of a lifetime to have any chance of progressing. They were completely overwhelmed in the first leg and struggled to create any meaningful opportunities against Arsenal’s organized defence. Linde Veefkind returns from suspension, but it will take far more than one player to turn this tie around.
The Belgian outfit will at least want to restore some pride and avoid further embarrassment at Meadow Park.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo
OH Leuven (4-2-3-1): Seynhaeve; Everaerts, Biesmans, Mertens, Janssen; Hermans, Pusztai; Bosteels, Kuijpers, Reynders; Conijnenberg
Also read: Everton Fans Will Love What Yuka Momiki Did After Women’s Third Win in a Row as Japan Star Stays Behind to Let Every Child Hold Player of the Match Trophy
Home » Dragon Feeds » ManCity Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”