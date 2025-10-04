Who is Gabriela Cunha? – Everything About Matheus Cunha Wife

Who Is Lucia Loi? Meet The Girlfriend Of Marcus Rashford

Lucia Loi is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona star Marcus Rashford. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite being very young, Lucia has proven to be a mature and responsible woman. She and Rashford have been together for a long time. However, the duo has kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple doesn’t make many public appearances together, or they have mastered the trick to avoid the camera’s eye. That’s why many fans don’t know about English beauty. Rashford and Lucia Loi started dating during their high school days. The couple broke up twice before getting reunited in 2025.

Even though Rashford has an intriguing life story on and off the pitch, we have decided to keep his career aside and dive deep into the life of his love of life. We will reveal everything there is to know about the Girlfriend Of Marcus Rashford. Read until the end in order not to miss anything.

Lucia Loi Childhood and Family

Lucia first saw the light of the earth on November 23, 1997. Her mother’s name is Vicky Loi. She also has a brother named Alex Loi. We don’t have much information about her father as Lucia hasn’t disclosed anything about him. We don’t know in what conditions she was raised. She has been interested in PR and modelling.

However, we believe her parents did everything in their power to give her a comfortable upbringing. They taught her some good ethics and values that have moulded her personality.

Marcus Rashford was spotted with his girlfriend Lucia Loi after England’s game. (Picture was taken from Firstsportz)

Lucia Loi Education

Lucia completed her high school graduation from Mersey High School in 2014. After her graduation, she joined the Advertising and Brand Marketing programme of Manchester Metropolitan University. She hasn’t disclosed her education details broadly on any public platform. However, our information suggests that she was an excellent student and performed extensively in academic areas.

Lucia Loi career

Lucia is currently working with a Manchester-based PR company, Sugar. She has expertise in client servicing and writing Press releases. She is a hard-working woman and manages her time efficiently to give the best output possible. Due to her ambitious nature, she has achieved rapid growth in her career and is in the process of making it big in the industry.

Lucia could even start her own PR agency to cater to clients in the future. She already has a lot of experience and considering her growth, she is suited to handle high profile clients.

Lucia is passionate about fitness. She exercises regularly and maintains a productive schedule. She also likes cooking her own food and is interested in the arts.

Lucia currently works with a PR agency in Manchester. (Picture was taken from magazinesweekly.com)

Lucia Loi Net Worth

Lucia’s net worth is believed to be $350,000, which mainly represents earnings from a successful PR career. Looking at the whopping value she has secured in a short span, it seems the English lady has very clear ideas.

Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, earns way more than his girlfriend. His current salary at Barcelona is believed to be over £30 million per year. His net worth is $90 Million, making him one of the wealthiest youngsters in the country.

He has been picked to represent England at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Lucia Loi boyfriend Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. He got his senior team breakthrough in 2016 and has become an integral part of the squad over the years. With 107 goals and 57 assists in 289 appearances, he is on track to touch the legacy of some of the top Manchester United players.

Lucia Loi and Marcus Rashford relationship

Marcus Rashford and her girlfriend met when they were teenagers. The duo belongs to the same locality. So their meetup wasn’t a difficult task. However, they started to hang out together. They started releasing that they had a connection, and it didn’t take them long to fall in love. Our information suggests that they started dating in 2016.

The pair doesn’t share many social media activities, and that’s why many fans don’t know about their relationship. However, she was caught on camera by the paparazzi during the 2018 World Cup. The pair were even spotted kissing each other after a match.

Marcus Rashford rarely makes public appearances with girlfriend Lucia Loi. (Picture was taken from Twitter)

Lucia Loi and Marcus Rashford Children

Lucia and Rashford currently don’t have any children. They are only dating now. We are uncertain whether they have told each other about the long term plans of their relationship.

Lucia isn’t very active on social media. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Lucia Loi Social media

Lucia has an Instagram account. However, she isn’t very active on any social media platforms. She barely posts photos. She only has 30+ images on her account. But, after her relationship with Rashford became viral, she earned a lot of followers overnight. She currently has 100k followers on her account.

