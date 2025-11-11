Chelsea
Mason Mount Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Mason Mount is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Manchester United and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming out of the Chelsea academy, Mason Mount stepped up when he was needed the most. During Chelsea’s transfer ban, Frank Lampard didn’t have any option but to use academy stars. However, rather than backfiring, the process worked and brought significant success to the club. Mount has been one of the most crucial parts of the process and was a hero in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph.
Despite being very young, Mason Mount has achieved incredible success, which he has been able to handle properly. The young English prodigy is set to play for Man United from the 2023/24 season. To understand his day-to-day life properly we have to dive deep into his professional and personal journey. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Mason Mount’s net worth and salary
After a successful spell with the first team, Mason Mount signed a lucrative five-year deal with Chelsea in 2019. Considering the growth of the academy star, The Blues didn’t want to lose a prospect. Hence they agreed to a considerable wage offer. He then moved to the Manchester United for the 2024 season. Mason Mount earns £10,400,000 at Manchester United every year. This is almost 3 times higher than his salary at Chelsea. His value has increased over the years after great stats. The youngster is one of the best midfielders of this generation.
Mason Mount Club Career
Mason Mount’s father was a non-league football player during his time; hence his excitement and love for football in Mount probably came from his father. He started his football journey with local club Boarhunt Rovers and United Services Portsmouth. Due to his rapid growth, it didn’t take long for him to attract the eyes of some big teams.
At the age of 4, Mount spent one week at Chelsea. In 2005, the Englishman officially joined the academy. Later, he featured in U-18, U-21 level games for the Blues youth team. He played a significant role in the youth team’s 2016–17 U18 Premier League triumph by scoring ten goals in 30 matches. He won two FA Youth Cups, the UEFA Youth League.
During 2017 and 2018, Mount spent two loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County. He scored 11 goals and assisted six more in 44 matches for the English team and bagged 14 goals and ten assists while at the Dutch team. The experience helped him to improve his game.
Mount got his breakthrough in the first team in July 2019. He made his senior debut on 11 August 2019 in a 0–4 away defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. The academy star scored eight goals and six assists in that season, helping Chelsea finish fourth in the Premier League.
Mount became more mature in the following season. He knew what he needed to do and excelled in his role as a midfielder. He became a star player in the team after current manager Thomas Tuhcel took over the charge in 2021. Mount scored nine goals, and nine assists in 54 matches, including a goal in the UCL semi-final against Real Madrid and an assist in the final against Manchester City.
Mason Mount lifted the UEFA Champions League last season with the team and became a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge. Mount has been one of the best players in the team this campaign so far, scoring 12 goals and assisting 14 times. It remains to be seen what other accolades he achieves this term.
Mount is set to leave his boyhood club Chelsea to join Manchester United after the clubs agreeing a transfer fee of 55 million pounds. Erig Ten Hag is a huge fan of the player, and the player wishes to succeed with the Red Devils.
Mason Mount International career
Mason Mount has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels. Following his rapid growth at Chelsea, he was called up by manager Gareth Southgate to train with the senior team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He made his Three Lions debut on 7 September 2019 in England’s 4–0 home win over Bulgaria in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.
Mount participated in all the matches except two in the UEFA Euro tournament for England. The Chelsea playmaker was named in England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Mason Mount Family
Mount was born on 10 January 1999 to Tony Mount and Debbie Mount. His father played non-league football during his youth. Later he coached local clubs, including Havant Town. We currently don’t know the occupation of her mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings as well.
Mason Mount Girlfriend – Chloe Wealleans-Watts
Mason Mount is in a beautiful relationship with London-based girl group 303’s lead vocalist Chloe Wealleans-Watts. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe the duo formed a connection during their first meeting. It evolved into love in no time, and they have been together since then.
Mason Mount Sponsorship and Endorsement
Nike sponsors Mason Mount. The English star endorses their products and promotes campaigns on all his social media accounts. Combat Gaming recently appointed him as their brand ambassador, earning lucratively.
Mason Mount Car and Tattoo
Mount doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a black sedan at this point.
Mason Mount Social Media
Mount is active on major social media platforms. His followers are slowly increasing as he is the face of his team.
