Genoa
Mateo Retegui – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mateo Retegui is a professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah and for the Italy national team and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
He was born on April 29, 1999, in Argentina and holds dual citizenship in Italy and Argentina. Retegui’s promising performances at the international level have made him a player to watch in the upcoming years, and his loan move to Tigre has given him more opportunities to hone his skills and showcase his talent. His current Italy move to Genoa will contribute to his International Career as well as his Club Career.
Mateo Retegui’s Net Worth and Salary
Mateo Retegui is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $7 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt. He earns over $10 million every year at Al-Qadsiah.
Mateo Retegui Club Career
Retegui joined Boca Juniors after playing for River Plate earlier, to start his professional football career. During the Argentine Primera División season of 2017, coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto promoted him to the main team. He entered the game as a substitute in a 1-0 victory over Patronato at home in November 2018 nevertheless, making his professional debut.
Retegui was on an 18-month loan to Estudiantes in January 2019. He played eight times in his rookie season and made 21 appearances in the 2019–20 campaign, scoring five goals overall. He joined Tigre in February 2022 on a temporary basis until the end of 2023.
As per reports, he is set to join Genoa in July 2023 from Argentinian club Tigre for an undisclosed transfer fee. This move could benefit the Italian striker to build bond with his international teammates.
Mateo Retegui International Career
Retegui has represented Argentina at the U19 and U20 levels, including playing for the latter at the 2018 South American Games. However, he is also eligible to play for Italy through descent and was pre-selected by Roberto Mancini to join the Italian team for the first UEFA Euro 2024 qualification games in February 2023.
Retegui’s first official call-up to the Italian national team came on March 17, 2023. On March 23, 2023, he made his professional debut against England in a Euro 2024 qualification game, scoring one goal in a 2-1 defeat. On March 26, he made another appearance, this time scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Malta in another Euro 2024 qualifying match. He moved to Al-Qadsiah in July 2025. The footballer will now be a part of the Saudi Pro League. His deal is valued at €65 million for the next 5 years.
Mateo Retegui Family
Mateo Retegui was born on 29 April 1999 in Saint-Doulchard, France. Retegui’s grandfather, Angelo Dimarco, migrated to Argentina from Canicattì, Sicily, Italy. He comes from a family of athletes, as his father Carlos Retegui is a former field hockey player who represented Argentina in various Pan American Games and Olympic Games, while his sister Micaela is also an Olympian in the same sport.
Mateo Retegui’s Girlfriend
The Forward prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Mateo Retegui Sponsors and Endorsements
Mateo Retegui is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Mateo Retegui Cars and Tattoos
Mateo Retegui’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Mateo Retegui has inked the skin on his right arm.
Read More:
Genoa
Andrei Radu 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Andrei Radu, whose full name is Ionuț Andrei Radu, is a talented Romanian professional footballer born on 28th May 1997 who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
He is presently on loan from Serie A team Inter Milan to Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, where he primarily plays as a custodian. In addition to playing for his club team, Radu represents Romania on the international stage.
Andrei Radu has distinguished himself as a talented custodian with significant potential thanks to his quickness, shot-stopping skills and firm command of the penalty area. He now has a fresh challenge and a chance to show off his abilities on a greater platform thanks to his loan move to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. Radu’s future in football is promising as he develops and expands his experience, both for his club and his country’s squad.
Andrei Radu Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Bucharest, Romania
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Gemini
|Net Worth
|£2.7 Million
|Age
|26
|Birthday
|28 May 1997
|Nationality
|Romanian
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Senior Clubs
|Inter Milan, Avellino, Genoa, Parma, Cremonese, Auxerre, AFC Bournemouth.
|Achievements
|1X FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
1X ITALIAN CHAMPION
1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER
1X ITALIAN SUPER CUP WINNER
1X COPPA ITALIA PRIMAVERA WINNER
1X VIAREGGIO
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Andrei Radu’s Net Worth and Salary
Andrei Radu has had a successful career financially. He receives an amazing £26,000 per week, or £1,352,000 annually, as the custodian for Parma. Andrei Radu has a net worth of £2,745,080, which is highlighted by his skill on the pitch and his expensive contract, which runs out on June 30, 2023. His reputation as a highly sought-after prospect in the footballing world is further cemented by his market worth of €3.50 million.
Andrei Radu Club Career
Radu began his football journey in Italy, joining Inter Milan’s youth setup in 2013 after playing for various clubs in Romania. In a Serie A match against Sassuolo in May 2016, he made his professional debut for Inter. He spent the following few years on loan at various clubs, including Avellino, Genoa, Parma, Cremonese, and Auxerre, where he learned a lot and honed his skills.
Radu had a breakthrough with Genoa during the 2018–19 campaign, taking over as their first-choice custodian and making 33 Serie A games. He won the prestigious Romanian Footballer of the Year title in 2019 because to his outstanding accomplishments.
In June 2019, Inter Milan activated their buy-back clause for Radu and then loaned him back to Genoa for another season. He continued to be a key player for Genoa during the loan spell. He joined AFC Bournemouth on loan in July 2023 for a season and the player’s side hopes it will help him grow better as a footballer joining the Prem.
Andrei Radu International Career
Radu’s international career began with the Romanian under-21 national team, where he led the team to the semi-finals of the UEFA Euro 2019 as their captain. He got his full senior debut for Romania in a Nations League game against Finland in September 2022 as a result of his outstanding under-21 performances.
Andrei Radu Family
Andrei Radu was born on May 28, 1997, in Bucharest, Romania. Even though his remarkable football career has been well-documented, details concerning his parents and siblings remain private and unreleased. Like many famous people, Andrei values his family’s privacy while concentrating on his love of football and building a name for himself in the game.
Andrei Radu’s Girlfriend
Andrei Radu is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Andrei Radu Sponsors and Endorsements
There is no specific information available regarding Andrei Radu’s sponsors and endorsements. Sponsorship and endorsement deals are typically private agreements between the athlete and the respective brands or companies.
Andrei Radu Cars and Tattoos
Andrei Radu uses a tattoo to show off his personality and distinguish himself both on and off the pitch. The lack of particular information regarding his car has people wondering about this area of his private life. Andrei Radu stands out as a fantastic player in the football world thanks to his body art, which enhances his uniqueness.
Read More:
- Dominik Livakovic 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Luke Plange 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Brooklyn Lyons-Foster 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Andrei Radu
|What is the net worth of Andrei Radu?
|The net worth of Andrei Radu is £2.7 million.
|How many clubs have Andrei Radu played for?
|Andrei Radu has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Inter Milan, Avellino, Genoa, Parma, Cremonese, Auxerre, and AFC Bournemouth.
|How old is Andrei Radu?
|He is 26 years old.
|Nationality of Andrei Radu?
|Romanian
|Has Andrei Radu ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Genoa
Gianluca Scamacca 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Gianluca Scamacca is an Italian professional footballer who currently plays as a striker for Premier League club West Ham United and the Italy national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Born on January 1, 1999, Scamacca has had an eventful career that has seen him play for several clubs and represent his country at various youth and senior levels. With his towering height and strong physical presence, Scamacca has established himself as a talented striker. He possesses good technical skills and a natural goal-scoring ability.
His move to West Ham United provides him with an opportunity to showcase his talent on a bigger stage and make a significant impact in the Premier League. Scamacca’s career trajectory has been promising, and at the age of 24, he has the potential to develop into a key player for both his club and the Italian national team.
Gianluca Scamacca Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Rome, Italy.
|Father’s Name
|Emiliano
|Mother’s Name
|Cristiana
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|£5.4 Million
|Age
|24
|Birthday
|1 January 1999
|Nationality
|Italian
|Position
|Striker
|Senior Clubs
|Jong PSV, Sassuolo, Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli, Genoa, West Ham United.
|Achievements
|2X TOP GOAL SCORER
1X DUTCH U17 CHAMPION
1X VIAREGGIO
|Girlfriend
|Flaminia Appolloni
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Gianluca Scamacca’s Net Worth and Salary
The brilliant Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is currently a member of West Ham United, has a substantial income and net worth. He receives a weekly income of £71,000, or £3,692,000 annually. His worth as a player in the Premier League is reflected in this huge income.
Scamacca, who has a net worth of £5,463,640, has amassed a sizable fortune throughout the course of his career. He has a long-term future with West Ham at the young age of 23 since his current contract is set to end on June 30, 2027.
Gianluca Scamacca’s Club Career
Scamacca began his professional career in the AS Roma development academy before transferring to PSV Eindhoven in January 2015. At the age of 17, he made his professional football debut for Jong PSV in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football. He attracted Italian club Sassuolo’s notice with his performances, and the club signed him to a four-and-a-half-year contract in January 2017.
Scamacca spent time on loan at teams including Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli, and Genoa while he was at Sassuolo. He gained crucial playing time and experience during these loan periods. Notably, he made his professional debut while on loan at Serie B team Cremonese.
Scamacca returned to Sassuolo for the 2021–2022 season after his loan stints. He joined Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori to form a potent attacking trio under the direction of coach Alessio Dionisi. Scamacca had a strong season, scoring 16 goals in the league.
Scamacca moved to the Premier League in July 2022 and signed a five-year deal with West Ham United. According to reports, Sassuolo received a transfer fee and add-ons of about £30.5 million. In August 2022, he made his Premier League debut for West Ham and netted his first goal for the team against Viborg in a UEFA Conference League game.
Gianluca Scamacca’s International Career
Scamacca has competed for Italy in a variety of youth competitions. He took part in the UEFA European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships when he scored significant goals for the team. Additionally, he competed in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
For the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Scamacca’s first call-up to the senior Italy national team occurred in September 2021. In a game against Lithuania, he made his senior debut, entering as a substitute and assisting Italy in a 5-0 triumph.
Gianluca Scamacca’s Family
Regarding Gianluca Scamacca’s family, not much is known. He was born in Italy, nonetheless, as is well known. Sadly, information about his parents, siblings, or other family members is not easily available. More details regarding Scamacca’s family history can become known as his professional career develops. Right now, his football-related accomplishments are the main topic of discussion.
Gianluca Scamacca’s Girlfriend
The former Sassuolo striker, Gianluca Scamacca, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Flaminia Appolloni, for a while. The couple prefers to maintain their privacy, and they have not publicly discussed their relationship. However, rumours circulated that Scamacca proposed to his girlfriend before his move to West Ham United, suggesting that they may soon be getting married. Despite the limited information available, it seems that Scamacca and Appolloni share a committed and loving bond.
Gianluca Scamacca’s Sponsors and Endorsements
Regarding the precise sponsors and endorsements of Gianluca Scamacca, there is not much information accessible. Although he is a gifted footballer, information regarding his specific endorsement arrangements or brand affiliations is not publicly known.
Gianluca Scamacca’s Cars and Tattoos
Regarding Gianluca Scamacca’s automobiles or his collection of vehicles, no specific information is known. It’s important to note that professional athletes, like football players, frequently have a taste for luxury cars and may possess a variety of expensive cars. It’s true that Scamacca is well renowned for having tattoos all over his body. A few of which include an image of a lion on his back and an image of a tiger on his neck.
Read More:
- Ademola Lookman 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Emmanuel Longelo 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Konstantinos Mavropanos 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Gianluca Scamacca
|What is the net worth of Gianluca Scamacca?
|The net worth of Gianluca Scamacca is £5.4 million.
|How many clubs have Gianluca Scamacca played for?
|Gianluca Scamacca has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Jong PSV, Sassuolo, Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli, Genoa, and West Ham United.
|How old is Gianluca Scamacca?
|He is 24 years old.
|Nationality of Gianluca Scamacca?
|He is Italian.
|Has Gianluca Scamacca ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Genoa
West Ham completing a January swoop for this 21-year-old African star would be brilliant
Why West Ham must make a January swoop for Christian Kouame
Back in April, Calciomercato had claimed that West Ham were in the race with Napoli for Genoa forward Christian Kouame. However, a deal didn’t materialise in the summer and the 21-year-old stayed put at Genoa.
Christian Kouame impressed in his debut season for Genoa after moving from Citadella in the summer of 2018. He scored 6 goals and assisted 6 in 38 league games, whilst playing a key role in setting up Genoa’s second goal in the stunning 2-0 victory over Juventus in March.
The Ivorian has hit the ground running in the new season as he already has 5 goals and 3 assists in 11 Serie A games. With Kouame continuing to impress for I Rossoblu, West Ham must rekindle their interest in the forward during the January transfer window.
West Ham’s form has seen a massive dip in the last few weeks as Manuel Pellegrini’s men are winless in their last five league games. Their last victory was a 2-0 success over Manchester United at the London Stadium back in September.
The Hammers have struggled to score goals, with record signing Sebastian Haller scoring just once in his last eight games. Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini haven’t made much of an impact in the attack, while summer signing Pablo Fornals looks completely out of sorts.
Just like Fornals, Albian Ajeti hasn’t been unable to get into the thick of things whenever called on from the bench. If Haller now suffers an injury at West Ham, there is a worrying lack of back-up options.
Ajeti might prove to be the answer in the future but he certainly isn’t ready yet – judging by his performances so far. That being said, Pellegrini should bolster the striking department by signing Kouame in the New Year.
More West Ham News
- Why selling Lucas Perez was the right call by West Ham United
- Why West Ham United should reignite their interest in Stefan Lainer
- Why West Ham should revive their interest in Norwich
Kouame is a young and exciting striker, with his goalscoring record for Genoa being impressive as well. The one-cap Ivory Coast international is predominantly a centre-forward but can also operate down the left flank.
The 21-year-old is not only a composed finisher in the box but is also reliable as a creator, having assisted thrice in the Serie A this season. Below is the video which will give a glimpse of the qualities the young forward could give West Ham.
Verdict
Kouame is still an unproven talent but West Ham might have a real gem in their hands if they manage to strike a deal for the youngster. Pellegrini certainly has the acumen to unlock his true potential and iron out the flaws from his game.
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”