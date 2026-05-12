Family of Former Liverpool Women’s Boss Matt Beard Reveal His Final Text Message Before His Death as Inquest Delayed Over Burnley Bullying Claims

The family of Matt Beard, the former Liverpool Women’s manager who passed away in September last year at the age of 47, have spoken publicly about the heartbreaking final moments before his death, with his brother Mark revealing the last message the pair exchanged.

Widow of ex-Liverpool Women's boss Matt Beard claims Burnley 'bullied' him before death https://t.co/63rOI2pFdC — WalesOnline 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WalesOnline) May 7, 2026

Beard was found at his Flintshire home and later died in hospital from a brain injury. His death sent shockwaves through the women’s football community. He is survived by his wife Debbie, son Harry, daughter Ellie and stepson Scott.

The family of Matt Beard invited @BBCSport into their home to talk about his life, legacy, and how they feel football let him down.



Their strength is remarkable, and they are calling for mandatory mental health checks for managers.



Full story 👇https://t.co/BHHcTGEm2B — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) May 12, 2026

The Final Text That Has Stayed With His Family

Speaking to the BBC, Mark Beard described sitting by his brother’s hospital bedside for five days without leaving. He recalled the last message Matt sent him that evening, expressing his love, and described playing Millwall songs to him through the night. He said he was grateful the whole family had the chance to say goodbye, but expressed deep sorrow that his brother may not have known how loved he truly was in his final moments.

Family of ex-Liverpool Women's boss Matt Beard reveal his heartbreaking final text message sent before he was found hanged at home after feeling 'bullied' by his old club Burnley https://t.co/MsRBEUuhho — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) May 12, 2026

Bullying Claims Cast Shadow Over Burnley

At a pre-inquest review hearing, Debbie alleged that Matt had been bullied during his time at Burnley, describing his departure from the club as the catalyst for a serious decline in his mental health. She said he was prevented from speaking to Leicester City about a move, was placed on gardening leave and was not allowed to say goodbye to his players. Matt recorded a video before his death naming Burnley chairman Alan Pace and wanting his account heard in court. Burnley have not commented publicly on the circumstances of his exit.

The inquest into the death of former Liverpool manager Matt Beard has been delayed after his family told court today they feel Burnley "bullied" him.



They say he named Burnley chairman Alan Pace as the instigator and believe it contributed to his death.https://t.co/gjLPNgfbXW — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) May 7, 2026

A Legacy That Will Not Be Forgotten

Beard won back-to-back WSL titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014 and also managed Chelsea, West Ham and the Boston Breakers. He will be inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame. Senior coroner John Gittins has invited Burnley FC to become an interested party in the ongoing inquest proceedings.

If you are struggling, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.

Ex-Liverpool boss sent heartbreaking final text message and left video to be found https://t.co/SICeyYQhIt — WalesOnline 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WalesOnline) May 12, 2026

Also read: Ex-Liverpool Women’s Boss Matt Beard Leaves £150k to Family as Probate Details Emerge After Tragic Death