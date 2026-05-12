Liverpool Dragon
Family of Former Liverpool Women’s Boss Matt Beard Reveal His Final Text Message Before His Death as Inquest Delayed Over Burnley Bullying Claims
The family of Matt Beard, the former Liverpool Women’s manager who passed away in September last year at the age of 47, have spoken publicly about the heartbreaking final moments before his death, with his brother Mark revealing the last message the pair exchanged.
Beard was found at his Flintshire home and later died in hospital from a brain injury. His death sent shockwaves through the women’s football community. He is survived by his wife Debbie, son Harry, daughter Ellie and stepson Scott.
The Final Text That Has Stayed With His Family
Speaking to the BBC, Mark Beard described sitting by his brother’s hospital bedside for five days without leaving. He recalled the last message Matt sent him that evening, expressing his love, and described playing Millwall songs to him through the night. He said he was grateful the whole family had the chance to say goodbye, but expressed deep sorrow that his brother may not have known how loved he truly was in his final moments.
Bullying Claims Cast Shadow Over Burnley
At a pre-inquest review hearing, Debbie alleged that Matt had been bullied during his time at Burnley, describing his departure from the club as the catalyst for a serious decline in his mental health. She said he was prevented from speaking to Leicester City about a move, was placed on gardening leave and was not allowed to say goodbye to his players. Matt recorded a video before his death naming Burnley chairman Alan Pace and wanting his account heard in court. Burnley have not commented publicly on the circumstances of his exit.
A Legacy That Will Not Be Forgotten
Beard won back-to-back WSL titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014 and also managed Chelsea, West Ham and the Boston Breakers. He will be inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame. Senior coroner John Gittins has invited Burnley FC to become an interested party in the ongoing inquest proceedings.
If you are struggling, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.
Also read: Ex-Liverpool Women’s Boss Matt Beard Leaves £150k to Family as Probate Details Emerge After Tragic Death
Liverpool Dragon
Manchester City Women Player Ratings vs Liverpool as Rebecca Knaak 91st Minute Header Sends Cityzens to Brink of First WSL Title Since 2016
Manchester City Women edged past Liverpool 1-0 at the Joie Stadium on Sunday thanks to a stoppage-time header from centre back Rebecca Knaak, whose intervention kept City firmly in control of the WSL title race.
Khadija Shaw and Kerolin both spurned golden opportunities before Knaak delivered when it mattered most, with goalkeeper Jennifer Falk unable to keep the ball out despite it being far from a powerful effort.
Result: Manchester City Women 1-0 Liverpool FC Women
Venue: Joie Stadium, Manchester
Competition: Women’s Super League
Goalkeeper and Defence
Ayaka Yamashita (6/10): Had very little to do for long stretches but produced a strong early save when called upon. Solid if unspectacular.
Kerstin Casprij (6/10): Defensively disciplined and offered attacking presence throughout. Grew into the game as it progressed.
Jade Rose (6/10): Regularly mopped up when City were caught out in behind. Dependable without being spectacular.
Rebecca Knaak (7/10): Had some uncomfortable defensive moments early on but wrote her name into City folklore with a match-winning header deep into added time.
Alex Greenwood (7/10): City’s most commanding defender throughout. Made crucial interventions during Liverpool’s best spells and delivered the corner that led to the winning goal.
Midfield and Attack
Yui Hasegawa (6/10): Came under real pressure from Denise O’Sullivan and lost the ball in some key moments, though her passing remained generally tidy.
Sam Coffey (5/10): Struggled to impose herself on the game and lost too many individual duels across the 90 minutes.
Kerolin (5/10): Showed directness and good movement but should have scored when played clean through by Shaw.
Aoba Fujino (6/10): Not everything came off but she remained a persistent threat and put in solid defensive work throughout.
Khadija Shaw (5/10): A frustrating afternoon for the Jamaica international. Wasted City’s clearest chances and was too wasteful on a day they could not afford such profligacy.
Lauren Hemp (7/10): City’s standout performer by some distance. Created the majority of their best opportunities and was a constant problem for Liverpool’s backline.
Subs and Manager
Mary Fowler (N/A): Introduced in the final five minutes with the result secured.
Laura Coombs (N/A): Made a late appearance following the announcement of her retirement from football. A fitting send-off moment.
Andree Jeglertz (5/10): Was slow to make changes and nearly paid a heavy price for it. The win was deserved on balance, but his tactical decisions lacked decisiveness throughout.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Liverpool Dragon
Manchester City Women One Win Away From WSL Title After Rebecca Knaak’s 91st Minute Stunner Sinks Liverpool
Manchester City moved to the brink of the Women’s Super League title after snatching all three points against Liverpool through a Rebecca Knaak winner deep into stoppage time.
Manager Andree Jeglertz acknowledged his side are far from their fluent best right now, but insists the mentality within his squad is what separates them when it matters most.
Knaak Delivers in the 91st Minute
With the game seemingly heading toward a goalless draw, Knaak stepped up with a 91st minute strike to hand City a crucial 1-0 victory at the Joie Stadium. It was the kind of winning goal that champions produce and it keeps City firmly in the driving seat as the season enters its final stretch.
Liverpool were organised and pressed City hard throughout, but ultimately could not find a way through.
Jeglertz Honest About Where His Side Stand
The City boss made no attempt to dress up the performance, openly admitting that his team are not playing the football they are capable of. What he pointed to instead was the relentless work ethic and refusal to accept defeat that runs through every member of his squad.
He highlighted how the group has worked tirelessly since July and that resilience, rather than flair, is currently their greatest weapon.
What City Need to Clinch the Title
The mathematics are now straightforward for City heading into the final day. A win against West Ham will confirm them as WSL champions regardless of what happens elsewhere.
Alternatively, Arsenal dropping points before that fixture would also hand City the title. Everything remains in Jeglertz’s hands, and with the mental strength this squad has shown all season, few would bet against them getting the job done.
Also read: Missy Bo Kearns Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss and Sepsis in Brave ITV Interview
Liverpool Dragon
Liverpool Women Forward Martha Thomas Set for Injury Absence After Picking Up Foot Problem During International Break
Liverpool Women forward Martha Thomas is set to miss the next couple of games after suffering a foot injury during the recent international break. The Tottenham loanee sustained the problem while training at Melwood with players who remained behind while others were away on international duty.
Head coach Gareth Taylor confirmed the setback ahead of Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against West Ham United, revealing the medical department are working alongside Spurs to develop a recovery plan. The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate given Liverpool’s push for WSL survival and their ongoing FA Cup campaign.
Thomas Could Miss Rest of Regular Season
Taylor explained the situation in his pre match press conference on Friday. “We unfortunately had an issue with Martha Thomas, which was the Tuesday after the Charlton game, so effectively on the international break. Martha picked up an issue with her foot, which is definitely going to keep her out of the next couple of games.”
The Liverpool boss added that getting Thomas back before the end of the season would be touch and go. “We’re hoping to get her back before the end of the season but of course, our season is a little bit open at the minute, particularly with the FA Cup game. It will be quite tight unfortunately, just because of the nature of the issue.”
Holland Returns to Contention for West Ham Clash
On a more positive note, midfielder Ceri Holland has returned to contention after the international break provided valuable recovery time. Taylor confirmed most players who featured for their countries came through unscathed, though Gemma Bonner and Lucy Parry remain sidelined while Sam Kerr edges closer to a return from her long term injury.
Also read: Liverpool Women Stars Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby Inspire Next Generation at LFC Foundation Girls Football Session in Anfield
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