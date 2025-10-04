Connect with us

Who is Gabriela Cunha? – Everything About Matheus Cunha Wife

Published

4 hours ago

on

Matheus Cunha and his wife Gabriela Cunha from their marriage

Gabriela Cunha is the wife of footballer Matheus Cunha. Here is everything about the couple.

Brazilian footballer Matheus Cunha is a proud father of two kids. Cunha and his wife welcomed their second kid in July. The couple also shared the news on their Instagram handle with an adorable picture. Matheus Cunha and Gabriela Nogueira da Cunha have named their little princess Liz. After five years, the couple welcomed their second kid.

Matheus Cunha wife
Matheus Cunha with his family/ Image Courtesy – Gabriela Cunha Instagram

Matheus Cunha’s family is four now. The footballer plays for Manchester United on transfer. After dating for 7 years, Matheus Cunha and Gabriela Nogueira da Cunha married in May 2024 at Rio de Janeiro. The couple’s first kid is a son named Levi. Levi was born in June 2020 before their marriage. Levi has always been Matheus Cunha’s lucky charm and the footballer is now blessed with a little princess.

Gabriela Cunha is a Lawyer

Gabriela Cunha is a lawyer by profession, but she has been supporting and taking care of Matheus Cunha. Gabriela completed her graduation at the Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro. Whenever Matheus Cunha plays a match, Gabriela and Levi cheer for him from the stands. The couple have a great understanding and enjoy their time with their kids.

Gabriela Cunha is Six Years Older than Matheus Cunha

Footballers dating senior girls have been a trend over the years. Matheus Cunha’s partner Gabriela is 6 years older than the star. Gabriela was born in 1993 in Rio de Janeiro. Matheus Cunha hails from João Pessoa and he was born in 1999.

Gabriela Cunha is a Caring Mother

Matheus Cunha and Gabriela with their child – CC – Gabriela Cunha Instagram

Though Gabriela Cunha is a lawyer, she prefers to be a mother. Whenever Matheus Cunha goes to training, Gabriela takes care of their child at home. On match days, the family goes to the stadium and extends their support.

Matheus Cunha and Gabriela Love Traveling

Matheus Cunha is an avid traveler. He tries exploring off the field as well with his family. Matheus Cunha and Gabriela travel frequently and take their kids to new places. The couple have been supportive parents. Matheus and Gabriela spent their holidays in Wolverhampton, Paris, and London over the last few months.

Matheus Cunha and Gabriela Celebrated 5th Birthday of Levi

Cc – Gabriela Cunha Instagram handle

Before the arrival of Liz, Matheus Cunha and Gabriela celebrated the 5th birthday of their son Levi. The couple invited their friends and families for Levi’s birthday and spent their time happily.

Gabriela Cunha Announced the Arrival of Liz through an Instagram Post

In January 2025, Gabriela Cunha announced the arrival of Liz on her Instagram handle. Gabriela shared a picture of the baby’s scan report with the caption “and now we are four.”

Matheus Cunha wife
Matheus Cunha with his wife / Cc – Gabriela Cunha Instagram

