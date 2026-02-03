Nottingham Forest
Matildas Midfielder Signs Permanently for Nottingham Forest in WSL2 After Stint with German Side SC Sand
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Australian international midfielder Alana Murphy on a permanent deal until June 2027.
The Matildas star joins Forest from German second division side SC Sand, bringing international experience and creative quality to Carly Davies’ side in the WSL2.
Murphy made her senior debut for Australia before joining SC Sand in August 2025, but her time in Germany has been short lived as Forest moved quickly to secure her services. The permanent nature of this deal shows just how highly Forest rate the 20 year old midfielder, and this signing could prove to be a real masterstroke.
Davies Thrilled With New Addition
“Alana is an incredible talent, and we are over the moon to have her on board and part of this team,” Davies explained after the signing was confirmed. “Alana adds a new dynamic to our midfield with her experience playing in Australia, Germany and on the international stage with the Matildas.”
The Forest boss is absolutely right to be excited. Murphy brings a rare combination of international pedigree and technical ability that is difficult to find in the WSL2, and her presence will immediately boost Forest’s creative options in the middle of the park.
Murphy Ready to Make Immediate Impact
The midfielder herself spoke positively about her move to the City Ground. “I’m really pleased to join Nottingham Forest, and I’m ready for a new challenge and think I can contribute a lot to this team. I can’t wait to join this group of players, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve this season.”
Forest currently sit seventh in the WSL2 table with 19 points, seven points behind the top three. Their next match sees them take on league leaders Charlton Athletic, where Murphy could potentially make her debut and add some much needed creativity against the strongest side in the division.
Also read: Mariona Caldentey Reveals Mental Readiness Key to Arsenal WFC 6-0 Thrashing of AS FAR as Gunners Book Champions Cup Final Spot
Burnley FC
Patrick Bamford – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Patrick Bamford is an English professional football player who plays as a striker for the English Premier League club Leeds United and for the English national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Patrick James Bamford famously called Patrick Bamford joined the Premier League club Leeds United from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has been playing at a serious level for a long time now.
He has played for England’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the striker’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Patrick Bamford Net Worth and Salary
Bamford is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be 20 million euros as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £2,080,000 per year playing for the Premier League club Leeds United. He is currently one of the highest earners in the club. His value has grown over the years.
Patrick Bamford Club Career
Bamford began footballing at Nottingham Forest’s academy in 2001 and got promoted to the senior team in 2011. He made his senior debut against Cardiff City in a 1-0 defeat in December 2011. He moved to Chelsea in January 2012 on a long-term deal for a reported transfer fee of 1.5 million pounds.
He made his debut against Gillingham in a friendly match that ended in a 5-4 victory. He extended his contract with the club in July 2015 and that allowed him to stay with the club till 2018. He joined Milton Keynes Dons on a loan for 2 seasons and made 37 league appearances scoring 18 goals.
He was loaned out to Crystal Palace in July 2015 and remained there until January. He made his debut against Arsenal in a 2-1 home defeat. He joined Norwich City in January 2016 on loan until the end of the season.
He joined Middlesbrough in 2017 on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 5.5 million pounds. He made 47 appearances in his year time and scored 12 goals before leaving for Leeds United in 2018. He joined Leeds United in July 2018 on a four-year deal for a reported fee of 7 million pounds plus add-ons. He made his debut against Bolton Wanderers in an EFL Cup match and the match ended in a 2-1 win. In 2017, he moved to Leeds United. He played 192 matches for the club scoring 52 goals. He moved to the Sheffield United club for the 2025 season.
Patrick Bamford International Career
Bamford is eligible to represent Ireland and England teams internationally. He made his U18 debut for Ireland in 2010 and then switched to play for England’s U18 team in the same year and appeared in 2 matches. He also represented the U19 and U21 levels of England’s national team. He made his debut against Andorra in September 2021 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory.
Patrick Bamford Family
Bamford was born on 5 September 1993 in Grantham, England. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Patrick Bamford Girlfriend
Bamford is living a happy life with his girlfriend Michaela Ireland. He stunned his girlfriend when he proposed to her while they were abroad for a trip. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced on their social media accounts that they were blessed with a girl child together.
Patrick Bamford Sponsors and Endorsements
Bamford has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Bamford earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Patrick Bamford Cars and Tattoos
Bamford has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He has been only focusing on his game at the moment. The youngster aspires to achieve big for his country and club.
Read More:
Google News
Morgan Gibbs-White – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Morgan Gibbs-White is an English professional footballer who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White is a talented and promising midfielder who has already shown his potential at both club and international levels. Born on 27 January 2000, Gibbs-White joined Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 8 and progressed through the club’s academy at all age groups. He made his debut for the English national football team in 2024.
With his move to Nottingham Forest, he will be looking to continue his development and establish himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Morgan Gibss-White Net Worth and Salary
Gibbs-White is a significant asset in the football world with a market value of 25 million euros and a stunning net worth of 10 million euros, securing his career success and status. His staggering 8 million euro annual wage demonstrates the club’s appreciation of his extraordinary abilities. Gibbs White will be with the Nottingham Forest for another 4 years. His net worth will see a 100% rise in the coming years.
Morgan Gibss-White Club Career
Gibbs-White started playing football at a young age, enrolling in the Wolves academy at the age of just eight. He made his first-team debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 16 in an FA Cup game against Stoke City on January 7, 2017, as a result of his hard work and potential being recognised. A month later, in a Championship game against Wigan Athletic, he made his league debut.
With Wolverhampton Wanderers, Gibbs-White extended his contract in January 2018, pledging his future to the team through the summer of 2022. He continued to dazzle with his exploits, making appearances in both domestic cup tournaments and the Premier League.
Gibbs-White joined Swansea City on loan for the 2020–21 season in order to increase his playing time and experience. He was sidelined for a few months due to a foot injury, but he still managed to have a big impact while on loan, scoring his first goal for Swansea against Preston North End. In May 2021, Gibbs-White scored his first Premier League goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion after rejoining Wolves in January 2021. But there were some controversies throughout his stay at the Wolves.
For the 2021–22 season, Gibbs-White joined Sheffield United on loan. He scored in his first game against Peterborough United, showcasing his goal-scoring ability. He persisted in impressing, significantly advancing the cause of Sheffield United. Gibbs-White moved to Nottingham Forest in August 2022, where he signed a five-year deal for a rumoured club record transfer cost. He instantly established himself by scoring the club’s first goal against Brentford. He also scored a goal on his 100th match against the Brighton club.
Morgan Gibss-White International Career
Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White achieved success by winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 with the England team. He scored crucial goals in the quarter-finals and final, where England triumphed over Spain. Unfortunately, he was subjected to racial abuse during the final, which was reported to FIFA. Gibbs-White has also represented England at various youth levels, including the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. With his talent and determination, he aspires to make a significant impact in his career.
Morgan Gibss-White Family
Kirk Gibbs-White and Leanne Gibbs-White are the parents of Anthony Gibbs-White. Although there is not much known about his family, it is known that they have played a crucial role in supporting him throughout his career. His development as a professional football player has been significantly influenced by their support and advice. As he pursues professional achievement, Gibbs-White enjoys the affection and encouragement of his family.
Morgan Gibss-White Girlfriend – Britney De Villiers
Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White is in a relationship with Britney De Villiers, a stunning and captivating individual. Britney is not only a model but also a law student, showcasing her beauty and intelligence. Gibbs-White has undoubtedly found a remarkable partner in Britney, and their relationship adds to his personal happiness and success off the field.
Morgan Gibss-White Sponsors and Endorsements
Morgan Gibbs-White is associated with Nike as one of his prominent sponsors and endorsers. He constantly promotes the company on his social media channels, showcasing his relationship with Nike through a variety of postings and interactions. Being a gifted football player, Gibbs-White’s association with Nike emphasises the advantages of their working together, further enhancing his reputation and brand visibility in the sports industry.
Morgan Gibss-White Cars and Tattoos
Morgan Gibbs-White is known to have a tattoo of a painting on his abs, which adds a unique artistic touch to his physique. Additionally, he has a tattoo on his left arm, although specific details about the design are not available. In terms of cars, Gibbs-White owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, also known as a G-Class. The G-Wagon is a popular luxury SUV known for its rugged off-road capabilities and stylish design.
Read More:
Burton Albion
Dale Taylor – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dale Taylor is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a forward for EFL League One club Blackpool and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dale Taylor, born on December 12, 2003, is a promising Northern Irish footballer who currently plays as a forward for Burton Albion on loan from Nottingham Forest, and is also part of the Northern Ireland national team.
Dale Taylor is a talented and promising young footballer, with the potential to become a star in the future. His skills and abilities as a forward, coupled with his hard work and dedication, have already earned him recognition at both the club and international levels, and he is sure to continue making headlines as he progresses in his career.
Dale Taylor’s Net Worth and Salary
Dale Taylor is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €1.2 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €1m by Transfermarkt. Dale Taylor earns £176,800 from the EFL League One club Blackpool. He signed the contract in 2025 and will be there for 4 years. If he cracks this season, his pay will eventually increase.
Dale Taylor Club Career
Taylor started playing football as a young player in Linfield’s youth academy. Linfield is a Belfast-based professional football team from Northern Ireland. He relocated to England in July 2020 and signed on with Nottingham Forest, one of the nation’s oldest professional football teams with a storied past and devoted following.
Taylor signed his first professional contract with the club in December 2020 after making an impression on the Forest coaching staff with his talent and promise. This was a key turning point in his career because it demonstrated the club’s confidence in his skills and his potential to have a lasting influence in the future.
When Taylor re-signed with Nottingham Forest for a three-year deal in July 2022, his skills and abilities as a forward were further acknowledged. This was a blatant demonstration of the club’s dedication to his growth and their confidence in his future success.
However, Taylor joined Burton Albion, a Staffordshire-based English football team, on loan in January 2023. As he continues to perfect his skills and improve as a player, this move was made to give him more playing time and experience at a competitive level. In 2025, he joined Blackpool club on a four-year deal.
Dale Taylor International Career
Taylor’s talent has also been recognized by the Northern Ireland national team, for which he has played at the youth level. In November 2021, he received his first call-up to the senior team, a significant achievement that reflects his talent and hard work. He made his senior team debut on November 12, 2021, in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, which Northern Ireland won 1-0.
Dale Taylor Family
Dale Taylor was born on 12 December 2003 in Northern Ireland. His parent’s names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Dale Taylor’s Girlfriend
The Left-back has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Yazmin. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 20k followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon. She posts stories on her handle and updates whenever she is with the footballer.
Dale Taylor Sponsors and Endorsements
Dale Taylor has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Dale Taylor Cars and Tattoos
Dale Taylor’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Dale Taylor has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
Home » Teams » Nottingham Forest »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”