Who is Gabriela Cunha? – Everything About Matheus Cunha Wife
Gabriela Cunha is the wife of footballer Matheus Cunha. Here is everything about the couple.
Brazilian footballer Matheus Cunha is a proud father of two kids. Cunha and his wife welcomed their second kid in July. The couple also shared the news on their Instagram handle with an adorable picture. Matheus Cunha and Gabriela Nogueira da Cunha have named their little princess Liz. After five years, the couple welcomed their second kid.
Matheus Cunha’s family is four now. The footballer plays for Manchester United on transfer. After dating for 7 years, Matheus Cunha and Gabriela Nogueira da Cunha married in May 2024 at Rio de Janeiro. The couple’s first kid is a son named Levi. Levi was born in June 2020 before their marriage. Levi has always been Matheus Cunha’s lucky charm and the footballer is now blessed with a little princess.
Gabriela Cunha is a Lawyer
Gabriela Cunha is a lawyer by profession, but she has been supporting and taking care of Matheus Cunha. Gabriela completed her graduation at the Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro. Whenever Matheus Cunha plays a match, Gabriela and Levi cheer for him from the stands. The couple have a great understanding and enjoy their time with their kids.
Gabriela Cunha is Six Years Older than Matheus Cunha
Footballers dating senior girls have been a trend over the years. Matheus Cunha’s partner Gabriela is 6 years older than the star. Gabriela was born in 1993 in Rio de Janeiro. Matheus Cunha hails from João Pessoa and he was born in 1999.
Gabriela Cunha is a Caring Mother
Though Gabriela Cunha is a lawyer, she prefers to be a mother. Whenever Matheus Cunha goes to training, Gabriela takes care of their child at home. On match days, the family goes to the stadium and extends their support.
Matheus Cunha and Gabriela Love Traveling
Matheus Cunha is an avid traveler. He tries exploring off the field as well with his family. Matheus Cunha and Gabriela travel frequently and take their kids to new places. The couple have been supportive parents. Matheus and Gabriela spent their holidays in Wolverhampton, Paris, and London over the last few months.
Matheus Cunha and Gabriela Celebrated 5th Birthday of Levi
Before the arrival of Liz, Matheus Cunha and Gabriela celebrated the 5th birthday of their son Levi. The couple invited their friends and families for Levi’s birthday and spent their time happily.
Gabriela Cunha Announced the Arrival of Liz through an Instagram Post
In January 2025, Gabriela Cunha announced the arrival of Liz on her Instagram handle. Gabriela shared a picture of the baby’s scan report with the caption “and now we are four.”
Marcus Rashford Girlfriend Lucia Loi Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Lucia Loi? Meet The Girlfriend Of Marcus Rashford
Lucia Loi is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona star Marcus Rashford. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite being very young, Lucia has proven to be a mature and responsible woman. She and Rashford have been together for a long time. However, the duo has kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple doesn’t make many public appearances together, or they have mastered the trick to avoid the camera’s eye. That’s why many fans don’t know about English beauty. Rashford and Lucia Loi started dating during their high school days. The couple broke up twice before getting reunited in 2025.
Even though Rashford has an intriguing life story on and off the pitch, we have decided to keep his career aside and dive deep into the life of his love of life. We will reveal everything there is to know about the Girlfriend Of Marcus Rashford. Read until the end in order not to miss anything.
Lucia Loi Childhood and Family
Lucia first saw the light of the earth on November 23, 1997. Her mother’s name is Vicky Loi. She also has a brother named Alex Loi. We don’t have much information about her father as Lucia hasn’t disclosed anything about him. We don’t know in what conditions she was raised. She has been interested in PR and modelling.
However, we believe her parents did everything in their power to give her a comfortable upbringing. They taught her some good ethics and values that have moulded her personality.
Lucia Loi Education
Lucia completed her high school graduation from Mersey High School in 2014. After her graduation, she joined the Advertising and Brand Marketing programme of Manchester Metropolitan University. She hasn’t disclosed her education details broadly on any public platform. However, our information suggests that she was an excellent student and performed extensively in academic areas.
Lucia Loi career
Lucia is currently working with a Manchester-based PR company, Sugar. She has expertise in client servicing and writing Press releases. She is a hard-working woman and manages her time efficiently to give the best output possible. Due to her ambitious nature, she has achieved rapid growth in her career and is in the process of making it big in the industry.
Lucia could even start her own PR agency to cater to clients in the future. She already has a lot of experience and considering her growth, she is suited to handle high profile clients.
Lucia is passionate about fitness. She exercises regularly and maintains a productive schedule. She also likes cooking her own food and is interested in the arts.
Lucia Loi Net Worth
Lucia’s net worth is believed to be $350,000, which mainly represents earnings from a successful PR career. Looking at the whopping value she has secured in a short span, it seems the English lady has very clear ideas.
Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, earns way more than his girlfriend. His current salary at Barcelona is believed to be over £30 million per year. His net worth is $90 Million, making him one of the wealthiest youngsters in the country.
He has been picked to represent England at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Lucia Loi boyfriend Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. He got his senior team breakthrough in 2016 and has become an integral part of the squad over the years. With 107 goals and 57 assists in 289 appearances, he is on track to touch the legacy of some of the top Manchester United players.
Lucia Loi and Marcus Rashford relationship
Marcus Rashford and her girlfriend met when they were teenagers. The duo belongs to the same locality. So their meetup wasn’t a difficult task. However, they started to hang out together. They started releasing that they had a connection, and it didn’t take them long to fall in love. Our information suggests that they started dating in 2016.
The pair doesn’t share many social media activities, and that’s why many fans don’t know about their relationship. However, she was caught on camera by the paparazzi during the 2018 World Cup. The pair were even spotted kissing each other after a match.
Lucia Loi and Marcus Rashford Children
Lucia and Rashford currently don’t have any children. They are only dating now. We are uncertain whether they have told each other about the long term plans of their relationship.
Lucia Loi Social media
Lucia has an Instagram account. However, she isn’t very active on any social media platforms. She barely posts photos. She only has 30+ images on her account. But, after her relationship with Rashford became viral, she earned a lot of followers overnight. She currently has 100k followers on her account.
Ashley Young Wife Nicky Pike – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Nicky Pike? Meet The Wife Of Ashley Young
Nicky Pike is famous for being the wife of England footballer Ashley Young. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nicky has an optimistic approach to life. That’s why despite being cheated out several times, she has been loyal to Ashley Young for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the English beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been together in their thicks and thins.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. After 9 wonderful years at Manchester United, Ashley Young broke the partnership in 2020. He developed himself into a top full-back in the league while playing for the Red Devils.
He also led the team to 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup and 1 Europa League triumph. He also won 1 Premier League and 2 English Super Cups. He is set to join the Premier League club Everton on a short-term deal.
Nicky Pike Childhood and Family
Nicky was born in 1985, and her nationality is English. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Ashley Young and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.
That’s why there is very little information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what their jobs are. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morals that they taught reflect Nicky’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ashley Young.
Nicky Pike Education
Nicky went to the John Henry Newman School in Stevenage. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Nicky Pike career
Nicky used to be a socialite and an entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what type of business she ran. But, after becoming the mother of three children, she realised that she needed to concentrate more on her family than work, so she converted into a full-time housewife.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are also bigger. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Nicky is also an excellent wife.
She has supported Young in every career decision. The English footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Nicky ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.
Nicky Pike Net Worth
Nicky’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has managed to accumulate this wealth through various means, although specific details about her earnings and past roles are not disclosed publicly. It’s important to note that her net worth is separate from her husband, Ashley Young, who has amassed a considerable amount of money during his playing career, ensuring a luxurious life for their family.
Nicky Pike and Ashley Young relationship
Ashley Young and Nicky Pike are long-term love birds. Their love story started while they were in high school. It began with a friendship, and soon they were pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics. Realising they have very similar interests, they decided to take the relationship forward.
Despite having a solid bond with Mariana, Ashley Young couldn’t stay loyal to one woman. For similar reasons, he had to cancel his wedding for the first time in 2011. He was seen partying with several girls a few days later after withdrawing his thoroughly planned £200,000 wedding. Four months after the incident, Nicky and Young were again reunited.
Nicky Pike and Ashley Young Children
The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son, Tyler Young, was born in 2006. Nicky gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Ellearna Young, in 2011. The duo was blessed with another son in 2018.
Nicky Pike Social media
Nicky is not a social media person. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around to the idea of sharing images of private moments.
Viktor Gyokeres vs. Benjamin Sesko: Shockingly Low Output of Man Utd’s £74m Man – Stats Compared After 2 Games
The summer’s two biggest striker signings have produced contrasting starts to their Premier League careers. Viktor Gyökeres has immediately justified Arsenal‘s £64 million investment, while Benjamin Šeško struggles to adapt at Manchester United despite costing £10 million more.
Read More: “Beautiful performance in-front of Eze” – Fans Blown Away as Arsenal Torch Leeds United at The Emirates
The Shocking Reality
Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres has made a brilliant Premier League start, despite a lackluster outing against Manchester United; scoring 2 goals in his opening 2 matches at a rate of 1.2 goals per 90 minutes. The 27-year-old Swedish striker, who scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting, has seamlessly translated his European form to English football.
In stark contrast, Benjamin Šeško endured a difficult debut at Manchester United, failing to register a goal in his first two Premier League appearances. The 22-year-old Slovenian, who cost United £74 million from RB Leipzig, has struggled to impose himself on Premier League defenses.
First Two Games Stats Breakdown
Gyökeres (Arsenal)
- Minutes played: 150
- Goals: 2
- Goals per 90: 1.2
- Both goals scored at Emirates Stadium
- Strong physical presence in the box
- Excellent hold-up play
Šeško (Manchester United)
- Minutes played: 70
- Goals: 0
- Made debut in the second half vs. Arsenal
- Limited service but showed physical presence
- Good hold-up play in brief appearances
- Too early to judge adaptation
The Verdict
These numbers reveal contrasting Premier League adaptations. Gyökeres’ clinical finishing has translated immediately from Portuguese football, while Šeško battles to find his rhythm at Old Trafford.
The irony is striking: Arsenal got the more expensive striker for £10 million less, and he’s delivering instant returns. Gyökeres’ 1.2 goals per 90 minutes suggests Arsenal finally have their clinical finisher, while United’s record signing searches for his first Premier League goal. Early days, but the contrasting starts highlight why immediate impact often matters more than potential in elite football.
