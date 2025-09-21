Matt Turner Girlfriend Ash Lynne Wiki: Net Worth, Career, Kids, and Family

Ash Lynne is a businesswoman known for being the girlfriend of American Goalkeeper, Matt Turner, who was recently signed by the Major League Soccer club, New England Revolution. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lynne comes from the United States of America, and she is known for being the partner of one of the star goalkeepers of Major League Soccer, Matt Turner.

Ash Lynne and Matt Turner Families

There is no such information regarding her birthdate and also regarding her parents. However, she is a native of Boston, United States of America and has one sibling.

Matthew Charles Turner was born on June 24, 1994, in New Jersey, United States. His father’s family is Jewish, and their surname changed to Turner at immigration. However, there is not much information regarding his parents as they tend to stay away from the spotlight.

Ash Lynne Boyfriend Matt Turner

Matt Turner is an American professional soccer player. He is a star goalkeeper for MLS club New England Revolution and the United States National team.

He first started playing at Fairfield University, where he finished with 21 clean sheets. He was named to the All-Metro Atlantic Conference second team during his senior season.

Turner signed a professional contract with Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on March 3, 2016. On April 29, he joined USL club Richmond Kickers on loan and made his professional debut.

In 2020 Turner was voted the MVP and Player of the Year for his incredible season with Revolution. On August 25, Turner made two penalty saves in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game to beat the Liga MX all-stars. He was signed by the English Premier League Giants Arsenal on August 28, 2022.

Turner made his International debut on January 31, 2021, for the US National Team and started in all six games for the United States in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He recorded 5 clean sheets and was awarded “Best Goalkeeper of the tournament”.

Ash Lynne and Matt Turner Kids

Ash and Matt have been together for a long time. However, there has been no information regarding when they met or started dating.

Matt and ASH don’t have any kids yet, and they are not married yet. But Ash has been a full supporter of Matt as she has been always seen in the stadium supporting her boyfriend.

Ash Lynne Profession, Career, Net Worth

Ash Lynne is the founder of Miss Pink Organization. She is also a fitness instructor for Brightfitness, Everybody fights and more.

Lynne has an MBA degree and does some kind of Consultation. She is the former Cheerleader for the New England Patriots, a giant in the American football scene.

Ash has an estimated net worth of around $500K, which is pretty decent. With her boyfriend now in one of England’s biggest clubs, we can expect to see the value increase in due time. The couple have also invested in a plethora of businesses. Ash’s overall net worth will reach a huge milestone in the coming weeks.

